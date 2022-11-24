Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque

Nine One One BBQ Shack

No reviews yet

2734 W. 111TH STREET

Chicago, IL 60655

Large Rib Tip
Half Chicken
Medium Rib Tip

Smoked Meats

St Louis Ribs Full Slab

$26.99

Large Rib Tip

$17.99

Large Hot Links

$12.99

Whole Chicken

$19.99

St. Louis Ribs Half Slab

$17.99

Medium Rib Tip

$13.99

Small Hot Links

$9.99

Half Chicken

$9.99

St. Louis Ribs (3) Bones

$8.99

Small Rib Tip

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ Sliders (3) Chicken - Brisket - Pork

$12.99

Comfort Sides

Lg Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Lg Sweet Potatoes

$6.99

Lg Greens -Turkey Meat

$6.99

Lg Baked Beans

$6.99

Sm Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Sm Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Sm Greens -Turkey Meat

$3.99

Sm Baked Beans

$3.99

Lg Cole Slaw

$4.99

Lg Daily Specials

$6.99

French Fries

$2.99

Corn Bread

$1.99

Sm Cole Slaw

$2.99

Sm Daily Specials

$3.99

Sm Spaghetti

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$0.99

Lg BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Sm BBQ Sauce

$3.99

4oz Sauce

$0.99

Kids Meals

Sliders (1)

$5.99

Kids Ribs (Two Rib Bones)

$5.99

Desserts

Small Cobbler

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts Specials (As Priced)

Out of stock

Large Cobbler

$8.99Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Pecan Bars

$3.75Out of stock

Carmel Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Yellow Cake/Choc

$3.75Out of stock

Combo Meals

Tip & Link Combo

$19.99Out of stock

Smoked Meat Combo

$21.99Out of stock

Rib & Chicken Combo

$24.99

Serves (2)

Half Slab, Half Chicken, 1/2 Lb. Brisket, Two Small Sides

$38.99

Serves (4)

1 Full Slab, 1 Whole Chicken, 1/2 lb Brisket, 1/2 lb Pork, Two Large Sides

$74.99

Serves (6)

1 Full Slab1 Whole Chicken, 1 Large Hot Link, 1/2 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1/2 Lb., Chopped Brisket, 3 Large Sides

$84.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

2734 W. 111TH STREET, Chicago, IL 60655

Directions

