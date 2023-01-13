Restaurant header imageView gallery
TACOS EL FINO THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮

499 E 2700 S

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Al Pastor
Battered Fish

Tacos

Carne Asada

$4.00

Fresh corn tortilla, char grilled Carne Asada & avocado spread.

Al Pastor

$4.00

Fresh corn tortilla, thinly sliced spit grilled pork, grilled pineapple & avocado spread.

Grilled Chiken

$4.00

Fresh corn tortilla, char grilled chicken & avocado spread.

Chorizo

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh corn tortilla, spicy beef sausage & avocado spread.

Battered Fish

$4.50

Fresh corn tortilla, battered Tilapia Fish. Served with cabbage, pico de Gallo, pickled onions and chipotle/mayo dressing.

Jamaica (Hibiscus flower)

$4.00

Soy Chorizo

$4.00Out of stock

Al Pastor marinated soy Served with grilled Pineapples.

Battered Tofu

$4.00

Battered Tofu. Served with veggie chipotle mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo and pickled onions.

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

12" flour tortilla filled with Carne Asada, monterey cheese and avocado spread.

Al pastor quesadilla

$11.99

12" flour tortilla with Al Pastor, Monterey cheese and avocado spread.

Grilled Chicken quesadilla

$11.99

12" flour tortilla with grilled chicken, Monterrey cheese and avocado spread.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

12" flour tortilla with cheese, chorizo and avocado spread.

Cheese quesadilla

$7.00

12" flour tortilla filled with Monterey cheese and avocado spread.

Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Mulitas

Carne Asada Mulita

$7.00

Double tortilla, Carne Asada, Monterrey cheese and avocado spread.

Al Pastor Mulita

$7.00

Double tortilla, Al Pastor, Monterrey cheese and avocado spread.

Grilled Chicken Mulita

$7.00

Double tortilla, Monterrey cheese, Grilled Chicken and avocado spread.

Chorizo Mulita

$280.00

Double tortilla, Monterrey cheese, Chorizo and avocado spread.

Volcanes

Carne Asada Volcano

$7.00

Tostada, cheese, Carne Asada, beans and avocado spread.

Al Pastor Volcano

$7.00

Tostada, cheese, Al Pastor, beans and avocado spread.

Grilled Chicken Volcano

$7.00

Tostada, cheese, Grilled Chicken, beans & avocado spread.

Chorizo Volcano

$7.00Out of stock

Tostada, cheese, Chorizo, beans and avocado spread.

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.99

14" Tortilla with Carne asada. Beans, cheese, Pico de gallo & avocado

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.99

Al Pastor, grilled pineapple, beans, cheese, Pico de gallo, avocado spread.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Grilled chicken. Beans, onions, cilantro and avocado spread.

Rice and Beans Burrito

$7.99Out of stock

Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and fresh cheese.

Soy chorizo Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

Soy Marinated With Annatto Paste. Beans, onions, cilantro and avocado spread.

Eggs with asada burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with carne asada. Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.

Eggs with bacon burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with bacon. Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.

Eggs with grilled chicken burrito

$10.99Out of stock

Scramble eggs with grilled chicken. Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.

Eggs with chorizo burrito

$10.99Out of stock

Scrambled eggs with Chorizo. Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.

El Fino Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99+

Tortilla chips, shredded, cheese, Carne Asada, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Al Pastor Nachos

$13.99+

Tortilla chips, shredded, cheese, Al Pastor, grilled pineapple, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Grilled chicken Nachos

$13.99+

Tortilla chips, shredded, cheese, Grilled Chicken, grilled pineapple, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Chorizo Nachos

$13.99+Out of stock

Tortilla chips, shredded, cheese, Chorizo, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Quesobirria

Quesobirria

$4.99

Crispy tortilla with cheese and birria

Can Drinks

Can Drink

$1.50

Coca-Cola Pepsi-Cola Diet coke

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Water Bottle

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50

Flavors: Orange Pineapple Lime

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sangria

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

ZNECTAR

$3.99

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$3.50

Beans 6 oz

Beans

$2.00

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Chips & Guacamole

$4.50

Consome 8 oz

Consome 8 oz

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

La Tierra Del Buen Taco The Land Of The Good Taco Vengan Y Disfruten Come in and enjoy!

Location

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Directions

