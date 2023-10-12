Hishaku 柄杓 (Bamboo Water Scooper)

$75.00

Hishaku (柄杓) is a Japanese term that refers to a type of ladle or dipper traditionally used in tea ceremonies and other rituals. It's often made from bamboo and has a long handle and a cup-like scoop at the end. The "hishaku" is used to transfer water from one vessel to another, typically for tasks like pouring water into a tea bowl or cleansing utensils during a tea ceremony our exquisite Bamboo Hishaku Ladle, meticulously handcrafted and carefully selected dense bamboo stems are expertly transformed into this versatile ladle, suitable for various seasons and ceremonial occasions. This hishaku finds its purpose in both Ro (炉) and Furo (風炉) tea ceremonies – the former embraced in winter using hearths, while the latter graces the summer months with its brazier or portable stove charm.