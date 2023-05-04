Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ninety9 Bistro & Bar 201 Settlers Trace

review star

No reviews yet

201 Settlers Trace

Lafayette, LA 70508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

99 Food

Appetizer

Tuna Stack

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Carpaccio

$12.00

Pastrami Cheese Fries

$16.00

Salad/Soup

Soup Of The Day Cup

$6.00

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$12.00

Millhouse SM

$5.00

Millhouse LG

$12.00

Ninety9 Caesar Sm

$5.00

Ninety9 Caesar Lg

$12.00

The Icepick

$13.00

Appollonia

$15.00

Handheld

Bohemian Aubergine

$12.00

Classic Smoked Turkey

$12.00

The Yardbird

$13.00

Maybelle's Bird

$12.00

Fowl of Rome

$12.00

Seared Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Backyard Burger

$13.00

Hot 'Strami

$16.00

Don Vito

$15.00

Cuban Cochon

$12.00

BLT

$11.00

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Classic Potato Salad

$3.00

Warm Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Plain Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Potato Hash

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Squash & Zucchini

$3.00

Assorted House Pickles

$2.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Wonton Chips

$5.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

House Dill Pickles

$3.00

House B&B PICKLES

$3.00

99 Cocktails

Midleton Mule

$12.00

Blackberry Bumbershoot

$12.00

Creek Sans Paddle

$12.00

Louis' Necktie

$12.00

French Ninety9

$11.00

Cinco De Mayo

$5.00

99 Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors lite

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Canebrake

$5.00

Jucifer

$5.50

Heavy Hands

$5.50

Elysian

$5.00

Ghost

$6.00

Ponies

$2.00

Dr Juice

$5.50

Heineken 00

$4.00

Skater Aid

$5.00

Catahoula

$5.00

Envie

$6.00

Beelini

$9.00

Cucumber Dreamz

$10.00

High Noon Tequila

$6.00

High Noon Vodka

$6.00

Paradise Park

$5.50

99 White Wine

99 Wine

Whispering Angel

$14.00

Lamarca Split

$12.00

Chandon Brut

$12.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Proverb Chardonnay

$8.00

Marmalade

$15.00

Whitehaven

$15.00

La Jolie

$12.00

Proverb Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Franciscan Chard

$12.00

Conundrum

$9.00

Champagne

$8.00

Frank Family

$19.00

Chandon Rose

$12.00

She Can Berry

$15.00

Proverb Chard BTL

$19.00

Proverb PG BTL

$19.00

Proverb Sauv Blanc BTL

$19.00

Whitehaven BTL

$49.00

La Jolie BTL

$36.00

Whispering BTL

$49.00

Franciscan Chard BTL

$30.00

Marmalade BTL

$45.00

Frank Family BTL

$55.00

Conundrum BTL

$25.00

Champagne BTL

$15.00

99 Red Wine

Red Wine

Al Dente

$13.00

Proverb Cab

$8.00

J Vineyards

$18.00

Proverb Pinot Noir

$8.00

Franciscan Cab

$13.00

Belle Glos

$18.00

Decoy

$10.00

Daou Cab

$14.00

Coppola

$12.00

Black Stallion Cab

$20.00

Proverb Cab BTL

$30.00

Proverb Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

J Vineyards BTL

$49.00

Al Dente BTL

$43.00

Franciscan Cab

$36.00

Black Stallion BTL

$60.00

Coppola BTL

$29.00

Daou BTL

$45.00

Decoy BTL

$30.00

Belle Glos BTL

$59.00

Happy Hour

HH Cab

$5.00

HH Pinot Noir

$5.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$5.00

HH Chardonnay

$5.00

HH Midleton Mule

$5.00

HH Domestic

$3.00

HH Import

$4.00

HH French Ninety9

$5.00

HH Creek

$5.00

HH Necktie

$5.00

HH Seltzer

$4.00

HH Blackberry

$5.00

99 Liquor

Gin

Roku

$10.00

Boodles

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Crown Russe

$9.00

Tequila

LunaAzul

$9.00

1800 Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Camarena

$10.00

Dobel

$11.00

818

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repasado

$11.00

Ghost

$9.00

LunaAzul DBL

$13.50

Don Julio DBL

$15.00

Camarena DBL

$15.00

Dobel DBL

$16.50

Margarita

$2.00

Ranch Water

$1.50

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos DBL

$13.50

Ketel DBL

$15.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$13.50

Stolichanya DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

French76

$2.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Maker's 46

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Mitchers

$9.00

Oak and Eden

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

DBL Bulleit

$13.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.50

DBL Jack

$13.50

DBL Maker's 46

$15.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$13.50

DBL Mitchers

$13.50

DBL Oak and Eden

$13.50

DBL Sazerac

$13.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.50

DBL Jameson

$13.50

DBL Jameson Orange

$13.50

DBL Old Forester Statesman

$19.50

DBL Old Forester 86

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.50

DBL Crown

$13.50

Manhattan

$2.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Noire

$10.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Solerno

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

NA Drinks

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Pellagrino

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Heineken 00

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Root Beer

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

8oz Diet Coke

$2.00

8oz Sprite

$2.00

8oz Coke

$2.00

Dunkin Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Espresso Shot Single

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cappucino

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Settlers Trace, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Viva La Waffle
orange starNo Reviews
101 Liberty Ave Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 2
orange star2.8 • 36
4409 Ambassador Caffery Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Ruffino's on the River - 921 Camellia Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
921 Camellia Blvd Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette - 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101 Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston