Ninos Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
13519 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
Appetizer
Cheese Crisp
13" Flour tortilla covered with perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese
Green Chile Cheese Crisp
13" Flour tortilla covered with perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese and our house roasted green chile
Guacamole Cheese Crisp
13" Flour tortilla covered with perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese topped with our freshly made guacamole
Cheese Crisp con Frijoles
13" Flour tortilla covered with refried beans, topped perfecly melted combinaton of Jack and cheddar cheese
Quesadilla
13" flour tortilla stuff with cheese and melted on the plancha (flat top)
Joe Joe Crisp
Two corn tortilla filled with melted cheese cut into four pieces (2 per order)
Tostadita's
Two of our homemade tostada shells covered in melted cheese
Guacamole Tostadas
Two of our homemade tostada shells covered in melted cheese topped with our fresh made guacamole
Sampler
dips
Large Guacamole Dip
Our freshly made guacamole, topped with diced tomatos
Small Guacamole Dip
Our freshly made guacamole, topped with diced tomatos
Large Bean Dip
Our famous refried beans mixed with cheese, enchilada sauce and sour cream
Small Bean dip
Our famous refried beans mixed with cheese, enchilada sauce and sour cream
Queso Dip
Our blend of Montery Jack and chedder cheese, pork chorrizo, and a splash of beer. your choice of (4) corn or (2) flour tortillas
16oz Hot Salsa
Soup
Combination #1 - #15
#1 Tac & Ench
Cheese & onion enchilada, refried beans, rice, and ground beef taco, your choice of red or green enchilada sauce
#2 Ench & Tam
Cheese & onion enchilada, refried beans, rice, and Grandma's beef tamale, your choice of red or green enchilada sauce
#3 Ench & Tost
Cheese & onion enchilada, refried beans, rice, and bean tostada, your choice of red or green enchilada sauce
#4 Red Burrito
Red Chile burrtio coverd in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, serverd with refried beans and rice
#5 Green Burrito
Green Chile burrtio coverd in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, serverd with refried beans and rice
#6 (2)tost
Two bean and cheese tostadas, served with beans and rice
#7 Ench, Rell & Taco
Cheese & onion enchilada, chile relleno, ground beef taco, served with refried beans and rice. Your choice of red or green enchliada sauce
#8 Tam, Rell & Taco
Grandma's beef tamale, chile relleno, ground beef taco, served with refried beans and rice
#9 (2) Taco
Two crispy tacos of your choice, served with refried beans and rice
#10 (2) Ench
Two cheese & onion enchiladas, covered in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, served with refried beans and rice
#11 Tac, Ench & Tost
Cheese & onion echilada, ground beef taco, bean & cheese tostada, severd with refried beans and rice
#12 Ench, Tam & Taco
Cheese & onion echilada, grandma's beef tamale, ground beef taco, severd with refried beans and rice your choice of red or green enchilada sauce
#13 (2) Ench & (1) Tam
Two cheese & onion enchiladas, covered in your choice of red or green enchilada sauce, grandma's beef tamale, served with refried beans and rice
#14 Ench, Tam & Red Chili
Cheese & onion enchilada, grandma's beef tamale, red chile, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla
#15 Ench, Tam & Green Chili
Cheese & onion enchilada, grandma's beef tamale, green chile, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla
Chile plates #16 - #19
#16 Green Chile
Green chile con carne, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla
#17 Red Chile
Red chile con carne, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla
#18 Shredded or Chicken
Shredded beef or Chicken, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla
#19 Chile Relleno
Two of Chris's famous chile rellenos, served with refried beans and rice. your choice of (1) flour or (3) corn tortilla
Pork Green Chili
Chimichangas #20 - #24
#20 Shredded Beef
Shredded beef burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice
#21 Red Chile
Red chile burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice
#22 Green Chile
Green chile burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice
#23 Ground Beef
Ground beef burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice
#24 Chicken
Chicken burrito deep fried to a golden brown, covered in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and served with refried beans and rice
Favorites #25 - #31
#25 Ck Flauta
Chicken flautas (rolled tacos) fried to a golden brown, topped with melted cheese & guacamole, served with refried beans and rice
#26 Sh Flauta
Shredded beef flautas (rolled tacos) fried to a golden brown, topped with melted cheese & guacamole, served with refried beans and rice
#27 Stk
Steak picado grilled to order diced flank steak with chopped onions, chopped green chile, served with refried beans and rice. Your choice of (1) flour tortilla or (3) corn tortilla
#28 Pollo
Pollo picado grilled to order diced chicken breast with chopped onions, chopped green chile, served with refried beans and rice. Your choice of (1) flour tortilla or (3) corn tortilla
#29 Taco Salad
Taco Salad 10' flour tortilla fried to a golden brown, filed with refried beans, shredded lettuce, topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken, cheese, and sour cream
#30 Gua Salad
Guacamole salad 10" flour tortilla fried to a golden brown, filled with shredded lettuce, topped with 5oz of guacamole & diced tomatoes
#31 Large 13" Pizza
Flour tortilla topped with ground beef, red enchilada sauce, cheese, diced green chile and diced tomatoes
#31 Small 10" Pizza
Flour tortilla topped with ground beef, red enchilada sauce, cheese, diced green chile and diced tomatoes
#32 Cheese burger
Chesse burger & Fries Hand pressed patty made fresh daily, served with mustard, diced onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Burritos #32 - #38
#33 Bean & Cheese Burrito
13" flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese
#34 Green chile burrito
13" flour tortilla filled with Green chile con carne
#35 Red chile burrito
13" flour tortilla filled with Red chile con carne
#36 Ground beef burrito
13" flour tortilla filled with Ground beef
#37 Shredded beef burrito
13" flour tortilla filled with Shredded beef
#38 Chicken burrito
13" flour tortilla filled with Shredded chicken
Kids
ala carte
sides
Side Guacamole
Side Sour cream
Side Beans
Side Rice
(1) flour tortilla
(3) corn tortilla
French Fries
Side Red Sauce
Side Gps
Side Rice & Beans
Ranch Dressing
Side Cheese
Side Grd
Side Green Chilis
Side Of Garnish
Side Of CK
Side Butter
Side ShBeef
Side Of Onions
Side Of Tomato
Side Green Chili Con Carne
to go chips / salsa
Car Show Deal
Beer
NA Beverages
Wednesday Margarita
Wednesday Beer
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
13519 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375