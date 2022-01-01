Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions

118 Main Street

Worcester, MA 01608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Latte (Hot or Iced)
Cider Donut

Bread

Sourdough

$8.00

Day Old Honey Oat

$4.00

Ciabatta

$7.50
 Focaccia

Focaccia

$6.00

Baguette

$3.75Out of stock
 Olive Sourdough

Olive Sourdough

$9.00Out of stock

Our most popular bread made with a tangy sourdough starter and fermented over 48 hours

Pretzel

$5.50Out of stock

Croissants & Other Breakfast Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00+

Freshly cracked scrambled egg, home made aioli, choice of meat, on freshly baked bread.

What’s in the Box

$26.25
Cider Donut

Cider Donut

$3.25

This item is possibly one of our most popular offerings! We bake our doughnut dough and brush it with butter then finish it by tossing it in cinnamon sugar. It is cakey, soft, light & rich all at the same time! I never tire of "sampling" these donuts!

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Cheddar Bagel

$2.25

Butter Croissant

$4.15

Chocolate Croissant

$5.20

Bacon And Cheese Croissant

$5.20

Cheese Danish

$5.20

Churro Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.20

Monkey Bread

$5.20

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.20Out of stock

Raspberry Kougin Amann

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.20

French Toast Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.20Out of stock

Pumpkin Butter Poptart

$4.25Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.60

Fall Themed Decorated Cookies

$4.20

Butterscotch Cookie

$2.60

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie

$2.90

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie

$3.75

Dulce De Leche Macaron

$4.20Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.60

Breast Cancer Awareness Decorated Sugar Cookie

$5.20Out of stock

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Drip coffee brewed with Armeno Sumatra Takengon Vienesse Roast.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Our house cold brew blend roasted weekly by Armeno Coffee Roasters, steeped overnight for a bold and smooth coffee experience.

Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Single or double shot of espresso. Topped with steamed milk and silky micro foam. Brewed with Armeno Sumatra Takengon Vienesse Roast

Cappuccino (Hot or Iced)

Cappuccino (Hot or Iced)

$4.25+

Single or double shot of espresso. Topped with steamed milk and lots of foam. Brewed with Armeno Sumatra Takengon Vienesse Roast

Mocha (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

Single or double shot of espresso. House made chocolate syrup. Topped with steamed milk and foam. Brewed with Armeno Sumatra Takengon Vienesse Roast

Coconut Cold Brew Latte

$5.25+

Cold brew concentrate blended with coconut. Sweet, creamy, and vegan!!

Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

House chai tea, brewed with cardamom and ginger. Topped with steamed milk and foam.

Dirty Chai (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

House chai tea, brewed with cardamom and ginger. Single or double shot of espresso, topped with steamed milk and foam.

Tuesday Coffee Special

$2.00+

Sweetened Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Small Cold Brew Latte

$5.00

Cold brew concentrate, choice of milk, and ice. Perfect for that needed boost of caffeine!

Large Cold Brew latte

$6.00

Cold brew concentrate, choice of milk, and ice. Perfect for that needed boost of caffeine!

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

London Fog (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea, vanilla. Topped with steamed milk and foam.

Espresso

$1.75+

So how or double shot of Armeno Sumatra Takengon Vienesse roast.

Americano (Hot or Iced)

$3.50+

Single or double shot of espresso. Topped with hot water. Brewed with Armeno Sumatra Takengon Vienesse Roast

Cafe au Lait (Hot or Iced)

$3.00+

Coffee with steamed milk.

Single Macchiato

$2.75

Single shot of espresso with equal part steamed milk

Double Macchiato

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with equal part steamed milk

Black Iced Tea

$3.75+
Box of Coffee 96oz

Box of Coffee 96oz

$26.00

comes with cups and lids and stirrers.

Apple Cider

$4.25

Monday Coffee Special

$2.00+Out of stock

Lunch Sandwiches

Lemon blueberry basil chicken salad with candied walnuts, pickled red onion, roasted zucchini, and golden raisins. Served over green leaf lettuce on a fresh butter croissant.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Pesto Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced Turkey with our house made pesto, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked ham with pickles, whole grain mustard, cabot cheddar cheese, and lettuce

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

House made aioli, hardboiled eggs, and lettuce

Bacon

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Deep River Chips

$2.00

Roasted Veggies

$1.00

Armeno Whole Bean Coffee

Ethiopian Harrar

Ethiopian Harrar

$18.00

Ethiopia Harrar is the finest "mocha type" coffee and is grown on plantations at an altitude of 5,000 to 6,000 feet near the old capital of Harrar. It originated on the mountain plateaus of Ethiopia and was discovered by Kaldi, an Abyssinian goat-herder. This dry processed coffee is strongly flavored and is often described as wild or primitive. It has body, high acidity and excellent aroma.

Sumatra Takengon viannese roast

$17.00Out of stock

What separates Sumatra Takengon from Sumatra Mandheling is where its farmed, in the district of Takengon around Lake Tawar. This area is Fair Trade certified, meaning our Sumatra Takengon coffee is sustainably farmed and processed in fair labor conditions. Sumatra Takengon fits the description of most Indonesians, being full bodied and low in acidity but expect a flower finish with notes of brown sugar and spice.

Cold Brew Blend

Cold Brew Blend

$17.00

Any Armeno coffees can be ground to you specification.

Colombia Narino

$17.00

Espresso Blend

$17.00
Dark Roast

Dark Roast

$16.00Out of stock
Double Bourbon

Double Bourbon

$20.00Out of stock

Whether you're a Bourbon drinker or not, the marriage of flavors is a treat. Green beans were aged in house for about a month in a double bourbon barrel that housed bourbon for over 15 years. The beans were then roasted and spent a few more days in another bourbon barrel. Infused with the bourbon flavor, the aroma is invigorating. Full bodied, sweet and syrupy with vanilla notes, our bourbon aged coffee makes for a great cold brew or after dinner cup.

Black And Tan

$17.00Out of stock

Tea & Other Beverages

Black Iced Tea

$3.75+
Mighty Leaf Tea 16oz

Mighty Leaf Tea 16oz

$2.75

Spring Jasmine Green African Nectar Breakfast Black Tea Earl Grey Please specify tea in the comments!

Seltzer 16oz

Seltzer 16oz

$1.75+
Seltzer 12oz can

Seltzer 12oz can

$1.00+

Polar Water

$1.25

Nantucket Nectars

$2.25+

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75+Out of stock

Thanksgiving 2022

Traditional Apple Pie

$26.00

Classic Apple Crisp

$24.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$30.00

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

$28.00

Ready to Bake Pie Shells

$12.00

Assorted Cookies (Half-Dozen)

$15.00

Quiche Lorraine

$28.00

Autumn Harvest Quiche

$28.00

Pan de Mie Rolls (Half-Dozen)

$9.00

Local Honey Wheat Rolls (Half-Dozen)

$9.50

Local Corn Bread

$10.00

Cranberry Sauce (One Pint)

$9.00

Plain Stuffing Bread (1lb Bag)

$6.00

Gravy (One Quart)

$15.00

Charcuterie with a Demi-Baguette

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made with Love

Website

Location

118 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608

Directions

Gallery
Crust Bakeshop image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

