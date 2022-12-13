Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Nippon Curry

80 Reviews

3347 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Pork Katsu Curry
Chicken Katsu Curry
Karaage Curry

Entrees

Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$17.00

Our signature pork katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-breaded and deep-fried until golden brown. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo. Best eaten in house.

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$17.00

Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.

Karaage Curry

Karaage Curry

$17.00

Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.

Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry

Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry

$19.00

Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce

Kaki Fry (Oysters) Curry

Kaki Fry (Oysters) Curry

$19.00

Three (3) Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with curry, rice, pickles, and tartar sauce

Croquettes Curry

Croquettes Curry

$17.00

Two (2) potato croquettes served with curry, rice, and pickles.

Kani Cream (Crab) Croquette Curry

$19.00

Two (2) Crab and cream-filled deep-fried croquettes with rice and curry.

Pumpkin Croquette Curry

$18.00
Mixed Vegetables Curry

Mixed Vegetables Curry

$17.00

Mixed vegetables with curry, rice and pickles. Choose either Beef or Vegetarian Roux.

Pork Katsu Curry with Cheese

$19.00

Our classic katsu curry served with shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown.

Chicken Katsu Curry with Cheese

$19.00

Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry and cheese, rice, and pickles on request.

Karaage Curry with Cheese

$19.00

Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, cheese, rice, and pickles on request.

Popeye Curry Pork & Spinach

Popeye Curry Pork & Spinach

$19.00

This dish pairs spinach and our classic pork katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. Spinach contains iron, and it makes Popeye strong!

Plain Curry Rice

Plain Curry Rice

$12.00

Our award-winning beef curry with rice, and pickles. Vegetarian curry may be substituted for an additional $1.

Plain Curry Rice with Cheese

Plain Curry Rice with Cheese

$14.00

Our award-winning beef curry with cheese topping, and rice. Fukujinzuke and rakkyo pickles on request. Vegetarian curry may be substituted for an additional $1.

Mixed Seafood Curry

Mixed Seafood Curry

$21.00

Limited to 10 per day - One ebi fry (prawn), one kaki fry (oyster), and one kani (crab) cream croquette served with curry, rice, pickles and a side of tartar sauce.

Pork Katsu Sandwich

Pork Katsu Sandwich

$14.00

Our house pork katsu sandwich with finely shredded cabbage, Japanese Kewpie mayo and house tonkatsu sauce on soft, white bread. Comes with a bag of potato chips. Limited to 5 sandwiches, weekdays from 11-2:30pm ONLY.

Karaage Donburi

Karaage Donburi

$13.00

Our house-marinated chicken Karaage cut into bite-sized pieces and served on a bed of finely shredded cabbage, with Kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce, fukujinzuke (red pickles) and rice. Curry and rakkyo (white onion pickle) not included.

Side Dishes

Side Croquettes (2 pcs)

Side Croquettes (2 pcs)

$7.00

Two (2) deep-fried panko-breaded croquettes made with potatoes, onions, and carrots.

Side Pumpkin Croquettes (2 pcs)

Side Pumpkin Croquettes (2 pcs)

$8.00

Croquettes made with Japanese pumpkin (kabocha).

Side Mixed Croquettes (1 Veg, 1 Crab)

$8.00

One vegetable croquette and one kani (crab) cream croquette. The vegetable croquette is flatter and wider, and the kani (crab) cream croquette is narrower and cylindrical.

Side Kani (Crab) Cream Croquettes (2 pcs)

$9.00

Two (2) deep-fried croquettes with a crispy shell and a creamy, crab-flavored filling.

Side Fukujinzuke

Side Fukujinzuke

$2.00

Fukujinzuke is savory, sweet, tangy, and addictingly crunchy. The perfect complement for Japanese curry.

Side Rakkyo 5 pcs

Side Rakkyo 5 pcs

$2.00

Five (5) pieces of crunchy, sweet rakkyo (pickled scallion). The perfect complement for Japanese curry.

Side 3pc Karaage

Side 3pc Karaage

$8.00

Three (3) pieces of our marinated skin-on chicken thigh. Crispy on the outside and tender, flavorful and juicy on the inside. Served with a lemon wedge. Gluten-free.

Side 5pc Karaage

Side 5pc Karaage

$12.00

Five (5) pieces of our marinated skin-on chicken thigh. Crispy on the outside and tender, flavorful and juicy on the inside. Served with a lemon wedge. Gluten-free.

Side Ebi Fry (Prawns 3 pcs)

Side Ebi Fry (Prawns 3 pcs)

$9.00

Three (3) breaded, deep-fried prawns served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).

Side Kaki Fry (Oysters 5 pcs)

Side Kaki Fry (Oysters 5 pcs)

$14.00

Five (5) large, Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request). If you like oysters, this is one of the most enjoyable ways to eat them. Plump and juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Some people like to eat oysters with Tonkatsu Sauce.

Side Pork Katsu

Side Pork Katsu

$10.00

Our hand-made 6+ ounce pork katsu hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Includes a pad of shredded cabbage and a side of tonkatsu sauce.

Side Chicken Katsu

Side Chicken Katsu

$10.00

Our 6+ ounce hand-breaded, skinless chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection, juicy on the inside. Includes shredded cabbage and tonkatsu sauce.

Side Mixed Vegetables

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Large Rice

$6.00
Full Portion Original, award-winning Curry Roux (Beef)

Full Portion Original, award-winning Curry Roux (Beef)

$7.00

A full portion of our original, award-winning beef-based curry roux. Curry contains beef, gluten and peanuts.

Full Portion Vegetarian Curry Roux

Full Portion Vegetarian Curry Roux

$8.00

A full portion of our vegetarian curry roux. No meat or animal products. Curry contains gluten and peanuts.

Sliced Boiled Egg

Sliced Boiled Egg

$2.00
Side Kewpie Japanese Mayonnaise

Side Kewpie Japanese Mayonnaise

$2.00

A dish of yummy Kewpie Japanese mayonnaise, which is lighter and creamier than the usual American mayonnaise. Mix some red pepper flakes or shichimi together and pair with Karaage. Yum.

Side Tonkatsu Sauce

Side Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00

Tonkatsu sauce is sweet, tangy and thick. Perfectly paired with a side order of chicken or pork katsu.

Tartar Sauce Packet

Tartar Sauce Packet

$0.50

Kraft brand tartar sauce in a convenient .5 ounce packet.

Habanebros Habanero Sauce from Kyoto (60ml)

Habanebros Habanero Sauce from Kyoto (60ml)

$12.00Out of stock

Additive-free, fermented, habanero sauce made only from natural ingredients. Made in Kyoto, Japan. Epic spiciness and umami! Keep this product refrigerated after opening. 60ml bottle with NEW label and bottle design. Ingredients: Habanero (Kyoto), apple cider vinegar, salt

Takeout Containers/Utensils

Additional Takeout Container

$0.50

Add Takeout Utensils and chopsticks (one set)

$0.20

Includes one pair of chopsticks, and a set including spoon, fork, and knife with napkin.

Soft Drinks

Calpico Soda

Calpico Soda

$3.00

Carbonated drink with sweet, tangy hints of yogurt.

Choya Yuzu Soda

Choya Yuzu Soda

$3.00

Non-alcoholic, carbonated soft drink made with Yuzu, a Japanese citrus common in the Shikoku region of Japan. The yuzu's flavor is tart and fragrant, closely resembling that of the grapefruit, with overtones of mandarin orange. Yuzu is the basis for ponzu dressing.

Choya Ume (Plum) Soda

Choya Ume (Plum) Soda

$3.00

Non-alcoholic soft drink made with Ume (Japanese plum). Slightly tangy and a bit sour with carbonation.

Hoptonic Sparkling Jasmine Tea

Hoptonic Sparkling Jasmine Tea

$4.00
Ito-En Oolong Tea

Ito-En Oolong Tea

$3.00
Ito-En Oi Ocha Green Tea

Ito-En Oi Ocha Green Tea

$3.00
Ito-En Jasmine Tea

Ito-En Jasmine Tea

$3.00
Pocari Sweat

Pocari Sweat

$4.00

POCARI SWEAT is a health drink that contains a balance of ions (electrolytes) that resembles the natural fluid balance in the human body. Quickly and easily replenishes the water and ions that your body needs, and quenches every part of you. Popular after sweaty workouts.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.00

A true Japanese favorite! Matcha and green tea with a sweet creamy taste. Made with 100% Japanese matcha Rich whole milk taste Sweetened with real cane sugar All natural ingredients BPA-Free

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Japanese Ramune Soda

$3.00

Alcohol

You must be 21 years of age or older to order.
Asahi Bottle 11.2 oz

Asahi Bottle 11.2 oz

$5.00
Echigo Koshihikari Rice Beer

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Beer

$8.00
Echigo Premium Red Ale

Echigo Premium Red Ale

$8.00
Echigo Dark Stout

Echigo Dark Stout

$8.00
Echigo Flying IPA

Echigo Flying IPA

$8.00
Maker Grenache 250ml

Maker Grenache 250ml

$11.00Out of stock

Rhubarb, guava, strawberries-and-cream; a dry, single-vineyard Grenache. One 250ml can is equivalent to 1.7 glasses and offers value for money.

Maker Zinfandel 250ml

Maker Zinfandel 250ml

$16.00Out of stock

Dark berries, vanilla, and spice. One 250ml can is equivalent to 1.7 glasses and offers value for money.

Oni Koroshi 187ML

Oni Koroshi 187ML

$7.00Out of stock

Genbei Oni Koroshi four-eyed devil 鬼ころし literally means "demon or ogre killer". 187ML bottle is the perfect size to enjoy alone or with a friend.

Takara Nigori 375ML S

Takara Nigori 375ML S

$11.50

Takara's Nigori (cloudy) sake because it's coarsely filtered. Especially delicious with very spicy foods. Shake well each time before pouring due to the high rice content that settles in the bottom of the bottle.

Takara Nigori 750ML L

Takara Nigori 750ML L

$20.00

Takara's Nigori (cloudy) sake because it's coarsely filtered. Especially delicious with very spicy foods. Shake well each time before pouring due to the high rice content that settles in the bottom of the bottle.

Hakkaisan 300ML S

Hakkaisan 300ML S

$21.00
Hakkaisan 720ML L

Hakkaisan 720ML L

$50.00

Easy to drink, not easy to tire of, clean, dry, and enjoyable at almost any temperature - this is Hakkaisan's Signature Brew. When warmed the koji-rice aroma rises to all occasions.

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 300ML S

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 300ML S

$27.00

A gentle, elegant nose of cherry, pear, mango and melon. Dry like most Kubotas, but hidden within are flashes of raisin, apricot and green grapes, highlighted when it gently warms on your palate. Delicious cold, but enjoy the bouquet as it warms. Smooth right to the delicate, crisp finish. This sake is made from Gohyakumangoku rice that has been polished to 50%.

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 720ML L

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 720ML L

$65.00

A gentle, elegant nose of cherry, pear, mango and melon. Dry like most Kubotas, but hidden within are flashes of raisin, apricot and green grapes, highlighted when it gently warms on your palate. Delicious cold, but enjoy the bouquet as it warms. Smooth right to the delicate, crisp finish. This sake is made from Gohyakumangoku rice that has been polished to 50%.

187ml Sparkling Plum Wine Small

187ml Sparkling Plum Wine Small

$7.00

The perfect balance of sparkling wine and tart Japanese ume (plum), with backnotes of citrus and white peach. 187ml. 5.5% Alcohol content.

750ml Sparkling Plum Wine Large

750ml Sparkling Plum Wine Large

$22.00

The perfect balance of sparkling wine and tart Japanese ume (plum), with backnotes of citrus and white peach. 750ml. 5.5% Alcohol content.

Merchandise

Nippon Curry Merchandise
Nippon Curry T-shirt S size

Nippon Curry T-shirt S size

$25.00

S Yellow shirt with Blue lettering in English and Japanese.

Nippon Curry T-shirt M size

Nippon Curry T-shirt M size

$25.00

M Yellow shirt with Blue lettering in English and Japanese.

Nippon Curry T-shirt L size

Nippon Curry T-shirt L size

$25.00

L Yellow shirt with Blue lettering in English and Japanese.

Nippon Curry T-shirt XL size

Nippon Curry T-shirt XL size

$30.00

XL Yellow shirt with Blue lettering in English and Japanese.

Nippon Curry T-shirt 2XL size

Nippon Curry T-shirt 2XL size

$30.00

2XL Yellow shirt with Blue lettering in English and Japanese.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Winner of the esteemed Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo and one of Japan's most popular and beloved curry brands. We are extremely excited to bring Hinoya Japanese Curry to San Francisco. Our award-winning curry starts out sweet at the beginning, a spicy kick follows, and ends with an umami-laden, savory finish.

Website

Location

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

Directions

