Popular Items

S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶

S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶

$8.00+

-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- A unique fusion of organic Kagoshima Hojicha and Tochucha coffee espresso, creating a symphony of flavors. Earthy Hojicha meets captivating Tochucha for a delightful departure from your usual coffee. Enjoy its rich, herbal notes straight up or with a touch of milk. Savor each sip

S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ

S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ

$7.00+

-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the warmth of the season with our seasonal favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte. Crafted with care, it features the finest organic Hojicha powder from Kagoshima, Japan, offering a delightful fusion of earthy Hojicha with the comforting spices of autumn. Indulge in the essence of fall in every sip.


TEA 御茶

T1. Usucha 薄茶

T1. Usucha 薄茶

$5.00+

2.7 oz straight matcha. This unsweetened matcha is smooth and refreshing, with a slightly bitter taste that is balanced with a delicate sweetness. It is the perfect drink to enjoy in its purest and most authentic form, as nature intended.

T2a. Matcha Latte お抹茶ラテ

T2a. Matcha Latte お抹茶ラテ

$6.00+
T2b. Hojicha Latte ほうじ茶ラテ

T2b. Hojicha Latte ほうじ茶ラテ

$6.00+

Crafted with the finest quality matcha available in the market. Savor the rich, vibrant flavors that set our matcha latte apart and experience matcha at its best.

T3a. Kuro Mitsu - MATCHA - 黒蜜抹茶ラテ

T3a. Kuro Mitsu - MATCHA - 黒蜜抹茶ラテ

$7.00+

Brown sugar matcha or hojicha

T3b. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ

T3b. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ

$7.00+

Experience the rich, comforting flavors and enticing aroma of this exceptional beverage. Indulge in a moment of pure enjoyment with our Kuro Mitsu Organic Kagoshima Hojicha Latte.

T4a. Sparkling Matcha スパークリング抹茶

T4a. Sparkling Matcha スパークリング抹茶

$6.00+
T4b. Matcha w. Coconut Water 抹茶ココナッツウォータ

T4b. Matcha w. Coconut Water 抹茶ココナッツウォータ

$7.00+
T5a. Matcha Latte Float お抹茶まっちゃうテフロート

T5a. Matcha Latte Float お抹茶まっちゃうテフロート

$9.00
T5b. Milkshake ミルクセーキ

T5b. Milkshake ミルクセーキ

$9.00

Made with non-dairy ice cream in either Matcha or Hojicha flavors and creamy oat, almond or soy milk, these refreshing treats are perfect for any time of the day. Come to Nippon Cha and give them a try!

T6. Matcha Yuzu Lemonade お抹茶まっちゃ柚子レモネード

T6. Matcha Yuzu Lemonade お抹茶まっちゃ柚子レモネード

$6.00+
T7. Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade 杜仲茶柚子レモネード

T7. Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade 杜仲茶柚子レモネード

$6.00+

Naturally caffeine-free!!! Treat yourself to the unique and vibrant taste of our Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade, a refreshing blend of earthy Tochucha and zesty yuzu citrus.

T8. Koucha Orange 紅茶オレンジ

T8. Koucha Orange 紅茶オレンジ

$6.00+

Organic Japanese black tea w. fresh squeezed OJ.

T9. Hinode 日の出 (Organic green tea w. matcha)

T9. Hinode 日の出 (Organic green tea w. matcha)

$5.00

Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS Organic Certified Organic Kagoshima green teas with matcha powder are used lavishly for these teabags and you can enjoy them easily with hot water. Green tea is rich in Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and it is very easy to drink so that you can enjoy it every day. Each tea bag contains a lot of matcha powder so that you can have all the healthy benefits. Shake it a little at a time and drink all deliciously.

T10. Koucha (Organic Japanese black tea )

T10. Koucha (Organic Japanese black tea )

$5.00

Origin: Satsuma, Japan. A distinctive Japanese black tea with fruit notes and caramel-cocoa undertones, culminating in a sweet finish. An invigorating, balanced cup for lovers of complexity and comfort.

T11. Setouchi Tochucha 濑户内 因島 杜仲茶 *Naturally Caffeine Free*

T11. Setouchi Tochucha 濑户内 因島 杜仲茶 *Naturally Caffeine Free*

$5.00

Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, this tea enriches the body with natural calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron. this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

T12. Setouchi Tochucha w. Ginger 杜仲茶生姜入り *Naturally caffeine-free*

T12. Setouchi Tochucha w. Ginger 杜仲茶生姜入り *Naturally caffeine-free*

$5.00

Origin: Seto inland sea, Japan. Naturally caffeine-free, enriched with ginger. Derived from eucommia leaves, a cornerstone in traditional Chinese medicine, it naturally replenishes your body with calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron.

🍁 SEASONAL RECOMMEND 🍁

A unique fusion of organic Kagoshima Hojicha and Tochucha coffee espresso, creating a symphony of flavors. Earthy Hojicha meets captivating Tochucha for a delightful departure from your usual coffee. Enjoy its rich, herbal notes straight up or with a touch of milk. Savor each sip.
S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶

S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶

$8.00+

-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- A unique fusion of organic Kagoshima Hojicha and Tochucha coffee espresso, creating a symphony of flavors. Earthy Hojicha meets captivating Tochucha for a delightful departure from your usual coffee. Enjoy its rich, herbal notes straight up or with a touch of milk. Savor each sip

S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ

S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ

$7.00+

-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the warmth of the season with our seasonal favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte. Crafted with care, it features the finest organic Hojicha powder from Kagoshima, Japan, offering a delightful fusion of earthy Hojicha with the comforting spices of autumn. Indulge in the essence of fall in every sip.

S3. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ

S3. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ

$7.00+

-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the rich, comforting flavors and enticing aroma of this exceptional beverage. Indulge in a moment of pure enjoyment with our Kuro Mitsu Organic Kagoshima Hojicha Latte.

S4. SHIZUOKA HOJICHCHA 静岡 ほうじ茶

S4. SHIZUOKA HOJICHCHA 静岡 ほうじ茶

$17.60

Origin: Shizuoka, Japan (30g / loose leaf) “Hojicha for coffee lovers.” Perfect for those who cherish deep, resonant flavors akin to a fine brew. A prized gem from the famed tea gardens of Shizuoka, our Shizuoka Hojicha is a masterfully roasted loose tea, unveiling a harmonious blend of smoky and nutty notes. Distinct from its powdered counterparts, this tea encapsulates the full-bodied essence of its origin, inviting you on a journey through the lush landscapes of Shizuoka with every sip

$5. *Powder* Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 100g/bag 児島 有機ほうじ茶

$5. *Powder* Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 100g/bag 児島 有機ほうじ茶

$26.00

Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS ORGANIC CERTIFIED Hojicha is a dark roasted charcoal fired green tea. Roasting stems and leaves also creates a robust taste, Hojicha is a more modern tea for those desiring stronger, darker, and more nutty flavors.

COFFEE 珈琲

Tochucha Americano 杜仲茶珈琲

Tochucha Americano 杜仲茶珈琲

$4.00

A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.

Tochucha Latte 杜仲茶ラテ

Tochucha Latte 杜仲茶ラテ

$5.50+

A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.

Tochucha Espresso 杜仲茶エスプレッソ

Tochucha Espresso 杜仲茶エスプレッソ

$3.50

A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.

Espresso Tasting Set エスプレッソセット

Espresso Tasting Set エスプレッソセット

$7.00

Duo of espresso and tochucha espresso.

DESSERT デザート

D1. Matcha Cheese Cake お抹茶まっちゃチーズケーキ

D1. Matcha Cheese Cake お抹茶まっちゃチーズケーキ

$9.00+

Taking the original cheesecake to another level, this dessert has an amazing, rich, soft taste of matcha blended to your perfection.

D2. Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス

D2. Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス

$11.00+Out of stock

Creamy, rich, and bursting with bold matcha flavors. This irresistible tiramisu is a classic dessert with an Japanese twist.

D3. Tochucha Ice Cream 杜仲茶アイスクリーム

D3. Tochucha Ice Cream 杜仲茶アイスクリーム

$7.00

Refreshing and unique, an enlivening, naturally caffeine-free, smooth, and creamy with a subtle sweetness and a gentle tartness, every scoop is a deliciously delightful way to experience the herbal benefits of this special Japanese tea.

D4. Matcha Ice Cream お抹茶まっちゃアイスクリーム

D4. Matcha Ice Cream お抹茶まっちゃアイスクリーム

$7.00

Experience the pure flavor of Japanese matcha in every bite of our finely crafted Matcha ice cream. Made with premium tea leaves from Japan, this creamy, vibrant ice cream delivers the perfect balance of bittersweet taste and satisfying tex

D5. Hojicha Ice Cream ほうじ茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup

D5. Hojicha Ice Cream ほうじ茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup

$7.00

Roasted to perfection, this ice cream delivers a rich and complex taste experience, with undertones of caramel and a light sweetness that lingers on the palate. Made with organic tea leaves from Japan, this is a truly special treat.

D6. Koucha Ice Cream 紅茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup

D6. Koucha Ice Cream 紅茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup

$7.00

Made using organic Japanese black tea delivers a rich and satisfying taste experience, featuring a sweet and subtle flavor profile. Perfect for those who love a touch of sophistication in their desserts.

D7. Tochucha Brownie トチュチャ ブラウニー

D7. Tochucha Brownie トチュチャ ブラウニー

$5.50

A delightful treat that combines the richness of a brownie with the earthy, botanical aroma of Setouchi Tochucha (eucommia tree leave). Savor the harmonious blend of natural goodness in every bite.

Hojicha Cookies

$6.00

Matcha Cookies

$6.00

Mix Cookies

$6.00

RETAIL TEA PRODUCTS

Setouchi Tochucha 瀬戸内 杜仲茶 / 3g x 12 Tea Bags

Setouchi Tochucha 瀬戸内 杜仲茶 / 3g x 12 Tea Bags

$19.80

Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, this tea enriches the body with natural calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron. this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Tochucha w. Ginger (naturally caffeine free)

Tochucha w. Ginger (naturally caffeine free)

$16.50

Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, made from the leaves of the eucommia tree, this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Katana Matcha 刀 (2g x 10)

Katana Matcha 刀 (2g x 10)

$26.49

The perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing bitterness. Enriched with theanine for relaxation and caffeine for sustained offering calm focus and enhanced performance in spiritual practice, physical training, or everyday work.

Katana Matcha 刀 / 30g/tin

Katana Matcha 刀 / 30g/tin

$28.49

The perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing bitterness. Enriched with theanine for relaxation and caffeine for sustained offering calm focus and enhanced performance in spiritual practice, physical training, or everyday work.

Samurai Matcha 侍 (濃茶) 30g/Tin

Samurai Matcha 侍 (濃茶) 30g/Tin

$48.49

Samurai is our finest, masters-grade Matcha, superior in every way- taste, texture, and the vibrant green color found in only the highest quality Uji matcha. A very thick (koicha) matcha, with loads of natural sweetness, maximum umami, little bitterness and very long finish. Made for the most special occasions in the Ueda Sōko tradition of the Japanese Tea Ceremony.

Chitoseno-tomo Matcha 千歳の友 / Usucha / 30g / tin

Chitoseno-tomo Matcha 千歳の友 / Usucha / 30g / tin

$42.00

Origin: Kyoto, Japan. 30g/Tin 'Time-honoured friend' (Japanese: 千歳の友 Chitose-no-tomo) is a thin tea (Usucha) grade matcha commonly used to treat guests in tea gatherings conducted by the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Warrior Tea. A refreshing, sweet flavor, full of umami is preferred over some of the more bitter matcha used in Chanoyu. The name of this tea comes from the following poem by the 12th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko tea tradition. “While flowers sing me songs of beauty in moments, May this evergreen pine be my time-honored friend, teaching the beauty of ages.” - by 12th Generation Ueda Jōō

Tokihano-mukashi Matcha 常葉の昔 / Koicha / 30g / tin

Tokihano-mukashi Matcha 常葉の昔 / Koicha / 30g / tin

$55.00

Origin: Kyoto, Japan. 30g/Tin "Pine of the Summit" Matcha. The 16th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Chanoyu preferred this matcha to make"Koicha(Thick matcha)." This is used in most official Ueda Sōko Ryū tea gatherings and events. This tea is produced by highly regarded tea estates around Kyoto, under the guidance of Nippon Cha. "The name of this tea comes from the following poem by the 12th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Warrior Tea, Ueda Jyōō." -Yoshiki Mizoguchi

Hinomoto Matcha 日ノ本 ( 30g/tin )

Hinomoto Matcha 日ノ本 ( 30g/tin )

$39.49

Origin: Kagoshima, Japan. JAS Organic Certified Experience its rich antioxidants, natural energy boost, and calming properties. Elevate your tea ritual with our authentic, organic matcha treasure.

Keiko Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ稽古用 100g/bag

Keiko Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ稽古用 100g/bag

$38.00

Origin: Kyoto, Japan Our best value and best quality matcha for any purpose (baking, drinks, desserts...)As always, Nippon Cha matcha uses only leaves cultivated in Uji, Kyoto, plucked from the first harvest of the season.

Chakai Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ 茶会用 100g/bag

Chakai Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ 茶会用 100g/bag

$65.00

Origin: Kyoto, Japan. This ceremonial grade matcha is exclusively used for the purpose of celebrating matcha in all of its glory such as tea ceremonies prepared by tea masters. first-picked tea leaf and shaded for more umami.

Hojicha Powder - 100g - Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 鹿児島 有機ほうじ茶

Hojicha Powder - 100g - Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 鹿児島 有機ほうじ茶

$26.00

Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS ORGANIC CERTIFIED Hojicha is a dark roasted charcoal fired green tea. Roasting stems and leaves also creates a robust taste, Hojicha is a more modern tea for those desiring stronger, darker, and more nutty flavors.

Hinode 日の出 (organic green tea w. matcha)

Hinode 日の出 (organic green tea w. matcha)

$14.99

Origin: Kagoshima, Japan. Simply add hot water to enjoy these rich and easy-to-drink organic green teas. Packed with Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and abundant matcha powder, each tea bag offers a wealth of health benefits.

Shizouka Sencha 静岡 煎茶

Shizouka Sencha 静岡 煎茶

$16.49

Origin: Shizuoka Sencha is one of Japan’s most popular and beloved teas. Refreshing, sweet, and satisfying, this is the perfect tea to start your journey of discovery in the world of Japanese teas or to come back to a nostalgic favorite.

Mie Kabusecha 三重 かぶせ茶

Mie Kabusecha 三重 かぶせ茶

$22.00

This balanced tea is thick with velvety umami, delighting the palate with a complex dance of volcanic minerals and hints of lush dessert wine. The second infusion releases a brilliant green color as the leaves steam further in the teapot.

Kyoto Gyokuro 京都 玉露

Kyoto Gyokuro 京都 玉露

$28.45

A shade-grown, steamed tea is considered among the finest of all Japanese green teas. Infusion at a low temperature produces a deeply sweet aroma of freshly buttered greens and seaweed, soft on the palate with a balanced, delicate finish.

Kyoto Genmaicha 京都 玄米茶

Kyoto Genmaicha 京都 玄米茶

$20.00

A classic Japanese green tea with a daring blend of 80% roasted rice and 20% first harvest green tea from Kyoto. The bold aroma and nutty flavor of the roasted rice blends with the sweet umami and complex tannins of the green tea.

Shizuoka Hojicha 静岡 ほうじ茶

Shizuoka Hojicha 静岡 ほうじ茶

$17.60

Origin: Shizuoka, Japan. Hojicha is a charcoal fire-roasted green tea that delights the senses with its toasty flavor and nutty undertones. This earthy and soothing tea leaves a clean finish and emanates a pleasant aroma.

Satsuma Koucha 薩摩紅茶 50g

Satsuma Koucha 薩摩紅茶 50g

$28.49

A rare Japanese black tea with taste notes of pear, peach, dried apricot, cumin, caramel, cocoa, and luxurious tannins. Refreshing, cleansing, and invigorating, with a lasting, sweet finish.

TEA-WARE 茶器

Bamboo Shape Tea Container (LARGE)

Bamboo Shape Tea Container (LARGE)

$16.99
Bamboo Shape Tea Container (SMALL)

Bamboo Shape Tea Container (SMALL)

$14.99
Chasen (bamboo matcha Whisk)

Chasen (bamboo matcha Whisk)

$18.00
Chashaku - Matcha Scoop - Made in Japan

Chashaku - Matcha Scoop - Made in Japan

$14.99

Gyokuro Teaware Set

$199.00

Handcraft Hishaku Rest

$35.49

Hinekuri Calender

$45.99
Hishaku 柄杓 (Bamboo Water Scooper)

Hishaku 柄杓 (Bamboo Water Scooper)

$75.00

Hishaku (柄杓) is a Japanese term that refers to a type of ladle or dipper traditionally used in tea ceremonies and other rituals. It's often made from bamboo and has a long handle and a cup-like scoop at the end. The "hishaku" is used to transfer water from one vessel to another, typically for tasks like pouring water into a tea bowl or cleansing utensils during a tea ceremony our exquisite Bamboo Hishaku Ladle, meticulously handcrafted and carefully selected dense bamboo stems are expertly transformed into this versatile ladle, suitable for various seasons and ceremonial occasions. This hishaku finds its purpose in both Ro (炉) and Furo (風炉) tea ceremonies – the former embraced in winter using hearths, while the latter graces the summer months with its brazier or portable stove charm.

Jyushi Plastic Chasen Made in Japan

$43.60

Kugi Nuki Mon Chawan (matcha bowl)

$169.00

Kuro Oribe Kutsugata Chawan (matcha bowl)

$199.00

Matcha Scraper/Spoon

$14.49

Matcha Strainer

$15.49

Natsume (Black Matcha Container)

$25.99

Natsume (Red Matcha Container)

$25.99

Nejiri Ume Chawan

$149.00Out of stock

Nippon Cha Glass

$12.00
Signature Marcha Bowl - handcrafted -NEW-

Signature Marcha Bowl - handcrafted -NEW-

$108.00
Starter Matcha Tools Kit

Starter Matcha Tools Kit

$56.00

This is the complete tool kit for a cup of delicious matcha tea. This box set comes with a traditional tea whisk (chasen), matcha scoop (chashaku), and matcha strainer all specially designed to whip up a frothy, delicious bowl of matcha without any clumps. Also included are ten (10) single-serving packets of our first harvest, ceremonial grade Katana matcha. A required part of every matcha lover's collection, suitable for tea ceremonies or casual use at home.

Sencha Tea Cup "White"

$14.99Out of stock

Sencha Tea Pot "White"

$24.99Out of stock

Sencha Tea Ware Set - White

$47.99
Shaka Shaka Set - The Ultimalte Matcha Gift Set - Handcrafted in Japan

Shaka Shaka Set - The Ultimalte Matcha Gift Set - Handcrafted in Japan

$246.00

The ultimate matcha lovers gift set. This lovely wooden box set comes with our signature handcrafted matcha cup with “Nippon cha” inscribed in traditional Japanese calligraphy, a Japanese made tea whisk (chasen), matcha scoop (chashaku), matcha strainer, and ten (10) single serving packets of our first harvest, ceremonial grade Katana matcha.

FOOD 食品

Kombu Onigiri (Vegan)

$4.99Out of stock

Salmon Yuzu Onigiri

$4.99Out of stock

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$4.99Out of stock

Spicy Takana Onigiri (Vegan)

$4.99Out of stock

Yukari With Avocado (Vegan)

$4.99Out of stock