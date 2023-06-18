The Ninkasi Better Living Room 155 Blair Boulevard

Alesong Valley Preserves

$15.00

An ode to the bounty of Willamette Valley harvests, Valley Preserves is a refreshing and jammy ale aged with Oregon-grown blueberries, boysenberries and cherries. The same juice that stains the tips of your fingers purple adds a beautiful hue to this tart blend and evokes fond memories of sunny summer days in the Valley. Click for the full backstory ABV:7.3% IBUS: 12 Yeast: Saccharomyces, Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus Barrels: French oak