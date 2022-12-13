Sushi & Japanese
Nippon Curry
80 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Winner of the esteemed Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo and one of Japan's most popular and beloved curry brands. We are extremely excited to bring Hinoya Japanese Curry to San Francisco. Our award-winning curry starts out sweet at the beginning, a spicy kick follows, and ends with an umami-laden, savory finish.
Location
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Gallery
