Ninfa's Missouri City
5730 Highway 6
Missouri City, TX 77459
Popular Items
Antojitos
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Ceviche
Seasoned shrimp, fish, scallops, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. $11
Cheese Quesadilla
Chihuahua Quesadilla
Chile Con Queso
Dos Camarones
Two jalapeños stuffed with large. Shrimp and jack cheese. Deep fried and served with ranch dressing.
Fajita Nachos
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita Queso
Melted jack cheese casserole with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat.
Fiesta Platter
A gigantic sampler platter: Pork Ribs, Jalapeño Bullets, Chicken Flautas, Fajita Quesadillas, and Fajita Nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and chile con queso.
Ground Beef Nachos
Guacamole
Queso Flameado
Melted jack cheese casserole with chorizo (Mexican sausage).
Shrimp Quesadilla
Queso Parilla
Soups & Salads
Caldo Xochitl
Chicken and avocado soup. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
Fajita Taco Salad
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mexican spiced cubed chicken, cilantro, tomatoes, bell peppers and avocado over mixed greens topped with our homemade cilantro lime dressing and tortilla strips.
Shrimp and Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp over mixed green and topped with avocados, tomatoes red onions, black olives and monterey jack cheese.
Taco Salad
Your choice of ground beef or ranchera chicken.
Tortilla Soup
Mushrooms and vegetables. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
Mama's Pechuga Platters
Pechuga a la Guera
Chicken breast stuffed with baby shrimp and jack cheese. Sauteed with mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce.
Pechuga a la Ninfa
Chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Spicy!
Pechuga Acapulcco
Breaded and golden fried chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese.
Pechuga Chihuahua
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, poblano peppers, bacon, and mushrooms.
Pechuga Gratinada
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
Tacos A La Ninfa
1 Beef Taco
Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.
1 Chicken Taco
Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.
2 Beef Tacos
Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.
2 Chicken Tacos
Beef or Chicken Fajita Tacos served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso.
Especialidades a la Ninfa
Ninfa's Originals
Alambre De Jesus
Large grilled shishkabob with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp. Served on a bed of steamed rice with charra beans, guacamole, and chile con queso.
Carnitas
Tender pork chunks cooked to perfection. Served with sliced avocados, spicy verde sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Don Quixote
Two cheese stuffed poblano peppers topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.
Fajitas y Chile Relleno
Cheese chile relleno and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas.
Mixta Ninfa
Charbroiled shrimp and your choice of our famous beef or chicken fajitas. $22
Tacos Musicos
Spicy carnitas tacos served with avocado slices, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Spicy! $15
Burritos
El Barrio Burrito
Bean and cheese burrito topped With our enchilada sauce and chili con queso. $11
El Callejon Burrito
Burrito stuffed with ranchera Chicken, beans and chili con queso topped with enchilada gravy and monterrey jack cheese. $12
La Zona Rosa Burrito
Burrito stuffed with picadillo beef, beans and chili con queso topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese.
Seafood Specialties
Broiled Mariscos
Tampicomama’s famous broiled shrimp and garlic butter.
Fish Tacos
Two spicy chipotle grilled fish tacos. $15
Grilled Tilapia
Seasoned and grilled served with sauteed vegetables. $16
Mariscos Acapulco
Deep fried jumbo shrimp topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.
Mariscos Diablo
Butterflied shrimp stuffed with jack cheese and a sliver of jalapeño, bacon wrapped, and grilled. $25
Shrimp tacos
De La Parilla
A La Berry Fajita Topping
Beef Fajita Platter
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Beef fajita skirt steak, cut very thin and grilled well done. $18
Chicken Fajita Platter
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chihuahua Fajita Toppings
Mexican Style Charbroiled Pork Ribs
Served with your choice of spicy or mild BBQ sauce. Half Slab
Mexicana Fajita Topping
Mixed Fajita Platter
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mixta Acapulco
Two Acapulco shrimp and your choice of our original fajitas.
Mixta Campesino
Carnitas and your choice of our original fajitas.
Mixta Guanajuato
Pork ribs, cheese chile relleno, and your choice of original fajitas.
Mixta Rio Grande
Charbroiled shrimp, original fajitas, and your choice of carnitas or pork ribs.
Parilla Mixta
Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork Ribs, Fried Mushrooms, and a Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Jack Cheese, served with sour cream. $50
Veggie Fajita Platter
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Platos Mexicanos
Enchilada Dinners
Desserts
Kids
Sides
Cocktails
The Millionaire Margarita
Mama's Family Reserve Margarita
Don Julio Flight Tray
Don Julio Reposado Margarita
The Platinum Margarita
Anejo Sensation Margarita
The Perfect Margarita
The Silver Cadillac Margarita
The Riviera Margarita
Casamigos Margarita
Mama's La Perfecta Margarita
Ninfa's Parrothead Margarita
Grand Gold Margarita Especial Tequila
Mango Ninfarita
Strawberry Ninfarita
Ninfarita
Flavored Ninfarita
Pitcher
Skinny Margarita
Pina Colada
Strawberry Daiquiri
Coco Loco
to-go reg Marg
To-go reg Flavor Marg
To-go Lg Marg
To-go Lg Flavor Marg
To-go Lg Top Shelf
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Bloody Mary
1/2 gallon Marg
Gallon Marg
Sangria Margarita
Lg Ninfarita
Long Island iced tea
Paloma
Liqueur/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Ameretto
Aperol
Bailey
Blue Curaco
Butterscotch
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Fireball
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Gala
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Midori
Molly's Irish Cream
Razzmata
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Reposado
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Amigo
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Traditional
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Resposado
Herradura Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Citronge
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Sauza Gold
corazon
Clase Azul
Vodka
Whiskey
12oz Draft
16oz Draft
Bottled Beer
(B) Blue moon
(B) Bohemia
(B) Bud light
(B) Budwieser
(B) Coor Light
(B) Corona
(B) Corona Premier
(B) Coronrita
(B) Dos xx
(B) Dos xx Amber
(B) Heiniken
(B) Michalada
(B) Michelob Ultra
(B) Miller light
(B) Modelo Esp
(B) Nergo Modelo
(B) Pacifico
(B) Tecate
Catering
#12 bag of chips
#4 bag of chips
#8 bag of chips
Quart CCQ
Lg bag of chips
Party pack
Pt green salsa
Pt red salsa
pt. beans
pt. ccq
pt. Guacamole
pt. Pico de Gallo
pt. Rice
pt. sour cream
Qt green salsa
Qt red salsa
qt beans
qt Guacamole
qt Pico de Gallo
qt rice
qt sour cream
½ pt. Guacamole
½ pt. Pico de Gallo
½ pt. sour cream
½pt green salsa
½pt red salsa
A La Carte
Dzn Tortilla
6 Tortilla
1 taco
1 fajita enchilada
1 chalupa
1 fajita chalupa
1 bean chalupa
1 enchilada
1 cheese enchilada
1 Fajita taco
1 flauta
1 tamale
1 cheese Chile relleno
fajita option
1 Chile relleno
4 grilled shrimp
1 fish taco
1 Musico Taco
1 quail
1 bowl bean soup
4oz beef fajita
4oz chicken fajita
½lb beef fajita
½lb chicken fajita
1lb beef fajita
1lb chicken fajita
1 suiza ench
1 suiza fajta chicken
Fajita India
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
5730 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459