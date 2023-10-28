Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
1165 rt 27 ste 101
Somerset, NJ 08873
Food
Kati Rolls
Chunks of chicken cooked in fresh tikka masala spices.
Minced chicken cook in fresh Indian spices & herbs.
Chunks of chicken cooking in a spicy achar mango pickle sauce.
Chicken dumpling balls cooked in soy, garlic, ginger, chili sauce.
Chunks of chicken sautéed in a chili garlic sauce with onions & peppers
Grilled egg with onions and chutney sprinkled with our house special masala.
Fried chickpea falafel balls with white sauce and hot sauce.
Spiced carrots. lima beans, green beans. green peas & corn.
Veggie dumpling cooked in soy, onion & chili garlic chutney.
Potato stuffed pastries with onions, mint & tamarind chutney.
Seasoned spiced mashed potatoes.
Potato patties with onions, green mint & tamarind chutney.
Cottage cheese cubes marinated and cooked in tikka masala sauce.
Minced cottage cheese marinated and cooked in tikka masala sauce.
Indian cottage cheese, onions, and chili garlic chutney.
Indian cottage cheese cooked with spicy pickle sauce.
Spiced potatoes & paneer tikka cubes marinated and cooked in tikka masala sauce.
Masala seasoned popcorn chicken with lettuce, tomoto, onions, & white sauce.
Creations
Nirvanis Street Bites
Fried fritters stuffed with spiced potatoes, green peas & onions. Served with mint & tamarind chutney.
Samosas dumped in chickpea curry mixed in tangy sweet & chili spices.
Fried seasoned potatoes cutlets dumped in chickpea curry mixed in tangy sweet & chili spices.
Crispy fried dough wafers tossed with boiled chickpeas and potatoes, dahi (yogurt) & tamarind. chutney topped off with chaat masala seasoning and sev.
Puffed riced tossed with sev, boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes with mint & tamarind chutney and masala seasoning.
Popular street snack, spicy mashed potatoes & veggies cooked in a tomato based sauce with a dollop of butter and served with toasted buttery pav bread. Served with raw onions on side.
Popular street snack, round fried puri filled with spicy tamarind water and stuffed with chili, chaat, masala, potato, chickpeas.
Spicy deep fried chicken served with fresh onions, lime and green chili.
Chicken sauteed in a spicy chili sauce blended with indo-chinese spices with onions & peppers.
Cottage cheese cubes Char grilled in our tandoor/clay oven and tossed in our spicy chili sauce blended with indo-chinese spices with onions & peppers.
Fried veggie balls made of grated & minced veggies, sautéed in our sweet, tangy & slightly spicy sauce made of chili sauce vinegar, ginger & garlic.
Fried chicken balls made of grated & minced chicken & veggies, sautéed in our sweet, tangy & slightly spicy sauce made of chili sauce, vinegar, ginger & garlic.
Grilled shrimp sauteed in a spicy garlicky chili sauce.
Tangy & sweet potato patty, topped off with mint & tamarind chutney, pomegranate, onions & sev.
Fried seasoned potato dumpling with raw onions, mint and tamarind chutney in pav bread.
Batter fried assorted vegetable fritters. Cauliflower, Potato, Onions and Jalapeño.
Platters
SEASONED GYRO CHICKEN STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
GYRO STYLE SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
Created by DPO (DELTA PHI OMEGA CLASS '16) HOMEMADE FALAFELL SERVED WITH OUR LEGENDARY WHITE SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, RICE & SALAD.
Tandoori Kebabs
Skewered chunks of chicken marinated in a flavorful blend of our housemade mix of imported spices.
Skewered chunks of chicken cooked in a clay oven and rubbed with paste made with cilantro, mint and spices.
Skewered chunks of white chicken cooked in a clay oven and marinated in a creamy spiced yogurt marinade.
Skewered chicken drumsticks and thigh meat marinated in yogurt and tandoori masala.
Skewered lamb chops marinated in a blend robust aromatic spices grilled to perfection.
Indo Chinese
Chicken Entrees
Shrimp Entrees
Lamb Entrees
Vegetarian Entrees
Breads
Desserts
Extras
Past 15 Years We're the undisputed number 1 go to Indian Restaurant in NJ for the Past 15 Years we've been open until 4 am daily serving the best Kati Rolls (indian burritos) and a abundance of regionally selected Indian cuisine that will have going to a Tour De' Indian euphoria.
