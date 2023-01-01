Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Bar Milltown

review star

No reviews yet

350 Ryders Lane

Milltown, NJ 08850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Double dirty chai
Iced coffee
Cocoa hot chocolate

Brewed coffee

Hot coffee

$2.70+

Iced coffee

$3.50+

Brewed tea

Hot tea

$2.70+

Iced tea

$3.50+

Buy tea bags

$0.90

Hot chocolate

Cocoa hot chocolate

$4.60+

White hot chocolate

$4.80+

Espresso shots

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso con panna

$3.50

Espresso macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$4.50+

The Coffee Bar [4oz]

$4.70

Barista drinks

Café au lait

$4.20+

Cortado [4oz]

$4.50

Flat white [6oz]

$4.90

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Caffè latte

$5.50+

Iced latte

$5.00+

Spiced iced Latte

$5.70+

Latte macchiato

$5.00+

Iced latte macchiato

$4.80+

Caramel macchiato

$5.50+

Iced caramel macchiato

$5.30+

Chai latte

$5.00+

Iced chai latte

$4.80+

Dirty chai

$5.80+

Iced dirty chai

$5.60+

Double dirty chai

$6.40+

Iced double dirty chai

$6.20+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

International Gourmet Shop

Website

Location

350 Ryders Lane, Milltown, NJ 08850

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
orange star4.3 • 724
210 RYDERS LN MILLTOWN, NJ 08850
View restaurantnext
Köy Turkish Grill - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
336 NJ-18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
K-Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
300 State Route 18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick
orange star4.2 • 350
230 Washington Pl North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Mr. Subs - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
723 NJ 18 SOUTH EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
Butcher 360
orange starNo Reviews
360 Georges Rd. Unit A North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milltown

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
orange star4.3 • 724
210 RYDERS LN MILLTOWN, NJ 08850
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milltown
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston