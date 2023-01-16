Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nineteen61

review star

No reviews yet

215 E Main St

lakeland, FL 33801

Popular Items

Bottle Dressing

N/A Beverages

Agua de Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Agua de Passionfruit

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cafe Americano

$3.85

Espresso and hot water

Cafe con Leche

$3.85

Espresso sweetened with simple syrup and topped with steamed milk

Cafe Cubano

$3.85

Espresso sweetened with a brown sugar cube

Cappuccino

$3.85

Espresso topped with steamed milk, and steam milk foam

Coffee

$2.50

Traditional coffee

Coke Products

$3.25

Cortadito

$3.85

Espresso with steamed milk

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double shot of espresso

Espresso

$3.85

Shot of espresso

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Herbal Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25

Latte

$3.85

Espresso mixed with steamed milk and topped with steamed milk foam

Mocktail

$6.00

Mondariz Sparkling Water

$6.00

Mondariz Still Water

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Dessert

Delightful sweets prepared in house daily.

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Tres Leches

$11.00

Guava Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Seasonal Dessert

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

$8.00

Smalls bites for children

Miscellaneous Items

Bottle Dressing

$10.00

BT Coquito original

$35.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Intimate, upscale restaurant with a patio offering Latin American cuisine with a modern twist.

Website

Location

215 E Main St, lakeland, FL 33801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

