Main picView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Nirwana San Diego

65 Reviews

$$

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Samosa

$6.00

fried potato & peas stuffed pastry, served with cilantro & tamarind chutney

Pav Bhaji Fondue

Pav Bhaji Fondue

$13.00

Spiced vegetable medley, slow simmered in butter, and cream topped with onion, cilantro, and amul cheese, served with bread roll

Spring rolls

$9.00

Tikka Naan Tacos

$13.00

Kolkota Crispy Bhel

$12.00

crispy noodle, onion, cucumber, tomato, spices

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

fried battered cauliflower bites tossed in sweet, tangy & spicy sauce and out come cauliflower manchurian dry

Railyway Chili Chicken

$13.00

fried battered chicken tossed in creamy, sweet & spicy sauce

Crispy Chili Baby Corn

$12.00

fried coated corn kernels tossed in creamy, sweet & spicy sauce

Wings

$12.00

fried and tossed in choice of sauce, served with curry leaf ranch

Charred Mint Paneer

$14.00

Paneer Tikka - Yogurt Marinated, Indian BBQ, Mint-Cilantro Chutney

Charred Mint Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Tikka - Yogurt Marinated, Indian BBQ, Mint-Cilantro Chutney

Street Food

good old hakka

Street Side Chow Mein

eggless thin noodles, shredded vegetables, green chili sauce, fresh green chilies

Veg Triple Szechwan Noodles

$15.00

eggless thin noodles, rice & crispy noodles in szechwan sauce, shredded vegetables, served with a side of spiced gravy

Chicken Triple Szechwan Noodles

$15.00

eggless thin noodles, chicken, rice & crispy noodles in szechwan sauce, shredded vegetables, served with a side of spiced gravy

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

golden fried garlic, crushed dry red chili

Manchurian

Choice of protein in manchurain sauce

Szechwan

Volcano 65

Between Buns

Bombay Sliders

$14.00

Spiced Potato Fritter, Soft bread, Tamarind-Cilantro Mint, garlic chili

Samosa Chole Sliders

$14.00

Samosa, Garbanzo, Grilled Bell Peppers and Onions, Amul Cheese with Fries

Tandoori Chicken Burger

$16.00

Marinated Chicken, Mint-Yogurt Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Fries

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Beef Burger with Cheese, and Fries

Artisan Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$16.00

Tikka Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapenos

Paneer Tikka Pizza

$15.00

Tikka Sauce, Marinated Paneer, Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapenos

Butter Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Makhni Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapenos

Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza

$15.00

Spiced Vegetable Medley, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro

Masala Veg Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Olive, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Chili

Pasta Bowls

Tandoori Spagetti

$16.00

Clay Oven Cooked Paneer or Chicken in Tandoori Sauce, House Cheese

Malai Kofta Spagetti

$16.00

Fried Kofta Balls of Potato And Cheese in Creamy Curry, House Cheese

Butter Makhni Rigatoni

$16.00

Slow Cooked Paneer or Chicken in Spiced Tomato Sauce, House Cheese

Kabob Salads

Malai Kabab Salad

$15.00

creamy marinated, tossed in mild spiced cream and cooked in tandoor, on a bed of mix greens with house dressing and served with mint cilantro chutney

Tikka Kabab Caesar

$15.00

creamy marinated, tossed in mild spiced cream and cooked in tandoor, on a bed of romaine with parmesan, croutons, and served with mint cilantro chutney

Seekh Kabab Salad

$17.00

spiced minced lamb on a bed of mix greens, red onions, house dressing, and served with mint cilantro chutney

Large Plates

Dilli Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

spiced yogurt marinated cottage cheese cubes, grilled & tossed in creamy tomato curry

Paneer Khuchran

$14.00

grated cottage cheese marinated in freshly ground spices, onion, tomato & bell peppers, simmered in spicy onion tomato paste

Malai Kofta

$15.00

fried dumplings of potato & cottage cheese, tossed in rich & creamy tomato curry

Shaam Savera

$17.00

fried dumplings of spinach & cottage cheese, tossed in flavorful tomato curry

Daal Makhni

$13.00

mixed lentils, simmered with onion, tomato & cream

Jack Daniel's Daal Makhni

$17.00

mixed lentils, simmered with onion, tomato & cream with live jack daniels infusion

Murgh Makhni

$16.00

simmered & slow-cooked in a spiced tomato & cream-based gravy with onion and bell peppers

Murgh Tikka Masala

$15.00

Chicken, Creamy Tomato Gravy

Fish Tikka Masala

$17.00

Grilled marinated fish in Creamy Tomato Gravy

Kashmiri Lamb Curry

$18.00

Kashmiri Spices in Tomato Curry

Macher Johl

$18.00

Pomfret Fish and Potato Spicy Stew

Prawn Curry

$18.00

Flavored Curry with Ground Chilies, Tamarind, and Fenugreek Seeds

Upside Down Biryani

$17.00

Choice of Veg or Chicken or Egg or Paneer, Spices, Fried Onions

Breads

Naan

Chili Cheese Naan

$6.00

Amritsari Chur-Chur Naan

$7.00

Kashmiri Naan (contains nut)

$5.00

Laccha Paratha

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Funda sides

Steamed Basmati Rice

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Masal Papad

$5.00

Onion salad with mixed pickle

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

French Fries

Masala Peanuts

$5.00

mint-corriander chutney

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Extra Pav

$2.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Meeti Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Gulkand Donut

$10.00

glazed donuts in gulkand 'rose' sauce, served with ice cream

Rasmalai Gajar Halwa Sandwich

$10.00

Saffron cheese balls with sweetened carrot halwa and topped with almonds and Pistachio

Gulab Jamun

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Nirwana Gastrobar (by TP)

Website

Location

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Park Commons
orange starNo Reviews
9645 Scranton Road San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps - 10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105
orange starNo Reviews
10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105 San Diego, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Seasalt Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 1,621
2282 Carmel Valley Rd Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Cross Street Chicken and Beer
orange starNo Reviews
4403 Convoy St. San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
O’Brien’s Pub
orange star4.6 • 626
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
orange star4.4 • 978
8973 Mira Mesa Boulevard San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Mira Mesa
orange star4.5 • 471
10756 Westview Pkwy San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston