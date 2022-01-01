Italian
Nino's
121 Reviews
$$
390 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baked Clams
$13.00
Mussels
$14.00
Clams
$14.00
Fried Calamari Fra Diavolo
$14.00
Fried Mozzarella
$8.00
Fried Zucchini
$8.00
Fried Shrimp
$13.00
Fried Ravioli
$8.00
Garlic Bread
$4.00
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
$6.00
Wings
$10.00
French Fries
$5.00
Escarole & Beans
$11.00
Broccoli Rabe
$12.00
Sauteed Broccoli
$9.00
Eggplant Rollantini
$13.00
Sm Nino's Bruschetta
$11.00
Lg Nino's Bruschetta
$15.00
Sauteed Broc & Carrots No Stems
$9.00
Long Hots, Prosciutto, Provolone
$13.00
Steamed Broccoli
$9.00
Burrata
$12.00
Large Escarole And Beans
$18.00
Scungilli & Calamari Salad
$20.00Out of stock
Grilled Octopus
$15.00Out of stock
Crab Cakes
$18.00Out of stock
Salads
Create your own salad
Baked Dishes
Pasta Specials
Penne Vodka
$15.00
Mini Rigatoni
$19.00
Penne Broccoli
$16.00
Cav Broccoli
$17.00
Penne Rabe
$18.00
Cavatelli Rabe
$19.00
Penne Primavera
$17.00
Fettuccine Alfredo
$16.00
Pappardelle Bolognese
$18.00
Spaghetti w/ Feta Spinach Sundried Tom
$17.00
Nino's Penne
$17.00
Miguel's Penne
$17.00
Penne Grilled Chicken Pesto
$17.00
Fettucine Carbonara
$18.00
Cav W/Chicken, Spin, Artichoke, Hcp, RP, Broc, Onion
$21.00
Pasta
Tomato Sauce
$11.00
Butter
$11.00
Marinara Sauce
$12.00
Meat Sauce
$14.00
Meatballs
$14.00
Sausage
$14.00
Red Clam Sauce
$14.00
White Clam Sauce
$14.00
Garlic & Oil
$11.00
Garlic & Oil w/ Anchovie
$13.00
Ravioli
$12.00
1 MB 1 Sausage
$14.00
Fresh Clam Red
$18.00
Fresh Clam White
$18.00
Fresh Mussels Red
$18.00
Fresh Mussels White
$18.00
Rice And Carrots
$12.00
Dry
$10.00
Dinners
Chicken Parmigiana
$20.00
Chicken Marsala
$20.00
Chicken Scallopini
$20.00
Chicken Francese
$20.00
Chicken Scarpariello
$20.00
Chicken w/ Potatoes
$20.00
Chicken Cacciatore
$20.00
Nino's Chicken Special
$20.00
Chicken & Eggplant Parm
$22.00
Chicken Piccata
$20.00
Tripe
$20.00
Grilled Chic, Sauteed Broc, Tomatoes
$19.00
Chicken Cutlet Dinner
$19.00
Chicken Cutlet W/ Rabe on top
$23.00
Chicken Cutlet W/ Salad on top
$20.00
Chicken, Broc, Onion Dinner
$20.00
Chicken And Broccoli Dinner
$20.00
Chicken Carrots Over Rice
$20.00
Veal Parmigiana
$23.00
Veal Cutlet Dinner
$22.00
Veal & Eggplant
$25.00
Veal Marsala
$23.00
Veal Scallopini
$23.00
Veal Cutlet W/ Salad on top
$23.00
Sausage & Peppers
$20.00
Sausage Cacciatore
$20.00
Veal & Pepper Dinner
$23.00
Veal Cacciatore
$23.00
Veal Picatta
$23.00
Pork Chops
$23.00
Sausage and Potato Dinner No Sauce
$20.00
Shrimp Scampi over Sp
$23.00
Shrimp Marinara over Sp
$23.00
Shrimp Parmigiana
$23.00
Fried Shrimp
$19.00
Calamari Marinara
$22.00
Bass Calabrese
$23.00
Nino's Seafood Marinara
$25.00
Cap W/Shrimp Spinach Mushroom
$23.00
Shrimp, Spinach Garlic & Oil
$23.00
Sole Francese
$23.00Out of stock
Lobster Ravioli
$23.00
Stuffed Sole over Sp
$24.00
Steak Pizzaiola
$30.00
Beef Braciole
$24.00Out of stock
Short Rib Ravioli
$22.00Out of stock
NY Strip
$25.00Out of stock
Limoncello Ravioli
$20.00Out of stock
Seafood Medley White
$27.00Out of stock
Seafood Medley Red
$27.00Out of stock
Porchetta
$23.00Out of stock
Baked Salmon
$25.00Out of stock
Bass Scampi
$23.00Out of stock
Rigatoni Spicy Vodka
$19.00Out of stock
Filet Mignon
$45.00Out of stock
Tuna Steak
$25.00Out of stock
Braised Beef Ravioli
$22.00Out of stock
Sole Francese W/ Vegetables
$24.00Out of stock
Veal Sorrentino W/pap
$25.00Out of stock
Stuffed Veal Chop
$30.00Out of stock
Octopus & Shrimp Scampi Over Ling
$25.00Out of stock
Beef Tenderloin
$30.00Out of stock
Stuffed Calamari Over Sp
$23.00Out of stock
Tortellini Carbonara
$19.00Out of stock
Baked Combo
$16.00Out of stock
Chicken Rollatini
$20.00Out of stock
Veal Osso Buco Over Rice
$28.00Out of stock
Surf & Turf
$34.00Out of stock
Bucatini With Shrimp Spinach Mushrooms
$22.00Out of stock
Grilled Swordfish
$21.00Out of stock
Sides
Side Broccoli
$4.00
Side Broccoli Rabe
$4.00
Side Escarole and Beans
$4.00
Side Homemade Bread
$1.00
Side Pasta
$4.00
Side Cesar
$5.50
Side Salad
$4.00
16oz Meat Sauce
$6.00
16oz Side Sauce
$5.00
16oz Bolognese
$7.00
4oz Side Sauce
$1.00
Side Creamy Italian 4 Oz
$1.00
Side Meatballs
$4.00
Side Sausage
$4.00
Side Gr Chicken
$5.00
1 Meatball
$2.00
1 Sausage
$2.00
Side 1 MB 1 Sausage
$4.00
Small Dough
$2.50
Medium Dough
$3.00
Large Dough
$5.00
Fozzy's Side Salad
$7.00
Side Ricotta
$1.50
Side Grated Cheese
$1.00
4oz Meat Sauce
$2.00
16oz Vodka Sauce
$6.00
Wedges
Meatball Parm Wedge
$10.00
Meatball Wedge
$9.00
Sausage Parm Wedge
$10.00
Sausage Wedge
$9.00
Sausage & Pepper Wedge
$10.00
Chicken Parm Wedge
$10.00
Chicken Cutlet Wedge
$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Wedge
$10.00
Italian Chick Wedge
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wedge
$10.00
Veal Parm Wedge
$11.00
Veal Cutlet Wedge
$10.00
Veal & Pepper Wedge
$11.00
Eggplant Parm Wedge
$10.00
Pepper & Egg Wedge
$8.00
Steak and Cheese
$10.00
Steak & Pepper Wedge
$10.00
Sub Special
$10.00
Tuna Wedge
$9.00
Veggie Combo
$10.00
Chicken Francese Wedge
$12.00
Chicken Scarp Wedge
$12.00
Saus-MB-P-O Wedge-No Sauce
$11.00
1/2 S&Pep 1/2MBPW
$10.00
Shrimp Parm Wedge
$17.00
Calzones
Kids Menu
Desserts
Cannoli
$6.00
Cheesecake
$7.00
Tiramisu
$8.00
Tartufo
$8.00
Chocolate Ice Cream
$5.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.00
Brownie Sundae
$8.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Panettone (Take Out)
$8.00Out of stock
Panettone (Dine In)
$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate Hazelnut Flute
$9.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry Flute
$8.00Out of stock
Limoncello Flute
$9.00
Specials
Farfalle Spinach & Shrimp
$23.00Out of stock
Stuffed Rigatoni Vodka
$18.00Out of stock
Mini Rigatoni
$19.00Out of stock
Tuscan Chicken Penne
$19.00Out of stock
Orecchiette Special
$21.00Out of stock
Farfalle Spinach Tomato
$18.00Out of stock
Farfalle Sausage Rabe
$21.00Out of stock
Farfalle Shrimp Rabe
$23.00Out of stock
Veal Milanese
$21.00Out of stock
Tuna Steak
$24.00Out of stock
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$3.00
BTL Water
$2.50
Tonic
$3.00
Club
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Pellegrino
$6.00
Acqua Panna
$6.00
Can Soda
$2.50
Nino's Soda
$2.75
Coffee
$2.25
Hot Tea
$2.25
Espresso
$3.50
Double Espresso
$4.50
Virgin Shirley Temple
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.75
Cappuccino
$5.00
Club & Cranberry
$3.00
Milk
$2.75
Chocolate Milk
$2.75
Orange Juice
$2.75
Kids Lemonade
$2.50
Kids Apple Juice
$2.50
Kids Milk
$2.58
Kids Orange Juice
$2.50
Snapple
$3.00
2 Liter Soda
$3.50
Red Bull
$3.00
After Dinner Drinks
Hot Beverages
Seasonal Drinks
Apple Caramel Martini
$12.00
Pumpkin Pie Martini
$14.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake Martini
$14.00
Caramel Apple Cider Bourbon
$12.00
Black Magic Magarita
$12.00
Cider Mule
$10.00
Cidertini
$12.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$12.00
Love Potion
$11.00
Cranberry Limoncello Cosmo
$12.00
Hanky Panky
$11.00
Bourbon Cherry Crush
$11.00
Chocolate Cherry ChaCha
$12.00
Sweetie Martini
$14.00
Creamy Chocolate Raspberry Martini
$14.00
Hugs & Kisses
$12.00
Fuzzy Leprechaun
$12.00
The Misty Mint
$12.00
Irish Margarita
$12.00
Appletini
$12.00
Luck Of The Irish
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Christmas Cocktails
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken
$17.00
12" Buffalo Chicken
$17.00
12" Alla Vodka
$17.00
12" Clam
$16.00
12" Vegetable
$19.00
12" Florentine
$17.00
12" Mediterranean
$17.00
12" White
$16.00
12" White Broccoli
$17.00
12" Salad Pizza
$17.00
12" Margherita
$16.00
12" House Special
$19.00
12" Hawaiian
$17.00
12" Italiano
$17.00
12" Scarpariello
$17.00
12" Parmigiana
$17.00
12" Chix/Broc
$17.00
12" Prosciutto Arugula
$17.00
16" BBQ Chicken
$21.00
16" Buffalo Chicken
$21.00
16" Alla Vodka
$21.00
16" Clam
$20.00
16" Vegetable
$24.00
16" Florentine
$21.00
16" Mediterranean
$21.00
16" White
$20.00
16" White Broccoli
$21.00
16" Salad Pizza
$21.00
16" Margherita
$20.00
16" House Special
$24.00
16" Hawaiian
$21.00
16" Italiano
$21.00
16" Scarpariello
$21.00
16" Parmigiana
$21.00
16" Chix/Broc
$21.00
16" Prosciutto Arugula
$21.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- BBQ Chicken
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Buffalo Chicken
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Alla Vodka
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Clam
$16.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Vegetable
$19.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Florentine
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Mediterranean
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- White
$16.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- White Broccoli
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Salad Pizza
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Margherita
$16.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- House Special
$19.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Hawaiian
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Italiano
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Scarpariello
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Parmigiana
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Chix/Broc
$17.00
12" -- 1st HALF -- Prosciutto
$17.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- BBQ Chicken
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Buffalo Chicken
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Alla Vodka
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Clam
$20.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Vegetable
$24.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Florentine
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Mediterranean
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- White
$20.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- White Broccoli
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Salad Pizza
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Margherita
$20.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- House Special
$24.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Hawaiian
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Italiano
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Scarpariello
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Parmigiana
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Chix/Broc
$21.00
16" -- 1st HALF -- Prosciutto Arugula
$21.00
1/2 Trays
1/2 Salad
$29.00
1/2 Salad w/ Cheese
$34.00
1/2 Antipasto
$40.00
1/2 Cesar w/ Chix
$37.00
1/2 Cesar
$30.00
1/2 Bruschetta
$42.00
1/2 Sausage+Peppers
$60.00
1/2 Chix Scarp
$60.00
1/2 Chix Scall
$60.00
1/2 Chix Parm
$60.00
1/2 Chix Marsala
$60.00
1/2 Chix Fran
$60.00
1/2 Veal Parm
$90.00
1/2 Veal
$90.00
1/2 Ziti Tomato Sauce
$32.00
1/2 Penne Vodka
$42.00
1/2 Ziti Meat Sauce
$44.00
1/2 Baked Ziti
$42.00
1/2 Cav Rabe
$50.00
1/2 Lasagna
$60.00
1/2 EPPD
$50.00
1/2 EP Roll
$50.00
1/2 Esc+Beans
$38.00
1/2 Wings
$40.00
!/2 Fried Calamari
$50.00
1/2 Ravioli TS
$44.00
1/2 Baked Ravioli
$48.00
1/2 Ziti Broccoli
$45.00
1/2 Penne Chix & Broccoli
$50.00
1/2 Bk Clams
$48.00
1/2 Tenders
$45.00
1/2 Shrimp Scampi Ov Sp
$80.00
1/2 Stuffed Shells 15pc
$45.00
1/2 Broccoli
$38.00
Full Trays
Full Salad
$48.00
Full Salad w/ Cheese
$53.00
Full Antipasto
$75.00
Full Caesar
$45.00
Full Cesar w/ Chix
$65.00
Full Bruschetta
$85.00
Full Sausage+Peppers
$120.00
Full Chix Scarp
$120.00
Full Chix Scall
$120.00
Full Chix Parm
$120.00
Full Chix Marsala
$120.00
Full Chix Fran
$120.00
Full Veal
$180.00
Full Veal Parm
$180.00
Full Ziti Tomato Sauce
$60.00
Full Penne Vodka
$75.00
Full Ziti Meat Sauce
$80.00
Full Baked Ziti
$75.00
Full Ziti Broccoli
$90.00
Full Cav Rabe
$95.00
Full Penne Chick & Broccoli
$90.00
Full Lasagna
$110.00
Full EPPD
$95.00
Full EP Roll
$95.00
Full Esc+Beans
$75.00
Full Wings
$80.00
Full Fried Calamari
$100.00
Full Bk Clams
$96.00
Full Tenders
$85.00
Full Shrimp Scampi Ov Sp
$160.00
Full Stuffed Shells 30pc
$90.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820
Gallery
