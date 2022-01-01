Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

Restaurant info

Every day we continue a wonderful tradition by serving you and your family with the same affection and quality that our founder, Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo, established in 1973. Known to everyone as "Mama", her legacy began in a small 10-table restaurant on Navigation, in Houston. Using her own pots and pans, she created this world-renowned tradition of serving great food and delicious Margaritas. Mama Ninfa left us a legacy that is about more than just wonderful food - she taught us to embrace everyone around us as family. Through her actions she showed just how much one person can do in this world, and how each of us can touch the lives of so many people. We at Ninfa's pledge to continue the established tradition set by our Founder.

