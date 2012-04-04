Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nipsey's Featuring Cheers at 301

5753 Crain Highway

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Popular Items

Strawberry Lemonade

Beverages

Pepsi

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Blue Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Half & Half

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
We offer a family-friendly, community-based restaurant atmosphere where neighbors get to know each other. We have a from scratch kitchen and pride ourselves on providing quality food along with excellent service to create an amazing dining experience!

Location

5753 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Directions

