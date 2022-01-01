  • Home
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

No reviews yet

220 S 3rd Street

Waco, TX 76701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ind Soft Taco
Fajitas for Two (1 lb.)
Chile con Queso

Appetizers

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$10.49

Our queso is rich, creamy, a little spicy. Just the way Mama Ninfa liked it!

Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$12.49

Our handmade guacamole, served on top of a bed of lettuce, with chopped tomato.

Ratones

Ratones

$13.49+

Jalapenos stuffed with large shrimp and jack cheese, fried golden brown.

NACHOS

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$12.00

Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Deluxe Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$14.49

Topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

BBQ Brisket Nachos

BBQ Brisket Nachos

$15.99

Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$16.49

Topped with your choice of Fajita Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

$16.49

Topped with baby Shrimp tossed in our Ranchera sauce. Served with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.49

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and baby Shrimp tossed in our Ranchera sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$14.99

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with spinach and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$17.49

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with your choice of Fajita Beef, Chicken, or Pork and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Gratinada Quesadilla

Gratinada Quesadilla

$14.99

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with Green Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$16.99

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket and melted cheese. Served with our signature ixtapa sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Chihuahua Quesadilla

Chihuahua Quesadilla

$15.99

Our grilled, handmade, tortillas stuffed with Bacon and Poblano peppers and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Soups & Salads

Caldo Xóchitl

Caldo Xóchitl

$11.99

Chicken broth with chicken breast served with rice, pico de gallo, tortilla straps and sliced avocado.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$12.49

Mushrooms, Jack cheese, and vegetables. Served with rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and sliced avocado.

Bowl of Charra Beans

$10.99

Mexican style pinto bean soup cooked with bacon, cilantro, fresh tomatoes, salsa ranchera and fresh lemon juice.

Del Mar Salad

Del Mar Salad

$15.99

Ranchera shrimp and mixed lettuces topped with tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheese and purple cabbage.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Your choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken on mixed greens tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese, and Purple Cabbage. **The picture is a Taco Salad with Fajita Beef. Fajita Beef can be added for a $4.89 additional charge.**

India

India

$15.99

Large, fried, flour tortilla topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, sour cream and jalapeno with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork fajita.

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$14.25

A bowl of soup of your choice (Caldo Xochitl, Tortilla, or Charra Beans) with mixed salad lettuces, tomato, tortilla strips, cheese and purple cabbage with sliced avocados.

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$13.49

Spring mix greens, jicama, avocado, red bell peppers, red onion, and mango. Served with either a raspberry vinaigrette or creamy lime cilantro dressing.

Burritos

El Barrio

El Barrio

$12.49

Refried beans, Chile con queso and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole.

La Zona Rosa

La Zona Rosa

$13.99

Spiced ground beef, refried beans topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole.

El Callejon

El Callejon

$13.99

Ranchera chicken, refried beans topped with jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole.

El Burrito

El Burrito

$11.99

A large burrito topped with chili con queso and enchilada sauce. Filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef, ranchera chicken, or bean & cheese. Served with rice and guacamole.

Enchiladas

Spinach and Shrimp Enchiladas

Spinach and Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99+

Spinach and shrimp, cream cheese, jack cheese, mushrooms, a touch of cayenne pepper, topped with cilantro gravy. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Antiguas (Cheese Enchiladas)

Antiguas (Cheese Enchiladas)

$12.99+

Cheddar cheese enchiladas with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Crawfish Enchiladas

Crawfish Enchiladas

$17.49+

Jack cheese enchiladas topped with a Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of cayenne pepper and topped with crawfish. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99+

Sautéed spinach rolled in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with cilantro cream sauce, Cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas

$16.98+

Sautéed spinach and chicken rolled in a handmade flour tortilla, topped with cilantro cream sauce, Cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Granjas (Chicken Enchiladas)

Granjas (Chicken Enchiladas)

$12.99+

Ranchera chicken topped with salsa Ranchera, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

BBQ Brisket Enchiladas

BBQ Brisket Enchiladas

$14.99+

Beef brisket topped with BBQ enchilada sauce, Cheddar cheese and served with guacamole, Mexican rice and charra beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Principales (Beef Enchiladas)

Principales (Beef Enchiladas)

$13.49+

Picadillo beef with chile con carne and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Del Mar (Shrimp Enchiladas)

Del Mar (Shrimp Enchiladas)

$16.49+

Sautéed shrimp topped with Ranchera sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Two Las Verdes Enchiladas

Two Las Verdes Enchiladas

$14.49

Pork Carnitas or chicken fajita meat topped with Crema Suiza, Monterrey jack cheese, avocado slices and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Three Las Verdes Enchiladas

Three Las Verdes Enchiladas

$15.99

Pork Carnitas or chicken fajita meat topped with Crema Suiza, Monterrey jack cheese, avocado slices and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Two Enchiladas Al Carbon (Fajita)

Two Enchiladas Al Carbon (Fajita)

$14.99

Beef, chicken, or pork fajita topped with enchilada sauce, homemade chile con carne with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Three Enchiladas Al Carbon (Fajita)

Three Enchiladas Al Carbon (Fajita)

$17.49

Beef, chicken, or pork fajita topped with enchilada sauce, homemade chile con carne with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.

Originals

La Bonita

La Bonita

$15.49

Cheese chile Relleno, chicken enchilada and a crispy beef taco. Served with rice and refried beans.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$18.49

Tender pork chunks cooked to perfection. Served with spicy tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and Charra beans.

Tacos Musicos

Tacos Musicos

$17.99

Two handmade corn tortillas filled with our signature Carnitas served with Avocado Slices, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Served with rice and Charra beans.

Fajita Combo

Fajita Combo

$16.99

Choice of a Puff, Tamale, Flauta, or Chile Relleno, your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajitas, and Refried Beans. Served with rice and refried beans.

Don Quixote

Don Quixote

$15.99

Two (Cheese or Beef Picadillo) Stuffed Poblano Peppers topped with Ranchera Sauce and Jack Cheese. Served with rice and Charra beans.

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$17.49

A traditional Mexican Dish. Beef Tips served in a rich spicy or mild gravy and a side of refried beans.

1 Taco a La Ninfa

1 Taco a La Ninfa

$14.99

Handmade Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork Tenderloin Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico, & Chile con Queso. Served with rice and Charra beans.

2 Tacos a La Ninfa

$17.99

Handmade Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork Tenderloin Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico, & Chile con Queso. Served with rice and Charra beans.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.99

Fried Pastry filled with your choice of Ranchera Chicken or Ground Beef. Served with a side of Chile con Queso, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Fajitas

El Jackie (¼ lb.)

El Jackie (¼ lb.)

$20.49

A Celebration platter served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and served with your choice of Beef, Chicken Breast, or Pork Fajita Meat. **The photo is our Jackie Beef with a Chihuahua topping. Topping is not included but can be added for 5.99**

El Tommie (½ lb.)

El Tommie (½ lb.)

$24.99

A Celebration platter served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and served with your choice of Beef, Chicken Breast, or Pork Fajita Meat.

Fajitas for Two (1 lb.)

$37.49

A Celebration platter served with Mexican Rice, Charra Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and served with your choice of Beef, Chicken Breast, or Pork Fajita Meat.

Pechuga

Pechuga Alfonso

Pechuga Alfonso

$21.99

Large chicken Breast stuffed with jack cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo, and your choice of ham, shrimp, or bacon. Then sautéed in a butter wine sauce, served on a bed of rice, topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.

Pechuga Gratinada

Pechuga Gratinada

$19.49

Charbroiled chicken Breast topped with jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and Bell Peppers. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Pechuga Chihuahua

Pechuga Chihuahua

$20.49

Charbroiled chicken Breast topped with jack cheese, Poblano peppers, and bacon. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Heart Healthy

Pechuga Grillada

Pechuga Grillada

$16.49

Charbroiled boneless chicken breast with no sauce or butter, served with white rice, and small dinner Salad with lite Italian dressing on the side.

Vegetable Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.49

A medley of fresh Zucchini, Squash, Carrot, Onion and Bell Pepper grilled Fajita style with white rice, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

De La Parrilla

La Pisca

La Pisca

$24.49+

Your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajitas with Jumbo Shrimp. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice and Charra Beans. **The photo is a La Pisca for 2 for $36.49**

Rico Ribs

Rico Ribs

$16.99

Ribs served with your choice of Spicy or Mild BBQ Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice and Charro Beans.

Parrilla Mixta

Parrilla Mixta

$29.99

Sampler of all Ninfa’s Best! Beef & Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork Ribs, Fried Mushrooms, and a Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Seafood

Shrimp Brochettes

Shrimp Brochettes

$26.99

Shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese and a sliver of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & grilled. Served with guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Shrimp Tampico

Shrimp Tampico

$25.99

Succulent jumbo shrimp grilled and sautéed in our garlic butter sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Shrimp Acapulco

Shrimp Acapulco

$26.49

Deep fried Shrimp topped with Ranchera sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Fried tilapia served on handmade corn tortillas with lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and side of Chipotle ranch dressing. Served with Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Fried shrimp served in handmade corn tortillas with lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and side of Chipotle ranch dressing. Served with Mexican rice & charra beans.

Lump Crab Burrito

Lump Crab Burrito

$19.49

Lump Crab meat in a handmade corn tortillas with our seafood cream sauce, jack and Parmesan cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Platos

Tejas Combo

Tejas Combo

$16.49

Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajitas with a crispy Beef Taco and a Cheese Enchilada. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Delirio

Delirio

$14.49

Two Chicken Flautas topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

El Henry

El Henry

$14.99

Cheddar Cheese Enchilada, Pork Tamale, and crispy Beef Taco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

El Eddie

El Eddie

$12.49

Soft Flour Tacos with your choice of Picadillo Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

El Dannie

El Dannie

$11.99

Crispy Tacos with your choice of Picadillo Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

El Presidente

El Presidente

$18.99

Cheese Enchilada, a Pork Tamale, a Cheese Chile Relleno and a crispy Ground Beef Taco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

El George

El George

$15.49

Cheese Enchilada and a Chicken Flauta with a side of Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

La Cienega

La Cienega

$15.49

Two Cheese Enchiladas and a crispy Ground Beef Taco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Tamales Compuestos

Tamales Compuestos

$14.99

Two Pork Tamales topped with Chile con Carne, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

El Rancho

El Rancho

$19.49

Chicken Flauta with Guacamole, Sour Cream, a Chile Relleno, and your choice of a Beef, Chicken, or Pork Taco al Carbon. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Layola Tacos

Layola Tacos

$16.99

Two Handmade flour tortillas filled with slow smoked brisket, served with Mexican rice, charro beans, BBQ sauce, guacamole and pico de gallo.

La Plaza

La Plaza

$11.99

One ground beef crispy taco and one cheddar cheese enchilada topped with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

El Rogelio

El Rogelio

$11.99

One Chili con Queso Puff and a Chicken Flauta with a side of Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Chalupa

La Chalupa

$11.99

A crispy corn chalupa with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and a purple onion ring. Topped with your choice of chicken, beef or pork Fajita. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Christina

La Christina

$11.99

Two crispy ranchera chicken tacos and a chili con queso puff. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Marie

La Marie

$11.99

Two crispy ground beef tacos and a chili con queso puff. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Riviera

La Riviera

$14.25

A bowl of soup (Tortilla, Xochitl, or Charra Bean) with two crispy tacos (Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken) served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.

El Campeon

El Campeon

$12.99

A cup of soup (Tortilla, Xochitl, or Charra Beans) and a Taco al Carbon (Beef, Chicken or Pork) served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.

El Dante

El Dante

$12.99

Crispy ground beef taco and a handmade pork tamale, topped with brisket Chili con Carne and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$8.99

A glazed Mexican confection of velvety smooth custard topped with whipped cream and caramel Cajeta sauce.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream wrapped in Corn Flakes, sesame seeds and Graham Cracker crumbs. Flash fried and topped with whipped cream, raisins, pecans and Cajeta sauce. Served in a sweet pastry shell.

Banana Empanada

Banana Empanada

$8.99

Pastry stuffed with bananas, nuts, and raisins, then fried. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and Cajeta sauce.

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$7.99

Choose between plain, strawberry, chocolate, or Cajeta and banana.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$3.99

Ninfa’s light and flaky pastry puffs, dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with Honey.

Churros

Churros

$8.49

Sweet Mexican fritters covered with cinnamon and sugar. Comes with your choice of cajeta, chocolate, or strawberry dipping sauces.

To Go Drinks

Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Gallons & Other

Margaritas (To Go)

Small To Go Cadillac

$11.99

Large To Go Cadillac

$20.00

Small To Go Margarita

$8.99

Large To Go Margarita

$15.99

Small To Go Meltdown

$9.49

Large To Go Meltdown

$17.49

Small To Go Perfect Rita

$11.99

Large To Go Perfect Rita

$20.99

Small To Go Spiderman

$9.99

Large To Go Spiderman

$16.99

Small To Go Top Shelf

$9.49

Large To Go Top Shelf

$18.99

Gallon Margaritas

$80.99

Gallon Cadillac

$106.99

A La Carte

Chalupa

$6.25

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Chile con Queso Puff

$2.49

Chile Relleno

$6.25

Chimichanga

$7.75

Cup Soup

$4.75

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Flauta

$6.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$5.25

Ratone

$5.25

Shrimp Brochette

$6.50

Tamale

$5.00

Ind Beef Ench

$5.25

Ind Spinach Ench

$5.65

Ind BBQ Ench

$6.75

Ind Ckn Ench

$5.25

Ind Ckn&Spinach Enck

$6.50

Ind Ench Carbon

$6.65

Ind Chz Ench

$4.75

Ind Spinach&Shrimp Ench

$6.49

Ind Verde Ench

$5.75

Ind Craw Ench

$7.00

Ind Del Mar Ench

$6.49

Crispy Taco

$4.50

Fish Taco

$6.00

Ind Carbon Taco

$5.75

Ind Soft Taco

$4.50

Ind Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Ind Musico Taco

$6.99

Ind Layola Taco

$6.50

Barrio

$7.50

Callejon

$8.00

Chimichanga

$7.75

Crab Burrito

$15.75

El Burrito

$6.00

Zona Rosa

$8.00

Sides

3 Tortillas

$1.99

Dinner Salad

$6.50

Dressings

HM Corn Tortila

$1.00

Sapo

$3.50

Setup

$5.99

Side Baby Shrimp

$5.00

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Carnitas

$5.99

Side Ch Onions

$0.99

Side Ch Tomato

$1.25

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Dressing

$1.49

Side Fajita Meat

$6.50

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Grilled Bell Pepper

$2.99

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$3.99

Side Grilled Onions

$2.25

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Side Jack Cheese

$1.99

Side Jalapeno

Side Let/Tom

$1.25

Side Lettuce

$1.29

Side Mangos

$3.00

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side of Charro

$3.25

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side Picadillo (Ground Beef)

$2.99

Side Pico

$1.99

Side Rancheria Chicken

$2.99

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Rice & Refried Beans

$5.49

Side Slice Avocado

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$2.49

Side Toppings

Side Veggies

$6.99

Side BBQ Ench Sauce

$2.25

Side Bf Gravy

$2.25

Side CCQ

$3.99

Side CCQ w/Picadillo

$5.49

Side Chili con Carne

$2.25

Side Cilantro Cream

$2.25

Side Crawfish Sauce

$5.00

Side Crema Suiza

$2.25

Side Mild BBQ

$2.25

Side Pechuga Gravy

$3.25

Side Ranchera Sauce

$2.25

Side Spicy BBQ

$2.25

Side Tampico Sauce

$1.99

Side Tomatillo Sauce

$1.99

1000 Island

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Chipolte Ranch

$1.50

Creamy Lime Cilantro

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

House Vinaigrette

$1.50

Low Fat Italian

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.50

1/2 Pints

1/2 Pint of Atomica

$5.00

1/2 Pint of CCQ

$5.25

1/2 Pint of Charra Beans

$4.25

1/2 Pint of Cilantro Cream

$6.00

1/2 Pint of Green Salsa

$3.50

1/2 Pint of Guacamole

$7.99

1/2 Pint of Mexican Rice

$4.25

1/2 Pint of Pechuga Gravy

$6.00

1/2 Pint of Pico

$3.00

1/2 Pint of Red Salsa

$3.00

1/2 Pint of Refried Beans

$4.25

1/2 Pint of Sour Cream

$3.99

Pints

Pint of Atomica

$8.00

Pint of CCQ

$9.25

Pint of Charra Beans

$5.99

Pint of Cilantro Cream

$12.00

Pint of Green Salsa

$6.25

Pint of Guacamole

$9.25

Pint of Mexican Rice

$5.00

Pint of Pechuga Gravy

$12.00

Pint of Pico

$6.00

Pint of Red Salsa

$5.25

Pint of Refried Beans

$4.50

Pint of Sour Cream

$7.25

Quarts

Quart of CCQ

$19.99

Quart of Guacamole

$19.99

Quart of Pico

$12.00

Quart of Sour Cream

$14.25

Quart of Pechuga Gravy

$23.00

Quart of Charra Beans

$11.50

Quart of Refried Beans

$9.99

Quart of Mexican Rice

$9.99

Quart of Red Salsa

$10.50

Quart of Green Salsa

$12.50

Quart of Atomica

$16.50

Tortillas

3 Tortillas

$1.99

1/2 Dozen Tortillas

$3.99

Dozen Tortillas

$5.99

3 Handmade Corn Tortillas

$3.75

1/2 Dozen Handmade Corn Tortillas

$7.50

Dozen Handmade Corn Tortillas

$15.00

Chips

Single Flour Chips

$5.99

Single Chips & Salsa

$2.49

1/2 Brown Bag

$5.49

Brown Bag

$9.49

Bulk Fajita Meat

1/2 Pound of Fajita Meat

$19.99

Pound of Fajita Meat

$29.99

Party Packs

Party Pack for 3

$59.97

Party Pack for 4

$79.96

Party Pack for 5

$99.95

Party Pack for 6

$119.94

Party Pack for 7

$139.93

Party Pack for 8

$159.92

Party Pack for 9

$179.91

Party Pack for 10

$199.90

Party Pack for 11

$219.89

Party Pack for 12

$239.88

Party Pack for 13

$259.87

Party Pack for 14

$279.86

Party Pack for 15

$299.85

Party Pack for 16

$319.84

Party Pack for 17

$339.83

Party Pack for 18

$359.82

Party Pack for 19

$379.81

Party Pack for 20

$399.80

Party Pack for 21

$419.79

Party Pack for 22

$439.78

Party Pack for 23

$459.77

Party Pack for 24

$479.76

Party Pack for 25

$499.75

Party Pack for 26

$519.74

Party Pack for 27

$539.73

Party Pack for 28

$559.72

Party Pack for 29

$579.71

Party Pack for 30

$599.70

Party Pack for 31

$619.69

Party Pack for 32

$639.68

Party Pack for 33

$659.67

Party Pack for 34

$679.66

Party Pack for 35

$699.65

Party Pack for 36

$719.64

Party Pack for 37

$739.63

Party Pack for 38

$759.62

Party Pack for 39

$779.61

Party Pack for 40

$799.60

Party Pack for 41

$819.59

Party Pack for 42

$839.58

Party Pack for 43

$859.57

Party Pack for 44

$879.56

Party Pack for 45

$899.55

Party Pack for 46

$919.54

Party Pack for 47

$939.53

Party Pack for 48

$959.52

Party Pack for 49

$979.51

Party Pack for 50

$999.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Every day we continue a wonderful tradition by serving you and your family with the same affection and quality that our founder, Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo, established in 1973. Known to everyone as "Mama", her legacy began in a small 10-table restaurant on Navigation, in Houston. Using her own pots and pans, she created this world-renowned tradition of serving great food and delicious Margaritas. Mama Ninfa left us a legacy that is about more than just wonderful food - she taught us to embrace everyone around us as family. Through her actions she showed just how much one person can do in this world, and how each of us can touch the lives of so many people. We at Ninfa's pledge to continue the established tradition set by our Founder.

220 S 3rd Street, Waco, TX 76701

