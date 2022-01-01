A map showing the location of Nina's Waffles - Newtown 2905 S Eagle RoadView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Nina's Waffles - Newtown 2905 S Eagle Road

review star

No reviews yet

2905 S Eagle Road

Newtown, PA 18940

Order Again

ICE CREAM

KIDDIE

$4.15

REGULAR

$5.20

LARGE

$7.25

PINTS

1 Pint

$9.25

Pine2Pink Specials

Banana Split

$12.00

with Ice Cream

Waffle with Ice Cream

Bites with Ice Cream

Waffle Sundeas

Nina's Original

$10.95

Chocolate Coated Bites

$8.95

Peanut Butter High

$10.95

Classics

Apple Pie Waffle

$8.95

Cinna Waffle

$8.95

Holy Cannoli

$8.95

Mocha Fudge Brownie

$8.95

Shawn's Dream

$8.95

Zack's Crack

$8.95

Zoubi

$8.95

S'mores Waffle

$8.95

Naked Waffles & Bites

Naked Waffle

$4.25

Gluten Free Waffle

$5.25

Bites

$4.95

GLUTEN FREE

GF Naked

$5.25

GF with 1 Scoop

$8.25

GF with 2 Scoop

$11.25

GF with 3 Scoop

$14.25

SPECIALS

For The Love of Lemons

$11.50

Box Of 6 Waffles

$21.99

MILKSHAKES

20 oz Milkshake

$8.50

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Cider

$3.75

COLD DRINKS

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.25

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$5.25

Iced Americano

$3.75

Classics/Sundaes

The Nutty Sundae

$8.50

Gluten Free Sundae

$8.50

Classic Sundae

$7.25

Life is Peachy

$7.75

ICE CREAM CAKES

8" Celebration Cake

$48.00

6" Assorted Cakes

$36.00

3" Assorted Cakes

$12.00

Gluten Free Waffles

Box of 12 Gluten Free Waffle

$45.00

Single Gluten Free Waffle Frozen

$5.25

Chocolate Stuffed Waffles

Box of 12 Chocolate Stuffed

$45.00

Single Chocolate Stuffed Waffle

$5.00

Naked Waffles

Box of 12 Frozen Waffles

$30.00

Cappuccino Waffles

Box of 12 Cappuccino Waffles

$45.00

Single Cappuccino Waffles

$5.00

Novalties

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Ice Cream Pop!

$5.25

BAKED GOODS

Brownie

$3.55

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Saltine Crack Cookies

$4.00

Waffle Bite Trays

50 Bites

$24.95

100 Bites

$49.90

Side of Ganache

$2.50

Side of Caramel

$2.50

Side of Nutella

$3.50

Side of Cookie Butter

$3.50

Side of Dulce de Leche

$3.50

Chef's Choice 10 Mini Waffles

$12.00

Key Chains

Smiley Face

$7.75

Ice Cream Money

$7.75

Coffee Money

$7.75

I Have No Money

$7.75

Stickers

PEACE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2905 S Eagle Road, Newtown, PA 18940

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
