Niran's Kitchen & Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

61 South Federal Highway

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Appetizers

Beef Lemongrass

$11.95

Lao style lemongrass beef on skewers

Chicken Satay

$10.95

Lao style grilled tenders on skewers

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Crab, cream cheese, green onion, & carrots filled in a wonton wrap

Crispy Fried Eggs Rolls

$7.95

Wrapped with mixed vegetables and glass noodles

Fresh Rolls

$8.95

Rice paper wrap with fresh vegetables & vermicelli noodles

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Grilled squid (whole) served with spicy sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

$10.95

Deep fried, Lao seasoned chicken wings served with chili sauce

Fried Meatballs

$9.95

Served with chili sauce

Golden Triangle

$6.95

Heavenly Homemade Jerky

$11.95

Choice of Beef or Pork

Pork Ribblets

$10.95

Deep-fried marinated Laotion style

Sai Gok

$14.95

Sea Salt Edamame

$6.95

Steamed Soy beans sprinkled with salt

Shrimp in the Blanket

$10.95

Wrapped seasoned, deep-fried shrimp

Tofu Bites

$8.95

Fried tofu squares tossed in spicy tangy sauce

Curry Entrees

Beef

$18.95

Chicken

$16.95

Green Curry

$16.95

Bamboo shoots, green beans, green bell peppers & Thai basil

Mango Curry

$18.95

Chicken and shrimp with mango chunks, onions, carrots, tomatoes & bell peppers

Massaman

$16.95

Potatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots & peanuts

Panang Curry

$16.95

Baby corn, carrots, green beans & green peppers

Pork

$16.95

Red Curry

$16.95

Bamboo shoots, carrots, red bell peppers & Thai basil

Seafood Curry

$22.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, scallops, pineapple, red peppers, green beans, bamboo, carrots, & Thai basil [MARKET PRICE]

Shrimp

$18.95

Tofu Curry

$16.95

Veggies

$16.95

Yellow Curry

$16.95

Pineapples, baby corn, potatoes, carrots & onions

Duck Varieties

Boston Volcano

$34.95

Duck Choo Chee

$34.95

Ginger Duck

$34.95

Rama Duck

$34.95

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

Basil, onions, red & green peppers

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Crab Fried Rice

$21.95

Fresh crabmeat, onions, & mixed vegetables

Niran's House Fried Rice

$18.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Pineapples, cashew nuts, onions & mixed vegetables

Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$22.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Onions, peas & carrots

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.95

Onions & mixed vegetables

Beef Fried Rice

$17.95

Laab Dishes

Laap Ga (Minced Chicken)

$15.95

Minced chicken mixed with roast rice powder, chili flakes, & fresh herbs. Served with lettuce

Laap Goong (Minced Shrimp)

$17.95

Minced shrimp mixed with roast rice powder, chili flakes, & fresh herbs. Served with lettuce [raw to fully cooked]

Laap Sen ( Minced Beef )

$18.95

Chopped steak mixed with roast rice powder, chili flakes, & fresh herbs. Served with lettuce

Laap Tofu

$15.95

Tofu mixed with roast rice powder, chili flakes, & fresh herbs. Served with lettuce

Lettuce Wraps

Naam Khao

$13.95

Fried rice and shredded coconut mix with fermented pork, peanuts, cilantro & scallions.

Pun Pa

$35.95

Pun Pa

$29.95

lunch special

Fried Rice

$12.95

Noodle Soups

Khao Poon (Curry Noodle Soup)

$16.95

Laotian chicken curry soup, topped with bean sprouts, fresh vegetables, & herbs

Khao Piek Sen ( Laos Noodle Soup )

$16.95

Homemade rice noodle soup with chicken broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic

Pho

$15.95

Rice noodles served with your choice of meat, bean sprouts, cilantro & scallions in our homemade broth

Khao Soy

$16.95

Wide rice noodles served with pork soybean sauce and clear broth. Topped with shredded cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro & scallion.

Mee Ka Tee

$15.95Out of stock

Pho Seafood

$22.95

Pho Pork

$16.95

Pho Beef

$17.95

Pho Meatballs

$16.95

Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.95

White Rice

$3.95

Lao Salads

Thum Mak Hoong (Papaya Salad)

$12.95

Shredded green papaya, chili peppers, tomatoes, lime juice & fish sauce, served with cabbage & pork grinds

Thum Mua ( Papaya Salad Seafood )

$22.95

Yum Goong (Shrimp Salad)

$17.95

Glass noodles with shrimp, bell peppers, red & green onion, cilantro & scallions

Yum Talay ( Seafood Salad)

$22.95

Shrimp, squid, Yaw(asian ham), bell peppers, red & green onion mixed with lime juice, cilantro & scallions

Small Salad

$3.95

Sauce's

Jeow

$1.00

Stir Fry Dishes

Beef Stir Fry

$17.95

Buddha Delights

$15.95

Cashew Nut

$15.95

Pineapples, baby corn, carrots, onions, red and green bell peppers, scallions, & cashew nuts

Garlic Stir Fry

$15.95

Fried garlic baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions & peas

Ginger Stir Fry

$15.95

Fresh sliced ginger, baby corn, mushrooms, green peppers & scallions

Pad Gra Prao (Basil)

$15.95

Basil, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & broccoli

Shrimp Stir Fry

$22.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.95

Battered chicken or fish stir-fried with pineapples, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, & scallions

Sweet & Sour Fish

$18.95

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$16.95

Buddha Delight

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Stir Fry Noodles

Birds Nest

$17.95

Crunchy egg noodle stir fry with broccoli, carrots, baby corn & cashew nuts

Lad Na ( Wide Noodles )

$16.95

Lion City

$16.95

Vermicelli noodle, curry powder, carrots, cabbage, peas, onions, baby corn & bean sprouts

Lo Mein

$16.95

Egg noodles, broccoli, carrots, & onions

Pad Kee Mao

$16.95

Pad See Ew ( Wide Noodles )

$16.95

Pad Thai

$16.95

Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions & ground peanuts

Pad Woonsen ( Glass Noodles )

$16.95

Glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, baby corn & scallions

Stir Fry Seafood

$22.95

Stir Fry Beef

$17.95

Stir Fry Shrimp

$17.95

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$6.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.95

Orange Juice

$5.95

Pandan Drink

$5.95Out of stock

Soy Milk

$5.95Out of stock

Sparkling water

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.95

Thai Iced Tea

$5.95

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Niran's Lemonade Mango

$6.50

Niran's Lemonade Strawberry

$6.50

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Soups

Miso Soup

$5.95+

Japanese miso broth with tofu and seaweed

Seafood Pho

$22.95

Tom Yum Seafood

$10.95

Hot & Sour soup with shrimp, squid, scallops, cilantro, & scallions

Tom Kha Kai

$6.95+

Coconut broth soup mixed with mushroom, scallion & cilantro. Choice of protein

Tom Yum

$5.95+

Hot & Sour soup with mushrooms, scallions & cilantro. Choice of Protein

Wonton Soup

$5.95+

Homemade prok dumplings and vegetables in broth

Laos Homestyle Desserts

Fried Banana With Ice Cream

$9.95

Fried Ice Cream

$9.95

Lao Crispy Fried Banana Taro&Sweet Potato

$9.95

Fried Banana Rolls

$7.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Extra Sauce

Crush Spicy Chili

$1.50

Crush Peanuts Sauce

$1.50

Jeow Som

$1.50

Peanut Buttert Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Oil Chili Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.50

Niran's Red Snapper

Deep fried fish topped with chili sauce

Niran's Red Snapper

$34.95+

Niran's Salmon

Deep fried topped with chili sauce

Salmon

$19.95

Sai Gok Fried Rice

Lao Sausage Fried Rice

Sai Gok Fried Rice

$18.95

Thom Khem

Caramelized beef stew with hard boiled eggs ***** ( limited availability)*****

Thom Khem Beef

$18.95

Thom Khem Pork

$16.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Authentic Homestyle Laos and Asian Cuisine's

Location

61 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

