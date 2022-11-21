  • Home
  • Nina's Waffles - Peddler's Village - 2400 Street Road, Route 202 and 313, Shop #18 Peddler's Village
A map showing the location of Nina's Waffles - Peddler's Village 2400 Street Road, Route 202 and 313, Shop #18 Peddler's Village

Nina's Waffles - Peddler's Village 2400 Street Road, Route 202 and 313, Shop #18 Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, Route 202 and 313, Shop #18 Peddler's Village

New Hope, PA 18938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

ICE CREAM

KIDDIE

$4.15

REGULAR

$5.20

LARGE

$7.05

MILKSHAKE

$8.25

5 for $7

$7.00

PREPACKED CUP OF ICE CREAM

$4.00

PINTS

1 Pint

$9.25

3 Pints for $24

$24.00

Pine2Pink Specials

Banana Split

$12.00

with Ice Cream

Waffle w/ 1 Scoop

$7.95

Waffle w/ 2 Scoop

$10.50

Waffle w/3 Scoop

$13.00

Waffle BITES w/ 1 Scoop

$8.50

Waffle BITES w/2 Scoop

$11.05

GLUTEN FREE w/ 1 Scoop

$8.95

GLUTEN FREE w/ 2 Scoop

$10.55

Waffle Sandwich

$10.45

Favorites

Chocolate Covered Bites

$8.75

Nutella

$9.95

Classics

Shawn's Dream

$8.95

CinnaWaffle

$7.25

Lahaska

$8.75

S'mores

$7.50

Caramel Apple

$7.50

Tiramisu Waffle

$8.75

Shawn's Dream w/ 1 Scoop

$11.70

Lahaska w/ 1 Scoop

$10.25

S'mores w/ 1 Scoop

$9.95

Caramel Apple w/ 1 Scoop

$9.95

Tiramisu Waffle w/1 Scoop

$10.25

Almond Waffle

$5.25

Cinnawaffle W/1 Scoop

$9.95

Naked Waffles & Bites

Naked Waffle

$4.25

Gluten Free Waffle

$5.25

Bites

$5.25

SPECIALS

Funfetti Dip Waffle

$8.75

COLD DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Tea

$3.00

COLD BREW

$3.75

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Cider

$3.75

BAKED GOODS

Brownie

$3.95

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Crack Bark

$4.00

Dog Treats

Saint Roccos Dog Treats

$5.00

Nutty Novalties

15 oz Peanut Butter, Classic

$7.85

8 oz Peanut Butter, Chocolate

$5.95

8 oz Peanut Butter, Butterscotch

$5.95

8 oz Peanut Butter Cappuccino

$5.95

8 oz Cinnamon Almond Butter

$9.95

8 oz Almond Butter, Chocolate

$9.95

ICE CREAM CAKES

8" Celebration Cake

$48.00

6" Assorted Cakes

$32.00

Other Freezer Items

Pre Packed Pints

$9.00

3 Pints of $24

$24.00

Cookie Sandwich

$7.95

Cookies & Cream Pop

$4.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95

Taco, Ice Cream

$7.95

Frozen Waffles

Single Chocolate Stuffed Waffle

$5.00

Box of 12 Chocolate Stuffed

$39.95

Single Gluten Free Waffle Frozen

$5.25

Box of 12 Gluten Free Waffle

$39.95

Box of 12 Frozen Waffles

$25.95

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.15

Flavored Latte

$4.60

Caramel Machiatto

$4.65

Mocha

$4.35

Cappuccino

$4.15

Single Espresso

$2.65

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$3.18

Cold Brew

$3.75

Affogato

Dulce Affogato

$6.95

Salted Caramel Affogato

$6.95

Coffee Affogato

$6.95

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.25

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$5.25

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Flavored Americano

$4.25

Cold Brew

$3.75

Catering Trays

50 Bites

$24.95

100 Bites

$49.90

Side of Caramel

$2.50

Side of Ganache

$2.50

MERCH

TShirt

$14.00

Mug

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 Street Road, Route 202 and 313, Shop #18 Peddler's Village, New Hope, PA 18938

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

