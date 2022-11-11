Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

73 Reviews

$

155 Bridge Rd

Salisbury, MA 01952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Create Your Own Omelette
Bacon

BEVERAGE MENU

MED Coffee

$3.59

16 oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Iced Dolganna

$4.99

New take on coffee! Thick, Foamy Coffee poured over iced Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]

Almond Milk

$0.50

Flavor Shot

Iced Latte

$5.29

Fresh LaVazza Espresso over Ice topped with Frothy Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]

Hot Latte

$4.99

LaVazza Espresso topped with Hot, freshly Steamed Milk! [Take Out Size 16 oz.]

Hot Cappuccino

$3.99

LaVazza Espresso topped with Frothy, Steamed Milk. [Take Out Size 12 oz.]

S'Mores Latte [Hot]

$5.99

LaVazza Espresso blended with Cinnamon, Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow Syrup topped with Foamed Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]

S'Mores Latte [Iced]

$6.99

Fresh LaVazza Espresso over Ice with Cinnamon, Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow Syrup with Frothy Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]

Maple French Latte [Hot]

$5.99

LaVazza Espresso blended with Maple and Vanilla Syrups, Cinnamon and Foamed Milk

Maple French Latte [Iced]

$6.99

LaVazza Espresso blended with Maple and Vanilla Syrups and Cinnamon over Ice with Foamed Milk

Cookie Dough Latte [Hot]

$5.99

Cookie Dough Latte [Iced]

$6.99

Med Tea

$3.29

16 oz.

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Our Homemade, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea. Nothing added! Specify if you'd like Lemon or Sugar.

Lemonade

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Our Homemade, Unsweetened Iced Tea mixed with Minute Maid Lemonade. Refreshing and not overly sweet! [One Size 24 oz.]

Prickly Pear Iced Tea

$3.99

Raspberry Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Coca-Cola

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Diet Coke

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Sprite

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Barq's Root Beet

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Cranberry Spritzer

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Orange Juice

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

V8 Juice

$2.49

Tropocal Juice

$3.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

White Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Specify if you'd like Whipped Cream on top. [One Size 16 oz.]

Single Espresso

$2.49

Torched HC

$4.99

Hot Water/Lemon

$0.30

Water

Turbo Shot

$1.49

Cup To Go

$0.99

Latte Flight

$12.99

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Hot

$5.99

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.99

Butterscotch Sweet Cream Hot Latte

$5.99

Butterscotch Sweet Cream Iced Latte

$6.99

Bananas Foster Latte [Hot]

$5.99

Bananas Foster Latte [Iced]

$6.99

BRKFST Meals

One Egg

$7.99

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

Two Eggs

$8.99

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

Three Eggs

$9.99

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

Garden Scramble

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Mushrooms scrambled into eggs topped with Feta Cheese and Hollandaise Sauce served with Toast and Homefries.

222 Special

$7.99

Two Eggs, Two Bacon and Two Silver Dollar Pancakes

The Hungry Man

$13.99

Three Eggs, Meat, Toast, Homefries and choice of Pancakes or French Toast

California Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, sliced avocado and salsa verde over tater tots!

Route 1 Pile Up

$13.99

Our corned beef hash, shredded hashbrowns, baked beans, two over easy eggs and hollandaise sauce piled high with a side of toast!

BRKFST Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.69

Egg, Cheese and Meat on Toast, an English Muffin or a Biscuit

Bagel Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, Cheese and Meat on choice of Bagel

Croissant Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, Cheese and Meat on a Croissant

Wake Up Wrap

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and Meat in a Wrap

CB Hash Melt

$13.99

Nancy's Homemade Hash, Two Fried Eggs and Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread with Homefries

South of the Border Sandwich

$12.99

Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries

Barnyard Sandwich

$13.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Two Fried Eggs and Cheese on a grilled Brioche Roll with a Breakfast Side.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Salsa in a Wrap with a Breakfast Side

Western Sandwich

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions and ham on a house knotted roll with one breakfast side

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Homefries or French Fries.

The Slow Rise

$9.99

Two Fried Eggs, Swiss, Spinach and Tomato on Toast with Homefries.

Breakfast Club

$9.99

A Ham, Egg and Cheese stacked on a Sausage, Egg and Cheese on three slices of Toast of your choice.

Protein Wrap

$12.99

Breakfast Roll

$9.99

Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage with two Fried Eggs and Cheese on a Homemade Knotted Roll with a Breakfast Side

Eggs Benedict

Real Lobster from David's topped with Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin with Homefries.

American Bene

$13.99

Poached Eggs, Ham and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin served with Homefries

Irish Bene

$13.99

Nancy's Homemade Hash! With Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin with Homefries

Avocado Bene

$13.99

Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins served with Homefries.

Italian Bene

$13.99

Poached Eggs, Sausage Patties and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled Enligsh Muffin with Homefries

Fire House Bene

$13.99

Poached Eggs, Spicy Jalapeno Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce over a grilled Homemade Biscuit served with Homefries

Veggie Bene

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.

Bacon Benedict

$13.99

Bacon, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce over Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.

Spinach & Tomato Bene

$13.99

Fresh Spinach and sliced Tomatoes topped with Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.

HALF BENEDICT

$8.99

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast

Pancake

$3.29+

Choice of 1, 2 or 3 Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of fillings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated

French Toast

$2.99+

Choice of 1, 2 or 3 slices of Texas Toast dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown with your choice of toppings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated

Homemade Waffle

$7.99

Waffles are made custom to order! Add your choice of fillings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$4.29+

1, 2 or 3 slices of our homemade Cinnamon Raisin Bread hand sliced to order, dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown served with a side of our homemade Cinnamon Butter and Maple Syrup

Apple Crisp French Toast

$3.99+

Choice of 1, 2 or 3 slices of Texas Toast dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown topped with our homemade Apple Crisp and a side of our homemade Cinnamon Butter and Maple Syrup

Funfetti Waffle

$9.99

Waffle made to order filled with your favorite Cereal Marshmallows, colorful Funfetti Sequins and Chocolate Chips topped with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar

Oreo Waffle

$9.99

Chunks of Cookie Pieces, Chocolate Chips and White Chocolate inside a homemade Waffle made to order with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar

Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Omelettes

Marshview Omelette

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese, Bacon, Ham and Sausage in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Popeye Omelette

$12.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in an Omelette with Toast and Homefries.

Chicken Parm Omelette

$13.99

Create Your Own Omelette

$8.99

Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries. Build your own fillings, Meats, Cheeses and Veggies.

ABC Omelette

$13.99

Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Omelette with Toast and Homefries.

Ham n' Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sliced Ham and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Bacon n' Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Hash n' Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Nancy's Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Western Omlette

$12.99

Peppers, Onions, Ham and Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Cordon Bleu Omelette

$14.99

Grilled chicken, ham, swiss and hollandaise sauce

Benedict Omelette

$12.99

Ham, swiss and hollandaise sauce

Asparagus & Cheese

$13.99

Topped with hollandaise sauce!

Broccoli & Cheese

$12.99

Reuben Omelette

$13.99

Our own corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

EASTERN Omelette

$12.99

BRKFST Sides

Bacon

$4.49

Baked Ham

$4.49

Sausage Links

$4.49

Sausage Patties

$4.49

CB Hash Side

$6.99

Spicy Jalapeno Bacon

$5.49

Homefries

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Toast

$2.49

Bagel

$2.99

Ultimate Homefries

$6.99

Peppers, Onions, Bacon and Cheese melted over our Homefries!

Grilled Muffin

$2.99

Heated Muffin

$2.99

Coffee Roll

$3.99

Single Egg Side

$1.59

Two Eggs Side

$2.69

Grilled Croissant

$2.49

Side Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Cinnamon Butter

$0.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Honey

$0.99

Biscuit

$2.49

New! Tater Tots!

$3.99

New! Chipotle Homefries

$4.99

LRG Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Avocado Side

$3.29

Side Fried Plantains

$4.99

Side Cranberry Sauce

$0.99

Banana

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.50

Kids Menu

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

4 small pancakes with syrup and butter. Add any fillings!

Kids Breakfast

$5.99

Single Egg, Meat, one slice of Toast and Homefries.

Kids French Toast

$4.99

One slice of French Toast and two strips of Bacon OR two Sausage Links.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

Baked Goods

Fresh Muffin

$2.69

[As is only. Find "Grilled Muffin" under Breakfast Sides]

Raspberry Turnover

$2.69

Apple Turnover

$2.69

Cinn-Nut Twist

$2.69

1/2 dz Muffins

$14.99

Coffee Roll

$3.49

Loaf of Cinnamon-Raisin

$5.99

Loaf of Cheddar Or White Bread

$5.99

Raspberry Twist

$2.49

Scone

$2.99

Knotted Roll

$1.49

Our delicious homemade knotted bread roll. Great for sandwiches, the size of a hamburger bun!

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.29

Croissant

$2.49

Figure 8 Danish

$2.69

Dozen Cookies

$5.99

Hermit Cookie

$2.99

Donut

$2.49Out of stock

Raspberry Cream Turnover

$4.29

Raspberry Filling, Homemade Whipped Cream and Flaky Pastry.

Eclair

$4.49

Homemade choux pastry filled with vanilla bavarian creme and topped with a bit of fudgy ganache.

Chocolate Cream Moon

$4.29

Same Chocolate Whoppie Pie you love filled with our Homemade, REAL Whipped Cream.

Pumpkin Cream Moon

$4.29

Suzie Q

$3.69

Muffin-sized Cupcake with Buttercream Filling and Fudge on top!

Apple Crisp

$8.99

Shortbread Cookie

$2.49

Pistachio Moons

$4.49

Lemon Birds Nests

$4.49

Vanilla Cake, Homemade Whipped Cream, Lemon Filling and Coconut.

Triple Choc Torte Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Single Cupcake

$2.49

Mocha Cakes

$4.49

Raspberry jelly roll coated in coconut and topped with our homemade mocha frosting

Pumpkin Cream Pie Slice

$3.99

Choc Chip Cookie

$4.99

Princess Cupcake

$3.99

White-Almond cake with Raspberry Filling and REAL Buttercream Frosting made with our own Homemade Butter

Baby Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

6 Pk Choc Chip Cookies

$4.99

LUNCH Sandwiches

Gobbler Panini

$12.99

Our own honey-roasted and seasoned Turkey sliced to order with our Homemade Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayo on grilled Sourdough Bread served with Hand-cut Fries

Famous Reuben

$13.99

Lean Corned Beef, hand-cut to order with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island on Marble Rye with Hand-cut Fries

Patty Melt

$12.99

Black Angus Burger, Swiss and Grilled Onions on Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Our all-white Tuna Salad and Melted Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye bread served with Hand-cut Fries

Roasted Turkey Sndwch

$11.99

Nancy's oven-roasted Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Ham n' Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Tuna Sndwch

$11.99

Our house-made, all white-meat Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries or Homefries.

Grilled Cheese Plate

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken grilled to order with Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Mayo and Cheddar Cheese in a wrap with Hand-cut Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Caesar Dressing and Onions in a Wrap with Hand-cut Fries.

The Rachel Wrap

$12.99

Our own Corned Beef Brisket, hand-cut to order with Nancy's Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese and our Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.

Turkey Salad Wrap

$12.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers

Rings Island Burger

$12.99

Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and two crispy Onion Rings serve with Hand-cut Fries

Patty Melt

$12.99

Black Angus Burger, Swiss and Grilled Onions on Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Black Angus Burger and American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo served with Hand-cut Fries.

Hamburger

$10.99

Black Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Marshburger

$12.99

Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, American Cheese and Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, and Over Easy Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Bacon Swiss Burger

$12.99

Club Sandwiches

Tuna Club

$12.99

All white Tuna Salad with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato club style on three slices of Toast of your choice with Hand-cut Fries

Ham n' Cheese Club

$12.99

Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Turkey Club

$12.99

Nancy's Roasted Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of three slices of Toast served with Hand-cut Fries.

Cheeseburger Club

$12.99

Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Deli Club

$12.99

Nancy's Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Plates

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

The Oscar

$8.99Out of stock

Hummel Hot Dog in a buttery grilled Roll served with Hand-cut Fries

Ollie and Odie

$12.99Out of stock

Twin Hummel Hot Dogs in buttery grilled Rolls served with Hand-cut Fries

Grilled Cheese Plate

$8.99

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Soup

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Soup & Gourmet

$14.99

TAKE OUT Soup

$6.99

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Bag of Chips

$2.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Side

$3.99

Hot Dog Side

$2.99Out of stock

Chipotle French Fries Side

$4.99

Chicken Tender Side

$7.99

Specials

Beignet Starter

$6.99Out of stock

Steak Tips And Eggs

$16.99

Caponata Omelette

$13.99

Buffalo Mac Cheese Balls

$7.99

Smoked Salmon Bene

$16.99

Chili & Biscuit

$9.99

El Diablo Omlette

$16.99

Caponata Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Chocolate Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.99

Pot Roast Melt

$14.99

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Prepared Foods

8" Boston Cream Cake

$19.95

8" Marble Birthday Cake

$22.95

8" Carrot Cake - Single Layer

$12.95

Apple Cream Pie

$17.95Out of stock

Pot Roast Dinner [Prepared]

$12.99Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$16.95Out of stock

Beef Stronagoff [Prepared]

$14.99

Chicken Broccoli Ziti [Prepared]

$11.99

James River Pulled Pork [Prepared]

$9.99

Three Cheese Lasagna [Prepared]

$11.99

Apple Pie

$16.95Out of stock

Game Day Buffalo Wings [Prepared]

$10.99

Ham Dinner [Prepared]

$16.99

Pork Pie w/ Spinach [Prepared]

$5.99

Prepared Soup

$6.99

Baked Ziti [Prepared]

$10.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes [Prepared]

$5.99

Cran Apple Vinaigrette [Prepared]

$3.99

Caramel Apple Pie

$17.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salisbury's friendliest family run restaurant offering homemade breakfast lunch and bakery items!

Website

Location

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury, MA 01952

Directions

Gallery
Nancy's Marshview Cafe image
Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
175 Bridge St Salisbury, MA 01912
View restaurantnext
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star3.8 • 827
16 Pleasant St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar by the Sea
orange star4.4 • 405
75 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
The Poynt
orange starNo Reviews
31 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
The Joy Nest
orange star4.0 • 24
50 Water St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
orange starNo Reviews
92 PLEASANT STREET Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salisbury

Hodgies Too of Salisbury
orange star4.7 • 508
136 Rabbit Road Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Groundswell Surf Cafe
orange star4.7 • 250
25 BROADWAY Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Blue Ocean Event Center
orange star4.7 • 60
4 Ocean Front N Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Swell Willey's
orange star5.0 • 12
4 broadway Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salisbury
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston