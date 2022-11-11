Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

55 Reviews

$

98 W. Clay Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Panini
Lunch Combos, Choice Of 2
Chicken Parmesan

Lunch Combos (Available 11 am-4 pm)

Choose any combination of our soups, salads and half panini to create a perfect lunch (available 11 am-4 pm).
Lunch Combos, Choice Of 2

Lunch Combos, Choice Of 2

$13.00

Select 2 choices before you add to cart.

Antipasti (Appetizers)

Bruschetta

$9.00

[toasts with fresh tomato, basil, red onion, balsamic and olive oil]

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

[with house red sauce and basil]

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

[served with focaccia for mopping]

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$10.00

[with goat cheese and capers, drizzled in EVOO]

Caprese [appetizer]

$9.00

[tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion and basil with evoo and a balsamic reduction drizzle]

Burrata

$12.00

[sweet cream filled fresh mozzarella served atop house made red sauce with focaccia]

Honey Ricotta Dip & Taralli

$9.00

[whipped ricotta with honey and herbs served with rustic Italian breadsticks]

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$2.50

Salad (Insalata)

Tuscan Farm Salad

Tuscan Farm Salad

$12.00

[field greens with artichokes, olives, chickpeas, red onion, tomato and goat cheese]

Americano Salad

Americano Salad

$10.00

[greens topped with carrot, cucumber, tomato, sweet peppers, carrots and cheese]

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$9.00

[bread salad with tomatoes, red onion, and basil]

Half Sized Tuscan Farm (Small)

$7.00

[field greens with artichokes, olives, chickpeas, red onion, tomato and goat cheese]

Side Salad Americano (Small)

$6.00

[greens topped with carrot, cucumber, tomato, sweet peppers, carrots and cheese]

Spinach Salad W/ Burrata

$12.00

[baby spinach, with burrata, dried cranberries and walnuts]

Soup (Zuppa)

Ribollita

Ribollita

$6.50

[vegetable based soup with beans and bread]

Tuscan Soup

Tuscan Soup

$6.50

[creamy kale and potato soup with sweet sausage]

Zuppa Del Giorno

$6.00Out of stock

Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.00

[fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, EVOO]

Lo Zio Panini

$12.00

[prosciutto, olive tapenade, aioli]

Chicken Panini

$12.00

[breast meat, arugula, tomato, red onion, aged provolone, oil & vinegar]

Eggplant PANINO

Eggplant PANINO

$12.00

[griddled eggplant, roasted red peppers, tomato confit, red onion, fresh mozzarella, pesto]

Carne Panini

$12.00

[prosciutto, genoa salami, prosciutto cotto, crispy pancetta, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar]

Sausage & Peppers Panini

Sausage & Peppers Panini

$12.00

[hot and sweet Italian sausage, sweet peppers, aged provolone, smothered in house red sauce]

Sloppy Giuseppe Panini

$12.00

[Italian inspired take on the classic sloppy joe, with aged provolone]

Pasta (Primi)

Come in and dine with us for additional pasta choices only available for dine in service.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

[spaghetti with blistered grape tomatoes, lemon white wine garlic butter sauce, green onions & lemon zest]

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00

[classic Italian-american pasta served with house red sauce]

Penne Bolognese

$14.00

[slow cooked meat and tomato gravy with penne]

Orecchiette w/ Broccoli

$12.00

[“little ears” pasta, tossed with broccoli in a garlic olive oil sauce]

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.00

[handmade mushroom ravioli tossed in a rich goat cheese cream sauce]

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

[spaghetti with pecorino romano and fresh cracked pepper]

Salmon Florentine

$17.00

[spaghetti with wilted spinach, blistered tomatoes, and red onion in our house parmesan cream sauce]

Shrimp And Shells

Shrimp And Shells

$15.50

Sausage And Peps PASTA

$16.00

Main Course (Secondi)

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

[lightly breaded, pan-fried Chicken breast topped with Parmesan served with spaghetti tossed in house red sauce]

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

[lightly breaded, pan-fried eggplant topped with Parmesan, served with spaghetti tossed in house red sauce]

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.00

[roasted chicken thighs swimming with peppers and olives in a red wine, tomato sauce, served with polenta]

Bistecca

$18.00

[cast iron seared bistro steak prepared medium rare, served with roasted herby potatoes]

Mediterranean Salmon

$15.00

[baked salmon with olives, tomatoes, and capers, served with caponata]

Kids Menu

Kids Ham & Cheese Panino

$6.50

[with chips]

Kids Cheese Panino

$6.50

[mozzarella, aged provolone, or American with chips]

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.50

[with house red sauce and garlic bread]

Kids House Mac-N-Chz

$6.50

[penne pasta in a cheesy sauce with garlic bread]

Kids Griddled Chicken Breast

$6.50

[choice of side]

Kids Salad

$6.00

[field greens with tomato, cucumber, sweet peppers, carrots and cheese]

Kids Sloppy Giuseppino

$6.50

[Italian inspired take on the classic sloppy joe, with aged provolone]

Sides (Contorni)

Roast Root Veggies

Roast Root Veggies

$5.50

[chef's selection of roasted root veggies such as organic rainbow carrots and parsnips]

Pancetta & Parmesan Broccoli

Pancetta & Parmesan Broccoli

$5.50
Roasted Herby Potatoes

Roasted Herby Potatoes

$5.50

Caponata

$5.50

[a sweet and sour mix of eggplant, celery, tomato, olives and capers]

Polenta

Polenta

$5.50

[griddle fried squares of tender polenta]

Chips

$2.00
Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$2.50

Side of Grated Parmesean

$0.50

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Cream Sauce-Parm

$2.00

Side of Cream Sauce-Goat

$2.00

Dolce (Dessert)

In addition to our two take out dessert options, we encourage you to visit us and enjoy a selection of gelato available on our dine in menu.
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Beverages-Non Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Doppio

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Take n Bake Lasagna

Layers of pasta, Nipote's house made red sauce or meat sauce and smothered in mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Prepared with love, topped with fresh tomatoes, sprinkled with fresh basil and ready for your oven.
Take n Bake Lasagna with Meat Sauce (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

Take n Bake Lasagna with Meat Sauce (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$50.00

Layers of pasta, Nipote's house made meat sauce and smothered in mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Prepared with love, topped with fresh tomatoes, sprinkled with fresh basil and ready for your oven.

Vegetarian Take n Bake Lasagna (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

Vegetarian Take n Bake Lasagna (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$50.00

Layers of pasta, Nipote's house made red sauce and smothered in mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Prepared with love, topped with fresh tomatoes, sprinkled with fresh basil and ready for your oven.

1/2 Loaf of Garlic Bread (Take n Bake)

$5.50

Family Size Salads

Family Size Americano Salad (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$27.00

Family Size Panzanella (This is a bread salad-no lettuce) (Order At Least One Day In Advance)

$27.00

Family Size Tuscan Salad (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$33.00

1/2 Loaf of Garlic Bread (Take n Bake)

$5.50

Take n Bake Pasta

Chicken and Broccoli with Penne in a Parmesean Cream Sauce Take n Bake (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$40.00

Penne Bolognese Take n Bake (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$40.00

Vegetarian (Mushroom & Eggplant) Penne Bolognese Take n Bake (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$40.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs Take n Bake (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$40.00

1/2 Loaf of Garlic Bread (Take n Bake)

$5.50

Shrimp and Peppers with Shell Shaped Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce Take n Bake (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$40.00

Spicey Sausage and Peppers with Penne in a Vodka Sauce Take n Bake (Order At Least 1 Day In Advance)

$40.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Wine Glass

$5.00

Beer Glass

$5.00
Wine Key

Wine Key

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!

Website

Location

98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

Directions

Gallery
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image
Nipote's Italian Kitchen image

