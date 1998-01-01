Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ninja Sushi

8937 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95826

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Fruit Juice

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.75

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu (9pcs)

$6.95

Deep fried tofu

Baked Green Mussel (6pcs)

$10.95Out of stock

Bake with 3 special sauce (ninja bake sauce, spicy mayo) Unami sauce massage green onion on top.

Crystal Ball

$11.95

Salmon wrapped with cream cheese, avocado, crabmeat touched with ninja bake sauce.. massage and green onion on top

Dancing Shrimp

$8.95

Baked w/ Snow Crab, Deep Fried Shrimp, served w/ Special Sauce Masago and Green Onion on top

Deep Fried Calamari (5pcs)

Deep Fried Calamari (5pcs)

$10.95

Deep fry Calamari. Ponzu sauce side

Deep Fried Chicken Wings

$9.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Chicken Wings (Salt & Pepper Style)

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab

$12.95

Deep fry soft sell crab ponzu sauce on side

Deep Fried Whitefish (4pcs)

$9.95

Deep fry white fish with Ponzu sauce on side

Edamame

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed enamame

Gyoza

$7.50

Deep potstickers with tempura sauce on side

Karaage Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Japanese Style Fried Chicken nugget with tempura sauce on side

Miso soup

$2.50

Soy bean soup, dice tofu

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$11.95

(3 Shrimps, 7 Mixed Vegetables)

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.50

Popcorn shrimp with tempura sauce on side

Sesame Chicken

$8.95

Chopped sesame chicken with teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

5 pcs deep fry shrimps with special sauce on side sauce

Spicy Babies (4pcs)

$8.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Mushroom Stuffed + Cream Cheese w/ Spicy Tuna, served w/ Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion on top

Spicy Edamame

$7.95
Stuffed Jalapeño (4pcs)

Stuffed Jalapeño (4pcs)

$9.95

Deep Fried Jalapeño stuffed w/ Spicy Tuna, Snow Crab and Creamed Cheese served w/ Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion on top

sunomono

sunomono

$5.50

Sweet Seasoned cucumbers

Vegetable Tempura (7pcs)

$9.95

Mixed veggies witty tempura sauce on side

Wakame

$7.95

Seasoned Seaweed salad

Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Rice

$2.50

Hamachi Kama

$11.95

Ninja Sushi Special Appetizers

Albacora BBQ (7-8pcs)

$14.95

Grilled albacore with special sauce. Massage chopped green onion on top.

Melting Albacore

$11.95

Albacore Tuna w/ Snow Crab served w/ Chef's Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion on top

Nacho Chip Poki

$19.95Out of stock

Poki on top of sea saw leaf with special sauce.

Pepper Fin (8-9pcs)

Pepper Fin (8-9pcs)

$15.95

Albacore Tuna Sashimi served w/ Ponzu Sauce and Jalapenos

Sauteed Scallops with Vegetables

$12.95

Spicy Yellow Tail BBQ (7-8pcs)

$14.95

Grilled hamachi with special spicy sauce

Tuna Sashimi w/ Creamy Garlic Sauce (6pcs)

$15.95

Tuna with special sauce with massage chopped green onion on top

Tuna Tataki

$16.95

Gilled Tuna w/ Block Pepper served w/ Ponzu Sauce, Masago and Creen Onion on top

Popular Appitizers

Popular Specialty Rolls

California Roll

$8.49

Crunch Dragon

$14.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crunch Tempura with Special Sauce

Five Star

$15.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Albacore, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Flaming Dragon

King Kong Roll

$17.95

Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Yellowtail, Cooked Freshwater Eel, Avocado, Deep Fried whole Roll, Special Sauce, Masago, & Green Onions

Moon Special

$12.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado and Green Onion

Ninja

$12.95

Deep Fried California roll with Special sauce

Spicy Big Mac

$16.95

Deep Fried Roll with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, and Cream Cheese served with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Spicy Rhonda

Spider Man

$13.95

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Crabmeat. Served with Special Sauce, Masiago, and Green Onion

Tiger

$14.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce

Torch Roll

Double Dragon

Cooked Rolls ($12.95)

Baked Scallop

$12.95

Fresh Scallop, Crabmeat, Avocado and Cream Cheese, Baked with Special Sauce, served with Unagi Sauce, Green Onion and Masago

Baked Snapper

$12.95

Crabmeat, Red Snapper, Avocado, Baked with Special Sauce and served with Unagi Sauce, Masago and Green Onion

Beef Teriyaki Roll

$12.95

Bubble Bubble

$12.95

Crabmeat, Deep Fried Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber and Special Sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$12.95

Itch Roll

$12.95

Cooked Shrimp on a California roll, with Special Sauce, Green Onion and Masago

King's Calamari

$12.95

Deep Fried Calamari, Crabmeat, Avocado and Cucumber

Wild Thing

$12.95

Deep Fried Salmon, Crabmeat and Avocado

Specialty Rolls ($12.95)

Ai Roll

Black Ninja

$12.95

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna with Special Sauce, Topped with Masago and Green Onion

Caterpillar

$12.95

Avocado on a Unaku Roll served with Special Sauce with Masago and Green Onion

Deep Sea

$12.95

Seaweed Salad, Pickled Daikon (Red Snapper) Ponzu Sauce and Green Onion

Folsom Blvd

$12.95

Unagi, Avocado, Cream Cheese with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion

Funky Roll

$12.95

Deep Fried White Fish, Spicy Tuna served with Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion

Philly

Sacramento

Sun's Special

$12.95

Five kinds of Fish with Avocado, served with Special Sauce and Masago

Traditional Futo Maki

$12.95Out of stock

Vegetables with Tamago

Unaku

$12.95

Unagi with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion

Wild Thing

Specialty Rolls ($13.95)

Cherry Blossom

$13.95

Salmon, Avocado (Tuna), served with Special Sauce and Masago

Hole in One

$13.95

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Red Snapper, Avocado (Deep Fried Whole Roll), Special Sauce, Masiago, and Green Onion

Mountain

$13.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Salmon bathed in Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Old Auburn

$13.95

Deep fried Imitation Crab Stick, Salmon with Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion

Orange Blossom

$13.95

Tuna, Avocado, (Samon) served with Special Sauce and Masago

Panko Unagi Roll

$13.95

Deep Fried Unagi, Avocado, with Garlic Unagi Sauce

Pink Lady

$13.95

Fresh Orange, Salmon, Citrus Yuzu Sauce or Ninja's Creamy Mayo Sauce

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$13.95

Popcorn Shrimp on a California Roll with Special Sauce

Rainbow

River Cat

$13.95

Deep Fried Imitation Crab, Albacore Avocado, with Garlic Ponzu Sauce

Rock & Roll

Specialty Rolls ($14.95)

Akira's Special

$14.95

Grilled Scallop on a California Roll with Akira's Special Baked Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Annie's Special

$14.95

Soy Wrap, Kani, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Yellowtail Tuna and Masago with Special Sauce

Bre's Special Roll

$14.95

Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Tuna, Cooked Freshwater Eel, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Choo Choo Train

$14.95

Deep Fried Salmon, Avocado, Cooked Fresh Water Eel, Masago and Green Onion

Crunch Dragon

$14.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crunch Tempura with Special Sauce

Double Dragon

Dragon

$14.95

Unagi, Freshwater Eel on a California Roll, served with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion

Fire Cracker

$14.95

Spicy Scallop and Spicy Tuna with Special Sauce and Green Onion

Green Swamp

$14.95

Seaweed Salad on Spicy Tuna Roll with Special Green Sauce with Jalapeno

Jess's Roll

$14.95

Spicy Scallop, Spicy Chopped Fish, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Kamikaze Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Sauce, and Green Onion

Kim Bob Roll

King's Roll

Lindsay's Special

$14.95

Deep Fried, Freshwater Eel on a California Roll, served with Unagi Sauce and Green Onion

Red Dragon

$14.95

Tuna on California Roll

Red Ninja

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Tuna, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Salmon Scallop

$14.95

Spicy Scallop mix, Salmon with Special Sauce and Green Onion

Sari's Special Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Red Snapper, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Snow White

$14.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Fresh Scallop w/Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

T-N-T Roll

$14.95

Deep Fried White Fish, Spicy Tuna, Tuna Albacore, Special Sauce, Masago and Green Onion

Tiger

$14.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce

Specialty Rolls ($15.95)

Brandi's Special Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Tuna, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Five Star

$15.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Crabmeat, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Albacore, Cooked Shrimp with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Kayla's Special Rolls

$15.95

Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Salmon, Wrapped w/Soy Bean Wrap served w/Ninja's Creamy Sauce and Masago

Ocean Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crabmeat, Salmon, Avocado, Tuna, Yellowtail, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Red & White

$15.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Tuna, Yellowtail with Special Sauce and Tobiko with Green Onion

Torch Roll

Specialty Rolls ($16.95)

David's Special Roll

$16.95

Baked Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Deep Fried Shrimp with Special Sauce on a California Roll, Served w/Unagi Sauce, Masago and Green Onion

Golden Scallop Roll

$16.95

Crabmeat, Avocado, Tuna, Grilled Scallop, Chef's Special Baked Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Jenny's Special

$16.95

Whole Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Snow Crab, Wrapped and Seared with Special Baked Sauce

Jersey's Special

$16.95

Deep Fried Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Unagi, Tuna, Yellowtail w/Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Lobster Crossing

$16.95

Baked Crawfish on a California Roll w/Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Mark's Special

$16.95

Snow Crab, Deep Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Salmon, Thin Sliced Lemon with Spicy Masago and Green Onion

Onion Roll

$16.95

SP Tuna, Temp Shrimp, Snow Crab, Salmong, Fried Onions, and Special Sauce

Sexy Tomoyo Roll

$16.95

Cream cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Deep Fried Asparagus, Deep Fried Sweet Potato, Salmon, Yellowtail, Tuna, Crabmeat, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Spicy Big Mac

$16.95

Deep Fried Roll with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, and Cream Cheese served with Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Spicy Rhonda

Volcano Roll

$16.95

Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Shrimp, Tuna, Cooked Freshwater Eel, Special Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion

Specialty Roll ($17.95)

Dr. Lorenzo

$17.95

Soy Wrap, Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, cucumber, Daikon, Masago and Green Onion

Flaming Dragon

