NN Burger Tappahannock

303 Queen Street

Tappahannock, VA 22560

Lobster Rolls

NN Lobster Roll (Connecticut Style)

$19.00

Wild-Caught Lobster Meat on a Butter-Crisped New England Roll. Served Connecticut-Style (Warm with Butter and Lemon) on a sampling of “NN” Twister Chips. *Limited Quantity Made Daily 19

NN Lobster Roll (Maine Style)

$19.00

Wild-Caught Lobster Meat on a Butter-Crisped New England Roll. Served Maine-Style (Chilled with a Touch of Mayo) on a sampling of “NN” Twister Chips. *Limited Quantity Made Daily 19

Burgers

100% All-Natural Beef! Never Frozen, Ever! No Antibiotics, Steroids, or Hormones!
NN Classic Cheeseburger

$9.00

Featuring Our Creamy “NN” Sauce, American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. 9

Smokehouse Bacon Blue

$10.00

Topped with Imported Danish Bleu Cheese, Smokehouse Bacon, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Sauce 10

Sunrise Brunch Burger

$12.00

Premium Wagyu Beef Burger Topped with an Egg, Smokehouse Bacon, Classic American Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Creamy “NN” Sauce 12

Top Notch Burger

$12.00

Premium Wagyu Beef Burger, House-Made Bacon Jam, Aged Swiss, Sautéed Mushroom, Roasted Garlic Truffle Aioli 12

Pesto Provolone Burger

$12.00

Our Premium Wagyu Beef, Melted Provolone, Vine Ripened Tomato, House-Made Pesto Sauce 12

Spicy Inferno Burger

$9.00

Topped with a Mountain of Jalapeños, Hot Sauce, Spicy Dust, Creamy Molten Cheese Sauce 9

CYO Burger

$8.50

Create Your Own Burger 8.5

Santa Fe Black Bean Burger

$9.00

Brushed with Smokehouse BBQ Glaze, Aged White Cheddar, Crisp Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato, Red Onion, Creamy “NN” Sauce 9

Sandwiches

Craft Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato, Red Onion, Creamy “NN” Sauce, Crisped Brioche Bun 10

NN Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Golden Crispy Chicken Breast, Crisp Dill Pickle on a Toasted Buttered Bun 9

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Mahi, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato, Fresh Red Onion, and our House-Made Roasted Garlic Lemon Aioli 14

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Tender Smoked Brisket Dipped In Au Jus, Topped With Fried Onion Rings, and Moonshine Barbecue Sauce on a Crisped Brioche Bun 12

Salads

Fresh Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Aged White Cheddar, Vine Ripened Tomato, Diced Red Onion, and Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing 11

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Aged White Cheddar, Vine Ripened Tomato, Diced Red Onion, and Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing 11

Grilled Mahi Salad

$14.00

Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Mahi, Fresh Mixed Greens, Vine Ripened Tomato, Diced Red Onion, Tossed with a Lite Tangy Balsamic Vinaigrette 14

Sides

Sides
NN Twister Chips

$4.00

RIBBON-CUT FRESH FROM A WHOLE POTATO SEASONED WITH CRACKED BLACK PEPPER & SEA SALT 4

The Baked Twister Chips

$6.00

Smokehouse Bacon, Aged White Cheddar Sauce, Sour Cream

Molten Cheese Twister Chips

$6.00

House-Made Creamy Seasoned White Cheddar Sauce

Truffle Parm Twister Chips

$6.00

Black Truffle Oil, Hand-Grated Imported “Parmesan Reggiano”, Roasted Garlic Truffle Aioli

The Bay Twister Chips

$6.00

Old Bay Seasoning Drizzled with House-Made Roasted Garlic Lemon Aioli

Plain French Fries

$3.50

French Fries 3.5

Onion Rings

$4.50

Onion Rings 4.5

Kids Menu

Kids Menu
Chicken Tender Lollipops

$5.00

Chicken Tender Lollipops 5

Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Cheesy Grilled Cheese 3.5

All-Natural Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Chocolate Milk 2

All-Natural Apple Juice

$2.00

Organic Apple Juice 2

Shakes

NN Shakes
Traditional Shake

$6.00

Hand-Spun To Order, Topped With Fresh Whipped Cream. Shake Flavors Above 6

Donut-Topped Freakshake

$14.00

Rimmed with Vanilla Frosting Coated in Sprinkles and Topped with an Ice Cream Cone, Donut, Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Marshmallows, Pixie Sticks and a Burger Gummy 14

Cookie-Topped Freakshake

$14.00

Rimmed with Vanilla Frosting Coated in Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chips Topped with a Cookie Sandwich, Whipped Cream, Sprinkles, Chocolate Drizzle, Marshmallows and a Burger Gummy 14

Chocolate Cake-Topped Freakshake

$14.00

Rimmed with Chocolate Frosting Smothered in Chocolate Chips Topped with a Decadent Slice of Chocolate Cake Covered in Sprinkles, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream and a Burger Gummy. 14

Cotton Candy-Topped Freakshake

$14.00Out of stock

OUR MOST POPULAR FREAKSHAKE Topped With Hand-Spun Cotton Candy, Rimmed with Vanilla Frosting Coasted in Sprinkles, an Ice Cream Cone, Whipped Cream, Jumbo Marshmallow, and a Burger Gummy. 14

Soft Drinks

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Fresh Blackberry Lemonade

$2.75

Fresh Pineapple Mango Lemonade

$2.75
Fountain Drink

$2.75

Fountain Drink 2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water 3

Rum Runners

Sm. Rum Runner

$10.00

Made With Premium 151 Rum. Served in a Take-Home “NN” Logo Mason Jar Mug. (small) 10

Reg. Rum Runner

$13.00

Made With Premium 151 Rum. Served in a Take-Home “NN” Logo Mason Jar Mug. (Regular) 13

Draft Beer

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$6.00

Bold Rock Apple Cider 5.75

Hazy Like A Fox

$6.00

Hazy Like A Fox 5.75

Goose Island

$6.00
Bud Light

$4.75

Bud Light 4.75

Aleworks

$6.00

Legend 5.75

Devils Back Bone

$6.00

5.75

Porter

$6.00
Bold Rock Apple Cider Pitcher

$20.00

Bold Rock Apple Cider Pitcher 18

Hazy Like A Fox Pitcher

$20.00

Hazy Like A Fox Pitcher 18

Goose Island Pitcher

$20.00
Bud Light Pitcher

$5.00

Bud Light Pitcher 5

Aleworks Pitcher

$20.00
Devil's Back Bone Pitcher

$20.00

Devil's Back Bone Pitcher 18

Porter Pitcher

$20.00

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.75

Michelob Ultra 5.75

Coors Light

$5.75

Coors Light 5.75

Miller Light

$5.75

Miller Light 5.75

Wine

Babe White With Bubbles

$5.75

Babe Pinot Grigio 5.75

Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

Vodka Orange Crush

$6.00

Desserts

Desserts
Beignets

$4.50

Flash-Fried Puffed Pastries Covered In Powdered Sugar. Just Like In New Orleans 4.5

Woof Menu

Woof Menu
Four Woof Bacon Strips

$4.00

4 Bacon Strips 4

Ice Cream Pup Cup

$4.00

Ice Cream Pup Cup 4

Woof Burger Patty

$4.00

NN Burger Patty 4

Woof Chicken Breast

$4.00

NN Chicken Breast 4

Bag Of NN Doggy Treats

$4.00

NN Doggy Treats 4

Merchandise

Merchandise
NN BACON JAM

$8.00

NN GROWLER LG

$15.00

NN GROWLER SM

$10.00

NN PERSONAL SANITIZER

$3.00

NN SEASONING

$8.00

NN SUNGLASSES

$9.95

NN MASON JAR LG

$3.50

NN MASON JAR SM

$2.50

NN MUG

$3.50

NN CAP

$17.95

NN KEY RING

$0.50

Burger Keychain

$2.00

NN SNACK MIX

$5.00

DELUX GIFT BOX

$35.00

Truffle Oil Bottle

$15.00

TSHIRT

$20.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Voted "Best In Virginia" 8 straight years!

303 Queen Street, Tappahannock, VA 22560

