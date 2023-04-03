Ninja Taco Daddy Ninja Taco Daddy

Restaurant header imageView gallery

603 West Live Oak Street

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Karaage Taco


Specialties

Karaage Taco

$6.00

japanese fried chicken bites / yuzu ginger marinade / salsa roja / kewpie miso drizzle / spicy slaw / flour tortilla

Shio-Koji Red Chili Smoked Pork Taco

$5.00

smoked pork / shitake / lime crema / vinegared red onions / lechuga / griddled corn tortilla

Ninja Vato Carnitas

$5.00

slow cooked heritage pork/mild charred tomatillo salsa/miso crema/griddled tortilla/citrus

Smash and Cheese

$7.00

griddled easy tiger sourdough/maitake-shitake blend/pickled red onions/sharp cheddar/kewpie/spread/dipping sauces

Mexican Fried Chicken Sammich

$13.00

crispy fried chicken breast/spicy spice blend/martin's "dog bun"/creamy jalapeno drizzle/citrus slaw

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

soy gastrique/mirin chile glaze/scallions/citrus

Sweet Stuff

Weekly Ice Cream Creation

$5.00

We Shall See

$6.00

Coconut Ancho Brownie

$4.00

OG C4 COOKIE

$5.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling

$3.00

Maine Root Root Brew

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexinese Inspired Tacos & More!

Location

603 West Live Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

