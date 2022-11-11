Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nita’s kitchen 8200 Cliffdale Rd #102



No reviews yet

8200 Cliffdale Rd #102

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Order Again

Nitas Meal Deals

Hungary Man

$14.99

4pc Chicken wings w/ 2 sides.

Joshua

$12.99

3pc Chicken wings w/ 2 sides

Bt3

$14.99

3pc Chicken wings w/ 2 sides

Kennedy

$10.99

1 Porkchop w/ 2 sides

Bryson Special

$15.99

10pc grilled or fried shrimp w/ 2 sides

Philly Cheese Meal

$10.99

choice of beef or chicken served on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with grilled onions, peppers, mushromms, cheese and mayo w/ side of fries

Gyro Meal

$11.99

choice of chicken or lamb gyro served on a toasted greek pita bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and taziki sauce

Cheeseburger Meal

$9.99

fresh 6 0z beef patty served on toasted bun topped with lettuce tomato cheese and mayo w/ fries

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

marinated grilled chicken breast on toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served grilled or fried w/fries

Hamburger Steak Meal

$13.99

Pineapple Bowl

$8.99

Stew Beef over Rice

$16.99

3 Pc Drumstick

$9.99

Porkchop sandwich meal

$9.99

Clubsub meal

$10.99

Wings, Wings, Wings

Nita's Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

Three whole wings served on a Begian Waffle

Chicken Gizzard

$4.99

small or large chicken gizzard plate

6 Piece Wings

$7.99

10 Piece Wings

$11.99

20 Piece Wings

$22.99

Turkey Wing Meal

$12.99

Turkey wing smothered in gravy w/2 sides

2 Piece Croaker Meal

$17.99

6 Piece Nuggets

$4.99

6 nuggets w/fries

Tenders Meal

$8.99

3 piece Tenders served w/ fries

6 piece wing meal

$12.99

10 piece wing meal

$16.99

3 wings only

$6.99

Seafood Dinners

2pc Flounder Meal

$12.99

2 piece flounder served with your choice of any 2 sides and hush puppies

2pc Whiting Meal

$12.99

2 piece whitings served with your choice of any 2 sides and hush puppies

2 Pc Catfish Meal

$16.99

2 piece catfish served with your choice of any 2 sides and hush puppies

Bryson Special

$15.99

10pc grilled or fried shrimp w/ 2 sides

2 pc salmon patties only

$6.00

Salmon Patties meal

$12.99

2 pc Croaker

$17.99

Sandwich Only

Philly Cheese

$7.99

Gyro

$8.99

Porkchop Sandwich

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chicken sandwich

$6.99

Club Sub

$7.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Baked Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Cabbage

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Collard Eggrolls

$5.00

Collard Greens

$4.99

Cornbread

$0.99

French Fries

$2.49

Fried Corn

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Rice and Gravy

$3.99

Potato salad

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Yams

$3.99

Beef Pattie

$3.00

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$3.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Waffer Bowl

$5.00

Kids Menu

6 piece nugget meal

$4.99

Hot Dog meal

$4.99

Grilled Cheese meal

$4.99

Large Sides

Large Collards

$15.99

Large Mac

$15.99

Large Rice and Gravy

$13.99

Large Yams

$15.99

Large Potato Salad

$14.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.39

Gallon Tea

$4.49

Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8200 Cliffdale Rd #102, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Directions

