No Bull Steak House and Pub

Popular Items

Steak Frites
Prime Rib Special
Baby Arugala Salad

Appetizers

8 for $12 or 16 for $18 celery | house-made blue cheese or ranch choice of buffalo | No Bull BBQ sauce | teriyaki | Cajun dry rub

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

breaded scallop / applewood bacon / garlic butter

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

buffalo / teriyaki / no bull BBQ / cajun dry rub

Classic Shrimp cocktail

$3.00

no bull cocktail sauce / lemon

Crispy Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

house made marinara / shaved parmesan

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

drizzled balsamic glaze

Garlic Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

melted gruyere| crispy tortillas

Grillled Shrimp Crostini

$15.00

grilled shrimp / roasted red pepper / mozzarella cheese / plum tomato sauce / seasoned crostini / mesclun greens

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$15.00

cajun remoulade / mix greens / lemon

Lobster Rangoon

$15.00Out of stock

served with a sweet tai chili sauce

Point Judith Calamari

$12.00

vinegar pepper relish / garlic aioli / lemon / house-made marinara

Seasonal Bruschetta

$12.00

toasted sourdough / ricotta cheese / roasted cherry tomatoes / Pancetta / olive oil / salt / pepper

Prime Rib Nachos

$18.00

sliced prime rib / homemade chips / melted cheese / pico de gallo / jalapeno's / sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

marinara sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

marinaded chicken / mixed cheese / shredded lettuce / sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

mixed cheese / shredded lettuce / sour cream

Soups

Classic French Onion Soup

$8.00

sherry | garlic crostini | gruyere | crispy onion straws

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

applewood bacon | green onions | oyster crackers

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.00

applewood bacon / green onions / oyster crackers

Salads

Baby Arugala Salad

$14.00

goat cheese croquettes / golden raisins / candied pecans / green apple / lemon & olive oil

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine / shaved parmesan / house made dressing

House Salad

$9.00

english cucumber | grape tomatoes | red onions | garlic croutons | honey balsamic dressing

Mini Wedge Salad

$12.00

crispy bacon | shaved red onion | grape tomatoes | blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

fresh mozzarella / sliced tomato / garden greens / balsamic glaze

Steaks

Seasoned with NO BULL spice rub | steaks served Á la carte DRY AGED BLACK ANGUS BEEF

9 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon

$42.00

16 Oz. Cowboy Ribeye

$41.00

10 oz. Flat Iron

$30.00

12 Oz. New York Strip Steak

$36.00

9 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon and Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$58.00

vegetable of the day / red bliss mashed potato / lemon butter sauce

9 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon and Seared Scallops

$55.00

vegetable of the day / red bliss mashed potato / lemon butter sauce

12 oz. New York Strip Steak and Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$53.00

vegetable of the day / red bliss mashed potato / lemon butter sauce

12 Oz. New York Strip Steak and Seared Scallops

$51.00

vegetable of the day / red bliss mashed potato / lemon butter sauce

Prime Rib Special

$38.00

red bliss mashed potatoes / vegetable of the day / au jus

5 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon

$25.00

5 oz. Filet Mignon and Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$42.00

lemon butter sauce / red smashed potato / vegetable of the day

5 oz. Filet Mignon and Seared Scallops

$40.00

lemon butter sauce / red smashed potato / vegetable of the day

Accompaniments

Brown Sugar Carrots

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$4.00

Smashed Red Potatoes

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli NO Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli with cheddar cheese sauce

$4.00

Broccoli with garlic butter sauce

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

asparagus

Side Salad

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

creamy elbow pasta baked / topped with breadcrumbs

Seafood and Specialties

Seared Scallops

$28.00

4 jumbo seared scallops / creamy herbed risotto / sauteed spinach

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

crabmeat stuffing / drawn butter / lemon / red smashed potatoes / vegetable of the day

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

spinach / sauteed peppers / garlic butter / linguini

Grilled Chicken and Broccoli

$22.00

gorgonzola alfredo / fresh tomato / farfalle pasta

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

spinach / sauteed peppers / garlic butter / linguini

Pan Seared Chicken Marsala

$24.00

baby spinach | roasted mushrooms | creamy marsala sauce | linguine

Prime Rib Special

$38.00

served with vegetable of the day / red bliss mashed potato

Steak Alfredo 5 OZ

$28.00

filet mignon / spinach / mushrooms / onions and peppers / penne

Steak Alfredo 9 OZ

$45.00

filet mignon / spinach / mushrooms / onions and peppers / penne

Steak Frites

$24.00

marinated flat iron steak / fries / truffle aoli

Maple Glazed Cowboy Pork Chop

$26.00

13 oz. pork chop / smashed red potato / vegetable of the day

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

mashed red potato / vegetable of the day

Fish and Chips

$23.00

narragansett beer battered cod / fries / tartar sauce

Cod Piccata

$26.00

cod / lemon / capers / mashed potatoes / vegetable of the day

Shepard's Pie Half Portion

$18.00

prime rib simmered in Au Jus / peas / corn / mashed potatoes / cheese

Shepard's Pie Full Portion

$30.00

prime rib simmered in Au Jus / peas / corn / mashed potatoes

NY Strip Steak over Linguini

$30.00

NY Strip Steak / roasted tomatoes / mushrooms / linguini

Meatballs over Linguini

$17.00

meatballs / linguini / marinara / parmesan

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

All burgers are served with our signature house spiced shoestring fries and garlic pickles on a toasted brioche

Bacon and Blue Burger

$15.00

candied applewood bacon | melted blue cheese | red onion

Filet Mignon Cheese Steak

$30.00

6 oz. filet mignon / onions / peppers / cheddar Sauce / brioche

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken

$14.00

lettuce / tomato / bread & butter pickles / garlic aioli

House Burger

$13.00

cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / garlic mayo

No Bull Impossible Burger

$13.00

vegetarian / cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion

Smoked Gouda Burger

$15.00

crispy applewood bacon / caramelized onions / sweet balsamic glaze

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

meatballs / shaved parmesan / marinara sauce / toasted sourdough bread / fries

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

with Fries

Hot Dog

$8.00

with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

with Fries

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

with Fries

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

with butter

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

with a strawberry puree and fresh straberries

Tiramisu

$9.00

whipped cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

served with vanilla bean ice cream

Peanut Butter Explosion

$10.00

fudge brownie / velvety peanut butter mouse / chocolate cake / mini brownie pieces / reese's peanut butter chips / fudge drizzle

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$10.00

raspberry infused cheesecake / raspberry topped filling / crumbled donuts / powder sugar / whipped cream

Sauces

Au Poivre

$2.00

Cabernet Demi

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Horseradish Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

No Bull Steak House and Pub is your local steak house where you can bring your whole family and enjoy wholesome food. Our mission is to provide high-quality food and a friendly atmosphere. We strive to bring to our tables the highest quality steaks, as well as, other menu options, and accommodate everyone's needs even if you are not a steak lover.

Website

Location

265 Post Road, Westerly, RI 02891

Directions

Gallery
No Bull Steak House and Pub image
No Bull Steak House and Pub image
No Bull Steak House and Pub image
No Bull Steak House and Pub image

