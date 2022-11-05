Main picView gallery

Ninfa's Missouri City

5730 Highway 6

Missouri City, TX 77459

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso
Fajita Quesadilla
Mixed Fajita Platter

Antojitos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.00+

Ceviche

$13.00

Seasoned shrimp, fish, scallops, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. $11

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00+

Chihuahua Quesadilla

$11.00+

Chile Con Queso

$8.00+

Dos Camarones

$12.00

Two jalapeños stuffed with large. Shrimp and jack cheese. Deep fried and served with ranch dressing.

Fajita Nachos

$13.00+

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00+

Fajita Queso

$10.00+

Melted jack cheese casserole with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat.

Fiesta Platter

$18.00

A gigantic sampler platter: Pork Ribs, Jalapeño Bullets, Chicken Flautas, Fajita Quesadillas, and Fajita Nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and chile con queso.

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.00+

Guacamole

$9.00+

Queso Flameado

$9.00+

Melted jack cheese casserole with chorizo (Mexican sausage).

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00+

Queso Parilla

$9.00+

Soups & Salads

Caldo Xochitl

$12.00

Chicken and avocado soup. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.

Fajita Taco Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mexican spiced cubed chicken, cilantro, tomatoes, bell peppers and avocado over mixed greens topped with our homemade cilantro lime dressing and tortilla strips.

Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp over mixed green and topped with avocados, tomatoes red onions, black olives and monterey jack cheese.

Taco Salad

$13.00

Your choice of ground beef or ranchera chicken.

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Mushrooms and vegetables. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.

Mama's Pechuga Platters

Pechuga a la Guera

$23.00

Chicken breast stuffed with baby shrimp and jack cheese. Sauteed with mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce.

Pechuga a la Ninfa

$18.00

Chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Spicy!

Pechuga Acapulcco

$19.00

Breaded and golden fried chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese.

Pechuga Chihuahua

$18.00

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, poblano peppers, bacon, and mushrooms.

Pechuga Gratinada

$18.00

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Tacos A La Ninfa

1 Beef Taco

$15.00

Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.

1 Chicken Taco

$14.00

Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.

2 Beef Tacos

$18.00

Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.

2 Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.

Especialidades a la Ninfa

Estella's Granja y Mar

$26.00

Two Acapulco shrimp, carnitas, and beef and chicken fajitas.

Jose Mar y Tierra

$25.00

Two grilled quail and three jumbo shrimp.

Quail a la Erika

$26.00

Three grilled quail.

Ninfa's Originals

Alambre De Jesus

$21.00

Large grilled shishkabob with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp. Served on a bed of steamed rice with charra beans, guacamole, and chile con queso.

Carnitas

$16.00

Tender pork chunks cooked to perfection. Served with sliced avocados, spicy verde sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Don Quixote

$15.00+

Two cheese stuffed poblano peppers topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.

Fajitas y Chile Relleno

$19.00+

Cheese chile relleno and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas.

Mixta Ninfa

$24.00

Charbroiled shrimp and your choice of our famous beef or chicken fajitas. $22

Tacos Musicos

$16.00

Spicy carnitas tacos served with avocado slices, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Spicy! $15

Burritos

El Barrio Burrito

$12.00

Bean and cheese burrito topped With our enchilada sauce and chili con queso. $11

El Callejon Burrito

$13.00

Burrito stuffed with ranchera Chicken, beans and chili con queso topped with enchilada gravy and monterrey jack cheese. $12

La Zona Rosa Burrito

$13.00

Burrito stuffed with picadillo beef, beans and chili con queso topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese.

Seafood Specialties

Served with Guacamole, Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, and Pico de Gallo

Broiled Mariscos

$24.00

Tampicomama’s famous broiled shrimp and garlic butter.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Two spicy chipotle grilled fish tacos. $15

Grilled Tilapia

$17.00

Seasoned and grilled served with sauteed vegetables. $16

Mariscos Acapulco

$26.00

Deep fried jumbo shrimp topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.

Mariscos Diablo

$26.00

Butterflied shrimp stuffed with jack cheese and a sliver of jalapeño, bacon wrapped, and grilled. $25

Shrimp tacos

$16.99

De La Parilla

A La Berry Fajita Topping

$4.00+

Beef Fajita Platter

$19.00+

Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$20.00

Beef fajita skirt steak, cut very thin and grilled well done. $18

Chicken Fajita Platter

$18.00+

Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chihuahua Fajita Toppings

$4.00+

Mexican Style Charbroiled Pork Ribs

$21.00+

Served with your choice of spicy or mild BBQ sauce. Half Slab

Mexicana Fajita Topping

$4.00+

Mixed Fajita Platter

$19.00+

Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Mixta Acapulco

$20.00

Two Acapulco shrimp and your choice of our original fajitas.

Mixta Campesino

$19.00

Carnitas and your choice of our original fajitas.

Mixta Guanajuato

$24.00

Pork ribs, cheese chile relleno, and your choice of original fajitas.

Mixta Rio Grande

$26.00

Charbroiled shrimp, original fajitas, and your choice of carnitas or pork ribs.

Parilla Mixta

$52.00

Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork Ribs, Fried Mushrooms, and a Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Jack Cheese, served with sour cream. $50

Veggie Fajita Platter

$16.00+

Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Platos Mexicanos

Aldo

$13.00

Cuernavaca Combo

$16.00

Delirio

$14.00

El Benny

$14.00

El Dannie

$14.00

El Eddie

$14.00

El Henry

$15.00

Mexico City Combo

$16.00

Ninfa’s Delicioso

$17.00

Tamales Compuestos

$14.00

Tejas Combo

$16.00

Enchilada Dinners

Al Carbon (Fajita)

$16.00

Antiguas

$13.00

Granjas (Chicken)

$14.00

Principales

$14.00

Suizas

$14.00

Verdes

$16.00

Shrimp Ench

$16.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Sopapillas

$2.00+

Tres Leches

$6.00

Kids

K Chicken Tender

$4.95

K Enchilada

$4.95

K Grilled Cheese

$4.95

K Quesadilla

$4.95

K Taco

$4.95

K Taco al Carbon

$5.99

Sides

Queso Puff

$3.99

sd bean soup

$2.25

sd black beans

$2.25

sd Atomica

$1.50

sd butter

$1.50

sd ccq

$3.25

sd charro beans

$2.25

sd cheddar cheese

$2.25

sd diced onions

sd fresh Jalapenos

$1.50

sd fries

$2.95

sd grilled onions

$2.00

sd guacamole

$3.25

sd jack cheese

$2.25

sd Lettuce

$0.99

sd pechuga gravy

$1.99

sd pickled jalapeños

$2.00

sd pico de gallo

$1.50

sd refried beans

$2.25

sd rice

$2.25

sd salad

$4.95

sd sliced avocado

$3.25

sd sour cream

$1.50

sd tomato

$0.99

Sd Grilled Veggie

$4.00

Dinner specials

Fajita and sausage

$18.99

Mixed grill

$40.00

el george

$12.00

el ray

$11.00

Drinks

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Hi-C

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

coffee

$2.75

hot tea

$2.75

Cocktails

The Millionaire Margarita

$24.00

Mama's Family Reserve Margarita

$20.00

Don Julio Flight Tray

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado Margarita

$11.00

The Platinum Margarita

$10.50

Anejo Sensation Margarita

$11.00

The Perfect Margarita

$10.50

The Silver Cadillac Margarita

$10.50

The Riviera Margarita

$10.00

Casamigos Margarita

$11.00

Mama's La Perfecta Margarita

$9.50

Ninfa's Parrothead Margarita

$9.00

Grand Gold Margarita Especial Tequila

$8.50

Mango Ninfarita

$8.00

Strawberry Ninfarita

$8.00

Ninfarita

$7.00

Flavored Ninfarita

$8.50

Pitcher

$23.95

Skinny Margarita

$8.50

Pina Colada

$7.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

Coco Loco

$7.50

to-go reg Marg

$7.00

To-go reg Flavor Marg

$8.00

To-go Lg Marg

$10.00

To-go Lg Flavor Marg

$12.00

To-go Lg Top Shelf

$14.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.50

1/2 gallon Marg

$25.00

Gallon Marg

$45.00

Sangria Margarita

$8.00

Lg Ninfarita

$10.00

Long Island iced tea

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Ameretto

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Bailey

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Gala

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Mathilde Cassis

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

Razzmata

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Meyers Silver

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

J & B

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Casa Amigo

$11.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Corazon Reposado

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Cuervo Traditional

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Resposado

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Citronge

$6.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$25.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Xo Café

$10.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

corazon

$6.00

Clase Azul

$22.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Chopin

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Firefly

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

Jeremiah Weed

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Skyy

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Tito

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Diabolique

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

12oz Draft

12oz Blue moon

$3.75

12oz Bud light

$3.25

12oz Corona Premier

$3.75

12oz Dos xx

$3.75

12oz Michelob Ultra

$3.75

12oz Miller light

$3.25

12oz Modelo Esp

$3.75

12oz Nergo Modelo

$3.75

16oz Draft

16oz Blue moon

$4.75

16oz Bud light

$4.25

16oz Corona Premier

$4.75

16oz Dos xx

$4.75

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.75

16oz Miller light

$4.25

16oz Modelo Esp

$4.75

16oz Nergo Modelo

$4.75

Bottled Beer

(B) Blue moon

$4.75

(B) Bohemia

$4.75

(B) Bud light

$3.50

(B) Budwieser

$3.50

(B) Coor Light

$3.50

(B) Corona

$4.75

(B) Corona Premier

$4.75

(B) Coronrita

$3.50

(B) Dos xx

$4.75

(B) Dos xx Amber

$4.75

(B) Heiniken

$4.75

(B) Michalada

$6.50

(B) Michelob Ultra

$4.75

(B) Miller light

$3.50

(B) Modelo Esp

$4.75

(B) Nergo Modelo

$4.75

(B) Pacifico

$4.75

(B) Tecate

$4.75

Red Wine

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Sengria

$6.50

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.50

Catering

#12 bag of chips

$5.95

#4 bag of chips

$3.95

#8 bag of chips

$4.95

Quart CCQ

$24.00

Lg bag of chips

$9.95

Party pack

$15.95

Pt green salsa

$5.99

Pt red salsa

$5.99

pt. beans

$3.99

pt. ccq

$15.00

pt. Guacamole

$15.00

pt. Pico de Gallo

$5.99

pt. Rice

$3.99

pt. sour cream

$5.99

Qt green salsa

$9.99

Qt red salsa

$9.99

qt beans

$7.99

qt Guacamole

$24.00

qt Pico de Gallo

$10.99

qt rice

$7.99

qt sour cream

$10.99

½ pt. Guacamole

$8.00

½ pt. Pico de Gallo

$2.99

½ pt. sour cream

$2.99

½pt green salsa

$2.99

½pt red salsa

$2.99

A La Carte

Dzn Tortilla

$6.00

6 Tortilla

$3.00

1 taco

$3.50

1 fajita enchilada

$3.50

1 chalupa

$4.50

1 fajita chalupa

$6.50

1 bean chalupa

$3.50

1 enchilada

$2.95

1 cheese enchilada

$2.95

1 Fajita taco

$6.50

1 flauta

$3.95

1 tamale

$3.95

1 cheese Chile relleno

$3.95

fajita option

$6.95

1 Chile relleno

$5.95

4 grilled shrimp

$9.95

1 fish taco

$5.99

1 Musico Taco

$4.99

1 quail

$6.95

1 bowl bean soup

$4.99

4oz beef fajita

$13.00

4oz chicken fajita

$12.00

½lb beef fajita

$19.00

½lb chicken fajita

$18.00

1lb beef fajita

$34.95

1lb chicken fajita

$29.00

1 suiza ench

$3.50

1 suiza fajta chicken

$4.95

Fajita India

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5730 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

