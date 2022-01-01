Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Nino's

121 Reviews

$$

390 Boston Post Rd

Darien, CT 06820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Penne Vodka
Small Caesar
CYO Salad

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$13.00

Mussels

$14.00

Clams

$14.00

Fried Calamari Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.00

Wings

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Escarole & Beans

$11.00

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00

Eggplant Rollantini

$13.00

Sm Nino's Bruschetta

$11.00

Lg Nino's Bruschetta

$15.00

Sauteed Broc & Carrots No Stems

$9.00

Long Hots, Prosciutto, Provolone

$13.00

Steamed Broccoli

$9.00

Burrata

$12.00

Large Escarole And Beans

$18.00

Scungilli & Calamari Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Octopus

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Antipasto

$13.00

Calamari Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Small Caesar

$8.00

Large Caesar

$10.00

Nino's Salad

$14.00

Jimmy's Salad

$7.00

Tuscan Salad

$13.00

Small Salad

$7.00

Large Salad

$9.00

Toshe's Salad

$13.00

Mario's Salad

$28.00

Scungilli Salad

$22.00

Create your own salad

CYO Salad

$10.00

Soups

Minestrone

$6.00

Pasta fagioli

$7.00

Tortellini Soup

$6.00

Baked Dishes

Lasagna

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Ziti Sorrentino

$14.00

Manicotti

$12.00

Manicotti Sicilian

$14.00

Baked Ravioli

$14.00

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Baked Eggplant Parm

$13.00

Pasta Specials

Penne Vodka

$15.00

Mini Rigatoni

$19.00

Penne Broccoli

$16.00

Cav Broccoli

$17.00

Penne Rabe

$18.00

Cavatelli Rabe

$19.00

Penne Primavera

$17.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.00

Spaghetti w/ Feta Spinach Sundried Tom

$17.00

Nino's Penne

$17.00

Miguel's Penne

$17.00

Penne Grilled Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Fettucine Carbonara

$18.00

Cav W/Chicken, Spin, Artichoke, Hcp, RP, Broc, Onion

$21.00

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Butter

$11.00

Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Meat Sauce

$14.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Sausage

$14.00

Red Clam Sauce

$14.00

White Clam Sauce

$14.00

Garlic & Oil

$11.00

Garlic & Oil w/ Anchovie

$13.00

Ravioli

$12.00

1 MB 1 Sausage

$14.00

Fresh Clam Red

$18.00

Fresh Clam White

$18.00

Fresh Mussels Red

$18.00

Fresh Mussels White

$18.00

Rice And Carrots

$12.00

Dry

$10.00

Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken Scallopini

$20.00

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$20.00

Chicken w/ Potatoes

$20.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00

Nino's Chicken Special

$20.00

Chicken & Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Tripe

$20.00

Grilled Chic, Sauteed Broc, Tomatoes

$19.00

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Cutlet W/ Rabe on top

$23.00

Chicken Cutlet W/ Salad on top

$20.00

Chicken, Broc, Onion Dinner

$20.00

Chicken And Broccoli Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Carrots Over Rice

$20.00

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Veal Cutlet Dinner

$22.00

Veal & Eggplant

$25.00

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Veal Scallopini

$23.00

Veal Cutlet W/ Salad on top

$23.00

Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Sausage Cacciatore

$20.00

Veal & Pepper Dinner

$23.00

Veal Cacciatore

$23.00

Veal Picatta

$23.00

Pork Chops

$23.00

Sausage and Potato Dinner No Sauce

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi over Sp

$23.00

Shrimp Marinara over Sp

$23.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Calamari Marinara

$22.00

Bass Calabrese

$23.00

Nino's Seafood Marinara

$25.00

Cap W/Shrimp Spinach Mushroom

$23.00

Shrimp, Spinach Garlic & Oil

$23.00

Sole Francese

$23.00Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$23.00

Stuffed Sole over Sp

$24.00

Steak Pizzaiola

$30.00

Beef Braciole

$24.00Out of stock

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$25.00Out of stock

Limoncello Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

Seafood Medley White

$27.00Out of stock

Seafood Medley Red

$27.00Out of stock

Porchetta

$23.00Out of stock

Baked Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

Bass Scampi

$23.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Spicy Vodka

$19.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$45.00Out of stock

Tuna Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Braised Beef Ravioli

$22.00Out of stock

Sole Francese W/ Vegetables

$24.00Out of stock

Veal Sorrentino W/pap

$25.00Out of stock

Stuffed Veal Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Octopus & Shrimp Scampi Over Ling

$25.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin

$30.00Out of stock

Stuffed Calamari Over Sp

$23.00Out of stock

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.00Out of stock

Baked Combo

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Rollatini

$20.00Out of stock

Veal Osso Buco Over Rice

$28.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$34.00Out of stock

Bucatini With Shrimp Spinach Mushrooms

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled Swordfish

$21.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Side Escarole and Beans

$4.00

Side Homemade Bread

$1.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Side Cesar

$5.50

Side Salad

$4.00

16oz Meat Sauce

$6.00

16oz Side Sauce

$5.00

16oz Bolognese

$7.00

4oz Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Creamy Italian 4 Oz

$1.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Gr Chicken

$5.00

1 Meatball

$2.00

1 Sausage

$2.00

Side 1 MB 1 Sausage

$4.00

Small Dough

$2.50

Medium Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

$5.00

Fozzy's Side Salad

$7.00

Side Ricotta

$1.50

Side Grated Cheese

$1.00

4oz Meat Sauce

$2.00

16oz Vodka Sauce

$6.00

Wedges

Meatball Parm Wedge

$10.00

Meatball Wedge

$9.00

Sausage Parm Wedge

$10.00

Sausage Wedge

$9.00

Sausage & Pepper Wedge

$10.00

Chicken Parm Wedge

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Wedge

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wedge

$10.00

Italian Chick Wedge

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wedge

$10.00

Veal Parm Wedge

$11.00

Veal Cutlet Wedge

$10.00

Veal & Pepper Wedge

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Wedge

$10.00

Pepper & Egg Wedge

$8.00

Steak and Cheese

$10.00

Steak & Pepper Wedge

$10.00

Sub Special

$10.00

Tuna Wedge

$9.00

Veggie Combo

$10.00

Chicken Francese Wedge

$12.00

Chicken Scarp Wedge

$12.00

Saus-MB-P-O Wedge-No Sauce

$11.00

1/2 S&Pep 1/2MBPW

$10.00

Shrimp Parm Wedge

$17.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Penne

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kids Personal Pizza

$9.00

12" Pizza Kit

$10.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Panettone (Take Out)

$8.00Out of stock

Panettone (Dine In)

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Flute

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Flute

$8.00Out of stock

Limoncello Flute

$9.00

Specials

Farfalle Spinach & Shrimp

$23.00Out of stock

Stuffed Rigatoni Vodka

$18.00Out of stock

Mini Rigatoni

$19.00Out of stock

Tuscan Chicken Penne

$19.00Out of stock

Orecchiette Special

$21.00Out of stock

Farfalle Spinach Tomato

$18.00Out of stock

Farfalle Sausage Rabe

$21.00Out of stock

Farfalle Shrimp Rabe

$23.00Out of stock

Veal Milanese

$21.00Out of stock

Tuna Steak

$24.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

BTL Water

$2.50

Tonic

$3.00

Club

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Can Soda

$2.50

Nino's Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Virgin Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club & Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.58

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

After Dinner Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$11.00

Port Wine

$8.00

Velvet Dreams

$9.00

Orange You Glaf You Ordered Me

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Seasonal Drinks

Apple Caramel Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$14.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Martini

$14.00

Caramel Apple Cider Bourbon

$12.00

Black Magic Magarita

$12.00

Cider Mule

$10.00

Cidertini

$12.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$12.00

Love Potion

$11.00

Cranberry Limoncello Cosmo

$12.00

Hanky Panky

$11.00

Bourbon Cherry Crush

$11.00

Chocolate Cherry ChaCha

$12.00

Sweetie Martini

$14.00

Creamy Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$14.00

Hugs & Kisses

$12.00

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$12.00

The Misty Mint

$12.00

Irish Margarita

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Luck Of The Irish

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Christmas Cocktails

The Grinch

$10.00

Poinsetta

$10.00

Spicy Gingerman

$10.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$14.00

The Blizzard

$10.00

Winter White Cosmo

$12.00

Candy Cane Martini

$14.00

Cranberry Margarita

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza

12" Cheese

$13.00

12" Double Dough

$15.00

10" Gluten Free

$11.00

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Double Dough

$18.00

16" Sicilian

$23.00

Specialty Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" Alla Vodka

$17.00

12" Clam

$16.00

12" Vegetable

$19.00

12" Florentine

$17.00

12" Mediterranean

$17.00

12" White

$16.00

12" White Broccoli

$17.00

12" Salad Pizza

$17.00

12" Margherita

$16.00

12" House Special

$19.00

12" Hawaiian

$17.00

12" Italiano

$17.00

12" Scarpariello

$17.00

12" Parmigiana

$17.00

12" Chix/Broc

$17.00

12" Prosciutto Arugula

$17.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

16" Alla Vodka

$21.00

16" Clam

$20.00

16" Vegetable

$24.00

16" Florentine

$21.00

16" Mediterranean

$21.00

16" White

$20.00

16" White Broccoli

$21.00

16" Salad Pizza

$21.00

16" Margherita

$20.00

16" House Special

$24.00

16" Hawaiian

$21.00

16" Italiano

$21.00

16" Scarpariello

$21.00

16" Parmigiana

$21.00

16" Chix/Broc

$21.00

16" Prosciutto Arugula

$21.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- BBQ Chicken

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Alla Vodka

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Clam

$16.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Vegetable

$19.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Florentine

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Mediterranean

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- White

$16.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- White Broccoli

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Salad Pizza

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Margherita

$16.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- House Special

$19.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Hawaiian

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Italiano

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Scarpariello

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Parmigiana

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Chix/Broc

$17.00

12" -- 1st HALF -- Prosciutto

$17.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- BBQ Chicken

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Alla Vodka

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Clam

$20.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Vegetable

$24.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Florentine

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Mediterranean

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- White

$20.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- White Broccoli

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Salad Pizza

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Margherita

$20.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- House Special

$24.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Hawaiian

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Italiano

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Scarpariello

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Parmigiana

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Chix/Broc

$21.00

16" -- 1st HALF -- Prosciutto Arugula

$21.00

1/2 Trays

1/2 Salad

$29.00

1/2 Salad w/ Cheese

$34.00

1/2 Antipasto

$40.00

1/2 Cesar w/ Chix

$37.00

1/2 Cesar

$30.00

1/2 Bruschetta

$42.00

1/2 Sausage+Peppers

$60.00

1/2 Chix Scarp

$60.00

1/2 Chix Scall

$60.00

1/2 Chix Parm

$60.00

1/2 Chix Marsala

$60.00

1/2 Chix Fran

$60.00

1/2 Veal Parm

$90.00

1/2 Veal

$90.00

1/2 Ziti Tomato Sauce

$32.00

1/2 Penne Vodka

$42.00

1/2 Ziti Meat Sauce

$44.00

1/2 Baked Ziti

$42.00

1/2 Cav Rabe

$50.00

1/2 Lasagna

$60.00

1/2 EPPD

$50.00

1/2 EP Roll

$50.00

1/2 Esc+Beans

$38.00

1/2 Wings

$40.00

!/2 Fried Calamari

$50.00

1/2 Ravioli TS

$44.00

1/2 Baked Ravioli

$48.00

1/2 Ziti Broccoli

$45.00

1/2 Penne Chix & Broccoli

$50.00

1/2 Bk Clams

$48.00

1/2 Tenders

$45.00

1/2 Shrimp Scampi Ov Sp

$80.00

1/2 Stuffed Shells 15pc

$45.00

1/2 Broccoli

$38.00

Full Trays

Full Salad

$48.00

Full Salad w/ Cheese

$53.00

Full Antipasto

$75.00

Full Caesar

$45.00

Full Cesar w/ Chix

$65.00

Full Bruschetta

$85.00

Full Sausage+Peppers

$120.00

Full Chix Scarp

$120.00

Full Chix Scall

$120.00

Full Chix Parm

$120.00

Full Chix Marsala

$120.00

Full Chix Fran

$120.00

Full Veal

$180.00

Full Veal Parm

$180.00

Full Ziti Tomato Sauce

$60.00

Full Penne Vodka

$75.00

Full Ziti Meat Sauce

$80.00

Full Baked Ziti

$75.00

Full Ziti Broccoli

$90.00

Full Cav Rabe

$95.00

Full Penne Chick & Broccoli

$90.00

Full Lasagna

$110.00

Full EPPD

$95.00

Full EP Roll

$95.00

Full Esc+Beans

$75.00

Full Wings

$80.00

Full Fried Calamari

$100.00

Full Bk Clams

$96.00

Full Tenders

$85.00

Full Shrimp Scampi Ov Sp

$160.00

Full Stuffed Shells 30pc

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820

Directions

Gallery
Nino's image
Nino's image

Similar restaurants in your area

IL Posto
orange starNo Reviews
122 Washington Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Sole
orange star4.9 • 1,702
105 Elm St New Canaan, CT 06840
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
orange star4.1 • 1,288
122 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707
orange star4.1 • 603
30 Long Ridge Rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
Quartiere
orange starNo Reviews
51 Bank Street Stamford, CT 06902
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Darien

The Melting Pot - Darien CT
orange star4.3 • 1,805
14 Grove St Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
NEAT Coffee
orange star4.2 • 276
20 Grove Street Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - Darien
orange star4.4 • 68
49 Tokeneke Rd Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Vavalas Deli
orange star4.6 • 30
156 heights rd Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Darien
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston