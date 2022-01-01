- Home
Ninja Ramen
No reviews yet
4219 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Speed Menu
Mazemen
Aburamen
Spam Musubi
Noodle Refill
SD Spicy
Sapporo
Asahi
Hitachino Nest White Ale
SCB Silky Nigori
Lichi Dori
6mint leaves .5oz turbo .5oz lemon 2oz Soho Top ginger beer Shake, strain to Collins, top gingerbeer, mint sprig
Ginga Ninja
.5oz lime .5oz st Germain 2oz gin Top gingerbeer Shake, strain to Collins, lime wheel
Amy Jo Johnson
2 basil leaves 3 strawberry halves Bar spoon ume shrub .75oz simple .75oz lime 1.5oz mezcal Muddle, shake, strain to rocks, basil sprig or strawberry fan.
Sexy No Jutsu
3 blueberries 1strawberry .5oz honey .75oz lemon .5oz canton 2oz bourbon Top hitch. White ale Muddle, shake, strain to Collins, lemon wheel garnish
Kyushiki
3 dash ango .5oz shiitake syrup 1oz bourbon 1oz dark rum Stir, strain to rock w/ chunk, orange peel w/lit clove
Toki
WELL Gin
WELL Tequila
WELL Vodka
WELL Whiskey
WELL White Rum
Ranchwater
Beer
8th Wonder Rocket Fuel
Asahi
Asahi Black
Austin EastCiders
Austin EastCiders Pineapple
Beer Special
Carlsberg
Dogfish Head 120 Minute
Dos Equis
Guinness
Hitachino Nest Classic Ale
Hitachino Nest Dai Dai
Hitachino Nest Espresso Stout
Hitachino Nest Ginger Brew
Hitachino Nest Nipponia Pils
Hitachino Nest Pirika
Hitachino Nest Red Rice Ale
Hitachino Nest Saison
Hitachino Nest Weizen
Hitachino Nest White Ale
Hitachino Nest XH
Hitachino Non-Alc
Karbach Hopadillo
Karbach Love Street
Left Hand Milk Stout
Lone Star
Miller High Life
Montucky Cold Snack
Orion
Sapporo
Sapporo Black
Shacksbury Cider
Shacksbury Momofuku Cider
Shiner Bock
St. Arnold's Lawnmower
Stella Artois
Stiegl Radler
Taiwan Beer Gold Medal
Tanuki IPA
White Claw
Classic Cocktails
Airmail
1.5oz gold rum .75oz honey .75oz lime Champagne Shake,double strain in Collins, add ice top w/champagne, lime twist
Americano
1oz campari 1oz sweet vermouth Soda Build in Collins, top soda, orange half moon
Aviation
2.0oz Gin 0.25oz Luxardo Maraschino 0.25oz Creme de Violette 0.5oz Lemon - shake with ice - fine strain into chilled coupe glass - maraschino cherry garnish
Bee's Knees
Bijou
Boulevardier
Caipirinha
Crescent City
Daiquiri
2oz rum 1oz lime .75oz simple Shake, double strain, coup/lime wheel
French 75
Gimlet
Kamikaze
Last Word
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Sidecar
Tom Collins
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey & Sour
White Lady
Kentucky Mule
Gin Mule
Dark and Stormy
Palabra Final
Highball
$4 Digestif Shot
Custom Cocktail
st germain spritz
House Cocktails
Long Drink
Velvet Milk Tea
Lichi Dori
6mint leaves .5oz turbo .5oz lemon 2oz Soho Top ginger beer Shake, strain to Collins, top gingerbeer, mint sprig
Ginga Ninja
.5oz lime .5oz st Germain 2oz gin Top gingerbeer Shake, strain to Collins, lime wheel
Amy Jo Johnson
2 basil leaves 3 strawberry halves Bar spoon ume shrub .75oz simple .75oz lime 1.5oz mezcal Muddle, shake, strain to rocks, basil sprig or strawberry fan.
Oroku Sake
3 blackberries .5oz crème Yvette .5oz lemon 1.5oz vodka Top sparkling sake Muddle, shake, double strain to coup, top sake, blackberry pick
Sexy No Jutsu
3 blueberries 1strawberry .5oz honey .75oz lemon .5oz canton 2oz bourbon Top hitch. White ale Muddle, shake, strain to Collins, lemon wheel garnish
Kyushiki
3 dash ango .5oz shiitake syrup 1oz bourbon 1oz dark rum Stir, strain to rock w/ chunk, orange peel w/lit clove
MK Smoke
The Business
Tiger Uppercut
Queen Bey's Knees
Cold Brew Fashioned
Marga Reaper
Go Home With Me
.5 oz liquor 43 .5 oz chocolate liquor .5oz vodka 1 muddle strawberry Light shake, double strain, shot glass
FML
Hi Ball!
Gang Gang
So Fresh So Lean
Banging On Bathroom
Bacardi Mojito
Bacardi Rum Punch
Jello Shot
Firefighter
Turtle Power
Tell Me Rye
Baby Shot
Valhalla
Grandma Shot
Granddad Shot
Itty Bitty Tiki Committee
Anvil
Blue Sports Drink
3oz pour of batch mix. Shake the shit out of it Strain to Collins, cone cup 1.5oz hypnotic .5oz simple .25oz lemon .5oz framboise .25oz blue curacao Bsp sapiens solution
Coke Dealer
Spirits
Akashi
Akashi Sherry Cask 5 Year
Akashi Single Malt
Akashi Single Malt Sommelier
Akashi Ume
Akkeshi
Akkeshi 2021
Akkeshi Peated 2021
Fuji Single Grain
Fukano 12 Single Cask
Fukano 2017 Edition
Fukano Sherry Cask
Fukano Single Cask NAS
Hakushu 12
Hakushu 18
Hatozaki
Hatozaki Small Batch
Hibiki 12 (1/2)
Hibiki 17
Hibiki 21
Hibiki Harmony
Ichiro's "On The Way"
Ichiro's "The Floor Malted"
Ichiro's "The Single Cask"
Ichiro's Malt & Grain
Ichiro's US Edition
ImpEx 17
Iwai
Iwai 45
Iwai Tradition
Iwai Tradition Chestnut
Iwai Tradition Umeshu
Kaiyo Mizunara
Kaiyo Mizunara Cask Strength
Kaiyo Rubi
Kaiyo Sheri
Kaiyo Single Cask
Kaiyo The Peated
Kamiki
Kamiki Intense Wood
Kavalan "Concertmaster" Port Cask Finish
Kavalan Amontillado Sherry
Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Cask
Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Cask - TEXAS
Kavalan Fino Sherry Cask
Kavalan Manzanilla Sherry
Kavalan Moscatel Sherry
Kavalan Pedro Ximenez Sherry
Kavalan Port Cask
Kavalan Sherry Cask
Kavalan Single Malt
Kavalan Vinho Barrique
Kikori
King Car "Conductor"
Komagatake "The Revival" 2011
Komagatake "Tsunuki Aging"
Komagatake 27 LE 2018
Komagatake Rindo
Komagatake Shinanotanpopo
Komagatake Single Cask 2012 #1453
Komagatake X Chichibu
Komagatake “Nature of Shinshu: Kohiyanzakura”
Kujira 20
Kura
Kurayoshi 12
Kurayoshi 18
Kurayoshi 8 Sherry Cask
Kurayoshi Malt
Lucky Cat
Lucky Cat "Choco"
Mars Asagi Madara
Mars Maltage 3 plus 25
Mars Maltage Cosmo
Matsui Mizunara
Matsui Peated
Matsui Sakura
Nikka 12 Pure Malt "Taketsuru"
Nikka 12 Single Malt "Miyagikyo"
Nikka 15 Single Malt "Yoichi"
Nikka 17 Pure Malt "Taketsuru"
Nikka 21 Pure Malt "Taketsuru"
Nikka Coffey Grain
Nikka Coffey Malt
Nikka Days
Nikka From The Barrel
Nikka NAS Pure Malt "Taketsuru"
Nikka NAS Single Malt "Miyagikyo"
Nikka NAS Single Malt "Yoichi"
Nobushi
Ohishi
Ohishi "Tokubetsu Reserve"
Ohishi Islay Cask
Ohishi Sherry Cask
Omar Bourbon Cask
Omar Sherry Cask
Sensei
Shinobu
Shinobu Single
Sundays
Togouchi
Toki
Tottori Ex-Bourbon
Tsunuki The First
Yamato
Yamazaki 12
Yamazaki 18
Yamazaki Mizunara 18
1792 Full Proof
Angel's Envy
Angel's Envy Cask Strength
Basil Hayden's
Barrel Seagrass
Elijah Craig 12
Elijah Craig Small Batch Barrel Proof
Evan Williams Single Barrel
FEW Single Barrel
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof
Jim Beam Bonded
Jim Beam Distiller's Masterpiece
Joseph Magnus Tiramisu
Knob Creek 25th Anniversary
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark 46
Maker's Mark Private Select
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Old Grand Dad 114
Old Grand Dad Bonded
Russell's Reserve
Stagg Jr
Very Old Barton
WELL Whiskey
Weller 12
Weller Special Reserve
Whistlepig Lil Pickle
Whistlepig Nice Marmot
Alberta Rye
Angel's Envy Caribbean Rum Barrel
Arkansas Applejack
Balcones Baby Blue
Baller
Bulleit
Cotswolds
Cotswolds Founder's Choice
Crown Royal Harvest Rye
Defiant
High West Campfire
High West Midwinter's Night Dram (A 4 S 3)
High West Rendezvous Rye
High West Yippee Ki Yay
Jameson
Koval Four Grain Single Barrel
Laws
Laws Bonded
M&H Sherry
Nixta
Old Overholt
Pikesville
Rittenhouse
Sazerac
Thomas Handy
Westward
Whistlepig 10
Whistlepig 12 Old World
Wild Turkey 101
Willet Single Estate
Willet XCF
Willet XCF (1/2)
Ardberg Supernova
Balvenie 14 "Caribbean Cask"
Black Grouse
Bowmore Mizunara
Bowmore Mizunara (1/2)
Chivas Mizunara
Glenmorangie "Nectar D'or"
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Blue (1/2)
Johnnie Walker Red
Laphroaig 10
Laphroaig 10 cask strength
Laphroaig 32
Laphroaig 32 (1/2)
Laphroaig Lore
Laphroaig Select
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Macallan 18 (1/2)
Macallan Rare Cask
Monkey Shoulder
Aberfeldy
1942 Ultima Reserva
Banhez
Casa Dragones
Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal
El Silencio
Espolon
Espolon Reposado
Fortaleza
Ilegal
WELL Tequila
Siete Leguas Reposado
Batavia Arrack Van Oosten
Cruzan Black Strap
Leblon
Paranubes
Plantation "Grands Terroirs" Jamaica 2002
Plantation Barbados 20th Anniversary
Plantation Haiti XO
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Panama 8 yr
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation St. Lucia 2005
Rhum J.M.
Rumfire
Sailor Jerry
Santa Teresa
Santa Teresa 1796
Smith & Cross
Teeda
WELL Dark Rum
WELL White Rum
Wray & Nephew Overproof
135 East
Barr Hill
Bols Genever Barrel Aged
Bols Genver
Bombay Sapphire
Citadelle Reserve
Copper & Kings Rose
Fords
Gamle Ode Dill
Hayman's Old Tom
Hendrick's
Jensen London Dry
Jensen Old Tom
Ki No Bi Dry
Ki No Bi Karuizawa Cask Aged
Ki No Bi Sei Navy Strength
Ki No Tea Green Tea
Ki No Tou Old Tom
Komasa
Krogstad
Letherbee
Matsui Hakuto
Nikka Coffey Gin
Ransom Old Tom
Roku
Tanqueray 10
Yuzu Gin
WELL Gin
Grey Goose
Haku
Moutai
Nikka Coffey Vodka
Sobieski
WELL Vodka
Wheatley
St. George Shochu
Luxardo Amaro Abano
Amaro Lucano
Amaro Del Sole
Amaro Delle Sirene
Elisir Novasalus
Averna
Amaro Bortolo Nardini
Braulio
Amaro Foro
Amaro Sibilla
Varnelli Dell 'Erborista
Amaro Sfumato
Zucca Rabarbaro
Montenegro
Amargo Vallet "Bark of Angostura"
Wolfamer A L'Orange
Campari
Aperol
Luxardo Aperitivo
Cynar
Cynar 70 Proof
Galliano L'Apertivo
Salmiakki Dala
Fernet Vallet
Luxardo Fernet
Fernet Leopold
Paolo Lazzaroni & Figli Fernet
R. Jelinek
Contratto Liqueur Fernet
Fernet Angelico
1882 Fernet
Fernet Branca
Branca Menta
Paolo Lazzaroni Extra Fine
Fernet Vittone
Allspice Dram
Amarula
Ancho Reyes
Barenjager
Baska Snaps
Becherovka
Benedictine
Campari
Chambord
Cherry Herring
Creme de Violette
Creme de Yvette
Domain de Canton
Giffard
Ginseng Liquor
Grand Marnier
Grand Poppy
Green Chartreuse
Green Chartreuse VEP
Hoodoo
Italicus
Jeppson's Malort
Kahlua
Kiuchi No Shizuku
Kummel
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Licor 43
Luxardo Maraschino
Midori
Pamplemousse
Pierre Ferrand 1840
Pimm's
Polugar
Rose
St Germain
Tatratea
Velvet Falernum
Yellow Chartreuse
Yellow Chartreuse VEP
Wine
Sake
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Ninjas gather here for ramen and drinks.
4219 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007