Nirvana Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Inspired Indian Cuisine in the heart of Woodstock, New York. Nirvana offers relaxed fine dining, food made with local ingredients, responsibly sourced, and a sophisticated wine list with inventive cocktails.
Location
4 Deming Street, Woodstock, NY 12498
Gallery