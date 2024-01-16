Fine Dining
Nineteen61
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Intimate, upscale restaurant with a patio offering Latin American cuisine with a modern twist.
Location
215 E Main St, lakeland, FL 33801