Ni Tuyo 730 South University Boulevard

No reviews yet

730 South University Boulevard

Denver, CO 80209

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Taco
Asada Taco
Carnitas Taco

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa TO GO

$3.00

House red salsa and chips.

Chips & Salsa Flight TO GO

$4.00

Three salsas and chips.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

House red salsa and chips.

Chips & Salsa Flight

$4.00

Three salsas and chips.

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$13.00

House red salsa and guacamole

Chips and guacamole

$12.00
Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$14.00

Shrimp submerged in a spicy liquid mix of Jalapeño, lime juice and cilantro. Served over raw cucumber, jicama and onions.

Elote

Elote

$8.00

Sliced Grilled Corn topped w/ cotija cheese, Tajin, Chipotle cream and Cilantro

Frijoles Charros

Frijoles Charros

$10.00

Pinto beans stewed with onion, garlic, and bacon, chili peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and chorizo.

Queso Fundido Chorizo

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$12.00

Melted cheese with chorizo or plain, serve with torillas or chips

Queso Fundido No meat

Queso Fundido No meat

$12.00

Melted cheese with chorizo or plain, serve with torillas or chips

Tlacoyos

Tlacoyos

$11.00

Fresh corn tortillas stuffed with Black beans and cheese, serve over a Red chipotle salsa topped with Chorizo, Nopal Salad, Sour cream, cheese and cilantro.

Tacos

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$6.00

Steak, Cebolla Rostizada, Cilantro and avocado pure.

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$5.50

Onion and Cilantro w/ side birria caldo.

Camaron Taco

Camaron Taco

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp accompanied by Cabbage and Special creamy chipotle pico de gallo, topped w/ Avocado pure.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.75

topped with Pickled Veggies

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

lettuce, jalapeño cream and Queso.

Pork Belly Pastor Taco

Pork Belly Pastor Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Red onion, Roasted Pineapple and cilantro.

Rajas Taco

Rajas Taco

$4.50

Mixed roasted poblanos, corn, zucchini, onions, poblano crema, fried panela and cheese

Veggie Taco

$5.00

Mixed cauliflower, zucchini, corn, black beans, fresno peppers, queso fresco and habanero salsa

Molcajetes

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

$35.00

Steak, chicken and Shrimp With Molcajete sauce, cheedar cheese, green onions, nopales and panela cheese.

Mariscos

Mariscos

$36.00

Mussels, Shrimp, and tilapia steamed with tomatoes, onion, garlic, butter, white wine, red pepper flakes and cotija, serve with bread.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$30.00

jicama, zucchini, chayote, Baby Portabella, Carrot, Red onions, corn, poblano

Morisqueta

Morisqueta

$36.00

Pork ribs braised in tomato garlic sauce, black beans, rice, green onions, cotija and panela cheese, tortillas

Salad

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Strawberries, Goat cheese, Walnuts, Onion and dressing.

Bean Salad

$12.00

Black beans, Corn, Onion, Cilantro, Tomatoes and dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla, rice

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Sides

SD Avocado Slices

$2.00

SD Bacon

$1.50

SD Black Beans

$1.50

SD Cheddar cheese

$1.50

SD Cotija

$1.50

SD Guacamole

$11.00+

SD Habanero

$4.00+

SD Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

SD of Salsa

$1.50

SD Panela Cheese

$1.50

SD Protein

SD Rice

$1.50

SD Rice & Beans

$3.00

SD Roasted Jalapeños

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.50

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$7.00

flan topped with whipped cream

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.00

topped with berries and raspberry pure

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$7.00

Handcrafted sopapillas, honey, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream.

Soups

Red Pozole

$13.00

Pork, hominy and guajillo stew.

Green Pozole

$13.00

Chicken, hominy green chili stew

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Red Pozole CUP

$6.50

Pork, hominy and guajillo stew.

Green Pozole CUP

$6.50

Chicken, hominy green chili stew

Tortilla Soup CUP

$4.00

NA Beverages

Sprite-Can

$3.00

Coke-Can

$3.00

Diet Coke-Can

$3.00

San Pelligrino SM

$5.00

San Pelligrino LG

$11.00

Dos luces Chicha Morada

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Brunch Food

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Bacon or chorizo, scramble eggs, roasted potatoes, white cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle mayo

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Fried corn tortillas with tomatillo or roasted tomato salsa, two eggs, black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and avocado.

Pancakes

$13.00

Two pancakes, two eggs, and a side of bacon

Bonnie Brae French Toast

$13.00

Traditional french toast with orange cream cheese and fresh berries

Huevos Divorciados

$13.00

Bacon or chorizo, scramble eggs, roasted potatoes, white cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle mayo

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
