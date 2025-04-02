Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nino Taco

1,939 Reviews

$

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Fries
Mile High Nacho
Mexican Pizza

Appetizers

A tin filled with crisscross cut fries, taco meat, and nacho cheese.
Mexican Fries

Mexican Fries

$6.50

A basket of crisscross cut fries, served with nacho cheese.

Mexican Fries w/ Taco Meat

Mexican Fries w/ Taco Meat

$13.25

A tin filled with crisscross cut fries, taco meat and nacho cheese.

Baked Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips piled high, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, salsa and spices.

Jumbo Baked Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips piled high, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, salsa and spices.

Nacho Cheese Dips & Chips

$2.50+

a Mexican fondue of cheeses and jalapeño peppers, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$1.75+

Our special blend of tomatoes, onions, garlic, jalapeño peppers and spices, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$3.50+

A chilled blend of avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices, served with freshly-made tortilla chips.

Homemade Chili

$5.99+

Favorites

Taco

$2.99

A crisp corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheese and homemade mild sauce.

Nino Burrito

$11.50

Our traditional burrito filled with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheeses and homemade mild sauce.

Burrito Supremo

Burrito Supremo

$11.99

Our traditional burrito filled with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheeses, sour cream and homemade mild sauce.

Grab-n-Go Burrito

$9.99

A California-style burrito filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, rice, lettuce, cheeses and homemade mild sauce.

Enchilada

$11.50

Two soft corn tortillas filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then covered with a rich tomato sauce, a blend of cheeses and spices.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.50

A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita mix, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Beef Quesadilla

$11.50

A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with beef, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Specialties

Mile High Nacho

Mile High Nacho

$12.99

Tortilla chips piled high, smothered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices.

Jumbo Mile High Nacho

$19.99

Tortilla chips piled high, smothered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then baked with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.99

A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, folded, baked to a golden brown, topped with three cheeses, homemade salsa and spices, then served on a bed of lettuce.

Half Meat Sombrero

$7.50

A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then smothered with a rich tomato sauce, cheeses and the right amount of spices.

Meat Sombrero

Meat Sombrero

$12.99

A flour tortilla filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then smothered with a rich tomato sauce, cheeses and the right amount of spices.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$11.30

A flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken breast, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, a blend of cheeses and homemade mild sauce. YOU CANNOT EXCLUDE GREEN PEPPERS, TOMATOES, OR ONIONS!

Tostada Grande

Tostada Grande

$12.99

Flour tortillas fried flat, layered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then topped with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa, sour cream and spices.

Jumbo Tostada Grande

$21.99

Flour tortillas fried flat, layered with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, then topped with a blend of three cheeses, homemade salsa, sour cream and spices.

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$6.99

A 10" flour tortilla covered with rich tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic and oregano, then baked to perfection.

Mexican Pizza w/ Meat

$9.99

A 10" flour tortilla covered with rich tomato sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, garlic and oregano, then baked to perfection.

MexiTin

$11.30

Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.50

Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.

Burrito Salad

$11.99

Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices, then served in an edible shell.

Nino Salad

$10.99

Shredded lettuce topped with assorted cheeses, homemade mild sauce, tomatoes, onions and spices.

Chicken Fajita Nino Salad

$12.99

Shredded lettuce topped with chicken fajita mix, assorted cheeses, homemade mild sauce, tomatoes, onions and spices.

Platters

2 Taco Platter

$8.99

Two tacos of your choice and two sides.

3 Taco Platter

3 Taco Platter

$11.50

Three tacos of your choice and two sides.

Nino Burrito Platter

$13.99

A Nino Burrito of your choice and two sides.

Grab-n-Go Burrito Platter

$12.50

A Grab-n-Go Burrito of your choice and two sides.

Nino Burrito & Taco Platter

$16.99

One Nino Burrito & one taco of your choice and two sides.

Grab-n-Go Burrito & Taco Platter

$15.50

One Grab-n-Go Burrito & one taco of your choice and two sides.

Enchilada Platter

$13.99

Two enchiladas of your choice and two sides.

Cheese Quesadilla Platter

$10.50

A cheese quesadilla and two sides.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla Platter

$13.99

A chicken fajita quesadilla and two sides.

Beef Quesadilla Platter

$13.99

A beef quesadilla and two sides.

On The Side

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$1.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Salsa

$1.25

Guacamole

$2.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.95+

Jalapeño Peppers

$0.75

Extra Taco Meat

$3.75

Tortilla Chips

$2.50+

Texas Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Delicious cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep-fried, then sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Churro

$3.50

A lightly fried pastry, rolled in powdered sugar.

Taco Deals

4 Pack

$11.60

6 Pack

$16.80

8 Pack

$21.60

12 Pack

$28.20

Extra Cheese

$0.30

Extra Meat .90

$0.90

Add Sour cream

$0.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lipton Brisk Tea - Raspberry

$2.99

Freshly-Brewed Unsweetened Iced-Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Margaritas

Original Marg

$7.00

Strawberry Marg

$7.00

Mango Marg

$7.00

Watermelon Marg

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

