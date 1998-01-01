- Home
Ninja Sushi
No reviews yet
8937 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95826
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu (9pcs)
Deep fried tofu
Baked Green Mussel (6pcs)
Bake with 3 special sauce (ninja bake sauce, spicy mayo) Unami sauce massage green onion on top.
Crystal Ball
Salmon wrapped with cream cheese, avocado, crabmeat touched with ninja bake sauce.. massage and green onion on top
Dancing Shrimp
Baked w/ Snow Crab, Deep Fried Shrimp, served w/ Special Sauce Masago and Green Onion on top
Deep Fried Calamari (5pcs)
Deep fry Calamari. Ponzu sauce side
Deep Fried Chicken Wings
Deep Fried Chicken Wings (Salt & Pepper Style)
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab
Deep fry soft sell crab ponzu sauce on side
Deep Fried Whitefish (4pcs)
Deep fry white fish with Ponzu sauce on side
Edamame
Steamed enamame
Gyoza
Deep potstickers with tempura sauce on side
Karaage Chicken Nuggets
Japanese Style Fried Chicken nugget with tempura sauce on side
Miso soup
Soy bean soup, dice tofu
Mixed Tempura
(3 Shrimps, 7 Mixed Vegetables)
Popcorn Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp with tempura sauce on side
Sesame Chicken
Chopped sesame chicken with teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Tempura
5 pcs deep fry shrimps with special sauce on side sauce
Spicy Babies (4pcs)
Deep Fried Mushroom Stuffed + Cream Cheese w/ Spicy Tuna, served w/ Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion on top
Spicy Edamame
Stuffed Jalapeño (4pcs)
Deep Fried Jalapeño stuffed w/ Spicy Tuna, Snow Crab and Creamed Cheese served w/ Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion on top
sunomono
Sweet Seasoned cucumbers
Vegetable Tempura (7pcs)
Mixed veggies witty tempura sauce on side
Wakame
Seasoned Seaweed salad
Garlic Edamame
Rice
Hamachi Kama
Ninja Sushi Special Appetizers
Albacora BBQ (7-8pcs)
Grilled albacore with special sauce. Massage chopped green onion on top.
Melting Albacore
Albacore Tuna w/ Snow Crab served w/ Chef's Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion on top
Nacho Chip Poki
Poki on top of sea saw leaf with special sauce.
Pepper Fin (8-9pcs)
Albacore Tuna Sashimi served w/ Ponzu Sauce and Jalapenos
Sauteed Scallops with Vegetables
Spicy Yellow Tail BBQ (7-8pcs)
Grilled hamachi with special spicy sauce
Tuna Sashimi w/ Creamy Garlic Sauce (6pcs)
Tuna with special sauce with massage chopped green onion on top
Tuna Tataki
Gilled Tuna w/ Block Pepper served w/ Ponzu Sauce, Masago and Creen Onion on top
Baked Salmon
Crabmeat, Avocado and cream Cheese and Salmon, baked with Special Sauce, Served with Unagi Sauce, Masago and Green Onion
California Roll
Crunch Dragon
Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crunch Tempura with Special Sauce
Five Star
Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Albacore, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Flaming Dragon
Deep Fried Shrimp w/Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Tuna, Yellowtail Shrimp with Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion, Served on Fire.
King Kong Roll
Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Yellowtail, Cooked Freshwater Eel, Avocado, Deep Fried whole Roll, Special Sauce, Masago, & Green Onions
Moon Special
Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado and Green Onion
Ninja
Deep Fried California roll with Special sauce
Spicy Big Mac
Deep Fried Roll with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, and Cream Cheese served with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Spicy Rhonda
Deep Fried Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Crabmeat, Jalapeno, Special Sauce, Masago, Green Onion
Spider Man
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Crabmeat. Served with Special Sauce, Masiago, and Green Onion
Tiger
Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce
Torch Roll
Double Dragon
Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Unagi, Unagi Sauce and Green Onion
Cooked Rolls ($12.95)
Baked Scallop
Fresh Scallop, Crabmeat, Avocado and Cream Cheese, Baked with Special Sauce, served with Unagi Sauce, Green Onion and Masago
Baked Snapper
Crabmeat, Red Snapper, Avocado, Baked with Special Sauce and served with Unagi Sauce, Masago and Green Onion
Beef Teriyaki Roll
Bubble Bubble
Crabmeat, Deep Fried Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber and Special Sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Itch Roll
Cooked Shrimp on a California roll, with Special Sauce, Green Onion and Masago
King's Calamari
Deep Fried Calamari, Crabmeat, Avocado and Cucumber
Wild Thing
Deep Fried Salmon, Crabmeat and Avocado
Specialty Rolls ($12.95)
Ai Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber and Salmon
Black Ninja
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna with Special Sauce, Topped with Masago and Green Onion
Caterpillar
Avocado on a Unaku Roll served with Special Sauce with Masago and Green Onion
Deep Sea
Seaweed Salad, Pickled Daikon (Red Snapper) Ponzu Sauce and Green Onion
Folsom Blvd
Unagi, Avocado, Cream Cheese with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion
Funky Roll
Deep Fried White Fish, Spicy Tuna served with Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion
Philly
Salmon, Avocado and Cream Cheese
Sacramento
Salmon on a California roll with Special Sauce and Masago
Sun's Special
Five kinds of Fish with Avocado, served with Special Sauce and Masago
Traditional Futo Maki
Vegetables with Tamago
Unaku
Unagi with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion
Specialty Rolls ($13.95)
Cherry Blossom
Salmon, Avocado (Tuna), served with Special Sauce and Masago
Hole in One
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Red Snapper, Avocado (Deep Fried Whole Roll), Special Sauce, Masiago, and Green Onion
Mountain
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Salmon bathed in Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Old Auburn
Deep fried Imitation Crab Stick, Salmon with Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion
Orange Blossom
Tuna, Avocado, (Samon) served with Special Sauce and Masago
Panko Unagi Roll
Deep Fried Unagi, Avocado, with Garlic Unagi Sauce
Pink Lady
Fresh Orange, Salmon, Citrus Yuzu Sauce or Ninja's Creamy Mayo Sauce
Popcorn Shrimp Roll
Popcorn Shrimp on a California Roll with Special Sauce
Rainbow
5pcs Assorted Fish on a California Roll with Special Sauce & Masago
River Cat
Deep Fried Imitation Crab, Albacore Avocado, with Garlic Ponzu Sauce
Rock & Roll
Unagi on Spicy Tuna Roll with Special Sauce and Avocado, Masago, and Green Onion
Specialty Rolls ($14.95)
Akira's Special
Grilled Scallop on a California Roll with Akira's Special Baked Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Annie's Special
Soy Wrap, Kani, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Yellowtail Tuna and Masago with Special Sauce
Bre's Special Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Tuna, Cooked Freshwater Eel, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Choo Choo Train
Deep Fried Salmon, Avocado, Cooked Fresh Water Eel, Masago and Green Onion
Dragon
Unagi, Freshwater Eel on a California Roll, served with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion
Fire Cracker
Spicy Scallop and Spicy Tuna with Special Sauce and Green Onion
Green Swamp
Seaweed Salad on Spicy Tuna Roll with Special Green Sauce with Jalapeno
Jess's Roll
Spicy Scallop, Spicy Chopped Fish, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Kamikaze Roll
Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Sauce, and Green Onion
Kim Bob Roll
Beef or Chicken Teriyaki, Pickled Daikon, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Radish Sprout and Tomago
King's Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Salmon, Unagi with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Lindsay's Special
Deep Fried, Freshwater Eel on a California Roll, served with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion
Red Dragon
Tuna on California Roll
Red Ninja
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Tuna, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Salmon Scallop
Spicy Scallop mix, Salmon with Special Sauce and Green Onion
Sari's Special Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Red Snapper, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Snow White
Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Fresh Scallop w/Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
T-N-T Roll
Deep Fried White Fish, Spicy Tuna, Tuna Albacore, Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion
Specialty Rolls ($15.95)
Brandi's Special Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Tuna, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Five Star
Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Albacore, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Kayla's Special Rolls
Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Salmon, Wrapped w/Soy Bean Wrap served w/Ninja's Creamy Sauce and Masago
Ocean Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Salmon, Avocado, Tuna, Yellowtail, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Red & White
Deep Fried Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Tuna, Yellowtail with Special Sauce and Tobiko with Green Onion
Specialty Rolls ($16.95)
David's Special Roll
Baked Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Deep Fried Shrimp with Special Sauce on a California Roll, Served w/Unagi Sauce, Masago and Green Onion
Golden Scallop Roll
Crabmeat, Avocado, Tuna, Grilled Scallop, Chef's Special Baked Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Jenny's Special
Whole Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Snow Crab, Wrapped and Seared with Special Baked Sauce
Jersey's Special
Deep Fried Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Unagi, Tuna, Yellowtail w/Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Lobster Crossing
Baked Crawfish on a California Roll w/Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Mark's Special
Snow Crab, Deep Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Salmon, Thin Sliced Lemon with Spicy Masago and Green Onion
Onion Roll
SP Tuna, Temp Shrimp, Snow Crab, Salmong, Fried Onions, and Special Sauce
Sexy Tomoyo Roll
Cream cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Deep Fried Asparagus, Deep Fried Sweet Potato, Salmon, Yellowtail, Tuna, Crabmeat, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion
Volcano Roll
Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Tuna, Cooked Freshwater Eel, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion