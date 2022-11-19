No Bull Steak House and Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
No Bull Steak House and Pub is your local steak house where you can bring your whole family and enjoy wholesome food. Our mission is to provide high-quality food and a friendly atmosphere. We strive to bring to our tables the highest quality steaks, as well as, other menu options, and accommodate everyone's needs even if you are not a steak lover.
Location
265 Post Road, Westerly, RI 02891
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Westerly
The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant