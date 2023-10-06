Nina's Pizza Kitchen - Kennesaw 3900 Legacy Park Blvd
3900 Legacy Park Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Salads & Starters
Starters
Cheesy Bread
Stuffed slices of cheese-filled bread with marinara sauce
4 Pieces Pepperoni Rose
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
8 Pieces Pepperoni Rose
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
Meatballs and Parm Starter
Two large meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella topped with shaved parmesan. Served with 2 garlic rolls
Bread sticks
Salads
House Salad
House salad with iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons
Spinach and Arugula Salad
Small salad with arugula, spinach, tomatoes, feta, and balsamic dressing
Greek Salad
Iceberg with tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine with shaved parm cheese, croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese slices with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Lunch Specials
The Original
2 slices of cheese pizza and a canned drink
Lunch Personal Pizza
Cheese pizza with one meat or veggie topping. Specialty toppings extra
Slice Your Way
Slice of cheese with choice of two toppings and a fountain drink
Slice and Salad
Slice of cheese pizza and a house or caesar salad
Sandwich and Fries
Half sandwich and small fries (choose from Philly steak, Italian beef, chicken bacon ranch, and meatball parmesan)
Pizza
Pizza
Personal Specialty
Personal The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Personal The Vegetarian
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
Personal Greek
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
Personal The Florentine
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
Personal Maui BBQ
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
Personal Hot Honey Pepperoni
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Personal The Five Cheese
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
Personal All The Meats
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
Personal Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Personal The Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
Personal Hot Buffalo
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Personal Chicken Alfredo
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
Personal Italian Beef
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Personal Lemon Pepper
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
Personal Philly Cheese
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Medium Specialty
Medium The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Medium The Vegetarian
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
Medium Greek Pizza
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
Medium The Florentine
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
Medium Maui BBQ
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Medium The Five Cheese
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
Medium All The Meats
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
Medium Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Medium The Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
Medium Hot Buffalo
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
Medium Italian Beef
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Medium Lemon Pepper
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
Medium Philly Cheese
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Large Specialty
Large The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large The Vegetarian
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
Large Greek Pizza
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
Large The Florentine
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
Large Maui BBQ
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
Large Hot Honey Pepperoni
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Large The Five Cheese
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
Large All The Meats
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
Large Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Large The Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
Large Hot Buffalo
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Large Chicken Alfredo
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
Large Italian Beef
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Large Lemon Pepper
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
Large Philly Cheese
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Stromboli & Calzones
Stromboli and Calzones
Regular Cheese Calzone
Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Regular House Calzone
Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina
Regular Cheese Stromboli
Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Regular The Works Stromboli
Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Large Cheese Calzone
Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Large House Calzone
Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina
Large Cheese Stromboli
Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Large The Works Stromboli
Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwhich
Shaved ribeye beef with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Meatball Parmesan Sandwhich
Classic with four meatballs mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwhich
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing and bacon with peppers, onions, and mozzarella
Italian Beef Sandwhich
Classic Chicago-style seasoned roast beef dipped in au jus with provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera pepper mix
Wings & Pasta
Pasta
Small Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
Small Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
Family Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
Family Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese
Baked Zita
Penne pasta baked with ricotta and parmesan cheese blended with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parm Pasta
Spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
Dessert
Desserts
Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake served with a choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
Choc Peanut Butter Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and chocolate ganache
Brownie
Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce
Regular Gelato
Ask your server for flavors
Large Gelato
Ask your server for flavors
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked and covered with Italian cream and espresso dust with chocolate sauce
Single Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup
Pair Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup
Cookies
Bar Menu
16oz Draft
Pitcher Draft
Cans/Bottles
Nina's Specialty Drinks
Not Your Mama's Cherry Coke
Premium white claw black cherry vodka and Coke
Blood Orange Mule
Blood orange fever tree ginger beer with gin or vodka
Georgia Peacharita
El Jimador tequila with peach nectar and housemade Margarita mix
Fleur De Lis
Light and refreshing Titos vodka, cucumber, mint, and elderflower liqueur
Not Soleil Old Fashioned
Classic old-fashioned with Woodford Reserve
Lake Arrowhead Tea
Long Island-style drink for the locals
Canyon Sky Mule
American version of the Russian classic vodka ginger beer and lime
Ru Mmm Runner
Tropical drink with punch spiced, coconut, and dragon berry rum with pineapple and liqueur
Whites
Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio
Italy
Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio
Northern California
Santa Marina Moscato
Italy
Champion Savignon Blanc
New Zealand
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
Gris Blanc Rose
France
Backhouse Chardonnay
California
Carmel Road Chardonnay
California
Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
Northern California
Reds
Carmel Road Cabernet Sauv
California
Trinity Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon
Northern California
Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon
California
Mark West Pinot Noir
California
Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
Northern California
Trinity Oaks Merlot
California
Ricasoli Chianti
Italy
Placido Chianti
Italy
Backhouse Pinot Noir
California
Whites BTL
BTL Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio
Italy
BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio
Northern California
BTL Santa Marina Moscato
Italy
BTL Champion Savignon Blanc
New Zealand
BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
BTL Gris Blanc Rose
France
BTL Backhouse Chardonnay
California
BTL Carmel Road Chardonnay
California
BTL Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
Northern California
Reds BTL
BTL Carmel Road Cabernet Sauv
California
BTL Trinity Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon
Northern California
BTL Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon
California
BTL Mark West Pinot Noir
California
BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
Northern California
BTL Trinity Oaks Merlot
California
BTL Ricasoli Chianti
Italy
BTL Placido Chianti
Italy
BTL Backhouse Pinot Noir
California
BTL Only
Cocktails
Paloma
El Jimador tequila and grapefruit with a zesty twist
Cucumber Gin and Tonic
Bombay gin with fever-tree cucumber tonic with muddled cucumber
Peach Bellini
Benvolio prosecco with peach purée
Martini
Top shelf vodka or gin with choice of olives
Classic Whiskey Sour
Jack Daniel's with housemade sour mix
Mojito
Bacardi clear rum with crushed mint and lime
Bloody Mary
Tito's vodka and housemade bloody Mary mix garnished with olives and celery. Spiced your way
Spirits
Clermont Steep
Single malt
Knob Creek
Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
American classic
Crown Royal
Tito's
Vodka
White Claw Vodka
Choose black cherry, pineapple, or original
229 Vodka
Georga made
Bartons Vodka
All natural GF
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Gin
Don Julio Reposado
Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Tequila
El Jimador Silver Tequila
Don Esparza Silver Tequila
Bacardi Rum
Clear, Coco, dragon berry, or spiced
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nina's Pizza Kitchen Kennesaw is a convenient NY Style Pizza and light Italian food restaurant. We offer limited outdoor seating, Take-Out and Delivery . We also have a large assortment of Gelato Italian style Ice Cream.
3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144