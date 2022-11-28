Main picView gallery

Nitro Burger 3011 Gulden Lane #104

review star

No reviews yet

3011 Gulden Lane #104

Dallas, TX 75212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NITRO BURGERS

Nitro Burger

Nitro Burger

$6.00

Our house slider comes with 2 savory beef/brisket blended patties, 2 slices of all American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & pickles smothered in our signature sweet-spicy crimson Nitro sauce, served on a potato slider bun

The Meltdown

The Meltdown

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Buns, 2x2oz Beef Brisket Blend Patties, Caramelized Onions, Smothered in our Signature Nitro Sauce

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$8.00

Huff & Puff and Inhale this burger down! Our homemade savory beef/brisket blended patties, fresh bacon jam, mediterranean bacon Aioli, melted aged cheddar, farm raised smoked Bentons bacon, lettuce, tomato onions, pickles. Served on a potato slider bun.

Nitro Chicken Sandwich

Nitro Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Option of Fried or Grilled, Our Chicken sandwich comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, & pickles smothered in our homemade spicy-sweet crimson Nitro sauce, served on a potato slider bun

Southern Hipster

Southern Hipster

$7.00

Follow the latest trend with our savory beef/brisket blended patties, homemade allspice pimento cheese spread, crispy fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, all smothered in our signature sweet-spicy crimson Nitro sauce. Served on a potato slider bun

Birria Burger

$8.00

Our savory beef/brisket blend patties is cooked to perfection with our homemade Birria broth topped with jack cheese, fresh cilantro and diced onions on a potato slider bun. Served with a side of our crispy tempura Toreado.

Pit Smoked Brisket Burger

Pit Smoked Brisket Burger

$8.00

Get Em, While We Got Em savory Beef Brisket Blend Patty, moist smoked chopped brisket, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles, smothered in our famous Waco Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce served on a Potato Slider Bun

Highland Park BLT (Bacon, Lobster & Truffle) Burger

Highland Park BLT (Bacon, Lobster & Truffle) Burger

$10.00

Our savory beef/brisket blend patty comes with farm raised Benton's smoked bacon, Tempura fresh water Canadian lobster tail, homemade truffle cheese & truffle aioli, with lettuce, tomato served on a Potato Slider Bun.

Peppercorn Crusted Burger

Peppercorn Crusted Burger

$8.00

Enjoy our homemade savory beef/brisket blend patties, crumbled bleu cheese, caramelized onions, smothered with our homemade Bacon aioli, crispy tobacco onions served on a potato slider bun

Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Burger

$7.00

Our savory beef/brisket blend patties, comes with crunchy tempura onions, aged white cheddar, crispy tempura pickles, lettuce, tomato, & smothered in a homemade tangy teriyaki glaze served on a potato slider bun.

Chipotle Bacon Burger

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$8.00

Our savory beef/brisket blend patties comes with our fresh homemade bacon jam, crispy mozzarella stick, pepper jack cheese, tossed in our signature sweet-spicy crimson Nitro sauce, with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle served on a Potato Slider Bun.

The Brunch Menu

The Brunch Menu

$8.00

Week. Brunch. Repeat. with our savory beef/brisket blended patties, farm raised smoked Benton's bacon, fresh homemade bacon jam, all American cheese and 1 sunny side egg Served on a potato slider bun

Nuclear Burger

$8.00

Go Nuclear! with our signature savory beef/brisket blend patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, and our homemade spicy Nuclear Nitro sauce. Served on a toasted potato slider bun

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Light and tasty! Our Delicious Fresh Herb Marinated Portabella Burger, onion and tomatoes, comes on a toasted Potato Slider bun with fresh Arugula and our own Zesty Goat Cheese Spread.

NITRO SIDES

Nitro Fries

Nitro Fries

$5.00

Our hand cut fries are made fresh to order served with a side of Nitro Sauce

Tsunami Fries

Tsunami Fries

$6.00

Aloha! Our hand cut fries are made fresh to order & tossed with our homemade sweet-spicy crimson Nitro sauce, teriyaki glaze, topped with green onions and furikake

Loaded Pappas

$6.00Out of stock

Our hand pulled crispy & crunchy potatoes are made fresh to order. Topped with nitro sauce, ranch, and green onions.

Lobster Tots

Lobster Tots

$8.00

"Tater is slang for potato" & "Tot refers to their small size" Our Tots are tossed with grilled fresh water Canadian lobster tail, homemade sweet-spicy crimson Nitro sauce, green onion, topped with shaved parmesan white queso.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Homemade tempura Fried Onion Rings, comes with Nitro Sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Homemade Fried Pickles served with a side of Ranch Dressing

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Pull up and park yourself in front of a plate of crispy pieces of tempura Fried Green Tomatoes, topped with green onions and finished with a drizzle of our homemade sweet-spicy crimson Nitro sauce with a side of Ranch

Pimento Croquettes

$6.00

Grandma approved homemade croquettes crispy and crunchy, creamy pimento pepper cheese & cheddar filled balls breaded and fried with a side of Ranch Dressing

LIQUOR

Altos Anejo

$14.00

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Altos Reposado

$12.00

Avion Anejo

$16.00

Avion Blanco

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$12.00

Hornitos Anejo

$16.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Socorro Anejo

$16.00

Socorro Blanco

$10.00

Socorro Reposado

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$18.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$12.00

Tres gen Reposado

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Absolute

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Pinnacle

$8.00

Pinnacle Berry

$8.00

Pinnacle Chocolate

$8.00

Pinnacle Marshmellow

$8.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 14

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Texas Blended

$12.00

Toki

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bombay Saphirre

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanquery

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Cruzan Light

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jalisco Orange

$6.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Licor 43 Orchata

$8.00

SODA

Coca Cola

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Richards Rain Water Sparkling

$6.00

Richard Rain Water Still

$6.00

Water

NITRO SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

The Darkside

$11.00

Texas Blended Whiskey Shiner Lager Cherry Juice Simple Syrup Served in a Pint Glass

NitroRita

$10.00

Tres Gen Jalisco Orange Lime juice Nitro Syrup Served in a Rocks Glass

Lit The Right Way

$12.00

Beefeater Gin Socorro Tequila Titos Vodka Cruzan Rum Jim Beam Served in a Collins GlassTriple Sec Coke Cardamom Syrup

Bacon Old-Fashioned

$13.00

Bacon-Fat Infused Makers Mark 3 Dashes of Angostura BittersSimple Syrup Garnished with Candied BaconServed in a Rocks Glass

Pain Killer

$11.00

Cruzan Dark Rum Orange Juice Pineapple Juice Coconut Cream Served in a Pearl Diver Glass

TequiTiki

$14.00

Avion Tequila Pimm's No. 7 Kings Ginger Lemon Juice Simple Syrup Served in a Tiki Mug Strawberry Puree Tiki Bitters Angostura Bitters Served in a Tiki Mug

Milk Punch

$14.00

Cruzan Dark Rum Jim Beam Pineapple JuiceLemon Juice Simple Syrup Served in a Collins Glass Fennel Seed Coriander Seed Whole Clove Whole Milk Served in a Collins glass

Bad Ombre

$15.00

Blue Lemonade Pea Flower Tea Blue Cauracao Socorro Tequila Blanco Served in a Collins glass

Milky Way Shot

$12.00

Socorro Tequila Cereal infused Oat milk

Pink Lemon Drop

$12.00

Titos Vodka Triple Sec Lemon Juice Simple Syrup Cherry Juice Served in a Coupe Glass Served in a Coupe Glass

Bottled Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

Glass of Stagg Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass of Stagg Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Glass of Maria Rose

$10.00

NITRO SHAKES

Nitro Vanilla

Nitro Vanilla

$14.00
Elvis

Elvis

$17.00
Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$16.00
Maple Candied Bacon

Maple Candied Bacon

$17.00
Smores

Smores

$18.00
Churro

Churro

$16.00

NITRO BOOZY SHAKES

Nitro Vanilla with Alcohol

Nitro Vanilla with Alcohol

$19.00
The Elvis with Alcohol

The Elvis with Alcohol

$22.00
Triple Chocolate with Alcohol

Triple Chocolate with Alcohol

$21.00
Maple Candied Bacon with Alcohol

Maple Candied Bacon with Alcohol

$22.00
Smores with Alcohol

Smores with Alcohol

$23.00
Churro with Alcohol

Churro with Alcohol

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3011 Gulden Lane #104, Dallas, TX 75212

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Holy Crust
orange star4.1 • 199
3011 Gulden Lane Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Soirée Coffee Bar - 320 Singleton Blvd Suite 190
orange starNo Reviews
320 Singleton Boulevard Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Milagro Tacos & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Cake Bar
orange star4.9 • 839
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Beto and Son
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Gulden Ln Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Sum Dang Good Chinese
orange star4.5 • 1,684
3011 Gulden Lane Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston