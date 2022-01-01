Nino Viejo
52 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Lead by the creative direction of celebrity chef Marco Niccoli, we are proud to serve what we consider the best of what the Hispanic or Latin world has to offer. Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, Portugal, and everywhere in between bring influence to our dishes that you will notice in every bite.
Location
160 N W Promontory, Farmington, UT 84025
