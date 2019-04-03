A map showing the location of Nina's Waffles - Doylestown 30 East State StreetView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Nina's Waffles - Doylestown 30 East State Street

review star

No reviews yet

30 East State Street

Doylestown, PA 18901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ICE CREAM

KIDDIE

$4.15

REGULAR

$5.20

LARGE

$7.05

MILKSHAKE

$8.25

5 for $7

$7.00

PINTS

1 Pint

$9.00

2 Pints

$18.00

3 Pints for $21

$21.00

Pine2Pink Specials

Banana Split

$12.00

with Ice Cream

Waffle w/ 1 Scoop

$7.95

Waffle w/ 2 Scoops

$10.50

Waffle w/ 3 Scoop

$13.00

Bites w/ 1 Scoop

$8.50

Bites w/ 2 Scoops

$11.05

Gluten Free w/ 1 Scoop

$8.95

Gluten Free w/ 2 Scoop

$10.55

Waffle Sandwich

$10.45

Favorites

Nutella Waffle

$9.95

Chocolate Coated Bites

$8.50

S'mores Waffle

$7.50

S'mores Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$9.95

CinnaWaffle

$7.25

Cinna Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$9.95

Doylestown Waffle

$7.50

Doylestown w/ Ice Cream

$10.25

Caramel Apple Waffle

$7.50

Caramel Apple w/ Ice Cream

$9.95

Shawn's Dream

$9.75

Shawn's Dream w/ Ice Cream

$12.50

Naked Waffles & Bites

Naked Waffle

$4.25

Gluten Free Waffle

$5.25

Bites

$5.25

Fresh Waffles by the Box

12 Waffles

$39.95

6 Waffles

$20.75

SPECIALS

CREME BRULEE WAFFLE

$6.95

CREME BRULEE BITES

$7.25

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Misc.

Small Cup of Milk

$3.00

BAKED GOODS

Brownie

$3.55

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Crack Bark

$4.00

ICE CREAM CAKES

8" Celebration Cake

$48.00

6" Assorted Cakes

$36.00

3" Assorted Cakes

$12.00

Gluten Free Waffles

Box of 12 Gluten Free Waffle

$45.00

Single Gluten Free Waffle Frozen

$5.25

Chocolate Stuffed Waffles

Box of 12 Chocolate Stuffed

$45.00

Single Chocolate Stuffed Waffle

$5.00

Naked Waffles

Box of 12 Frozen Waffles

$30.00

Frozen Novelties

Cookies & Cream Pop

$4.95

Celebration Sandwich

$4.95

Ice cream Taco

$7.95

Saint Rocco's Treats

Dog Treats!

$5.00

Catering Trays

Waffle Bite Tray (50 pieces)

$24.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 East State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
orange star4.3 • 1,293
18 west state street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 315
1007 N Easton Rd Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Bagel Barn Cafe - 4275 County Line Road #3
orange star4.7 • 49
4275 County Line Road Suite 3 Chalfont, PA 18914
View restaurantnext
the Metropolitan, American Diner & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,199
750 Upper State Rd North Wales, PA 19454
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Lancers Diner - Horsham
orange star4.2 • 204
858 Easton Rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Doylestown

The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
orange star4.3 • 1,293
18 west state street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Villa Capri- PA
orange star4.2 • 360
51 W Court St Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 315
1007 N Easton Rd Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Hops/Scotch - 22 South Main Street
orange star4.6 • 267
22 South Main Street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Artistic Pizzeria - Doylestown, PA
orange star4.0 • 21
12 W. State Street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - Doylestown
orange star4.3 • 19
266 S Main Street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doylestown
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston