Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12
Roseville, CA 95661
Appetizers/Sides
Extra 4oz Salsa of Choice with Chips
Enjoyed our complimentary salsa sampler? Craving more? Enjoy 4oz of your salsa of choice. Complimentary chips included.
Guacamole
House made guacamole with real avocado, serrano chiles, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Bag of house-made Chips on the side.
Chicharrones
Crunchy pork rinds. Fried to a perfect crispness.
Queso Fundido
Oaxaca cheese, melted on a cast iron skillet. Feel free to top it off with any of out taco fillings. Picture shown with chorizo (not included unless added extra).
Shrimp Aguachile (RAW)
Citrus and chile spiked ceviche-like Mexican dish made of raw shrimp, submerged in lime juice seasoned with serrano peppers, salt, coriander, slices of pickled onion. Tostadas and on the side.
Spicy Potatoes
Quartered Russet Potates, twice cooked, then sauteed in onions with serrano chile and cilantro-infused butter.
Mac & Chich
Creamy Pasta tossed in our Signature Beer/Cheese sauce along with Pork Belly Chicharron in Salsa Verde. Topped with crushed chicharrones and green onion.
Camarones A La Diabla
Side of Refried Beans (Not Vegan)
Black beans slowly cooked and then fried in pork lard with dried chipotles, oregano, cumin and avocado leaf. Top it off with house made chorizo for $3. Bag of house made Chips on the side.
Side of Red Rice (Not Vegan)
White rice cooked with tomatoes, cumin, and oregano, just like grandma used to. Avocado and Cilantro on top.
Sope de la casa
Tortillas Corn (14)
Made with organic blue corn nixtamal masa.
Shrimp "Tostada" (RAW)
Raw Shrimp in Aguachile Verde, Salsa Negra, Micro Cilantro, Avocado Slices, Lime-Pickled Onions served on top of a Sope, "tostada style". ALLERGEN WARNING: CONTAINS PEANUTS AND RAW SEAFOOD.
Tacos
Taco Kits
Create your own tacos at home. Choose from two of our meats/fillings and either rice or beans as a side. The kit comes with enough meat and tortillas for twenty-five 2-oz tacos. Condiments and Salsas are sold separately.
Chicharron
Pork belly sliced thin and roasted, then diced and sauteed in salsa verde. Lime-pickled onions on top.
Rajas con Queso
Roasted poblano “in rajas”, sauteed with House-made crema, Oaxaca cheese and corn.
Smoked Chicken Salsa Verde
Shredded roasted chicken, simmered in our House Salsa Verde. Topped with queso fresco.
Braised Chicken in Mole
Shredded roasted chicken, simmered in our House-made mole. House-made crema and toasted black sesame seeds on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING).
Shrimp Mazatlan Style
Inspired by the classic “Taco Gobernador”: Sautéed shrimp, with caramelized bacon, garlic, and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Short Rib Barbacoa
Beef short-rib braised "barbacoa-style" in our guajillo-chipotle and onion braise. Avocado on top.
Pork al Pastor Taco
Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.
Porky Shrimp Taco
Shrimp sautéed in the fat rendered from our Chicharrón, bathed in a beer based Cheese sauce and finished off with bacon bits; all sits on a bed of Refried Beans, Smoked Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli. Micro Arugula on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
Nixtaco Combination Taco
Shrimp Mazatlán-Style, Rajas con Queso, Chicharrón, Micro Cilantro and Toasted Sesame Seed/Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, on a bed of Grilled Oaxaca Cheese. Micro Cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Roadkill Taco
Shredded pork belly, sautéed with chile, tomatoes and onion. On a bed of grilled cheese topped with micro cilantro. (Similar flavors as the traditional dish from Northern Mexico: Atropellado.)
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Hanger Steak on a bed of caramelized Oaxaca cheese, with grilled onions and salsa verde.
Pork Belly Taco
Bacon Fest 2017 Special Taco. Grilled Pork Belly Slab, on a bed of refried beans and grilled cheese, Peanut Chipotle Sauce, Micro Cilantro. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Octopus Taco
Grilled Octopus, sautéed with serrano chiles, onion, cilantro and lime, Peanut Chipotle sauce, Micro Cilantro. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Carnitas Taco
Smoked pork shoulder carnitas style, with diced onions, cilantro and salsa verde.
QuesaBirria x2
What's better than one quesabirria?? TWO QUESABIRRIAS! Two beef birria on our house corn tortilla, grilled with beef drippings and Oaxaca cheese.
QuesaBirria
Beef Birria on our house corn tortilla, grilled with beef drippings and Oaxaca cheese.
Fried Chicken Taco
WARNING: THE NASHVILLE HOT VERSION is extremely hot. Order at your own risk. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES. Grilled cheese, Nixtaco fried chicken, peanut chipotle sauce drizzle and micro cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Smoked Rib Taco
Avocado Explosion
Fried Avocado, lime pickled onions, toasted chili and sesame seed oil, Chipotle-Peanut aioli, micro cilantro. ALLERGEN WARNING: PEANUTS.
Mushroom Taco
Sauteed Cremini mushrooms. Avocado slices, lime, micro cilantro.
Potato Taco
Diced crispy potatoes. Lime almond aioli, smoked paprika, pickled red onion, micro arugula.
Corn Taco
Corn on the cob on a tortilla. Peanut chipotle aioli, lime, chili powder.
Spicy Tofu Taco
Diced tofu fried and sautéed in salsa roja, salsa negra and micro cilantro.
Cauliflower Taco
Roasted Cauliflower in peanut chipotle sauce with Salsa Negra, topped with pickled onions and micro cilantro. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Burritos
Burrito Chicharron
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pickled onions, cilantro, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen Warning)
Burrito Short Rib
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shredded short rib, avocado slices.
Burrito Pollo en Mole
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, *chicken mole, crema. *Nut Allergen Warning
Burrito Rajas con Queso
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, roasted poblano peppers, corn, crema, avocado slices.
Burrito Shrimp Mazatlan Style
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shrimp, bacon, avocado slices.
Burrito Pollo Verde
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shredded chicken salsa verde, avocado slices.
Burrito Bean and Cheese
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans.
Burrito Carne Asada
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, carne asada, caramelized onions, salsa verde, avocado slices.
Burrito Combination
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, chicharron salsa verde (pork), shrimp, bacon, roasted poblano peppers with corn and crema, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Peanut chipotle sauce)
Burrito Pork Belly
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pork belly, cumin honey glazed pork belly, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Nut allergen warning)
Burrito Al Pastor
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pork al pastor, roasted pineapple, diced white onion, salsa verde, cilantro, avocado slices.
Burrito Roadkill
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, roadkill (pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions and serrano pepper.) avocado slices.
Burrito Spicy Shrimp
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shrimp sautéed with garlic, onion, lime and cilantro, avocado slices.
Burrito Porky Shrimp
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shrimp, *peanut chipotle sauce, scallions, salsa negra, chicharron powder, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen warning)
Crispy Potato Burrito
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, diced fried potatoes, *almond aioli, pickled onion, avocado slices. *(Allergen Warning)
Spicy Tofu Burrito
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, diced fried tofu sautéed in salsa roja, salsa negra, micro cilantro, avocado slices.
Grilled Mushroom Burrito
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, sautéed cremini mushrooms with onions and cilantro, avocado slices.
Burrito Smoked Carnitas
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, diced white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado slices. Slowly smoked pork shoulder carnitas style.
Burrito Octopus
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, parboiled octopus, then sautéed with onions, lime, serrano pepper and cilantro. *Peanut chipotle sauce, scallions, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen Warning)
Twenty Dollar Burrito
Fried Chicken and Smoked Carnitas, on a bed of Refried Beans & Grilled Cheese, then topped with Rajas Con Queso, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, our trademarked Salsa Negra, and Avocado slices.
Fried Chicken Burrito
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, fried chicken, salsa negra, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen Warning)
Quesadillas
Flour Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese.
Corn Quesadilla
Freshly made nixtamalized tortilla with Oaxaca cheese.
Chichadilla
8" flour tortilla with caramelized Oaxaca cheese, chicharron verde (pork), pickled onions.
Gringa
8" flour tortilla caramelized Oaxaca cheese, pork al pastor.
Mushroom Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms with lime and cilantro.
Toby Special
Toby's favorite menu item!!! 8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, shrimp Mazatlan style, with beer cheese sauce and bacon.
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with caramelized Oaxaca cheese, shrimp sautéed with garlic, onions, lime and serrano pepper.
Combination Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, with chicharron salsa verde (pork), shrimp and poblano pepper. Peanut chipotle sauce. (ALLERGEN WARNING)
Carne Asada Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, caramelized onion and salsa verde.
Campechana
Famous taco from Monterrey!!! 8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, pork al pastor and carne asada. Slices of avocado.
Roadkill Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese with *roadkill (sautéed pork with tomatoes, onion and serrano pepper.) *In Monterrey, Mexico we call it "atropellado".
Fried Chicken Quesadilla
QuesaBirria Quesadilla
The new sensation!!! 8" flour tortilla, melted Oaxaca cheese, with beef. Birria sauce on the side.
CHIPS & SALSAS & Other Stuff TO GO
Specials
House Spirits
House Mixes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Nixtaco we want to open people's eyes, and palates, to a whole new take on Mexican food. We are different on purpose and with purpose. Bib Gourmand Michelin Guide 2021 Come in and enjoy!
