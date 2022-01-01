- Home
Nipsey's Restaurant
No reviews yet
9156 S Stony Island Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nipsey's Wings
7 Nipsey's Signature Wings, tossed in your choice of buffalo or Nashville hot sauce. Served with celery, carrots and ranch.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with spicy aioli roasted red peppers ,Parmesan
Loaded Fries
Bang Bang Shirmp
Egg Rolls
Fried Pickles
Mini Burger Trio
BBQ Shrimp
Salads
Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Tender baby kale, creamy Caesar dressing parmesan cheese and, cornbread and croutons.
Old School Chopped Wedge
Crisp iceberg lettuce, boiled egg, beef bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, avocado with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic dressing.
Salmon Kale Salad
Salmon Chopped Salad
Jerk Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
The Nipsey Classic Burger
Angus Beef Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles cheddar, caramelized onion aioli on toasted brioche bun served with French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion pickles, Mayo on a toasted brioche served with fries.
Turkey Burger
Roasted mushrooms, crispy onion, Monterey Jack cheese, gravy on toasted brioche bun served with fries.
Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Catfish Po Boy
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Pasta
Entree
Fried Catfish
Served with Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Cornbread. Hot Sauce on the side.
Blackened Catfish
Served with White Rice, Collard Greens, Cornbread, and a Lemon Butter Sauce.
Jambalaya Chicken & Shrimp
Cajun Style Rice, Chicken Andouille sausage, & Sautéed Shrimp. Does not include sides.
Smothered Chicken
Blackened Salmon
Jerk Lambchops
Jerk Lamb Shank Dinner
Sides
Freshly Made Pizza
The Stony Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, mozzarella cheese, chili flacked, red tomato sauce.
The Jerk Chicken Pizza
Jerk chicken, Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Sweet pepper, Red onion, .
Build Your Own Pizza
Your Choice of 2 toppings
12" Sausage Pizza
12" Pepperoni Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Turkey Pizza
BOTTLED DRINKS
Lola's Cocktails
Junk in the Trunk (Long Island)
Our take on the typical long island. Lemon juice,gin,tequila, triple sec, vodka, white rum and a splash of cola
Get To Steppin (Peach Sidecar)
Hennessey, fresh lemon juice and triple sec, with a splash of peach syrup.
Mike Tyson Punch (Sangria)
Red wine sangria and fresh fruit
Love Potion (Vodka)
Pink strawberry lemonade and vodka
Spiked Apple Cider Tea
Fresh apple cider and tea with whiskey
Tipsy Hour
Liz Mobile Bartendering Service
Kognac Crazy
Berries, elderflower and congnac
Sour Puss
Miss Liz's spin on the classic Amaretto Sour.
Eye Candy
Crisp apple flavor with whiskey
Jolly Nut
A blend of rum, pineapple and tropical flavors. Sure to put you in a jolly mood.
Berry Hennything
Sassy Sippin
Tequila
Promo
Taco/Margarita Package
Ground Beef Taco/Pitcher
Chicken Taco/Pitcher
Margarita Pitcher
Margarita
3 & 3 Taco/Pitcher
Chicken Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos
Extras for Tacos
Ground Beef Nachos
Add Guac
Shrimp Taco
Jerk Turkey Tacos
Lamb Taco
Lamb Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Jerk Lamp Taco
6.19
Watermelon Martini w/ grey goose
Dusse Lemonade
Gin and Juice
Red Kool aid Punch w/ Bacardi
Patron Bottle
Moet Rose
Moet Rose Bottle
2 Altos Anejo Bottle
2 Grey Goose White Peach And Rosemary
2 Grey Goose Strawberry And Lemongrass
2 Bacardi Coconut
2 Bacardi Lime
2 Barcardi Lemon
Campo Viejo
J Roget
2 Alto Anejo
Juneteenth Specials
Bacardi Rum Punch
Sex On The Beach
8Jerk Wings/2Sides
2 Legs 1 Thigh Dinner
Greens Side
Cabbage Side
Red Beans And Rice Side
Mac And Cheese Side
Henny Margarita
Grey Goose Essence 10pm
Henny 12m Shot
Casamigos BTL
Remy
Don Blanco 11 Pm Shot
Henny Btl All In
Henny
Big Kids Meal
Cocktail Flight
Uncle Phil’s old fashioned mason jar
Whiskey Long Island
Fishbowl
Whiskey Punch Pitcher
Passport Flight
Taste Of Tenn. Flight
Beam Up Scotty Flight
Sweet Tooth Flight
Peanut Butter Jelly Flight
Pretty Ass Paloma
Mango Margarita Pitcher
Rum Punch
Drink Specials
Lazy Long Island
Import Beer Bucket
Domestic Beer Bucket
Well Drinks
2 for 1 Grey Goose
2 for 1 Hennesy
2 for 1 Tito's
2 for 1 Ketel One
2 for 1 Grey Goose Essences
2 for 1 Dusse
2 for 1 Remy
2 for 1 Well Vodka
2 for 1 Well Whiskey/Bourbon
2 for 1 Well Gin
2 for 1 Well Tequila
2 for 1 Well Rum
2 for 1 Well Cognac
2 for 1 Casamigos Blanco
2 for 1 Casamigos Reposado
2 for 1 Patron Silver
2 for 1 Don Julio Blanco
2 for 1 Crown Royal
2 for 1 Jack Daniels
2 for 1 Jameson
2 for 1 Makers Mark
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Dark and Stormy
Cosmopolitain
Gimlet
Daiquiri
Hennessy Side Car
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
Sidecar
Screwdriver
Whiskey Sour
Liquor
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Essences
Ketel One
Tito's
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Bacardi
Bacardi Flavors
Malibu
Bacardi Gold
Altos Anejo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Silver
Crown Royal
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Uncle Nearest
Suntory
1800 Silver
Dewars 12 Yr
Hennessy
Dusse
Remy
Remy 1738
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Where Amazing Lives!
9156 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60617