Salads & Starters

Starters

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Stuffed slices of cheese-filled bread with marinara sauce

4 Pieces Pepperoni Rose

$8.00

Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce

8 Pieces Pepperoni Rose

$15.00

Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce

Meatballs and Parm Starter

$7.00

Two large meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella topped with shaved parmesan. Served with 2 garlic rolls

Bread sticks

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

House salad with iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons

Spinach and Arugula Salad

$7.00+

Small salad with arugula, spinach, tomatoes, feta, and balsamic dressing

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg with tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine with shaved parm cheese, croutons

Caprese Salad

$7.00+

Fresh mozzarella cheese slices with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze

Lunch Specials

The Original

$8.00

2 slices of cheese pizza and a canned drink

Lunch Personal Pizza

$9.00

Cheese pizza with one meat or veggie topping. Specialty toppings extra

Slice Your Way

$7.00

Slice of cheese with choice of two toppings and a fountain drink

Slice and Salad

$8.00

Slice of cheese pizza and a house or caesar salad

Sandwich and Fries

$9.00

Half sandwich and small fries (choose from Philly steak, Italian beef, chicken bacon ranch, and meatball parmesan)

Pizza

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pie

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Medium Cheese Pie

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Large Cheese Pie

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Personal Gluten Friendly

$13.00

Cauliflower-based crust - cheese or choose up to 3 toppings

Personal Specialty

Personal The Works

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Personal The Vegetarian

$13.00

Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic

Personal Greek

$13.00

Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese

Personal The Florentine

$13.00

Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives

Personal Maui BBQ

$14.00

BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers

Personal Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.00

Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Personal The Five Cheese

$14.00

No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!

Personal All The Meats

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Personal Margarita

$13.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Personal The Hawaiian

$13.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives

Personal Hot Buffalo

$13.00

Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions

Personal Italian Beef

$14.00

Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Personal Lemon Pepper

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese

Personal Philly Cheese

$14.00

Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Medium Specialty

Medium The Works

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Medium The Vegetarian

$17.00

Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic

Medium Greek Pizza

$17.00

Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese

Medium The Florentine

$17.00

Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives

Medium Maui BBQ

$18.00

BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers

Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni

$17.00

Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Medium The Five Cheese

$18.00

No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!

Medium All The Meats

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Medium Margarita

$17.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Medium The Hawaiian

$17.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives

Medium Hot Buffalo

$17.00

Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions

Medium Italian Beef

$18.00

Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Medium Lemon Pepper

$18.00

Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese

Medium Philly Cheese

$18.00

Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Large Specialty

Large The Works

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large The Vegetarian

$22.00

Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic

Large Greek Pizza

$22.00

Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese

Large The Florentine

$22.00

Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives

Large Maui BBQ

$24.00

BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers

Large Hot Honey Pepperoni

$21.00

Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Large The Five Cheese

$24.00

No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!

Large All The Meats

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham

Large Margarita

$21.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Large The Hawaiian

$21.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives

Large Hot Buffalo

$21.00

Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Large Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions

Large Italian Beef

$24.00

Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Large Lemon Pepper

$24.00

Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese

Large Philly Cheese

$24.00

Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Stromboli & Calzones

Stromboli and Calzones

Regular Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Regular House Calzone

$16.00

Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina

Regular Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Regular The Works Stromboli

$15.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Large Cheese Calzone

$17.00

Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Large House Calzone

$20.00

Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina

Large Cheese Stromboli

$16.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Large The Works Stromboli

$19.00

Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwhich

$12.00

Shaved ribeye beef with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sandwhich

$12.00

Classic with four meatballs mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwhich

$12.00

Grilled chicken, ranch dressing and bacon with peppers, onions, and mozzarella

Italian Beef Sandwhich

$12.00

Classic Chicago-style seasoned roast beef dipped in au jus with provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera pepper mix

Wings & Pasta

Wings and Fries

6 Pieces Wings

$9.00

10 Pieces Wings

$14.00

20 Pieces Wings

$25.00

Pasta

Small Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce

Small Spaghetti Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs

Family Spaghetti Marinara

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce

Family Spaghetti Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese

Baked Zita

$13.00

Penne pasta baked with ricotta and parmesan cheese blended with our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Parm Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

NY style cheesecake served with a choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce

Choc Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Decadent chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and chocolate ganache

Brownie

$6.00

Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce

Regular Gelato

$5.00

Ask your server for flavors

Large Gelato

$7.00

Ask your server for flavors

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lady fingers soaked and covered with Italian cream and espresso dust with chocolate sauce

Single Cannoli

$5.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup

Pair Cannoli

$8.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup

Cookies

$4.00

Drinks

Can/Bottles

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Zero Can

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.00

Gold Peak Zero

$2.00

2 Liters

Coke 2L

$4.00

Diet Coke 2L

$4.00

Coke Zero 2L

$4.00

Sprite 2L

$4.00

Lemonade 2L

$4.00

Bar Menu

16oz Draft

16oz Miller Light

$4.00

16oz Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$6.00

16oz Sweetwater 420

$6.00

16oz Peroni

$6.00

16oz Tropicalia

$7.00

West Coast IPA

16oz Hopsecutioner

$7.00

Terrapin Athens GA

Pitcher Draft

Pitcher Miller Light

$13.00

Pitcher Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$18.00

Pitcher Sweetwater 420

$18.00

Pitcher Peroni

$18.00

Pitcher Tropicalia

$20.00

West Coast IPA

Pitcher Hopsecutioner

$20.00

Terrapin Athens GA

Cans/Bottles

Coors Light

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Ask server for flavors

Sam Adams

Boston Lager

Strongbow Gold Apple

$5.00

Hard cider

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Terrapin

$4.00

Los Bravos

Nina's Specialty Drinks

Not Your Mama's Cherry Coke

$10.00

Premium white claw black cherry vodka and Coke

Blood Orange Mule

$10.00

Blood orange fever tree ginger beer with gin or vodka

Georgia Peacharita

$11.00

El Jimador tequila with peach nectar and housemade Margarita mix

Fleur De Lis

$11.00

Light and refreshing Titos vodka, cucumber, mint, and elderflower liqueur

Not Soleil Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classic old-fashioned with Woodford Reserve

Lake Arrowhead Tea

$12.00

Long Island-style drink for the locals

Canyon Sky Mule

$11.00

American version of the Russian classic vodka ginger beer and lime

Ru Mmm Runner

$12.00

Tropical drink with punch spiced, coconut, and dragon berry rum with pineapple and liqueur

Whites

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Italy

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Northern California

Santa Marina Moscato

$6.00

Italy

Champion Savignon Blanc

$8.00

New Zealand

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

New Zealand

Gris Blanc Rose

$10.00

France

Backhouse Chardonnay

$6.00

California

Carmel Road Chardonnay

$10.00

California

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$6.00

Northern California

Reds

Carmel Road Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

California

Trinity Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Northern California

Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

California

Mark West Pinot Noir

$9.00

California

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$6.00

Northern California

Trinity Oaks Merlot

$6.00

California

Ricasoli Chianti

$11.00

Italy

Placido Chianti

$6.00

Italy

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$6.00

California

Whites BTL

BTL Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Italy

BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$19.00

Northern California

BTL Santa Marina Moscato

$19.00

Italy

BTL Champion Savignon Blanc

$24.00

New Zealand

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

New Zealand

BTL Gris Blanc Rose

$33.00

France

BTL Backhouse Chardonnay

$19.00

California

BTL Carmel Road Chardonnay

$32.00

California

BTL Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$19.00

Northern California

Reds BTL

BTL Carmel Road Cabernet Sauv

$32.00

California

BTL Trinity Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Northern California

BTL Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

California

BTL Mark West Pinot Noir

$32.00

California

BTL Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$19.00

Northern California

BTL Trinity Oaks Merlot

$19.00

California

BTL Ricasoli Chianti

$34.00

Italy

BTL Placido Chianti

$19.00

Italy

BTL Backhouse Pinot Noir

$19.00

California

BTL Only

Lacrema Chardonnay

$36.00

Sonoma California

Straight Shooter Pinot Noir

$41.00

Oregon

Benvolio Prosecco

$9.00

187 ml

Cocktails

Paloma

$10.00

El Jimador tequila and grapefruit with a zesty twist

Cucumber Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Bombay gin with fever-tree cucumber tonic with muddled cucumber

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Benvolio prosecco with peach purée

Martini

$12.00

Top shelf vodka or gin with choice of olives

Classic Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Jack Daniel's with housemade sour mix

Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi clear rum with crushed mint and lime

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Tito's vodka and housemade bloody Mary mix garnished with olives and celery. Spiced your way

Spirits

Clermont Steep

$13.00

Single malt

Knob Creek

$13.00

Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

American classic

Crown Royal

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Vodka

White Claw Vodka

$8.00

Choose black cherry, pineapple, or original

229 Vodka

$6.00

Georga made

Bartons Vodka

$6.00

All natural GF

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bombay Gin

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Tequila

El Jimador Silver Tequila

$9.00

Don Esparza Silver Tequila

$6.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Clear, Coco, dragon berry, or spiced