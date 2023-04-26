A map showing the location of Nino's Greek Cafe 3102 N 16 StView gallery

Nino's Greek Cafe 3102 N 16 St

review star

No reviews yet

3102 N 16 St

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Nino's Cheese Fries

$7.49

Hummus

$6.49

Spanikopita Appetizer

$6.99

Tzatziki Appetizer

$5.99

Falafel (5)

$6.99

Soup

Avgolemono

$4.49

Chicken, lemon, rice

Lentil

$4.49

Pita Combos

Gyro

$14.99

Lamb Souvlaki

$15.99

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma

$14.99

Nino's Greek Club Sandwich

$15.99

Falafel

$14.99

Chicken Pita

$14.99

Platters

Gyro Platter

$16.99

Spanikopita Platter

$16.99

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$18.99

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Falafel Platter (5)

$16.99

Chicken Breast Platter

$16.99

Nino's American Combos

Classic Burger

$11.99

Feta Burger

$13.99

Gyro Burger

$14.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Chicago Style Hotdog

$12.99

Greek Gyro Cheese Steak

$14.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Pita Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.99

Falafel Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$9.99

Chicago Hot Dog

$7.99

Nino's Greek Club Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

Regular Greek Salad

$9.99

LARGE Greek Salad

$10.99

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.99

LARGE Caesar Salad

$9.99

Regular Village Salad

$10.99

Horiatiki

LARGE Village Salad

$11.99

Horiatiki

LARGE CATERING SALAD

$90.00

Desserts

New York Style Cheese Cake

$4.49

Baklava

$4.49

Chocolate Cake

$4.49

Sides

Pita

$1.29

Rice

$4.99

Fries

$5.49

Olives

$4.99

Feta Cheese

$1.00

Falafel

$1.25

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.49

Side Village Salad

$5.49

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Chicken Skewer

$5.99

Lamb Skewer

$7.99

Chicken

$5.99

Gyro

$5.99

Pepperoncini

$1.99

Side Ranch

Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.99

Large Fountain Drink

$3.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea Regular

$2.99

Free refills

Unsweetened Iced Tea Large

$3.49

Free refills

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Gatorade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Greek-American Eatery with a Chicago style concept.

Location

3102 N 16 St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrio Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2814 N 16th St Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Ollie Vaughn's
orange starNo Reviews
1526 East McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
America's Taco Shop- Coronado (7th St)
orange star4.4 • 3,511
2041 North 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Giving Tree Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2024 N 7th St #111, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston