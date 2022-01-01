Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nino Viejo

52 Reviews

$$

160 N W Promontory

Farmington, UT 84025

Order Again

Tapas

Blanco Quesadillas

$9.00

Tamales

$8.00

Queso Poblano

$10.00

Carne Asada Steak Fries

$13.00

Chicharrons

$6.00

Salad

House salad

$8.00

Green Papaya

$8.00

Ceviche

Ceviche Salmon

$18.00Out of stock

Ceviche Tuna

$20.00

Ceviche Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Tostadas

Tostada Chorizo

$7.00

Tostada Roast Chicken

$7.00

Tostada Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Tostada Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Tostada Avocado Jicama

$6.00

Tostada Wagu Beef

$20.00Out of stock

Tostada Lobster

$20.00Out of stock

Tacos

Taco Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Taco Asada

$12.00

Taco Carnitas

$12.00Out of stock

Taco Birria

$12.00

Taco Chorizo

$12.00

Taco Pineapple Al Pastor

$12.00

Taco Roast Chicken

$10.00

Taco Jicama Apple Avo

$10.00

Taco Lobster

$24.00Out of stock

Taco Wagyu Beef

$30.00

Taco Salmon

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Cheese Enchilada

$20.00

Mole Verde

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Enchiladas

$25.00

El Plato

$45.00

Flautas

$16.00Out of stock

Lobster Enchiladas

$35.00Out of stock

Shrimp Enchiladas

$30.00

Steak and Fries

Kids/Brunch

French Toast

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Carne Seca

$12.00

Torta

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Breakfast taco

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kids Cheese Fries

$6.00

Kids Enchiladas

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Birria Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Dessert

Churro Doughnuts

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Pina 3 Leche Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Guacamole

$4.00

Side Corn Salsa

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Al Pastor

$6.00

3 Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Salsa To Go

$3.00

Small Salsa To Go

$4.00

Large Salsa To Go

$8.00

Side Carne Asada

$7.00

Side Salmon

$7.00Out of stock

Side Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

Side Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Side Lobster

$20.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Red Cream Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Chai Tea

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lead by the creative direction of celebrity chef Marco Niccoli, we are proud to serve what we consider the best of what the Hispanic or Latin world has to offer. Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, Portugal, and everywhere in between bring influence to our dishes that you will notice in every bite.

Location

160 N W Promontory, Farmington, UT 84025

Directions

