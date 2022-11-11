Nipote's Italian Kitchen
55 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!
Location
98 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Bar and Grille - 446 W. Western Ave.
No Reviews
446 W. Western Ave. Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurant