Brewpubs & Breweries

The Ninkasi Better Living Room 155 Blair Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

155 Blair Boulevard

Eugene, OR 97402

Popular Items

Country Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Country fried Rockfish, sauce gribiche, pea shoots, brioche bun.

Brussels & Blue

$12.00

Brussels sprouts, whipped blue cheese, crispy onions.

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Hooks 2-Year cheddar, lemon vinaigrette, radish, toasted almond (GF and is Vegan without cheese)

FOOD

Snacks

Blue Heaven Popcorn

$4.00

Locally sourced popcorn, butter, powdered Rogue Creamery blue cheese, fried onions.

Potato Chips and Dip

$5.00

Russet potatoes, malt vinegar powder, charred onion relish.

Starters

Dungeness Crab Spread

$14.00

Local Dungeness crab, Neufchâtel cheese, sour cream, parmesan cheese, parsley, green onion, baguette, lemon.

Pastrami Pierogis (3)

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked pastrami, potato, creme fraiche, green onions.

Dry Rub Buffalo Wings

$12.00

PNW chicken wings, house Buffalo spice, celery, blue cheese dressing.

Brussels & Blue

$12.00

Brussels sprouts, whipped blue cheese, crispy onions.

Roasted Garlic Pretzel

$9.00

Local Bavarian pretzel, sea salt, Gouda cheese sauce.

Smoked JoJo's

$12.00

Smoked potatoes, batter, ranch dressing.

Fries

$4.00

Potatoes, salt.

Sandwiches

The Better Burger

$16.00

Anderson Ranch beef, American cheese, house pickles, charred onion mayo.

Oregon Dungeness Crab Roll

$20.00

NE potato roll, oregon dungeness crab salad, pea shoots.

Country Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Country fried Rockfish, sauce gribiche, pea shoots, brioche bun.

Crispy Eggplant Grinder

$16.00

Marinated eggplant, romesco, baguette, arugula. Vegan Allergy warning: dressing made with almond milk

The Better Veggie Burger

$16.00

Our Better Burger substituted with a carmelized celery root patty, American cheese, house pickles, charred onion mayo. Gluten Free option available.

Smoked Mushroom Melt

$16.00

Maple-brined and smoked cremini mushrooms, Gouda, Mornay sauce, country white bread.

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Hooks 2-Year cheddar, lemon vinaigrette, radish, toasted almond (GF and is Vegan without cheese)

Leek & Potato Salad

$14.00

Chilled spring leeks, roasted red potatoes, Bulgarian feta, pickled red onion, biscuit breadcrumbs, dijon and house malt vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, crispy onions, creamy vegan ranch dressing (made with almonds).

Small Menu (great for kids)

Mini Better Burger & Fries

$8.00

A single patty, white American cheese & pickles.

Mini Fried Fish Sandwich & Fries

$8.00

A half portion of our fried fish on a mini bun with sauce gribiche.

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

American Cheese, country white bread

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookies dipped in dark chocolate.

Banana a la Mode

$8.00

Banana and cinnamon crumble ice cream, banana bread, caramel, whipped cream, banana dust.

CIDER & SELTZERS

Cider

Marionberry Cider - Incline Cider Company (12oz can)

$5.50Out of stock

PNW hard apple cider on the dry side of things. 6.5% ABV 12oz.

Blackberry Cider - Wildcraft Cider Works (12oz can)

$5.50

ABV: 6.5% Willamette Valley harvested Blackberries infused with botanicals from Thinking Tree Spirits Gifted Gin combine with a dry, wild fermented heirloom cider for a cocktail with complex flavors and robust aromatics

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVS

Kombucha

Pomegranate Cardamom Kombucha - BNF

$7.00

Staff favorite! Black tea, pomegranate, cardamom, with hints of vanilla, rose, and apple - 16oz Bottle

Lavendar Lemonade Kombucha - Elevate

$6.00

A perfect balance of sweet and sour with a smooth floral finish.

Organic Juice

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Genesis Juice: Sweet and tart!

Apple Juice

$6.00

Genesis Organic Pacific Northwest Apple Juice

BEER TO-GO

Cans & Bottles

6 Packs

$10.00

Bring home the Ninkasi classics (To-go)

12 Packs

$20.00

Go big!

4 Pack

$12.00

All four of our legendary brews in 16oz Cans

Cases

$40.00

Four 6-Packs of canned or bottled beer.

15 Packs Ninkasi Beer

$18.00

Specialty Bottles (To-Go)

Alesong Valley Preserves

$15.00

An ode to the bounty of Willamette Valley harvests, Valley Preserves is a refreshing and jammy ale aged with Oregon-grown blueberries, boysenberries and cherries. The same juice that stains the tips of your fingers purple adds a beautiful hue to this tart blend and evokes fond memories of sunny summer days in the Valley. Click for the full backstory ABV:7.3% IBUS: 12 Yeast: Saccharomyces, Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus Barrels: French oak

Alesong Stonefruit Symphony

$15.00

A blend of perfectly ripe, Oregon peaches and nectarines, steeped in our tart, barrel-aged ale, creates the perfect harmony of vibrant, summertime flavors. Bold, juicy sweetness and refreshing acidity recreate the joys of biting into a fresh peach, while hints of oak and subtle floral notes complete the bright and fruity beverage. Click for the full backstory ABV: 7.1% Barrels: French oak

Alesong Cherry Parliament '21

$15.00
Alesong Coconut Rhino Suit '21

$15.00

We aged our rich and chocolatey imperial milk stout in freshly-emptied Heaven Hill bourbon barrels to add flavors of vanilla and caramel to the sweet bourbon-like notes. We then added mountains of toasted coconut, elevating an already decadent beer to blissful new heights of dessert ecstasy. Click for the full backstory ABV:12.4% Barrels: Heaven Hill bourbon

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Step into our living room and perpetuate better living! The Better Living Room is a restaurant and gathering space to celebrate beer, food, art, and community. Our full-service kitchen celebrates locally-sourced food and flavors of the region while complementing the unique flavors craft beer drinkers enjoy. Plus, our expanded bar provides more taps to share our unique and innovative small-batch beers brewed on our 5-barrel Pilot Brewery.

Website

Location

155 Blair Boulevard, Eugene, OR 97402

Directions

