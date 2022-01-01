Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nipsey's Restaurant

9156 S Stony Island Ave

Chicago, IL 60617

Fried Pickles
Egg Rolls
Fried Green Tomatoes

Appetizers

Nipsey's Wings

$13.00

7 Nipsey's Signature Wings, tossed in your choice of buffalo or Nashville hot sauce. Served with celery, carrots and ranch.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Served with spicy aioli roasted red peppers ,Parmesan

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Bang Bang Shirmp

$14.00

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Mini Burger Trio

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Salads

Iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, avocado, boiled egg, chopped smoked beef bacon. Your choice of dressing.

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Tender baby kale, creamy Caesar dressing parmesan cheese and, cornbread and croutons.

Old School Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, boiled egg, beef bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, avocado with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic dressing.

Salmon Kale Salad

$18.00

Salmon Chopped Salad

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$14.00

Soups

Gumbo with Rice

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Sandwiches

The Nipsey Classic Burger

$10.00

Angus Beef Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles cheddar, caramelized onion aioli on toasted brioche bun served with French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion pickles, Mayo on a toasted brioche served with fries.

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Roasted mushrooms, crispy onion, Monterey Jack cheese, gravy on toasted brioche bun served with fries.

Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Catfish Po Boy

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pasta

Jerk Alfredo

$15.00Out of stock

Penne pasta,creamy Alfredo, bell peppers parmesan.

Cajun Linguine Pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Entree

Fried Catfish

$18.00Out of stock

Served with Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Cornbread. Hot Sauce on the side.

Blackened Catfish

$18.00Out of stock

Served with White Rice, Collard Greens, Cornbread, and a Lemon Butter Sauce.

Jambalaya Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Cajun Style Rice, Chicken Andouille sausage, & Sautéed Shrimp. Does not include sides.

Smothered Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Jerk Lambchops

$35.00

Jerk Lamb Shank Dinner

$37.00

Sides

Crispy French Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Collard Greens W/ Smoked Turkey

$6.00

Corn Muffins W/ Maple Honey Butter

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Cabbage

$6.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Corn On The Cob

$5.00

Green Beans W/ Potatoes & Smoked Turkey

$5.00

Seasoned White Rice

$5.00

Freshly Made Pizza

The Stony Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, mozzarella cheese, chili flacked, red tomato sauce.

The Jerk Chicken Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Jerk chicken, Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Sweet pepper, Red onion, .

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Your Choice of 2 toppings

12" Sausage Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

12" Turkey Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

Sweets

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Caramel Cake

$7.00Out of stock

BOTTLED DRINKS

20oz PEPSI

$2.50Out of stock

20oz DIET PEPSI

$2.50Out of stock

20oz GRAPE CRUSH

$2.50Out of stock

20oz ORANGE CRUSH

$2.50Out of stock

20oz LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

20oz LIFE WATER

$2.00Out of stock

NESTLE BOTTLED WATER

$1.75Out of stock

20oz STRAWBERRY CRUSH

$2.50Out of stock

20oz SIERRA MIST

$2.50Out of stock

Grab-N-Go Shots

Don Julio Double Shot

$15.00Out of stock

Nipsey's Classic Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Nipsey's Ghost Pepper Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Nipsey's Tropical Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Casamigos Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Lola's Cocktails

Junk in the Trunk (Long Island)

$16.00Out of stock

Our take on the typical long island. Lemon juice,gin,tequila, triple sec, vodka, white rum and a splash of cola

Get To Steppin (Peach Sidecar)

$16.00Out of stock

Hennessey, fresh lemon juice and triple sec, with a splash of peach syrup.

Mike Tyson Punch (Sangria)

$16.00Out of stock

Red wine sangria and fresh fruit

Love Potion (Vodka)

$16.00Out of stock

Pink strawberry lemonade and vodka

Spiked Apple Cider Tea

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh apple cider and tea with whiskey

Tipsy Hour

Reposado tequila, lime juice jalapeño and triple sec

Henny Mango Strawberry

$16.00Out of stock

Cognac, triple sec, lime strawberries and mango sour.

Spicy Strawberry Marg.

$16.00Out of stock

Liz Mobile Bartendering Service

Kognac Crazy

$16.00

Berries, elderflower and congnac

Sour Puss

$16.00Out of stock

Miss Liz's spin on the classic Amaretto Sour.

Eye Candy

$16.00Out of stock

Crisp apple flavor with whiskey

Jolly Nut

$16.00Out of stock

A blend of rum, pineapple and tropical flavors. Sure to put you in a jolly mood.

Berry Hennything

$16.00

Sassy Sippin

Sassy Sangria

$16.00Out of stock

Totally Titos

$16.00Out of stock

Anjeo Beach

$16.00Out of stock

Dont Date Her LLC

Dont Date her Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Sex and the City

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza

Sausage

$50.00

Pepperoni

$50.00

Cheese

$50.00

Congnac

Hennessey

$250.00

Remy

$320.00

Dusse

$360.00

Promo Hennessey

$200.00

Tequila

Altos (2)

$250.00

Casamigos Reposado

$250.00

Casamigos Blanco

$240.00

Promo Altos

$200.00

Promo Repo

$200.00

Champagne

Moet Rose

$275.00Out of stock

Belaire

$225.00Out of stock

Moet

$250.00

Promo

Dusse Bottle Promo

$200.00

DJ Anejo Bottle Promo

$200.00

Casamigos Repo Bottle Promo

$200.00

Moet Bottle Promo

$200.00

Patron Silver Bottle Promo

$200.00

Belaire Bottle Promo

$200.00

Remy Bottle Promo

$200.00

Hennessey Promo

$200.00

1738

$200.00

Titos Promo

$150.00

Veuve R

Partial Deposit

250

$250.00

500

$500.00

1000

$1,000.00

Brunch Menu

Unlimited Mimosas

$22.00

Complimentary Cocktail

Out of stock

Brunch Buffet

$30.00

Brunch Champagne Btl Inv

Kids Brunch

$17.00Out of stock

Kids Brunch

$15.00

Taco/Margarita Package

Ground Beef Taco/Pitcher

$30.00

Chicken Taco/Pitcher

$30.00

Margarita Pitcher

$20.00

Margarita

$5.00

3 & 3 Taco/Pitcher

$30.00

Chicken Tacos

$3.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$3.00

Extras for Tacos

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.00

Add Guac

$2.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Jerk Turkey Tacos

$3.00

Lamb Taco

$3.00

Lamb Nachos

$14.50

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Jerk Lamp Taco

$3.00Out of stock

6.19

Watermelon Martini w/ grey goose

$6.19

Dusse Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Gin and Juice

$6.19

Red Kool aid Punch w/ Bacardi

$6.19

Patron Bottle

$250.00

Moet Rose

$200.00

Moet Rose Bottle

$200.00

2 Altos Anejo Bottle

$250.00

2 Grey Goose White Peach And Rosemary

$250.00

2 Grey Goose Strawberry And Lemongrass

$250.00

2 Bacardi Coconut

$250.00

2 Bacardi Lime

$250.00

2 Barcardi Lemon

$250.00

Campo Viejo

$175.00

J Roget

$75.00

2 Alto Anejo

$200.00

Juneteenth Specials

Bacardi Rum Punch

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

8Jerk Wings/2Sides

$20.00

2 Legs 1 Thigh Dinner

$20.00

Greens Side

Cabbage Side

Red Beans And Rice Side

Mac And Cheese Side

Henny Margarita

$14.00

Grey Goose Essence 10pm

$8.00

Henny 12m Shot

$9.00

Casamigos BTL

$250.00

Remy

$300.00

Don Blanco 11 Pm Shot

$9.00

Henny Btl All In

$250.00

Henny

$250.00

Food

Seafood Hush Puppies

$7.00

6 Beers & 15 Wings

$40.00

Long Island

$8.00

Monday Night Shot O Clock Specials

Favor Bacadi (5pm-6pm)

$1.00

Grey Goose Essence (6pm-7pm)

$2.00

House Tequila (7pm-8pm)

$4.00

Remy (8pm-9pm)

$5.00

Hennessy9:45-10:45

$7.00

Raiders Win Tequila

$4.00

Bucket Of Beers

$25.00

Hennesst

$8.00

Big Kids Meal

Big Kids Meal

$25.00

Cocktail Flight

Cocktail Flight

$35.00

Uncle Phil’s old fashioned mason jar

Uncle Phil Old Fashion

$18.00

Whiskey Long Island

Whiskey Long Islsnd

$25.00

Fishbowl

Fishbowl

$18.00

Whiskey Punch Pitcher

Whiskey Pitcher

$20.00

Passport Flight

Passport Flight

$40.00

Taste Of Tenn. Flight

Taste Of Tenn

$32.00

Beam Up Scotty Flight

Beam Me Up Scotty

$32.00

Sweet Tooth Flight

Sweet Tooth Flight

$32.00

Peanut Butter Jelly Flight

Peanut Butter Jelly Flight

$32.00

Pretty Ass Paloma

Pretty Ass Paloma

$16.00

Mango Margarita Pitcher

Mango Marg Pitcher

$20.00

Rum Punch

Rum Punch

$8.00

Drink Specials

Lazy Long Island

$10.00

Import Beer Bucket

$25.00

Domestic Beer Bucket

$20.00

Well Drinks

$7.00

2 for 1 Grey Goose

$14.00

2 for 1 Hennesy

$14.00

2 for 1 Tito's

$10.00

2 for 1 Ketel One

$12.00

2 for 1 Grey Goose Essences

$15.00

2 for 1 Dusse

$14.00

2 for 1 Remy

$14.00

2 for 1 Well Vodka

$8.00

2 for 1 Well Whiskey/Bourbon

$8.00

2 for 1 Well Gin

$8.00

2 for 1 Well Tequila

$8.00

2 for 1 Well Rum

$8.00

2 for 1 Well Cognac

$8.00

2 for 1 Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

2 for 1 Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

2 for 1 Patron Silver

$14.00

2 for 1 Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

2 for 1 Crown Royal

$10.00

2 for 1 Jack Daniels

$9.00

2 for 1 Jameson

$10.00

2 for 1 Makers Mark

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Appletini

$16.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Cosmopolitain

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Hennessy Side Car

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose Essences

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Flavors

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Altos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Uncle Nearest

$14.00

Suntory

$15.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Dewars 12 Yr

$18.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Dusse

$15.00

Remy

$15.00

Remy 1738

$20.00

Bottles

Casamigos Blanco

$150.00

Hennessy

$250.00

Remy

$250.00

Moet

$200.00

Moet Rose

$200.00

Patron

$320.00

Don Julio Reposado

$300.00

Patron

$320.00

Don Julio Anejo

$400.00

Don Julio 1942

$600.00

Tito's

$250.00

Bel Aire Rose

$150.00

Casamigos Reposado

$320.00

2 Altos Anejo Bottles

$250.00
