Nippon Curry

Side Kaki Fry (Oysters 5 pcs)

$14.00

Five (5) large, Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request). If you like oysters, this is one of the most enjoyable ways to eat them. Plump and juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Some people like to eat oysters with Tonkatsu Sauce.