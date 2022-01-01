Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nina's Breakfast & Brunch O'Fallon

review star

No reviews yet

3752 Monticello Plaza Drive

O'Fallon, MO 63304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ciNINAbun!
Nina's Breakfast Platter
Hashbrowns Loaded

Bakery Shoppe

2 Cinnamon Roll Pan

$25.00

Banana Muffin 6

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Mini Loaf

$3.25

Cheesecake Truffles 6

$10.50

Cheesecake Truffles each

$2.50

ciNINAbun!

$6.50

Cinnamon Rolls Pan

$15.00

Coffee Mug

$7.50

Coffee to Go

$1.25

House Blend Coffee Pkg

$9.95

Mixer Bloody Mary

$5.99

Mixer Dacqueri Strawberry

$7.99

Mixer Gloria

$5.99

Mixer Mango Puree

$5.99

Mixer Skinny Marguerita

$5.99

Salsa

$6.00

Seaonal Muffin Lemon Poppyseed with Blueberries

$4.00

Seasonal Muffin Carrot Cake

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

$7.00

Blueberry Cheesecake Parfait

$7.00

Appleicious Topping

$1.50

CiNINAbun (cinnamon bun)

$6.00

1DoughnOt Choc Chip

$4.00

Christmas Pie Slice

$4.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Breakfast Favorites

Beggs and Acon

$10.00

2 Eggs, 3 Slices of Applewood Bacon, served with our scratch-made buttermilk biscuit. If you prefer sausage or toast, please modify your order.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.75

Large flour tortilla containing 4 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo, sautéed sweet white onion and color peppers.

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

4 Corn Tortillas with Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Sautéed Sweet White Onion and Color Peppers, Topped with our very own creamy queso blanco and jalapeño slices.

Breakfast Volcano

Breakfast Volcano

$15.75

Fire Roasted Pepper filled with creamy egg and pork sausage, baked and topped with queso and served on a bed of hashbrowns topped with queso and green onions and a Nina Cornbread.

Bridegroom Omelet

Bridegroom Omelet

$14.75

This baked omelet is loaded with sausage, cheddar cheese and creamy egg. Served with our made from scratch buttermilk biscuit and two slices of applewood smoked bacon.

Brkfst Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack, Scrambled Egg, Sautéed Sweet White Onion and Color Peppers, generous pieces of Tender Steak marinated in our very own fajita seasoning.

Morning Poppy Gravy

$10.50

Large scratch-made buttermilk biscuit topped with our signature chicken gravy. chucks of shredded chicken and poppy seeds in a creamy gravy, topped with buttered cracker crumbs and crumbled bacon.

Nina's Breakfast Platter

Nina's Breakfast Platter

$14.75

#1 Seller! Made from scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with our scratch-made sausage gravy and covered with eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles.

Pancakes Bacon(3)

$11.50

Nina's buttermilk pancakes are scratch-made with fresh ingredients. 3 large pancakes and 3 slices of Applewood smoked bacon.

Pancakes NO MEAT

$8.50

Nina's buttermilk pancakes are scratch-made with fresh ingredients. 3 large pancakes.

Pancakes Sausage(2)

$11.50

Nina's buttermilk pancakes are scratch-made with fresh ingredients. 3 large pancakes and 2 sausage patties.

Ultimate Sausage Gravy

$9.00

Handcrafted Buttermilk Biscuit smothered with Scratch-made Sausage Gravy.

Veggie Scrambler

$12.25

Waffles Bacon(3)

$11.25

Nina's buttermilk waffles are scratch-made with fresh ingredients. 1 very large waffle and 3 slices of Applewood smoked bacon.

Waffles NO MEAT

$8.25

Nina's buttermilk waffles are scratch-made with fresh ingredients. 1 very large waffle.

Waffles Sausage(2)

$11.25

Nina's buttermilk waffles are scratch-made with fresh ingredients. 1 very large waffle and 2 sausage patties.

Sides

Avocado

$1.75

Bacon 3 Strips

$4.25

Biscuit

$2.75

Cheese Cheddar

$1.50

Cheese Monterey Jack

$1.50

Cheese Mozzarella

$1.50

Cheese Muenster

$1.50

Cheese Parmesan

$1.50

Cheese Swiss

$1.50

Chorizo

$4.25

Cornbread Muffin

$3.00

Egg 1

$2.25

Egg 2

$4.25

Egg 3

$6.50

Egg Whites 3

$6.50

Frozen Biscuits 1 Dozen

$17.00

Fruit Large

$8.75

Fruit Small

$4.75

Gravy Poppy 4 oz

$4.50

Gravy Sausage 4 oz

$4.50

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Hashbrowns Loaded

$5.50

Hashbrowns loaded with queso blanco and green onion.

Mushrooms Sauteed

$1.50

Nina Saute (Onion, Pep, Mush)

$4.50

Onions Green

$1.25

Onions Sauteed

$1.25

Pancakes Small

$5.00

Parmesan Tators 1 Stack

$4.00

Parmesan Tators 2 Stacks

$7.50

Peppers Sauteed

$1.50

Queso

$2.00

Sausage Patties (2)

$4.00

Spinach

$1.25

Toast MultiGrain 2 pcs

$1.75

Toast White 2pcs

$1.50

Tomato

$1.50

Special Order

special

Breakfast Pizza

Dipper Chicken Gravy

$3.50

Dipper Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Garden Pizza

$13.50

Our buttermilk biscuit dough is slathered with our roasted garlic butter and topped with sauteed sweet onion, sweet peppers, mushrooms, parmesan and cheddar cheeses.

Pig in the Garden Pizza

$13.50

Our buttermilk biscuit dough is slathered with our roasted garlic butter and topped with sautéed sweet onion, sweet peppers, mushrooms, pork sausage, applewood smoked bacon and ham, parmesan and cheddar cheeses.

Piggy Pizza

$13.50

Our buttermilk biscuit dough is slathered with our roasted garlic butter and topped with pork sausage, applewood smoked bacon and ham, parmesan and cheddar cheeses.

Taco Breakfast Pizza

$13.75

Cornbread crust slathered with our queso and then topped with chorizo, color peppers, onion, creamy egg and monterey jack cheese.

Monte Cristo Pizza

$14.00

We took the classic Monte Cristo Sandwich and made it our own. The crust is our buttermilk biscuit recipe, a little bit of mayo, lots of ham and swiss cheese and a light dusting of powdered sugar. Served with our exclusive strawberry sauce.

Potato Platters

Bacon Bacon Bacon Platter

Bacon Bacon Bacon Platter

$12.00

Potatoes, Egg and Cream, lots of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Green Onions

Papas Picoso (Spicy Potato)

$12.00

Potatoes, Egg and Cream, Chorizo, Queso, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Green Onions.

SW Veggie Platter

SW Veggie Platter

$12.00

Potatoes, Egg and Cream, Color Peppers (no green), Mushrooms, Sweet White Onion, Jalopenos, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses.

Crepes

Crepes - Banana Havana

$10.00

Crepes - Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Crepes - Strawberry Fields

$10.00

8" Gourmet Italian Sub Sandwich

Capicola Zing 8" Sandwich

$9.99

Clubbin' 8" Sandwich

$8.99

Porky Peppers so Gouda

$10.49

Genoa Salami so Gouda

$9.99

Italian Masterpiece

$10.49

Roast Beefy

$10.99

Turkey Basil Delight

$9.49

Salads

Nina's House Salad

$6.99

Clubbin' Salad

$9.99

Italian Salad

$9.99

Turk Salad

$9.99

Chips

Smokehouse BBQ

$1.49

NY Cheddar with Herbs

$1.49

Jalopeno Cheddar

$1.49

Salted & Vinegar

$1.49

Sea Salt

$1.49

Sides

Tator Tots

$3.49

Mac n Cheez Bites

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Lemon-Lime

$1.49

Water

$1.49

Orange Juice

$2.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Choc. Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Complimentary

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Watermelon Hibiscus

$2.95

Frozen Fruit Fusion

Watermelon Hibiscus

$2.95

Island Beach

$2.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast & Brunch Food items made from scratch. Real Fast. Dine-In or Curbside Pick Up!

Location

3752 Monticello Plaza Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63304

Directions

Gallery
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch image
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jenny's Diner
orange star4.4 • 352
45 Forum Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Creve Coeur
orange starNo Reviews
12366 Olive Blvd St. Louis, MO 63141
View restaurantnext
Companion WSTL Cafe - Westport
orange starNo Reviews
2331 Schuetz Rd. St. Louis, MO 63146
View restaurantnext
Snarf's Sandwiches - Page
orange starNo Reviews
11512 page service dr saint louis, MO 63146
View restaurantnext
Sabroso - 11146 Old St Charles Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11146 Old St Charles Rd Saint Ann, MO 63074
View restaurantnext
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 876
180 Lamar Pkwy STE 109 Pacific, MO 63069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in O'Fallon

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Tompkins Riverside - St. Charles
orange star4.2 • 518
500 S Main St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near O'Fallon
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston