Nina's Dine-N-Dash 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA, 02568

SALADAS

Tabua Frios - 10 Pessoas

Tabua Frios - 10 Pessoas

$99.00

Montada com queijos, salaminhos, frutas secas e castanhas.

Salada de Lentilha

Salada de Lentilha

$30.00+

Lentilha, Vegetais, Castanhas Variadas.

Vinagrete

Vinagrete

$25.00+
Maionese

Maionese

$30.00+

Salada Fria de Vegetais, Misturada com Maionese.

Salpicão de Frango

Salpicão de Frango

$35.00+
Vagem Salteada

Vagem Salteada

$18.00+

Refogada com shallots

Brócolis com Bacon

Brócolis com Bacon

$25.00+
Thanksgiving Salad

Thanksgiving Salad

$30.00+

Salada de Folhas, Parmesão e Couve de Bruxelas

ACOMPANHAMENTOS

Arroz Branco

Arroz Branco

$13.00+
Feijão Tropeiro

Feijão Tropeiro

$35.00+
Tutu à Mineira

Tutu à Mineira

$25.00+
Farofa Brasileira

Farofa Brasileira

$25.00+

Farofa com bacon , linguiça, cenoura e milho verde.

Batata Gratinada

Batata Gratinada

$20.00+

Batatas gratinada com queijo

Purê de Batatas

Purê de Batatas

$20.00+

PRATOS PRINCIPAIS

Peru Assado

Peru Assado

$130.00
Pernil Assado

Pernil Assado

$110.00
Frango Assado

Frango Assado

$65.00
Salmão Assado

Salmão Assado

$120.00+
Lagarto ao Molho Madeira

Lagarto ao Molho Madeira

$35.00+

Lagarto assado ao molho madeira

SOBREMESAS

Pudim de Leite Condensado

Pudim de Leite Condensado

$35.00
Romeu e Julieta

Romeu e Julieta

$35.00

Creme a base de leite condensado e queijo com cobertura de goiabada.

Pavê de Morango com Chocolate

Pavê de Morango com Chocolate

$35.00
Pavê de Abacaxi

Pavê de Abacaxi

$35.00

SALADS

Lentil Salad

Lentil Salad

$30.00+

Lentils, Vegetables, Assorted Nuts.

Broccoli with bacon

Broccoli with bacon

$30.00+
Green Beans with Roasted Shallots

Green Beans with Roasted Shallots

$18.00+
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$99.00
Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Salad

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Salad

$30.00+

SIDES

Classic Creamed Spinach

Classic Creamed Spinach

$15.00+
Roasted Butternut Squash

Roasted Butternut Squash

$1.00+
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$20.00+
Aromatic Butternut Squash Soup

Aromatic Butternut Squash Soup

$65.00+

* Brioche Rolls

Vegetable Crudités with hummus

Vegetable Crudités with hummus

$55.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$35.00+

MAINS

Classic Roast Whole Turkey with Turkey Grave

Classic Roast Whole Turkey with Turkey Grave

$150.00

* Traditional Herb Stuffing * Cranberry Orange Sauce

Maple Bourbon Ham

Maple Bourbon Ham

$165.00

DESSERT

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$25.00
Apple pie

Apple pie

$25.00
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00
Pumpkin Pie Gluten Free

Pumpkin Pie Gluten Free

$60.00
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
