NIPPON CHA (Williamsburg )
No reviews yet
214 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- A unique fusion of organic Kagoshima Hojicha and Tochucha coffee espresso, creating a symphony of flavors. Earthy Hojicha meets captivating Tochucha for a delightful departure from your usual coffee. Enjoy its rich, herbal notes straight up or with a touch of milk. Savor each sip
S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the warmth of the season with our seasonal favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte. Crafted with care, it features the finest organic Hojicha powder from Kagoshima, Japan, offering a delightful fusion of earthy Hojicha with the comforting spices of autumn. Indulge in the essence of fall in every sip.
TEA 御茶
T1. Usucha 薄茶
2.7 oz straight matcha. This unsweetened matcha is smooth and refreshing, with a slightly bitter taste that is balanced with a delicate sweetness. It is the perfect drink to enjoy in its purest and most authentic form, as nature intended.
T2a. Matcha Latte お抹茶ラテ
T2b. Hojicha Latte ほうじ茶ラテ
Crafted with the finest quality matcha available in the market. Savor the rich, vibrant flavors that set our matcha latte apart and experience matcha at its best.
T3a. Kuro Mitsu - MATCHA - 黒蜜抹茶ラテ
Brown sugar matcha or hojicha
T3b. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ
Experience the rich, comforting flavors and enticing aroma of this exceptional beverage. Indulge in a moment of pure enjoyment with our Kuro Mitsu Organic Kagoshima Hojicha Latte.
T4a. Sparkling Matcha スパークリング抹茶
T4b. Matcha w. Coconut Water 抹茶ココナッツウォータ
T5a. Matcha Latte Float お抹茶まっちゃうテフロート
T5b. Milkshake ミルクセーキ
Made with non-dairy ice cream in either Matcha or Hojicha flavors and creamy oat, almond or soy milk, these refreshing treats are perfect for any time of the day. Come to Nippon Cha and give them a try!
T6. Matcha Yuzu Lemonade お抹茶まっちゃ柚子レモネード
T7. Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade 杜仲茶柚子レモネード
Naturally caffeine-free!!! Treat yourself to the unique and vibrant taste of our Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade, a refreshing blend of earthy Tochucha and zesty yuzu citrus.
T8. Koucha Orange 紅茶オレンジ
Organic Japanese black tea w. fresh squeezed OJ.
T9. Hinode 日の出 (Organic green tea w. matcha)
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS Organic Certified Organic Kagoshima green teas with matcha powder are used lavishly for these teabags and you can enjoy them easily with hot water. Green tea is rich in Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and it is very easy to drink so that you can enjoy it every day. Each tea bag contains a lot of matcha powder so that you can have all the healthy benefits. Shake it a little at a time and drink all deliciously.
T10. Koucha (Organic Japanese black tea )
Origin: Satsuma, Japan. A distinctive Japanese black tea with fruit notes and caramel-cocoa undertones, culminating in a sweet finish. An invigorating, balanced cup for lovers of complexity and comfort.
T11. Setouchi Tochucha 濑户内 因島 杜仲茶 *Naturally Caffeine Free*
Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, this tea enriches the body with natural calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron. this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
T12. Setouchi Tochucha w. Ginger 杜仲茶生姜入り *Naturally caffeine-free*
Origin: Seto inland sea, Japan. Naturally caffeine-free, enriched with ginger. Derived from eucommia leaves, a cornerstone in traditional Chinese medicine, it naturally replenishes your body with calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron.
🍁 SEASONAL RECOMMEND 🍁
S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- A unique fusion of organic Kagoshima Hojicha and Tochucha coffee espresso, creating a symphony of flavors. Earthy Hojicha meets captivating Tochucha for a delightful departure from your usual coffee. Enjoy its rich, herbal notes straight up or with a touch of milk. Savor each sip
S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the warmth of the season with our seasonal favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte. Crafted with care, it features the finest organic Hojicha powder from Kagoshima, Japan, offering a delightful fusion of earthy Hojicha with the comforting spices of autumn. Indulge in the essence of fall in every sip.
S3. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the rich, comforting flavors and enticing aroma of this exceptional beverage. Indulge in a moment of pure enjoyment with our Kuro Mitsu Organic Kagoshima Hojicha Latte.
S4. SHIZUOKA HOJICHCHA 静岡 ほうじ茶
Origin: Shizuoka, Japan (30g / loose leaf) “Hojicha for coffee lovers.” Perfect for those who cherish deep, resonant flavors akin to a fine brew. A prized gem from the famed tea gardens of Shizuoka, our Shizuoka Hojicha is a masterfully roasted loose tea, unveiling a harmonious blend of smoky and nutty notes. Distinct from its powdered counterparts, this tea encapsulates the full-bodied essence of its origin, inviting you on a journey through the lush landscapes of Shizuoka with every sip
$5. *Powder* Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 100g/bag 児島 有機ほうじ茶
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS ORGANIC CERTIFIED Hojicha is a dark roasted charcoal fired green tea. Roasting stems and leaves also creates a robust taste, Hojicha is a more modern tea for those desiring stronger, darker, and more nutty flavors.
COFFEE 珈琲
Tochucha Americano 杜仲茶珈琲
A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.
Tochucha Latte 杜仲茶ラテ
A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.
Tochucha Espresso 杜仲茶エスプレッソ
A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.
Espresso Tasting Set エスプレッソセット
Duo of espresso and tochucha espresso.
DESSERT デザート
D1. Matcha Cheese Cake お抹茶まっちゃチーズケーキ
Taking the original cheesecake to another level, this dessert has an amazing, rich, soft taste of matcha blended to your perfection.
D2. Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス
Creamy, rich, and bursting with bold matcha flavors. This irresistible tiramisu is a classic dessert with an Japanese twist.
D3. Tochucha Ice Cream 杜仲茶アイスクリーム
Refreshing and unique, an enlivening, naturally caffeine-free, smooth, and creamy with a subtle sweetness and a gentle tartness, every scoop is a deliciously delightful way to experience the herbal benefits of this special Japanese tea.
D4. Matcha Ice Cream お抹茶まっちゃアイスクリーム
Experience the pure flavor of Japanese matcha in every bite of our finely crafted Matcha ice cream. Made with premium tea leaves from Japan, this creamy, vibrant ice cream delivers the perfect balance of bittersweet taste and satisfying tex
D5. Hojicha Ice Cream ほうじ茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup
Roasted to perfection, this ice cream delivers a rich and complex taste experience, with undertones of caramel and a light sweetness that lingers on the palate. Made with organic tea leaves from Japan, this is a truly special treat.
D6. Koucha Ice Cream 紅茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup
Made using organic Japanese black tea delivers a rich and satisfying taste experience, featuring a sweet and subtle flavor profile. Perfect for those who love a touch of sophistication in their desserts.
D7. Tochucha Brownie トチュチャ ブラウニー
A delightful treat that combines the richness of a brownie with the earthy, botanical aroma of Setouchi Tochucha (eucommia tree leave). Savor the harmonious blend of natural goodness in every bite.
Hojicha Cookies
Matcha Cookies
Mix Cookies
RETAIL TEA PRODUCTS
Setouchi Tochucha 瀬戸内 杜仲茶 / 3g x 12 Tea Bags
Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, this tea enriches the body with natural calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron. this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Tochucha w. Ginger (naturally caffeine free)
Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, made from the leaves of the eucommia tree, this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Katana Matcha 刀 (2g x 10)
The perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing bitterness. Enriched with theanine for relaxation and caffeine for sustained offering calm focus and enhanced performance in spiritual practice, physical training, or everyday work.
Katana Matcha 刀 / 30g/tin
The perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing bitterness. Enriched with theanine for relaxation and caffeine for sustained offering calm focus and enhanced performance in spiritual practice, physical training, or everyday work.
Samurai Matcha 侍 (濃茶) 30g/Tin
Samurai is our finest, masters-grade Matcha, superior in every way- taste, texture, and the vibrant green color found in only the highest quality Uji matcha. A very thick (koicha) matcha, with loads of natural sweetness, maximum umami, little bitterness and very long finish. Made for the most special occasions in the Ueda Sōko tradition of the Japanese Tea Ceremony.
Chitoseno-tomo Matcha 千歳の友 / Usucha / 30g / tin
Origin: Kyoto, Japan. 30g/Tin 'Time-honoured friend' (Japanese: 千歳の友 Chitose-no-tomo) is a thin tea (Usucha) grade matcha commonly used to treat guests in tea gatherings conducted by the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Warrior Tea. A refreshing, sweet flavor, full of umami is preferred over some of the more bitter matcha used in Chanoyu. The name of this tea comes from the following poem by the 12th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko tea tradition. “While flowers sing me songs of beauty in moments, May this evergreen pine be my time-honored friend, teaching the beauty of ages.” - by 12th Generation Ueda Jōō
Tokihano-mukashi Matcha 常葉の昔 / Koicha / 30g / tin
Origin: Kyoto, Japan. 30g/Tin "Pine of the Summit" Matcha. The 16th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Chanoyu preferred this matcha to make"Koicha(Thick matcha)." This is used in most official Ueda Sōko Ryū tea gatherings and events. This tea is produced by highly regarded tea estates around Kyoto, under the guidance of Nippon Cha. "The name of this tea comes from the following poem by the 12th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Warrior Tea, Ueda Jyōō." -Yoshiki Mizoguchi
Hinomoto Matcha 日ノ本 ( 30g/tin )
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan. JAS Organic Certified Experience its rich antioxidants, natural energy boost, and calming properties. Elevate your tea ritual with our authentic, organic matcha treasure.
Keiko Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ稽古用 100g/bag
Origin: Kyoto, Japan Our best value and best quality matcha for any purpose (baking, drinks, desserts...)As always, Nippon Cha matcha uses only leaves cultivated in Uji, Kyoto, plucked from the first harvest of the season.
Chakai Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ 茶会用 100g/bag
Origin: Kyoto, Japan. This ceremonial grade matcha is exclusively used for the purpose of celebrating matcha in all of its glory such as tea ceremonies prepared by tea masters. first-picked tea leaf and shaded for more umami.
Hojicha Powder - 100g - Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 鹿児島 有機ほうじ茶
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS ORGANIC CERTIFIED Hojicha is a dark roasted charcoal fired green tea. Roasting stems and leaves also creates a robust taste, Hojicha is a more modern tea for those desiring stronger, darker, and more nutty flavors.
Hinode 日の出 (organic green tea w. matcha)
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan. Simply add hot water to enjoy these rich and easy-to-drink organic green teas. Packed with Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and abundant matcha powder, each tea bag offers a wealth of health benefits.
Shizouka Sencha 静岡 煎茶
Origin: Shizuoka Sencha is one of Japan’s most popular and beloved teas. Refreshing, sweet, and satisfying, this is the perfect tea to start your journey of discovery in the world of Japanese teas or to come back to a nostalgic favorite.
Mie Kabusecha 三重 かぶせ茶
This balanced tea is thick with velvety umami, delighting the palate with a complex dance of volcanic minerals and hints of lush dessert wine. The second infusion releases a brilliant green color as the leaves steam further in the teapot.
Kyoto Gyokuro 京都 玉露
A shade-grown, steamed tea is considered among the finest of all Japanese green teas. Infusion at a low temperature produces a deeply sweet aroma of freshly buttered greens and seaweed, soft on the palate with a balanced, delicate finish.
Kyoto Genmaicha 京都 玄米茶
A classic Japanese green tea with a daring blend of 80% roasted rice and 20% first harvest green tea from Kyoto. The bold aroma and nutty flavor of the roasted rice blends with the sweet umami and complex tannins of the green tea.
Shizuoka Hojicha 静岡 ほうじ茶
Origin: Shizuoka, Japan. Hojicha is a charcoal fire-roasted green tea that delights the senses with its toasty flavor and nutty undertones. This earthy and soothing tea leaves a clean finish and emanates a pleasant aroma.
Satsuma Koucha 薩摩紅茶 50g
A rare Japanese black tea with taste notes of pear, peach, dried apricot, cumin, caramel, cocoa, and luxurious tannins. Refreshing, cleansing, and invigorating, with a lasting, sweet finish.
TEA-WARE 茶器
Bamboo Shape Tea Container (LARGE)
Bamboo Shape Tea Container (SMALL)
Chasen (bamboo matcha Whisk)
Chashaku - Matcha Scoop - Made in Japan
Gyokuro Teaware Set
Handcraft Hishaku Rest
Hinekuri Calender
Hishaku 柄杓 (Bamboo Water Scooper)
Hishaku (柄杓) is a Japanese term that refers to a type of ladle or dipper traditionally used in tea ceremonies and other rituals. It's often made from bamboo and has a long handle and a cup-like scoop at the end. The "hishaku" is used to transfer water from one vessel to another, typically for tasks like pouring water into a tea bowl or cleansing utensils during a tea ceremony our exquisite Bamboo Hishaku Ladle, meticulously handcrafted and carefully selected dense bamboo stems are expertly transformed into this versatile ladle, suitable for various seasons and ceremonial occasions. This hishaku finds its purpose in both Ro (炉) and Furo (風炉) tea ceremonies – the former embraced in winter using hearths, while the latter graces the summer months with its brazier or portable stove charm.
Jyushi Plastic Chasen Made in Japan
Kugi Nuki Mon Chawan (matcha bowl)
Kuro Oribe Kutsugata Chawan (matcha bowl)
Matcha Scraper/Spoon
Matcha Strainer
Natsume (Black Matcha Container)
Natsume (Red Matcha Container)
Nejiri Ume Chawan
Nippon Cha Glass
Signature Marcha Bowl - handcrafted -NEW-
Starter Matcha Tools Kit
This is the complete tool kit for a cup of delicious matcha tea. This box set comes with a traditional tea whisk (chasen), matcha scoop (chashaku), and matcha strainer all specially designed to whip up a frothy, delicious bowl of matcha without any clumps. Also included are ten (10) single-serving packets of our first harvest, ceremonial grade Katana matcha. A required part of every matcha lover's collection, suitable for tea ceremonies or casual use at home.
Sencha Tea Cup "White"
Sencha Tea Pot "White"
Sencha Tea Ware Set - White
Shaka Shaka Set - The Ultimalte Matcha Gift Set - Handcrafted in Japan
The ultimate matcha lovers gift set. This lovely wooden box set comes with our signature handcrafted matcha cup with “Nippon cha” inscribed in traditional Japanese calligraphy, a Japanese made tea whisk (chasen), matcha scoop (chashaku), matcha strainer, and ten (10) single serving packets of our first harvest, ceremonial grade Katana matcha.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nippon Cha USA is the exclusive partner and distributor of Ujien Seicha's premium teas in the United States. Our mission is to provide high quality, nutritious, and delicious teas and tea related desserts that appeal to the health-conscious consumer. Our teas are made from only the finest ingredients and are sourced directly from Japan. The unique flavors, full-bodied aroma, and natural health benefits create an exceptional drinking experience that can't be matched. We strive to provide you with a tea option suited for every occasion - whether you're looking for an energy boost or some relaxation! Our commitment to excellence has earned us a dedicated following, who rely on us for freshness and quality in each cup of tea.
214 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249