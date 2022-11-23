Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ninos Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

13519 W Camino Del Sol

Sun City West, AZ 85375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Cheese Crisp

$9.50+

13" Flour tortilla covered with perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese

Green Chile Cheese Crisp

$12.00+

13" Flour tortilla covered with perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese and our house roasted green chile

Guacamole Cheese Crisp

$12.50+

13" Flour tortilla covered with perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese topped with our freshly made guacamole

Cheese Crisp con Frijoles

$11.75+

13" Flour tortilla covered with refried beans, topped perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

$6.50+

13" flour tortilla stuff with cheese and melted on the plancha (flat top)

Joe Joe Crisp

$6.00

Two corn tortilla filled with melted cheese cut into four pieces (2 per order)

Tostadita's

$5.50

Two of our homemade tostada shells covered in melted cheese

Guacamole Tostadas

$6.75

Two of our homemade tostada shells covered in melted cheese topped with our fresh made guacamole

Sampler

$15.00

dips

Large Guacamole Dip

$10.00

Our freshly made guacamole, topped with diced tomatos

Small Guacamole Dip

$7.00

Our freshly made guacamole, topped with diced tomatos

Large Bean Dip

$6.00

Our famous refried beans mixed with cheese, enchilada sauce and sour cream

Small Bean dip

$4.50

Our famous refried beans mixed with cheese, enchilada sauce and sour cream

Queso Dip

$12.00

Our blend of Montery Jack and chedder cheese, pork chorrizo, and a splash of beer. your choice of (4) corn or (2) flour tortillas

16oz Hot Salsa

$5.25

Soup

Albondigas

$5.75

Pop's hand rolled meat balls, chopped carrtos, diced celery, cilantro,and rice

Chicken soup

$5.75

Shredded chicken, whole beans, green chile, topped with chesse and sour cream

Combination #1 - #15

#1 Tac & Ench

$13.25

Cheese & onion enchilada, refried beans, rice, and ground beef taco, your choice of red or green enchilada sauce

#2 Ench & Tam

$13.25

Cheese & onion enchilada, refried beans, rice, and Grandma's beef tamale, your choice of red or green enchilada sauce

#3 Ench & Tost

$13.25

Cheese & onion enchilada, refried beans, rice, and bean tostada, your choice of red or green enchilada sauce

#4 Red Burrito

$15.00

Red Chile burrtio coverd in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, serverd with refried beans and rice

#5 Green Burrito

$15.00

Green Chile burrtio coverd in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, serverd with refried beans and rice

#6 (2)tost

$13.25

Two bean and cheese tostadas, served with beans and rice

#7 Ench, Rell & Taco

$14.85

Cheese & onion enchilada, chile relleno, ground beef taco, served with refried beans and rice. Your choice of red or green enchliada sauce

#8 Tam, Rell & Taco

$14.50

Grandma's beef tamale, chile relleno, ground beef taco, served with refried beans and rice

#9 (2) Taco

$14.50

Two crispy tacos of your choice, served with refried beans and rice

#10 (2) Ench

$14.75

Two cheese & onion enchiladas, covered in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, served with refried beans and rice

#11 Tac, Ench & Tost

$14.75

Cheese & onion echilada, ground beef taco, bean & cheese tostada, severd with refried beans and rice

#12 Ench, Tam & Taco

$16.00

Cheese & onion echilada, grandma's beef tamale, ground beef taco, severd with refried beans and rice your choice of red or green enchilada sauce

#13 (2) Ench & (1) Tam

$15.50

Two cheese & onion enchiladas, covered in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, grandma's beef tamale, served with refried beans and rice

#14 Ench, Tam & Red Chili

$16.50

Cheese & onion enchilada, grandma's beef tamale, red chile, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla

#15 Ench, Tam & Green Chili

$16.50

Cheese & onion enchilada, grandma's beef tamale, green chile, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla

Chile plates #16 - #19

#16 Green Chile

$12.00

Green chile con carne, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla

#17 Red Chile

$12.00

Red chile con carne, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla

#18 Shredded or Chicken

$13.25

Shredded beef or Chicken, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla

#19 Chile Relleno

$15.00

Two of Chris's famous chile rellenos, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla

Pork Green Chili

$10.00

Chimichangas #20 - #24

#20 Shredded Beef

$16.00

Shredded beef burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice

#21 Red Chile

$15.75

Red chile burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice

#22 Green Chile

$16.00

Green chile burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice

#23 Ground Beef

$15.50

Ground beef burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice

#24 Chicken

$15.50

Chicken burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice

Favorites #25 - #31

#25 Ck Flauta

$13.00

Chicken flautas (rolled tacos) fried to a golden brown, topped with melted cheese & guacamole, served with refried beans and rice

#26 Sh Flauta

$13.50

Shredded beef flautas (rolled tacos) fried to a golden brown, topped with melted cheese & guacamole, served with refried beans and rice

#27 Stk

$16.50

Steak picado grilled to order diced flank steak with chopped onions, chopped green chile, served with refried beans and rice. Your choice of (1) flour tortilla or (3) corn tortilla

#28 Pollo

$15.50

Pollo picado grilled to order diced chicken breast with chopped onions, chopped green chile, served with refried beans and rice. Your choice of (1) flour tortilla or (3) corn tortilla

#29 Taco Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad 10' flour tortilla fried to a golden brown, filed with refried beans, shredded lettuce, topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken, cheese, and sour cream

#30 Gua Salad

$8.50

Guacamole salad 10" flour tortilla fried to a golden brown, filled with shredded lettuce, topped with 5oz of guacamole & diced tomatoes

#31 Large 13" Pizza

$14.00

Flour tortilla topped with ground beef, red enchilada sauce, cheese, diced green chile and diced tomatoes

#31 Small 10" Pizza

$12.00

Flour tortilla topped with ground beef, red enchilada sauce, cheese, diced green chile and diced tomatoes

#32 Cheese burger

$14.50Out of stock

Chesse burger & Fries Hand pressed patty made fresh daily, served with mustard, diced onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Burritos #32 - #38

#33 Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

13" flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese

#34 Green chile burrito

$8.50

13" flour tortilla filled with Green chile con carne

#35 Red chile burrito

$8.50

13" flour tortilla filled with Red chile con carne

#36 Ground beef burrito

$8.25

13" flour tortilla filled with Ground beef

#37 Shredded beef burrito

$8.75

13" flour tortilla filled with Shredded beef

#38 Chicken burrito

$8.25

13" flour tortilla filled with Shredded chicken

Kids

A-Cheese Crisp

$6.50

6" cheese crisp with bean & rice

B- Ench

$6.50

Cheese enchilada with beans & rice

C -taco

$6.50

Ground beef taco with beans & rice

D- Tostada

$6.50

Bean and cheese tostada with a side of rice

E- bean & Rice Burrito

$6.50

Bean, rice, and cheese burrito

ala carte

Taco

$4.25

Tostada

$3.75

Chile relleno

$5.00

Tamale

$4.00

Bowl of Red chile

$7.25

Bowl of Green chile

$7.25

Enchilada

$4.75

(1)Gua tost

$3.75

Ck Flauta

$3.00

Shredded flauta

$3.00

sides

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Sour cream

$1.50

Side Beans

$2.25

Side Rice

$2.25

(1) flour tortilla

$1.75

(3) corn tortilla

$2.00

French Fries

$3.25

Side Red Sauce

$0.95

Side Gps

$0.95

Side Rice & Beans

$4.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Grd

$3.25

Side Green Chilis

$2.25

Side Of Garnish

$0.75

Side Of CK

$3.25

Side Butter

$0.30

Side ShBeef

$3.25

Side Of Onions

$0.35

Side Of Tomato

$0.35

Side Green Chili Con Carne

$3.25

to go chips / salsa

Lg salsa regular

$5.35

Sm salsa regular

$1.55

Lg hot salsa

$6.40

Sm hot salsa

$2.10

lg chips

$4.25

Sm chips

$2.90

Car Show Deal

(3) Chicken Taquitos

$4.00

(3) Shredded Taquitos

$4.00

(3) Ck Taquito w/ Soft Drink

$5.50

(3) Sh Taquito w/ Soft Drink

$5.50

Cocktails

House Margarita

$5.00

Mango Margarita

$6.00

Margarita. Togo

$9.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud lite

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Michelo ultra

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors lite

$4.50

Corona

$4.75Out of stock

Dos Equis lager

$4.75

Dos Equis amber

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$3.00

Wine

Merlot gls

$4.50

Chardonnary gls

$4.50

White Zinfandel gls

$4.50

Sangria

$3.50

Pinot Noir

$4.50

NA Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.75

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Wednesday- lunch speicals available till 4pm

Wednesday Lunch Special

$8.00

Ground beef taco salad

Wednesday Margarita

House Margarita

$4.00

Wednesday Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud lite

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Michelo ultra

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors lite

$4.00

Corona

$4.00Out of stock

Dos Equis lager

$4.00

Dos Equis amber

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Wednesday Wine

Merlot gls

$4.00

Chardonnary gls

$4.00

White Zinfandel gls

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13519 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Haldi Surprise
orange starNo Reviews
13761 W Bell Rd. Surprise, AZ 85374
View restaurantnext
State 48 Brewery - Suprise
orange star4.1 • 1
13823 West Bell Rd Surprise, AZ 85374
View restaurantnext
Saigon Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 2,258
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101 Surprise, AZ 85374
View restaurantnext
Nick and Bens Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
14010 N Litchfield Rd Surprise, AZ 85379
View restaurantnext
Venue Taproom - Surprise
orange star4.3 • 124
13699 N Litchfield Rd Surprise, AZ 85379
View restaurantnext
Salvadoreno - El Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
12550 W. Thunderbird Rd. El Mirage, AZ 85335
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sun City West
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston