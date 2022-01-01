Restaurant header imageView gallery

NISEKO - 33 Lone Peak Dr. Big Sky

20 Reviews

33 Lone Peak Dr

Big Sky, MT 59716

SPICY
BAO BUNS
NISEKO

STARTERS

MARINATED TOFU

MARINATED TOFU

$10.00

PONZU, FURIKAKE CRUNCH

GYOZA

GYOZA

$11.00

SCALLION CHILI DIPPING SAUCE - 5 PIECE

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

$10.00

SAMBAL, CILANTRO, HONEY - 4 PIECE

KARA AGE

KARA AGE

$12.00Out of stock

CRISPY MARINATED CHICKEN, SPICY KEWPIE

BAO BUNS

BAO BUNS

$12.00

HOISIN, CILANTRO, CUCUMBER

TEMPURA SHRIMP AMAZU

TEMPURA SHRIMP AMAZU

$14.00Out of stock

JALAPENO, ONION, CILANTRO

3 PIECE BUN PLATE

3 PIECE BUN PLATE

$16.50

SHISHITOS

$11.00Out of stock

SALADS

HOKKAIDO CAESAR

$8.00+

napa cabbage, cucumber, cilanto, creamy ponzu, furikake

RAMEN BOWLS

CHASHU

CHASHU

$19.00

SHOYU BROTH, MARINATED PORK BELLY, MUSHROOM, BEAN SPROUTS, SOFT EGG

CURRY

CURRY

$19.00

SHOYU BROTH, MARINATED CHICKEN, SOFT EGG, BOK CHOY, MUSHROOM

NISEKO

NISEKO

$20.00

SHIRO MISO BROTH, MARINATED PORK BELLY, BUTTERED CORN, BOK CHOY, SOFT EGG

PINT OF BROTH

$6.00
SPICY

SPICY

$19.00

SPICY MISO BROTH, MARINATED CHICKEN, BEAN SPROUTS, BOK CHOY

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN

$17.00

SHIRO MISO BROTH, SHIITAKE, BEAN SPROUT, BOK CHOY, SCALLION, CORN

Just Noodles

$7.00

KIDS

KIDS KARA AGE

$10.00Out of stock

TAMARI MARINATED CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN

KIDS RAMEN

$11.00

SHOYU BROTH, CHICKEN, SOFT EGG, NOODLES

Sake

Asahi Shuzo Dussai - Bottle

$38.00

Kikusui Shuzo - Bottle

$145.00

Kikusui Shuzo - large carafe

$24.00

Kikusui Shuzo - small carafe

$12.00
Momokawa - large carafe

Momokawa - large carafe

$16.00

250mL - Junmai Ginjo - medium dry body with aromas of melon and green apple; tastes of anise and honeydew

Momokowa - Bottle

$38.00

Momokowa - small carafe

$8.00

Murai Family Sugidama - Bottle

$52.00
Pearls of Simplicity - Bottle

Pearls of Simplicity - Bottle

$76.00

720mL bottle - Junmai Daijino - bright, floral, crisp, hint of licorice

Road to Osaka - Bottle

Road to Osaka - Bottle

$49.00

720 mL bottle - Junmai Nigori - creamy and mild, banana, white flowers

Snow Maiden - small carafe

$12.00

5oz - Junmai Nigori - bright and fresh with a ricey, fruity combination; honeydew and radish

Tentaka Organaka - Bottle

$71.00

Wandering Poet - Bottle

$37.00

300mL bottle - Junmai Ginjo - crisp and full bodied, herbaceous, melon

Wandering Poet - small carafe

$15.00

5oz - Junmai Ginjo - crisp and full bodied, herbaceous, melon

Winter Warrior - small carafe

$13.00Out of stock

5oz - Junmai Ginjo - medium body, tropical lychee, bright floral

Dassai Bottle

$70.00

White Wine

Bocking Pinot Blanc - Bottle

$48.00

Bocking Pinot Blanc - Glass

$12.00

Matthiasson Chardonnay Bottle

$49.00

Babe

$12.00

Red Wine

Brea Cabernet Bottle

$54.00

Madone Gamay - Bottle

$48.00

Madone Gamay - Glass

$12.00

Niseko Cocktails

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$14.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky, Amaro Nonino, vanilla, chocolate bitters

Sunset On The Japanese Alps

Sunset On The Japanese Alps

$14.00

Del Maguay Mezcal, Aperol, strawberry, chilies

Hokkaido Heights

Hokkaido Heights

$14.00

Roku Japanese Gin, Aperol, elderflower, grapefruit

Nagano Nights

$14.00

Reposado tequila, thai tea simple, lime

Tokyo Record Bar

$14.00

Kyoto Aperitif

$14.00

Shogatsu

$14.00

Shinjuku Afternoon

$14.00

Shinjuku Afternoon N/A

$10.00

Beer

Kirin Draft

$8.00

Kirin Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

MAP Brewing

$8.00

Draft

Sapporo

$10.00

NH Yamabiko Rice Lager Can

$8.00

NH Daruma IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Free Wave NA IPA

$8.00

Upside Dawn NA Golden Ale

$8.00

Sake Bomb

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

Club Soda

$2.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

PELLEGRINO

$5.00

500 mL bottle

SPRITE

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Liquid Death

$6.00

Soda and Bitters

$3.75

HOT TEA

GREEN

$5.00

CHAMOMILLE

$5.00

MERCH

CAT Kanteen

$30.00

CAT RAMEN HOODIE

$45.00Out of stock

CAT RAMEN TEE

$25.00Out of stock

IN THE NOOD TEE

$25.00

LONE PEAK HAT

$32.00

SNOWMAN HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT 59716

Directions

NISEKO - image
NISEKO - image
NISEKO - image

