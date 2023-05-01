Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nita Rose 11021 Anderson Rd

review star

No reviews yet

11021 Anderson Rd

Piedmont, SC 29673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Nita Rose

FOR THE TABLE

CARLO'S CEVICE

$13.99

MARINATED MAHI & SHRIMP/BELL PEPPER/ONION/CITRUS

Nana's Banana's

$6.99

Fried, Sweet Plaintain/Mint/Lime

Not Yo Nachos

$10.99

Fried Green Bananas/Picadillo/Queso Cubano/Avocado

PIGGY BACK

$9.99

FRIED PORK SHOULDER PIECES (CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE: GUAVA BBQ, MOJO, PINEAPPLE GUACAMOLE)

LATIN FRIES

$9.99

CRISPY YUCA FRIES/PICKLED RED ONION/MOJO

SANDWICHES

THE MIAMI

$10.99

ROASTED PORK/SMOKED HAM/PICKLES/MUSTARD/CUBAN ROLL

BISTEC CUBANO

$10.99

RIBEYE/PICKLES/MUSTARD/CUBAN HOAGIE ROLL

THE GAMECOCK

$10.99

MARINATED CHICKEN/ONIONIS/AVOCADO/TOMATO/CILANTRO/CUBAN ROLL

THE TIGER

$11.99

ASADA/GREEN SAUCE/ONIONS/AVOCADO/TOMATO/CILANTRO/CUBAN ROLL

ENTREES

WE GOT BEEF

$10.99

GROUND BEEF/POTATOES/ONIONS/BELL PEPPERS/GREEN OLIVES

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$22.99

BED OF ARUGULA/BROCCOLI/HONEY VINAIGRETTE SAUCE

AUNT PAM'S RACK OF LAMB

$26.99

ASPARAGUS/ SWEET MUSTARD SAUCE/ ARUGULA

SUZIE'S SALMON

$24.99

BROCOLINI/ SWEET TERRIYAKI SAUCE

SHRIMP ENCHILADO

$10.99

LECHON ASADO

$11.99

ROASTED MARINATED PORK SHOULDER/ MOJO SAUCE

HAVANA HEN

$11.99

STEWED CHICKEN/ OLIVES/ YELLOW RICE/ PIMENTOS/ ONION

SECRET GARDEN

$9.99

SEASONOAL MARINATED VEGETABLES/ LIME/ AVOCADO

ROPA VIEJA

$15.99

SLOW BRAISED FLANK SEAK WITH PEPPERS/ ONIONS/ ROASTED TOMATOES/ SERVED WITH TRADITIONAL RICE/ BLACK BEANS/ SWEET FRIED PLANTAINS

SALCHICHA CAMARON

$15.99

STEAKS

RIBEYE

$30.99

NY STRIP

$21.99

SIRLOIN

$14.99

SALADS

GRANPA'S FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN COBB

$11.99

BACON/ EGG/ TOMATOES/ BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES/ GREEN ONION/ AVOCADO

WEDGED IN BETWEEN

$9.99

ROMAINE HEART/ BLUE CHEESE/ BACON/ TOMATOES

STEAK SALAD

$13.99

ROMAINE/ RED ONION/ BABY ARUGULA/ CHERRY TOMATO/ SLICED NY STRIP

CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

ROMAINE/ CROUTONS/ PARM CHEESE

SIDES & ADD-ONS

SHRIMP

$5.99

SCALLOPS (2)

$9.99

CHICKEN (4 OUNCES)

$4.99

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

MAC AND CHEESE

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

TOTS

$2.99

RICE

$2.99

BEANS

$2.99

FRIED PLANTAIN

$4.99

RICE/BEAN COMBO

$2.99

HOUSE CHIPS

$1.99

WINGS

8 WINGS

$10.00

12 WINGS

$13.99

18 WINGS

$19.99

24 WINGS

$25.99

All Flats

$2.00

All Legs

$2.00

KIDS

HOT DOG

$4.99

NUGGETS

$4.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

DESSERT

ARROZ CON LECHE (WARM OR COLD)

$8.99

SWEET RICE PUDDING/ VANILLA/ DARK RUM/ CINNAMON

COCONUT FLAN

$6.99

COCONUT CUSTARD/ BROWN SUGAR CARAMEL

PASTELITOS

$9.99

FLAKY PASTRY/ GUAVA/ CREAM CHEESE/ LOCAL HONEY

Service Industry Night

SRV Drinks & Shots

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

SRV Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Vincent Van Goh Double Espresso

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Three Olives Triple Shot

$7.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$14.00

Kettel One DBL

$18.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

Vincent Van Goh Double Espresso DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff DBL

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

The Botanist

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

The Botanist DBL

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$6.00

Don Q Gold

$7.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Meyers DBL

$14.00

Rumhaven Coconut DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Avion Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Lunazul Blanco

$5.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

1800 Silver DBL

$14.00

Avion Silver DBL

$14.00

Casamigos Silver DBL

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$18.00

Lunazul Blanco DBL

$10.00

Maistro Dobel - Diamante DBL

$18.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jeffersons

$7.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Woodford

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Crown Royale DBL

$14.00

Crown Apple DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jack Honey DBL

$14.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$14.00

Jeffersons DBL

$14.00

Evan Williams DBL

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Dalmore 12

$9.00

Dalmore 15

$13.00

Jura 10 Yr

$9.00

Dewars

$14.00

Dalmore 12

$18.00

Dalmore 15

$24.00

Jura 10 Yr

$18.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Carrasco

$7.00

Buttershots

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Fernet Menta

$7.00

Gold

$7.00

Melon

$7.00

Pama Pomegranate

$7.00

Peach Scnapps

$7.00

RumChata

$7.00

Rumple

$6.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$14.00

Campari DBL

$14.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.00

Jagermeister DBL

$14.00

Kahlua DBL

$14.00

Licor 43 DBL

$14.00

Baileys DBL

$14.00

Blue Carrasco DBL

$14.00

Buttershots DBL

$14.00

Chambord DBL

$14.00

Fernet DBL

$14.00

Fernet Menta DBL

$14.00

Gold DBL

$14.00

Melon DBL

$14.00

Pama Omegranate DBL

$14.00

Peach Scnapps DBL

$14.00

RumChata DBL

$14.00

Rumple DBL

$12.00

St. Germain DBL

$14.00

Triple Sec DBL

$14.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Gin and Juice

$10.00

Juanita

$10.00

Olive You So Much

$10.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Rosetta

$10.00

Senorita Mojita

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Beer

DRAFT BEER

Allagash White

$6.50

Pernicious

$6.50

Sam Adams

$6.50

Columbia Craft

$6.50

Sweetwater

$6.50

BOTTLE BEER

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Corona premier

$4.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Stella artois

$6.00

CANNED BEER

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Bud select

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Wine

WINE BY THE GLASS

MOSCATO GLS

$11.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO GLS

$11.00

COPPOLA CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS

$13.00

WILLIAM HILL CHARDONNAY GLS

$11.00

ANGELINE PINOT NOIR GLS

$11.00

VIVE MALBEC GLS

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC GLS

$12.00

PROSECCO SPLIT

$12.00

MAISON SALEYA ROSE GLS

$12.00

NAPA VALLEY QUILT GLS

$14.00

J. LOHR CAB GLS

$12.00

MERLOT

$11.00

QUILT CAB

$16.00

Belle Glos pinot noir

$16.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

MOSCATO BTL

PINOT GRIGIO BTL

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

CHARDONNAY BTL

PINOT NOIR BTL

MALBEC BTL

SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

PROSECCO SPLIT

ROSE BTL

QUILT BTL

Champagne

$30.00

CHAMPAGNE

MIMOSA

$5.00

Beverages

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Red bull

$4.00

SF red bull

$4.00

Brunch

Lobster

$17.00

French Toast

$17.00

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Steak Eggs

$17.00

Omelet

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sip, Savor, Socialize

Location

11021 Anderson Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coyote Coffee Cafe - Powdersville
orange starNo Reviews
3527 hwy 153 Greenville, SC 29611
View restaurantnext
13 Stripes River Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
1307 Old Easley Highway Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
orange starNo Reviews
102 Southern Center Way Easley, SC 29642
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Easley, SC
orange starNo Reviews
225 ROLLING HILLS CIRCLE EASLEY, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz Easley - 125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F
orange starNo Reviews
125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640 Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Piedmont

Eggs Up Grill - Powdersville
orange star4.6 • 452
10919 Anderson Rd Piedmont, SC 29673
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Piedmont
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (22 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston