No Anchovies 17 W Baltimore Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Freshly made pizza, made with Mr. Tim's 35-year-old recipe!
Location
17 W Baltimore Street, Taneytown, MD 21787
Gallery
