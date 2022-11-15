Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12

Roseville, CA 95661

Carne Asada Taco
Smoked Chicken Salsa Verde
Pork Belly Taco

Appetizers/Sides

Extra 4oz Salsa of Choice with Chips

$2.00

Enjoyed our complimentary salsa sampler? Craving more? Enjoy 4oz of your salsa of choice. Complimentary chips included.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.50

House made guacamole with real avocado, serrano chiles, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Bag of house-made Chips on the side.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.50

Crunchy pork rinds. Fried to a perfect crispness.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Oaxaca cheese, melted on a cast iron skillet. Feel free to top it off with any of out taco fillings. Picture shown with chorizo (not included unless added extra).

Shrimp Aguachile (RAW)

Shrimp Aguachile (RAW)

$17.00

Citrus and chile spiked ceviche-like Mexican dish made of raw shrimp, submerged in lime juice seasoned with serrano peppers, salt, coriander, slices of pickled onion. Tostadas and on the side.

Spicy Potatoes

Spicy Potatoes

$8.50

Quartered Russet Potates, twice cooked, then sauteed in onions with serrano chile and cilantro-infused butter.

Mac & Chich

Mac & Chich

$13.00

Creamy Pasta tossed in our Signature Beer/Cheese sauce along with Pork Belly Chicharron in Salsa Verde. Topped with crushed chicharrones and green onion.

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.00
Side of Refried Beans (Not Vegan)

Side of Refried Beans (Not Vegan)

$6.50

Black beans slowly cooked and then fried in pork lard with dried chipotles, oregano, cumin and avocado leaf. Top it off with house made chorizo for $3. Bag of house made Chips on the side.

Side of Red Rice (Not Vegan)

Side of Red Rice (Not Vegan)

$6.50

White rice cooked with tomatoes, cumin, and oregano, just like grandma used to. Avocado and Cilantro on top.

Sope de la casa

Sope de la casa

$8.00
Tortillas Corn (14)

Tortillas Corn (14)

$4.00

Made with organic blue corn nixtamal masa.

Shrimp "Tostada" (RAW)

$12.00

Raw Shrimp in Aguachile Verde, Salsa Negra, Micro Cilantro, Avocado Slices, Lime-Pickled Onions served on top of a Sope, "tostada style". ALLERGEN WARNING: CONTAINS PEANUTS AND RAW SEAFOOD.

Tacos

On freshly-made 4.5 in tortilla, made from landrace corn, nixtamalized and ground in-house daily.

Taco Kits

$90.00

Create your own tacos at home. Choose from two of our meats/fillings and either rice or beans as a side. The kit comes with enough meat and tortillas for twenty-five 2-oz tacos. Condiments and Salsas are sold separately.

Chicharron

Chicharron

$5.50

Pork belly sliced thin and roasted, then diced and sauteed in salsa verde. Lime-pickled onions on top.

Rajas con Queso

Rajas con Queso

$5.50

Roasted poblano “in rajas”, sauteed with House-made crema, Oaxaca cheese and corn.

Smoked Chicken Salsa Verde

Smoked Chicken Salsa Verde

$5.50

Shredded roasted chicken, simmered in our House Salsa Verde. Topped with queso fresco.

Braised Chicken in Mole

Braised Chicken in Mole

$5.50

Shredded roasted chicken, simmered in our House-made mole. House-made crema and toasted black sesame seeds on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING).

Shrimp Mazatlan Style

Shrimp Mazatlan Style

$5.50

Inspired by the classic “Taco Gobernador”: Sautéed shrimp, with caramelized bacon, garlic, and melted Oaxaca cheese.

Short Rib Barbacoa

Short Rib Barbacoa

$5.50

Beef short-rib braised "barbacoa-style" in our guajillo-chipotle and onion braise. Avocado on top.

Tortillas Corn (14)

Tortillas Corn (14)

$4.00

Made with organic blue corn nixtamal masa.

Pork al Pastor Taco

Pork al Pastor Taco

$6.50

Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.

Porky Shrimp Taco

Porky Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Shrimp sautéed in the fat rendered from our Chicharrón, bathed in a beer based Cheese sauce and finished off with bacon bits; all sits on a bed of Refried Beans, Smoked Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli. Micro Arugula on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)

Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.

Nixtaco Combination Taco

Nixtaco Combination Taco

$7.00

Shrimp Mazatlán-Style, Rajas con Queso, Chicharrón, Micro Cilantro and Toasted Sesame Seed/Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, on a bed of Grilled Oaxaca Cheese. Micro Cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)

Roadkill Taco

Roadkill Taco

$6.00

Shredded pork belly, sautéed with chile, tomatoes and onion. On a bed of grilled cheese topped with micro cilantro. (Similar flavors as the traditional dish from Northern Mexico: Atropellado.)

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

Grilled Hanger Steak on a bed of caramelized Oaxaca cheese, with grilled onions and salsa verde.

Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Taco

$6.50

Bacon Fest 2017 Special Taco. Grilled Pork Belly Slab, on a bed of refried beans and grilled cheese, Peanut Chipotle Sauce, Micro Cilantro. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)

Octopus Taco

Octopus Taco

$8.00

Grilled Octopus, sautéed with serrano chiles, onion, cilantro and lime, Peanut Chipotle sauce, Micro Cilantro. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Smoked pork shoulder carnitas style, with diced onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

QuesaBirria x2

QuesaBirria x2

$10.00

What's better than one quesabirria?? TWO QUESABIRRIAS! Two beef birria on our house corn tortilla, grilled with beef drippings and Oaxaca cheese.

QuesaBirria

QuesaBirria

$6.00

Beef Birria on our house corn tortilla, grilled with beef drippings and Oaxaca cheese.

Fried Chicken Taco

Fried Chicken Taco

$7.00

WARNING: THE NASHVILLE HOT VERSION is extremely hot. Order at your own risk. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES. Grilled cheese, Nixtaco fried chicken, peanut chipotle sauce drizzle and micro cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)

Smoked Rib Taco

Smoked Rib Taco

Avocado Explosion

Avocado Explosion

$5.00

Fried Avocado, lime pickled onions, toasted chili and sesame seed oil, Chipotle-Peanut aioli, micro cilantro. ALLERGEN WARNING: PEANUTS.

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$5.00

Sauteed Cremini mushrooms. Avocado slices, lime, micro cilantro.

Potato Taco

Potato Taco

$5.00

Diced crispy potatoes. Lime almond aioli, smoked paprika, pickled red onion, micro arugula.

Corn Taco

Corn Taco

$5.00

Corn on the cob on a tortilla. Peanut chipotle aioli, lime, chili powder.

Spicy Tofu Taco

Spicy Tofu Taco

$5.00

Diced tofu fried and sautéed in salsa roja, salsa negra and micro cilantro.

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower in peanut chipotle sauce with Salsa Negra, topped with pickled onions and micro cilantro. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)

Burritos

On a 10 in Flour Tortilla from Mi Rancho, with grilled cheese, refried beans and your filling of choice with its respective condiments.
Burrito Chicharron

Burrito Chicharron

$15.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pickled onions, cilantro, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen Warning)

Burrito Short Rib

$15.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shredded short rib, avocado slices.

Burrito Pollo en Mole

$15.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, *chicken mole, crema. *Nut Allergen Warning

Burrito Rajas con Queso

Burrito Rajas con Queso

$15.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, roasted poblano peppers, corn, crema, avocado slices.

Burrito Shrimp Mazatlan Style

$15.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shrimp, bacon, avocado slices.

Burrito Pollo Verde

$15.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shredded chicken salsa verde, avocado slices.

Burrito Bean and Cheese

$8.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans.

Burrito Carne Asada

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, carne asada, caramelized onions, salsa verde, avocado slices.

Burrito Combination

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, chicharron salsa verde (pork), shrimp, bacon, roasted poblano peppers with corn and crema, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Peanut chipotle sauce)

Burrito Pork Belly

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pork belly, cumin honey glazed pork belly, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Nut allergen warning)

Burrito Al Pastor

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pork al pastor, roasted pineapple, diced white onion, salsa verde, cilantro, avocado slices.

Burrito Roadkill

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, roadkill (pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions and serrano pepper.) avocado slices.

Burrito Spicy Shrimp

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shrimp sautéed with garlic, onion, lime and cilantro, avocado slices.

Burrito Porky Shrimp

$16.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, shrimp, *peanut chipotle sauce, scallions, salsa negra, chicharron powder, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen warning)

Crispy Potato Burrito

$14.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, diced fried potatoes, *almond aioli, pickled onion, avocado slices. *(Allergen Warning)

Spicy Tofu Burrito

$14.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, diced fried tofu sautéed in salsa roja, salsa negra, micro cilantro, avocado slices.

Grilled Mushroom Burrito

$14.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, sautéed cremini mushrooms with onions and cilantro, avocado slices.

Burrito Smoked Carnitas

Burrito Smoked Carnitas

$18.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, diced white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado slices. Slowly smoked pork shoulder carnitas style.

Burrito Octopus

$18.50

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, parboiled octopus, then sautéed with onions, lime, serrano pepper and cilantro. *Peanut chipotle sauce, scallions, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen Warning)

Twenty Dollar Burrito

Twenty Dollar Burrito

$20.00

Fried Chicken and Smoked Carnitas, on a bed of Refried Beans & Grilled Cheese, then topped with Rajas Con Queso, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, our trademarked Salsa Negra, and Avocado slices.

Fried Chicken Burrito

$17.00

10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, fried chicken, salsa negra, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices. *(Nut Allergen Warning)

Quesadillas

On 8 in Flour Tortilla from Mi Rancho unless otherwise noted.

Flour Quesadilla

$6.00

8" flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese.

Corn Quesadilla

$3.50

Freshly made nixtamalized tortilla with Oaxaca cheese.

Chichadilla

Chichadilla

$12.00

8" flour tortilla with caramelized Oaxaca cheese, chicharron verde (pork), pickled onions.

Gringa

$13.50

8" flour tortilla caramelized Oaxaca cheese, pork al pastor.

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

8" flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms with lime and cilantro.

Toby Special

Toby Special

$12.00

Toby's favorite menu item!!! 8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, shrimp Mazatlan style, with beer cheese sauce and bacon.

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

8" flour tortilla with caramelized Oaxaca cheese, shrimp sautéed with garlic, onions, lime and serrano pepper.

Combination Quesadilla

$14.00

8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, with chicharron salsa verde (pork), shrimp and poblano pepper. Peanut chipotle sauce. (ALLERGEN WARNING)

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.50

8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, caramelized onion and salsa verde.

Campechana

$14.00

Famous taco from Monterrey!!! 8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese, pork al pastor and carne asada. Slices of avocado.

Roadkill Quesadilla

Roadkill Quesadilla

$13.00

8" flour tortilla, caramelized Oaxaca cheese with *roadkill (sautéed pork with tomatoes, onion and serrano pepper.) *In Monterrey, Mexico we call it "atropellado".

Fried Chicken Quesadilla

QuesaBirria Quesadilla

QuesaBirria Quesadilla

$12.00

The new sensation!!! 8" flour tortilla, melted Oaxaca cheese, with beef. Birria sauce on the side.

BAKERY

Churros

Churros

Order of 3 churros.

Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$6.00

Flan

CHIPS & SALSAS & Other Stuff TO GO

Salsa 4 oz portion cup

Salsa 4 oz portion cup

$1.00

Freshly Made Salsa with the best ingredients. Unique flavors that everyone loves!

Small Bag of Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$3.00

Large Bag Of Chips

Tortillas Corn (14)

Tortillas Corn (14)

$4.00

Made with organic blue corn nixtamal masa.

Masa (lb)

$4.00

Specials

House sope topped with refried beans, cremini mushrooms in mole sauce, queso fresco *PEANUT ALLERGY
Pozole Rojo

Pozole Rojo

Classic Winter dish from back home in Mexico. It feeds the soul and especially good on cold days. It’s essentially a spicy pork-based broth with shredded pork and a twist: overcooked nixtamalized corn kernels, often referred to as Hominy.

House Spirits

Emilia Vodka Bottle (750ml)

Emilia Vodka Bottle (750ml)

$28.00

House-made Vodka, made from corn. Distilled 6 times. 80 proof (40% ABV). Maximum of three bottles per person per day.

Dorotea Gin Bottle (750ml)

Dorotea Gin Bottle (750ml)

$29.00

House Mixes

Nixtaco Michelada Mix

Nixtaco Michelada Mix

$12.00

Nixtaco's orginal receipe includes tomato juice, lime juice, chiles and spices. Makes 5 servings (aprox). 750ml/ 25.3oz

Soft Drinks

Bottled Coca Cola 235 ml

Bottled Coca Cola 235 ml

Bottled Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$3.50

Squirt Can

Jarritos

Jarritos

Lagunitas Hop Water

Lagunitas Hop Water

$3.50

This is an IPA-inspired sparkling beverage steeped in craft brewing tradition that's zero-alcohol, zero-carbohydrate, and zero-calorie.

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Nixtaco we want to open people's eyes, and palates, to a whole new take on Mexican food. We are different on purpose and with purpose. Bib Gourmand Michelin Guide 2021 Come in and enjoy!

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville, CA 95661

