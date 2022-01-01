Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Nixon's Deli #11

222 Reviews

$

5716 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey
Ham
Club

Sandwiches

Ham

$4.75+

Turkey

$4.75+

Roast Beef

$4.75+

Smoked Turkey

$4.75+

Hoagie

$4.75+

Ham and Salami Hoagie

Club

$4.75+

Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Club. Go big with a bacon add-on!

Italian

$4.75+

Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni Italian Hoagie

Corned Beef

$4.75+

Peppered Beef

$4.75+

Corned Beef heavily seasoned with black pepper

Poor Boy

$4.75+

Ham, Salami, & Bologna Poor Boy

All Beef Hoagie

$4.75+

Corned Beef & Salami

Steak Hoagie

$4.75+Out of stock

Salami

$4.75+

Pepperoni

$4.75+

Chicken Breast

$4.75+

Pastrami

$4.75+

Cheese Delight

$4.75+

Choice of three cheeses and any toppings

Reuben

$4.75+

Traditional Reuben: Corned Beef on a bed of sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on pumpernickel bread. **Thousand Island will be served on the reuben unless requested otherwise.

Pizza Hoagie

$4.75+

Pepperoni, pizza sauce, & provolone cheese. *Pizza sauce will be served on the sandwich unless requested otherwise.

Meatball

$4.75+

Beef meatballs, pizza sauce, & provolone cheese. *Pizza sauce will be served on the sandwich unless requested otherwise.

Vegetarian Supreme

$4.75+

Choice of any toppings and up to three cheeses.

Steak in a Sack

$11.15Out of stock

Philly steak meat with choice of cheese & toppings served in a Wheat Pita

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.15

Chicken Breast, Ham, & Swiss Cheese served in Wheat Pita

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$4.75+

Traditional Chicken Salad (no nuts or fruit.) Choosing "Steamed" will warm the bread, cheese, & any toppings. Chicken Salad will not be warmed.

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$4.75+

Choosing "Steamed" will warm the bread, cheese, and any toppings. Tuna Salad will not be warmed.

Buffalo Chicken

$4.75+

Buffalo Chicken Ranch: Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce and ranch dressing then topped with hot pepper cheese, lettuce, & tomato. *Buffalo & Ranch will be served on the sandwich unless requested otherwise.

Salads

Chef's Salad

$9.99+

Monterey Salad

$9.99+

Tossed Salad

$4.99+

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.99+

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99+

Sides

Chips

$1.99

Smokehouse Potato Salad

$1.99

Mustard Potato Salad

$1.99

Pasta Salad

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Order of Pickle spears (4)

$1.25

Order of Pepperoncinis (8)

$1.25

Desserts

Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cookie, Each

$1.25

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cookie, Two

$1.99

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.59

Fountain, Self Service

$1.99+

Curbside Orders

Add this item to your cart for curbside orders. Please add vehicle description to "Special Request". Please bear with us during this new online offering. Call 865-558-6354 for any questions.

Curbside

Add this item to your cart for curbside orders. Please add vehicle description to "Special Request". Please bear with us during this new online offering. Call 865-558-6354 for any questions.

Bulk

Meat by the pound

Cheese by the pound

Sides by the pound

Hoagie Rolls

$1.99+

Gallon Peppers

Gallon Drinks

Half Pans

For Catering purposes only. Please call 865-558-6354 before ordering.

Hand Sanitizer

8oz Hand Sanitizer

8oz Hand Sanitizer

$3.99

Nixon's Deli 8 fl oz Advanced Alcohol Gel Sanitizer. Ethanol based gel hand sanitizer with aloe. 70% ethyl alcohol. Kills 99.999% of germs. Packaged in a blue pump bottle. Limited time only. $9.99 each.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

