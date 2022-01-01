Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Ramen

Ninja Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

4219 Washington Ave

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Speed Menu

Mazemen

$13.50

Aburamen

$12.00

Spam Musubi

$6.00

Noodle Refill

SD Spicy

$0.50

Sapporo

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$8.00

SCB Silky Nigori

$5.00

Lichi Dori

$10.00

6mint leaves .5oz turbo .5oz lemon 2oz Soho Top ginger beer Shake, strain to Collins, top gingerbeer, mint sprig

Ginga Ninja

$10.00

.5oz lime .5oz st Germain 2oz gin Top gingerbeer Shake, strain to Collins, lime wheel

Amy Jo Johnson

$11.00

2 basil leaves 3 strawberry halves Bar spoon ume shrub .75oz simple .75oz lime 1.5oz mezcal Muddle, shake, strain to rocks, basil sprig or strawberry fan.

Sexy No Jutsu

$12.00

3 blueberries 1strawberry .5oz honey .75oz lemon .5oz canton 2oz bourbon Top hitch. White ale Muddle, shake, strain to Collins, lemon wheel garnish

Kyushiki

$12.00

3 dash ango .5oz shiitake syrup 1oz bourbon 1oz dark rum Stir, strain to rock w/ chunk, orange peel w/lit clove

Toki

$6.00

WELL Gin

$6.00

WELL Tequila

$6.00

WELL Vodka

$6.00

WELL Whiskey

$6.00

WELL White Rum

$6.00

Ranchwater

$8.00

Beer

8th Wonder Rocket Fuel

$8.00

Asahi

$5.00

Asahi Black

$7.00

Austin EastCiders

$6.00

Austin EastCiders Pineapple

$6.00

Beer Special

$6.00

Carlsberg

$5.00

Dogfish Head 120 Minute

$15.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hitachino Nest Classic Ale

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Dai Dai

$9.00

Hitachino Nest Espresso Stout

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Ginger Brew

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Nipponia Pils

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Pirika

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Red Rice Ale

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Saison

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Weizen

$8.00

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$8.00

Hitachino Nest XH

$9.00

Hitachino Non-Alc

$6.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$4.00

Karbach Love Street

$4.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.00

Orion

$6.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo Black

$8.00

Shacksbury Cider

$6.00

Shacksbury Momofuku Cider

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

St. Arnold's Lawnmower

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Taiwan Beer Gold Medal

$5.00

Tanuki IPA

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Airmail

$9.00

1.5oz gold rum .75oz honey .75oz lime Champagne Shake,double strain in Collins, add ice top w/champagne, lime twist

Americano

$8.00

1oz campari 1oz sweet vermouth Soda Build in Collins, top soda, orange half moon

Aviation

$10.00

2.0oz Gin 0.25oz Luxardo Maraschino 0.25oz Creme de Violette 0.5oz Lemon - shake with ice - fine strain into chilled coupe glass - maraschino cherry garnish

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Bijou

$12.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Caipirinha

$9.00

Crescent City

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

2oz rum 1oz lime .75oz simple Shake, double strain, coup/lime wheel

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Last Word

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martinez

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vesper

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Whiskey & Sour

$9.00

White Lady

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Gin Mule

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Palabra Final

$12.00

Highball

$10.00

$4 Digestif Shot

$4.00

Custom Cocktail

$5.00

st germain spritz

$10.00

House Cocktails

Long Drink

$6.00

Velvet Milk Tea

$10.00

Lichi Dori

$10.00

6mint leaves .5oz turbo .5oz lemon 2oz Soho Top ginger beer Shake, strain to Collins, top gingerbeer, mint sprig

Ginga Ninja

$10.00

.5oz lime .5oz st Germain 2oz gin Top gingerbeer Shake, strain to Collins, lime wheel

Amy Jo Johnson

$11.00

2 basil leaves 3 strawberry halves Bar spoon ume shrub .75oz simple .75oz lime 1.5oz mezcal Muddle, shake, strain to rocks, basil sprig or strawberry fan.

Oroku Sake

$11.00

3 blackberries .5oz crème Yvette .5oz lemon 1.5oz vodka Top sparkling sake Muddle, shake, double strain to coup, top sake, blackberry pick

Sexy No Jutsu

$12.00

3 blueberries 1strawberry .5oz honey .75oz lemon .5oz canton 2oz bourbon Top hitch. White ale Muddle, shake, strain to Collins, lemon wheel garnish

Kyushiki

$12.00

3 dash ango .5oz shiitake syrup 1oz bourbon 1oz dark rum Stir, strain to rock w/ chunk, orange peel w/lit clove

MK Smoke

$12.00

The Business

$10.00

Tiger Uppercut

$10.00

Queen Bey's Knees

$10.00

Cold Brew Fashioned

$11.00

Marga Reaper

$12.00

Go Home With Me

$7.00

.5 oz liquor 43 .5 oz chocolate liquor .5oz vodka 1 muddle strawberry Light shake, double strain, shot glass

FML

$7.00

Hi Ball!

$10.00

Gang Gang

$10.00

So Fresh So Lean

$10.00

Banging On Bathroom

$11.00

Bacardi Mojito

$7.00

Bacardi Rum Punch

$7.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Firefighter

$8.00

Turtle Power

$12.00

Tell Me Rye

$6.00

Baby Shot

$3.00

Valhalla

$8.00

Grandma Shot

$6.00

Granddad Shot

$6.00

Itty Bitty Tiki Committee

$10.00

Anvil

$1.00

Blue Sports Drink

$8.00

3oz pour of batch mix. Shake the shit out of it Strain to Collins, cone cup 1.5oz hypnotic .5oz simple .25oz lemon .5oz framboise .25oz blue curacao Bsp sapiens solution

Coke Dealer

$35.00

Spirits

Akashi

$14.00

Akashi Sherry Cask 5 Year

$30.00+

Akashi Single Malt

$18.00

Akashi Single Malt Sommelier

$24.00

Akashi Ume

$10.00

Akkeshi

$15.00

Akkeshi 2021

$30.00

Akkeshi Peated 2021

$35.00

Fuji Single Grain

$16.00

Fukano 12 Single Cask

$20.00

Fukano 2017 Edition

$15.00

Fukano Sherry Cask

$20.00

Fukano Single Cask NAS

$16.00

Hakushu 12

$18.00

Hakushu 18

$50.00+

Hatozaki

$10.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$12.00

Hibiki 12 (1/2)

$40.00

Hibiki 17

$80.00+

Hibiki 21

$60.00+

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Ichiro's "On The Way"

$42.00+

Ichiro's "The Floor Malted"

$30.00

Ichiro's "The Single Cask"

$36.00+

Ichiro's Malt & Grain

$15.00

Ichiro's US Edition

$40.00+

ImpEx 17

$75.00

Iwai

$10.00

Iwai 45

$15.00

Iwai Tradition

$12.00

Iwai Tradition Chestnut

$16.00

Iwai Tradition Umeshu

$20.00

Kaiyo Mizunara

$15.00

Kaiyo Mizunara Cask Strength

$18.00

Kaiyo Rubi

$25.00

Kaiyo Sheri

$30.00

Kaiyo Single Cask

$18.00

Kaiyo The Peated

$20.00

Kamiki

$8.00

Kamiki Intense Wood

$8.00

Kavalan "Concertmaster" Port Cask Finish

$20.00+

Kavalan Amontillado Sherry

$50.00+

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Cask

$26.00+

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Cask - TEXAS

$26.00+

Kavalan Fino Sherry Cask

$50.00+

Kavalan Manzanilla Sherry

$50.00+

Kavalan Moscatel Sherry

$50.00+

Kavalan Pedro Ximenez Sherry

$60.00+

Kavalan Port Cask

$50.00+

Kavalan Sherry Cask

$30.00+

Kavalan Single Malt

$18.00+

Kavalan Vinho Barrique

$20.00+

Kikori

$10.00

King Car "Conductor"

$17.00

Komagatake "The Revival" 2011

$30.00+

Komagatake "Tsunuki Aging"

$30.00+

Komagatake 27 LE 2018

$150.00+

Komagatake Rindo

$30.00+

Komagatake Shinanotanpopo

$30.00+

Komagatake Single Cask 2012 #1453

$25.00+

Komagatake X Chichibu

$75.00+

Komagatake “Nature of Shinshu: Kohiyanzakura”

$30.00+

Kujira 20

$35.00

Kura

$8.00

Kurayoshi 12

$15.00

Kurayoshi 18

$28.00

Kurayoshi 8 Sherry Cask

$12.00

Kurayoshi Malt

$10.00

Lucky Cat

$12.00

Lucky Cat "Choco"

$16.00

Mars Asagi Madara

$25.00

Mars Maltage 3 plus 25

$120.00+

Mars Maltage Cosmo

$25.00

Matsui Mizunara

$14.00

Matsui Peated

$14.00

Matsui Sakura

$14.00

Nikka 12 Pure Malt "Taketsuru"

$30.00+

Nikka 12 Single Malt "Miyagikyo"

$35.00+

Nikka 15 Single Malt "Yoichi"

$50.00+

Nikka 17 Pure Malt "Taketsuru"

$60.00+

Nikka 21 Pure Malt "Taketsuru"

$75.00+

Nikka Coffey Grain

$18.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$20.00

Nikka Days

$10.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$18.00

Nikka NAS Pure Malt "Taketsuru"

$12.00

Nikka NAS Single Malt "Miyagikyo"

$18.00

Nikka NAS Single Malt "Yoichi"

$18.00

Nobushi

$12.00

Ohishi

$11.00

Ohishi "Tokubetsu Reserve"

$35.00+

Ohishi Islay Cask

$14.00

Ohishi Sherry Cask

$16.00

Omar Bourbon Cask

$15.00

Omar Sherry Cask

$15.00

Sensei

$8.00

Shinobu

$14.00

Shinobu Single

$16.00

Sundays

$12.00

Togouchi

$8.00

Toki

$6.00

Tottori Ex-Bourbon

$10.00

Tsunuki The First

$30.00

Yamato

$18.00

Yamazaki 12

$28.00+

Yamazaki 18

$60.00+

Yamazaki Mizunara 18

$120.00+

1792 Full Proof

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Angel's Envy Cask Strength

$25.00

Basil Hayden's

$9.00

Barrel Seagrass

$15.00

Elijah Craig 12

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Barrel Proof

$12.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$8.00

FEW Single Barrel

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof

$15.00

Jim Beam Bonded

$6.00

Jim Beam Distiller's Masterpiece

$25.00

Joseph Magnus Tiramisu

$16.00

Knob Creek 25th Anniversary

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Maker's Mark 46

$9.00

Maker's Mark Private Select

$10.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$30.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$8.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$7.00

Russell's Reserve

$10.00

Stagg Jr

$15.00

Very Old Barton

$7.00

WELL Whiskey

$6.00

Weller 12

$9.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Whistlepig Lil Pickle

$16.00

Whistlepig Nice Marmot

$16.00

Alberta Rye

$8.00

Angel's Envy Caribbean Rum Barrel

$16.00

Arkansas Applejack

$8.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$7.00

Baller

$14.00

Bulleit

$3.00

Cotswolds

$10.00

Cotswolds Founder's Choice

$12.00

Crown Royal Harvest Rye

$9.00

Defiant

$5.00

High West Campfire

$14.00

High West Midwinter's Night Dram (A 4 S 3)

$18.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$14.00

High West Yippee Ki Yay

$15.00

Jameson

$7.00

Koval Four Grain Single Barrel

$10.00

Laws

$9.00

Laws Bonded

$10.00

M&H Sherry

$12.00

Nixta

$7.00

Old Overholt

$6.00

Pikesville

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$7.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Thomas Handy

$20.00

Westward

$9.00

Whistlepig 10

$16.00

Whistlepig 12 Old World

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Willet Single Estate

$20.00

Willet XCF

$40.00

Willet XCF (1/2)

$24.00

Ardberg Supernova

$18.00

Balvenie 14 "Caribbean Cask"

$16.00

Black Grouse

$6.00

Bowmore Mizunara

$120.00

Bowmore Mizunara (1/2)

$70.00

Chivas Mizunara

$10.00

Glenmorangie "Nectar D'or"

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Blue (1/2)

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 cask strength

$14.00

Laphroaig 32

$120.00

Laphroaig 32 (1/2)

$70.00

Laphroaig Lore

$15.00

Laphroaig Select

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Macallan 18

$30.00

Macallan 18 (1/2)

$18.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$40.00

Monkey Shoulder

$6.00

Aberfeldy

$12.00

1942 Ultima Reserva

$80.00

Banhez

$7.00

Casa Dragones

$12.00

Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal

$10.00

El Silencio

$8.00

Espolon

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Fortaleza

$12.00

Ilegal

$8.00

WELL Tequila

$6.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$10.00

Batavia Arrack Van Oosten

$7.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$7.00

Leblon

$9.00

Paranubes

$8.00

Plantation "Grands Terroirs" Jamaica 2002

$8.00

Plantation Barbados 20th Anniversary

$10.00

Plantation Haiti XO

$8.00

Plantation OFTD

$9.00

Plantation Panama 8 yr

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Plantation St. Lucia 2005

$8.00

Rhum J.M.

$8.00

Rumfire

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Santa Teresa

$8.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$7.00

Teeda

$9.00

WELL Dark Rum

$6.00

WELL White Rum

$6.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$7.00

135 East

$8.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Bols Genever Barrel Aged

$8.00

Bols Genver

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Citadelle Reserve

$10.00

Copper & Kings Rose

$12.00

Fords

$7.00

Gamle Ode Dill

$9.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$7.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Jensen London Dry

$10.00

Jensen Old Tom

$10.00

Ki No Bi Dry

$14.00

Ki No Bi Karuizawa Cask Aged

$20.00

Ki No Bi Sei Navy Strength

$16.00

Ki No Tea Green Tea

$14.00

Ki No Tou Old Tom

$14.00

Komasa

$16.00

Krogstad

$9.00

Letherbee

$7.00

Matsui Hakuto

$8.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$10.00

Ransom Old Tom

$7.00

Roku

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$11.00

Yuzu Gin

$10.00

WELL Gin

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Haku

$9.00

Moutai

$30.00

Nikka Coffey Vodka

$8.00

Sobieski

$6.00

WELL Vodka

$6.00

Wheatley

$6.00

St. George Shochu

$10.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$7.00

Amaro Lucano

$7.00

Amaro Del Sole

$7.00

Amaro Delle Sirene

$9.00

Elisir Novasalus

$7.00

Averna

$7.00

Amaro Bortolo Nardini

$9.00

Braulio

$9.00

Amaro Foro

$7.00

Amaro Sibilla

$7.00

Varnelli Dell 'Erborista

$7.00

Amaro Sfumato

$9.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$7.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Amargo Vallet "Bark of Angostura"

$7.00

Wolfamer A L'Orange

$9.00

Campari

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Luxardo Aperitivo

$7.00

Cynar

$7.00

Cynar 70 Proof

$7.00

Galliano L'Apertivo

$7.00

Salmiakki Dala

$7.00

Fernet Vallet

$7.00

Luxardo Fernet

$7.00

Fernet Leopold

$9.00

Paolo Lazzaroni & Figli Fernet

$7.00

R. Jelinek

$7.00

Contratto Liqueur Fernet

$7.00

Fernet Angelico

$9.00

1882 Fernet

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Branca Menta

$7.00

Paolo Lazzaroni Extra Fine

$7.00

Fernet Vittone

$7.00

Allspice Dram

$7.00

Amarula

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

Barenjager

$6.00

Baska Snaps

$7.00

Becherovka

$8.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cherry Herring

$7.00

Creme de Violette

$6.00

Creme de Yvette

$9.00

Domain de Canton

$9.00

Giffard

$7.00

Ginseng Liquor

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grand Poppy

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Green Chartreuse VEP

$30.00

Hoodoo

$9.00

Italicus

$8.00

Jeppson's Malort

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kiuchi No Shizuku

$10.00

Kummel

$9.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$7.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Midori

$6.00

Pamplemousse

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00

Pimm's

$6.00

Polugar

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

St Germain

$8.00

Tatratea

$8.00

Velvet Falernum

$6.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse VEP

$30.00

Wine

The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$7.00

Boom Boom Syrah

$8.00

Chateau Smith Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Sake

SCB Silky Nigori

$5.00

Gekkeikan

$6.00

Gokai

$6.00

Rei Draft

$8.00

TyKu Black

$7.00

Hana Lychee

$7.00

Hana White Peach

$7.00

TyKu Coconut Nigori

$7.00

SCB Mio Sparkling

$7.00

Sake Bomb

$7.00

Sake Claw

$7.00

Misc

Ninja Beer Glass ONE

$4.00

Ninja Beer Glass Set of 4

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Calendar 2021

$30.00

Chopstick Cheaters For Noobs

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Ninjas gather here for ramen and drinks.

Website

Location

4219 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Ninja Ramen image
Ninja Ramen image

