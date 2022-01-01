Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nirmal's 106 Occidental Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

106 Occidental Ave S

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Indian cuisine reimagined. Seattle's #1 Indian restaurant. The food here is amazing. Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
820 Second Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
508 2nd AVE Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza - Columbia Tower
orange star3.8 • 78
701 5th Ave Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Matsu
orange star4.6 • 422
501 Stadium Place S Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 5,414
200 S Jackson St Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine - 625 1st Ave Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
625 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston