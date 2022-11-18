Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nixta

review star

No reviews yet

1621 Tower Grove Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Chicken Enchiladas
Tamal de Rajas

Antojitos/Salads/Ceviches

1 Antojito

$8.00

3 Antojitos

$21.00

5 Antojitos

$30.00

Shrimp Coctel

$16.00

Yellowtail Ceviche

$22.00

Tuna Ceviche

$22.00

Roe Tostada

$18.00

Tomato Oaxaca Salad

$14.00

Small/Large Plates

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Tamal de Rajas

$14.00

Chicken Tamal

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00Out of stock

Japanese Sweet Potato

$16.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

Smoked Pork Enchiladas

$16.00

Mushroom Enmoladas

$16.00

Crab Empanada

$18.00

Barbacoa

$22.00

Beef Meatballs

$22.00

Chicken Tinga

$24.00

Cochinita

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Mole

$26.00

Crispy Octopus

$28.00

Skirt Steak

$34.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Prefixie 55

$55.00

Prefixie 75

$75.00

Sides

1 Side

$8.00

3 Sides

$21.00

5 Sides

$30.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Horchata Ice Cream

$5.00

Sugar Witch

$8.00

Beer

Victoria

$6.00

4 Hands State Wide

$7.00

UCBC Zwickel

$7.00

Wellbeing NA

$6.00

Beer For Tacos

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Wine

Miquel Pons Cava BTL

$48.00

Still Rose BTL

$48.00

Savee Sea Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Trefethen Chardonnay BTL

$52.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Flying Cloud Cabernet BTL

$60.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

To go Cocktails

Margarita for two

$22.00Out of stock

Paloma for two

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

tbd

Location

1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Gallery
Nixta image
Nixta image
Nixta image

