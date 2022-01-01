Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions

Ethiopian Harrar

Ethiopia Harrar is the finest "mocha type" coffee and is grown on plantations at an altitude of 5,000 to 6,000 feet near the old capital of Harrar. It originated on the mountain plateaus of Ethiopia and was discovered by Kaldi, an Abyssinian goat-herder. This dry processed coffee is strongly flavored and is often described as wild or primitive. It has body, high acidity and excellent aroma.