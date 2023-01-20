Nisiotis Taverna 365 Queen Anne Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Elliniki
Hirino Souvlaki
Avgolemono

Greek Spreads

Tyrokafteri

$9.50

Feta cheese, roasted peppers

Melitzanosalata

$9.50

Roasted eggplant

Tzatziki

$9.50

Yogurt, cucumber & garlic

Taramosalata

$9.50

Caviar with lemon juice & evoo

Skordalia

$9.50

Garlic & potato purée

Hummus

$9.50

Chickpea purée

Crudité

$5.50

Substitute pita with vegetables

Pikilia (3)

$13.50

Pikilia (6)

$18.50

Assortment of our homemade delicious spreads

Extra Pita

$1.00

Appetizers

Avgolemono

$6.50

Lemon chicken soup

Xtapodi

$24.50

Grilled octopus

Kavourokeftedes

$18.50

Crabcakes

Dolmades

$9.50

Stuffed grape leaves with rice

Tiropitakia

$12.50

Feta cheese triangle pies

Loukaniko

$12.50

Greek sausage

Kolokithokeftedes

$12.50

Zucchini croquets

Nisiotika Keftedakia

$12.50

Seasoned meatballs with ouzo

Gigantes

$12.50

Roasted gigante beans in tomato sauce

Soup of the Day

$6.50

Monday & Tuesday- Bean Soup, Wednesday & Thursday- Lentil Soup, Friday & Saturday-Fish Soup

Kalamarakia

$15.50

Calamari; grilled or fried

Mydia Lesvou

$20.50

Mussels steamed in ouzo

Saganaki

$12.50

Fried kefalogaviera cheese

Spanakopita App

$12.50

Feta & spinach triangle pies

Feta Fotias

$12.50

Baked feta with tomatoes & peppers

Feta & Olives

$12.50

Feta & olives drizzled with evoo

Fava

$12.50

Lesvos style green split pea

Sykoti

$12.50

Seasoned Calves liver

Greek Chips

$12.50

Lighty fired zucchini & eggplant chips served with tzaiki

French Fries

$8.50

Salads

Elliniki

$12.50

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese & house dressing

Horiatiki

$12.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, olives, onions, feta cheese, oil & vinegar

Prasini

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, scallions, dill lemon juice, & olive oil

Caesar

$12.50+

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$11.50

Beef, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Bifteki Sandwich

$11.50

Greek seasoned beef patties, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Kotopoulo Skaras Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled chicken, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Garides Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled shrimps, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Gyro Combo Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken & Gyro, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Souvlaki Sticks

Kotopoulo Souvlaki

$6.50

Chicken skewer, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Hirino Souvlaki

$6.50

Pork skewer, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Arnisio Souvlaki

$7.50

Lamb skewer, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Garides Souvlaki

$9.50

Shrimp skewers, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Classic Greek Dishes

Pastitsio

$22.50

Thick pasta & seasoned ground beef, topped with bechamel, Served with Greek salad

Spanakopita

$20.50

Fresh spinach, feta & dill wrapped in phyllo, Served with Greek salad

Moussaka

$22.50

Fresh spinach, feta & dill wrapped in phyllo, Served with Greek salad

Yiayia's Recipe

$23.50

Beef stew, layered eggplant, topped with melted cheese

From the Land

Brizola Mosharisia

$38.50

New York steak 16oz, Served with lemon potatoes & vegetables or rice

Brizola Hirini

$25.50

Pork chops, Served with lemon potatoes & vegetables or rice

Lamb Sauté

$25.50

Served over rice

Paidakia

$37.50

Lamb Chops, Served with lemon potatoes & vegetables or rice

Kotopoulo

$25.50

Broiled chicken, Served with lemon potatoes & vegetables or rice

Seafood

Solomos

$29.50

Salmon, Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Garides

$29.50

Shrimps, Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Whitings

$29.50

Lightly fried served with skordalia & horta, Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Branzino

$37.50

Bronzino; Prpared whole or deboned, Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Filet of Sole

$29.50

Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$33.50

Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Seafood Platter

$37.50

Spinach & feta or crabmeat, Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Striped Bass

$37.50

Salmon, octopus, calamri, & shrimp, Prpared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with lemon potatoes & vegeabltes on horta

Seafood Pasta

Garides Mykonos

$29.50

Shrimp, feta, tomato sauce, linguini

Nisioti's Giouvetsi

$37.50

Mussels, calamari, shrimp, clams, orzo, finished with ouzo

Seafood Saganaki

$29.50

Shrimp, calamari, tomato sauce, saganaki cheese, linguini or orzo

Nisioti's Makaronada

$29.50

Clams, shrimp, light with ouzo sauce, linguini

Platters

Gyro Platter

$22.50

Beef & lamb gyro, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Bifteki Platter

$22.50

Seasoned ground beef patties, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Kopsidia Platter

$22.50

Greek seasoned pork strips, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Garides Souvlaki

$25.50

Shrimp skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Kotopoulo Souvlaki

$22.50

Chicken skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Hirino Souvlaki Platter

$22.50

Pork skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Arnisio Souvlaki

$23.50

Lamb skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Kreato Pikilia Tis Pareas

$45.50

Grilled mix: Paidakia, kopsidia, gyro, kotopoulo souvlaki, loukaniko, biftekia (Lamb chops, pork strips, gyro, chicken skewers, Greek sausage, seasoned ground beef patties)

Sides

Patates Fournou

$6.50

Roasted lemon potatoes

Horta

$7.50

Steamed dandelions

Fasolakia

$7.50

String beans in tomato sauce

Lahanika

$7.50

Grilled vegetable served with tzatziki

Rizi

$6.50

Rice pilaf

Spanakorizo

$7.50

Spanish rice

Araka

$7.50

Greek style peas with dill

Drinks

Poland Spring

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Frappe

$3.75

Greek Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00

Almonds., walnuts & honey in phyllo

Galaktoboureko

$8.00

Custard filled phyllo

Rizogalo

$7.00

Creamy rich rice pudding topped with cinnamon

Ravani

$8.00

Semolina Sponge Cake with syrup

Karidopita

$8.00

Walnut cake

Giaourti W/Honey & Walnuts

$10.00

Yogurt with honey & walnuts

Giaourti W/Fruit

$10.00

Yogurt with fruit

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Souvlaki

$10.95

Served with french fries

Kid's Pork Souvlaki

$10.95

Served with french fries

Kid's Hamburger

$10.95

On a pita, served with french fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Served with french fries

Kid's Gyro

$10.95

On a pita, served with french fries

Kid's Pizza

$10.95

Personal homemade pizza made on a pita

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Greek cuisine serving fresh seafood in a cozy mediterranean setting. Come in and enjoy!

Location

365 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

