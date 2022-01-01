Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco
220 S 3rd Street
Waco, TX 76701
Popular Items
NACHOS
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Deluxe Nachos
Topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
BBQ Brisket Nachos
Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Fajita Nachos
Topped with your choice of Fajita Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Nachos
Topped with baby Shrimp tossed in our Ranchera sauce. Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and baby Shrimp tossed in our Ranchera sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Spinach Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with spinach and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with your choice of Fajita Beef, Chicken, or Pork and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Gratinada Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with Green Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket and melted cheese. Served with our signature ixtapa sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Chihuahua Quesadilla
Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with Bacon and Poblano peppers and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Soups & Salads
Caldo Xóchitl
Chicken broth with chicken breast served with rice, pico de gallo, tortilla straps and sliced avocado.
Tortilla Soup
Mushrooms, Jack cheese, and vegetables. Served with rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and sliced avocado.
Bowl of Charra Beans
Mexican style pinto bean soup cooked with bacon, cilantro, fresh tomatoes, salsa ranchera and fresh lemon juice.
Del Mar Salad
Ranchera shrimp and mixed lettuces topped with tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheese and purple cabbage.
Taco Salad
Your choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken on mixed greens tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese, and Purple Cabbage. **The picture is a Taco Salad with Fajita Beef. Fajita Beef can be added for a $4.89 additional charge.**
India
Large, fried, flour tortilla topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, sour cream and jalapeno with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork fajita.
Soup & Salad
A bowl of soup of your choice (Caldo Xochitl, Tortilla, or Charra Beans) with mixed salad lettuces, tomato, tortilla strips, cheese and purple cabbage with sliced avocados.
Mango Salad
Spring mix greens, jicama, avocado, red bell peppers, red onion, and mango. Served with either a raspberry vinaigrette or creamy lime cilantro dressing.
Burritos
El Barrio
Refried beans, Chile con queso and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole.
La Zona Rosa
Spiced ground beef, refried beans topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole.
El Callejon
Ranchera chicken, refried beans topped with jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole.
El Burrito
A large burrito topped with chili con queso and enchilada sauce. Filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef, ranchera chicken, or bean & cheese. Served with rice and guacamole.
Enchiladas
Spinach and Shrimp Enchiladas
Spinach and shrimp, cream cheese, jack cheese, mushrooms, a touch of cayenne pepper, topped with cilantro gravy. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Antiguas (Cheese Enchiladas)
Cheddar cheese enchiladas with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Crawfish Enchiladas
Jack cheese enchiladas topped with a Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of cayenne pepper and topped with crawfish. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Spinach Enchiladas
Sautéed spinach rolled in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with cilantro cream sauce, Cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas
Sautéed spinach and chicken rolled in a handmade flour tortilla, topped with cilantro cream sauce, Cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Granjas (Chicken Enchiladas)
Ranchera chicken topped with salsa Ranchera, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
BBQ Brisket Enchiladas
Beef brisket topped with BBQ enchilada sauce, Cheddar cheese and served with guacamole, Mexican rice and charra beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Principales (Beef Enchiladas)
Picadillo beef with chile con carne and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Del Mar (Shrimp Enchiladas)
Sautéed shrimp topped with Ranchera sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Two Las Verdes Enchiladas
Pork Carnitas or chicken fajita meat topped with Crema Suiza, Monterrey jack cheese, avocado slices and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Three Las Verdes Enchiladas
Pork Carnitas or chicken fajita meat topped with Crema Suiza, Monterrey jack cheese, avocado slices and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Two Enchiladas Al Carbon (Fajita)
Beef, chicken, or pork fajita topped with enchilada sauce, homemade chile con carne with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Three Enchiladas Al Carbon (Fajita)
Beef, chicken, or pork fajita topped with enchilada sauce, homemade chile con carne with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Originals
La Bonita
Cheese chile Relleno, chicken enchilada and a crispy beef taco. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carnitas
Tender pork chunks cooked to perfection. Served with spicy tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and Charra beans.
Tacos Musicos
Two handmade corn tortillas filled with our signature Carnitas served with Avocado Slices, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Served with rice and Charra beans.
Fajita Combo
Choice of a Puff, Tamale, Flauta, or Chile Relleno, your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajitas, and Refried Beans. Served with rice and refried beans.
Don Quixote
Two (Cheese or Beef Picadillo) Stuffed Poblano Peppers topped with Ranchera Sauce and Jack Cheese. Served with rice and Charra beans.
Carne Guisada
A traditional Mexican Dish. Beef Tips served in a rich spicy or mild gravy and a side of refried beans.
1 Taco a La Ninfa
Handmade Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork Tenderloin Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico, & Chile con Queso. Served with rice and Charra beans.
2 Tacos a La Ninfa
Handmade Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork Tenderloin Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico, & Chile con Queso. Served with rice and Charra beans.
Chimichanga
Fried Pastry filled with your choice of Ranchera Chicken or Ground Beef. Served with a side of Chile con Queso, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Fajitas
El Jackie (¼ lb.)
A Celebration platter served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and served with your choice of Beef, Chicken Breast, or Pork Fajita Meat. **The photo is our Jackie Beef with a Chihuahua topping. Topping is not included but can be added for 5.99**
El Tommie (½ lb.)
A Celebration platter served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and served with your choice of Beef, Chicken Breast, or Pork Fajita Meat.
Fajitas for Two (1 lb.)
A Celebration platter served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and served with your choice of Beef, Chicken Breast, or Pork Fajita Meat.
Pechuga
Pechuga Alfonso
Large chicken Breast stuffed with jack cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo, and your choice of ham, shrimp, or bacon. Then sautéed in a butter wine sauce, served on a bed of rice, topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Pechuga Gratinada
Charbroiled chicken Breast topped with jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and Bell Peppers. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
Pechuga Chihuahua
Charbroiled chicken Breast topped with jack cheese, Poblano peppers, and bacon. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
Heart Healthy
Pechuga Grillada
Charbroiled boneless chicken breast with no sauce or butter, served with white rice, and small dinner Salad with lite Italian dressing on the side.
Vegetable Fajitas
A medley of fresh Zucchini, Squash, Carrot, Onion and Bell Pepper grilled Fajita style with white rice, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
De La Parrilla
La Pisca
Your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajitas with Jumbo Shrimp. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice and Charra Beans. **The photo is a La Pisca for 2 for $36.49**
Rico Ribs
Ribs served with your choice of Spicy or Mild BBQ Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice and Charro Beans.
Parrilla Mixta
Sampler of all Ninfa’s Best! Beef & Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork Ribs, Fried Mushrooms, and a Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Seafood
Shrimp Brochettes
Shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese and a sliver of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & grilled. Served with guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Shrimp Tampico
Succulent jumbo shrimp grilled and sautéed in our garlic butter sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Shrimp Acapulco
Deep fried Shrimp topped with Ranchera sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Fish Tacos
Fried tilapia served on handmade corn tortillas with lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and side of Chipotle ranch dressing. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp served in handmade corn tortillas with lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and side of Chipotle ranch dressing. Served with Mexican rice & charra beans.
Lump Crab Burrito
Lump Crab meat in a handmade corn tortillas with our seafood cream sauce, jack and Parmesan cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Platos
Tejas Combo
Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajitas with a crispy Beef Taco and a Cheese Enchilada. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Delirio
Two Chicken Flautas topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
El Henry
Cheddar Cheese Enchilada, Pork Tamale, and crispy Beef Taco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
El Eddie
Soft Flour Tacos with your choice of Picadillo Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
El Dannie
Crispy Tacos with your choice of Picadillo Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
El Presidente
Cheese Enchilada, a Pork Tamale, a Cheese Chile Relleno and a crispy Ground Beef Taco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
El George
Cheese Enchilada and a Chicken Flauta with a side of Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
La Cienega
Two Cheese Enchiladas and a crispy Ground Beef Taco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Tamales Compuestos
Two Pork Tamales topped with Chile con Carne, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
El Rancho
Chicken Flauta with Guacamole, Sour Cream, a Chile Relleno, and your choice of a Beef, Chicken, or Pork Taco al Carbon. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Layola Tacos
Two Handmade flour tortillas filled with slow smoked brisket, served with Mexican rice, charro beans, BBQ sauce, guacamole and pico de gallo.
La Plaza
One ground beef crispy taco and one cheddar cheese enchilada topped with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
El Rogelio
One Chili con Queso Puff and a Chicken Flauta with a side of Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Chalupa
A crispy corn chalupa with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and a purple onion ring. Topped with your choice of chicken, beef or pork Fajita. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Christina
Two crispy ranchera chicken tacos and a chili con queso puff. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Marie
Two crispy ground beef tacos and a chili con queso puff. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Riviera
A bowl of soup (Tortilla, Xochitl, or Charra Bean) with two crispy tacos (Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken) served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
El Campeon
A cup of soup (Tortilla, Xochitl, or Charra Beans) and a Taco al Carbon (Beef, Chicken or Pork) served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
El Dante
Crispy ground beef taco and a handmade pork tamale, topped with brisket Chili con Carne and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Desserts
Flan
A glazed Mexican confection of velvety smooth custard topped with whipped cream and caramel Cajeta sauce.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream wrapped in Corn Flakes, sesame seeds and Graham Cracker crumbs. Flash fried and topped with whipped cream, raisins, pecans and Cajeta sauce. Served in a sweet pastry shell.
Banana Empanada
Pastry stuffed with bananas, nuts, and raisins, then fried. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and Cajeta sauce.
Cheese Cake
Choose between plain, strawberry, chocolate, or Cajeta and banana.
Sopapillas
Ninfa’s light and flaky pastry puffs, dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with Honey.
Churros
Sweet Mexican fritters covered with cinnamon and sugar. Comes with your choice of cajeta, chocolate, or strawberry dipping sauces.
Margaritas (To Go)
Small To Go Cadillac
Large To Go Cadillac
Small To Go Margarita
Large To Go Margarita
Small To Go Meltdown
Large To Go Meltdown
Small To Go Perfect Rita
Large To Go Perfect Rita
Small To Go Spiderman
Large To Go Spiderman
Small To Go Top Shelf
Large To Go Top Shelf
Gallon Margaritas
Gallon Cadillac
A La Carte
Chalupa
Chicken Breast
Chile con Queso Puff
Chile Relleno
Chimichanga
Cup Soup
Dinner Salad
Flauta
Jumbo Shrimp
Ratone
Shrimp Brochette
Tamale
Ind Beef Ench
Ind Spinach Ench
Ind BBQ Ench
Ind Ckn Ench
Ind Ckn&Spinach Enck
Ind Ench Carbon
Ind Chz Ench
Ind Spinach&Shrimp Ench
Ind Verde Ench
Ind Craw Ench
Ind Del Mar Ench
Crispy Taco
Fish Taco
Ind Carbon Taco
Ind Soft Taco
Ind Shrimp Taco
Ind Musico Taco
Ind Layola Taco
Barrio
Callejon
Chimichanga
Crab Burrito
El Burrito
Zona Rosa
Sides
3 Tortillas
Dinner Salad
Dressings
HM Corn Tortila
Sapo
Setup
Side Baby Shrimp
Side Bacon
Side Carnitas
Side Ch Onions
Side Ch Tomato
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Cilantro
Side Dressing
Side Fajita Meat
Side Fries
Side Grilled Bell Pepper
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Grilled Onions
Side Guacamole
Side Jack Cheese
Side Jalapeno
Side Let/Tom
Side Lettuce
Side Mangos
Side Mexican Rice
Side of Charro
Side of White Rice
Side Picadillo (Ground Beef)
Side Pico
Side Rancheria Chicken
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice & Refried Beans
Side Slice Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Side Toppings
Side Veggies
Side BBQ Ench Sauce
Side Bf Gravy
Side CCQ
Side CCQ w/Picadillo
Side Chili con Carne
Side Cilantro Cream
Side Crawfish Sauce
Side Crema Suiza
Side Mild BBQ
Side Pechuga Gravy
Side Ranchera Sauce
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Tampico Sauce
Side Tomatillo Sauce
1000 Island
Blue Cheese
Chipolte Ranch
Creamy Lime Cilantro
Honey Mustard
House Vinaigrette
Low Fat Italian
Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
1/2 Pints
1/2 Pint of Atomica
1/2 Pint of CCQ
1/2 Pint of Charra Beans
1/2 Pint of Cilantro Cream
1/2 Pint of Green Salsa
1/2 Pint of Guacamole
1/2 Pint of Mexican Rice
1/2 Pint of Pechuga Gravy
1/2 Pint of Pico
1/2 Pint of Red Salsa
1/2 Pint of Refried Beans
1/2 Pint of Sour Cream
Pints
Quarts
Tortillas
Bulk Fajita Meat
Party Packs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Every day we continue a wonderful tradition by serving you and your family with the same affection and quality that our founder, Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo, established in 1973. Known to everyone as "Mama", her legacy began in a small 10-table restaurant on Navigation, in Houston. Using her own pots and pans, she created this world-renowned tradition of serving great food and delicious Margaritas. Mama Ninfa left us a legacy that is about more than just wonderful food - she taught us to embrace everyone around us as family. Through her actions she showed just how much one person can do in this world, and how each of us can touch the lives of so many people. We at Ninfa's pledge to continue the established tradition set by our Founder.
220 S 3rd Street, Waco, TX 76701