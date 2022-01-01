Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nite Owl Drive-in

1400 NE 1ST AVENUE

Miami, FL 33132

Fresh Butter Popcorn Bag (Hot Popcorn) limit 1 per order
M&M's Candies Peanut King Size
Icee Blue Raspberry Ice Pop (flavored Ice)

Tickets

Extra Passenger

Extra Passenger

$9.95

Popcorn

Fresh Butter Popcorn Bag (Hot Popcorn) limit 1 per order

Fresh Butter Popcorn Bag (Hot Popcorn) limit 1 per order

$4.95

Hot bag of Chemical-free, Preservative-free Popcorn. Limit one per order/ car. If you order more than one, your order will be moved to the bottom of the delivery list.

Chips

Pop Corners Sea Salt

Pop Corners Sea Salt

$3.87
Pop Corners Spicy Queso

Pop Corners Spicy Queso

$3.87Out of stock

Beverages

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.24
Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$3.24
Mini Coke Can 7.5oz

Mini Coke Can 7.5oz

$2.23
Mini Coke Starlight (zero) can (Space Flavor)

Mini Coke Starlight (zero) can (Space Flavor)

$2.57
Sprite

Sprite

$3.24
Zepherhills Water Bottle

Zepherhills Water Bottle

$2.74
Hawaiian Punch Bottle

Hawaiian Punch Bottle

$2.98
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$4.97Out of stock
Kool Aid Jammers Grape

Kool Aid Jammers Grape

$2.27
Kool Aid Jammers Cherry

Kool Aid Jammers Cherry

$2.27
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.78
Liquid Death Severed Lime

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$3.24
Liquid Death Berry It Alive

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$3.24

Candy

Kit Kat Chocolate Bar

Kit Kat Chocolate Bar

$3.70Out of stock
M&M's Candies Peanut King Size

M&M's Candies Peanut King Size

$4.74
Reeses Peanut Butter Cups (2)

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups (2)

$3.70Out of stock
Twix caramel Candy Bar

Twix caramel Candy Bar

$2.95Out of stock
Snickers Bar

Snickers Bar

$2.95
Nerds gummy clusters (Jumbo zipper bag)

Nerds gummy clusters (Jumbo zipper bag)

$6.98
Haribo Gummies Gold Bears

Haribo Gummies Gold Bears

$3.97
3 Musketeers Chocolate Candy Bar

3 Musketeers Chocolate Candy Bar

$2.28
Charms Sour Balls Can

Charms Sour Balls Can

$8.97

Milky Way Chocolate Candy Bar

$2.98

Ice Cream

Klondike Ice Cream Bar

Klondike Ice Cream Bar

$3.98
Icee Cherry Ice Pop (flavored Ice)

Icee Cherry Ice Pop (flavored Ice)

$3.42
Icee Blue Raspberry Ice Pop (flavored Ice)

Icee Blue Raspberry Ice Pop (flavored Ice)

$3.42

ADD-ONS

Personal Audio Device Rental - PERSONAL

Personal Audio Device Rental - PERSONAL

$14.95

If ordering a radio, first place your order and then approach a team member for further assistance. This is a rental.

Personal Audio Device Rental - PERSONAL DUO - 2 People

Personal Audio Device Rental - PERSONAL DUO - 2 People

$19.95

If ordering a radio, first place your order and then approach a team member for further assistance. This is a rental.

Personal Audio Device Rental - GROUP SIZE

Personal Audio Device Rental - GROUP SIZE

$29.95

If ordering a radio, first place your order and then approach a team member for further assistance. This is a Rental.

Beach Chair Rental

Beach Chair Rental

$9.95
Call for Open Hours

Welcome to Nite Owl

Location

1400 NE 1ST AVENUE, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Nite Owl Drive-in image
Nite Owl Drive-in image
Nite Owl Drive-in image

