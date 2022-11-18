No Frill Bar and Grill Norfolk
806 Spotswood Ave
Norfolk, VA 23517
Lunch Specials (11am-3pm)
Dinner Specials (5pm - close)
Starters
Baked French Onion Soup
Sautéed onions simmered in beef broth and sherry served au gratin with garlic croutons
Famous Chili Bowl
topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornbread
Famous Chili Cup
topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornbread
Soup du Jour Cup
Soup du Jour Bowl
Creamy Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts mixed with cream cheese, wine, herbs and spices baked with more cheese! served with herbed pita wedges
Homemade Hummus
Ground chickpeas, tahini and spices served with Mediterranean relish and crispy lavish crackers
BBQ Rib Appetizer
St Louis cut ribs brushed with sweet and tangy bbq sauce served with corn and black bean salsa and cornbread
Beer Battered Onion Rings
chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Grilled Portabella
Marinated and grilled portabello mushrooms, melted provolone, sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, sun-dried tomato pesto and crostinis
Nachos Grande
Our famous chili, corn chips, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, black olives, Pico Dr gallo, sour cream, and salsa
Chicken Nachos
Seasoned chicken, black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Vegetarian Nachos
Black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Drunken Cheese Bread
Sliced baguette, garlic butter, all natural ham, red onions, Swiss cheese, a splash of white wine baked till golden brown
Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy butterflied shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with creamy bleu cheese dipping sauce and celery
Loaded Pierogies
Potato dumplings topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions, and sour cream
Salads
Asian Portabella Salad
Teriyaki grilled mushrooms, mixed greens, fresh veggies, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, sesame orange ginger vinaigrette
Classic Greek Salad
Crisp torn hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, red & pepperoncini peppers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh veggies, pita wedges
Field Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, radishes, carrots and peppers, sprouts, and croutons
Funky Chicken Salad
Marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh veggies, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Salmon Salad
Honey smoked Pacific salmon, mixed greens, fresh veggies, crisp lavish cracker topped with boursin cheese. Chipotle ranch and raspberry vinegarette
London Broil Salad
Marinated, grilled and sliced flank steak, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Sesame Shrimp Salad
Fried butterflied shrimp, mixed greens, veggies, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, red dragon dressing
Spotswood Salad
Baby spinach, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized almonds and raisins, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad
Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Funky Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye
Buffalo Shrimp Sub
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, toasted sub roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, side of bleu cheese dressing
Cajun Grilled Catfish
Grilled sourdough, lettuce, tomato & Parmesan pepper
Cali Club Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, queso cheese, sprouts, tomatoes, and o ions wrapped on a flour tortilla. Served with Chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Carolina BBQ Sandwich
Hand pulled pork, cole slaw, BBQ sauce, toasted bun
Club Sandwich
Turkey, corned beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade, Kaiser roll
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, all natural ham, Swiss cheese, and sliced pickles on a pressed sub roll with a beer mustard dipping sauce. Served with rice and black beans
French Dip
House Roasted Beef, fresh baked sub roll, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Dijon horseradish sauce, side of Au Jus
New York Deli Style Special
House roasted beef OR oven roasted turkey OR corned beef on rye, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes, onion, spicy brown mustard, and 1000 island dressing
Our Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
Smoked Salmon BLT
Honey smoked Pacific Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house made boursin cheese on your choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna salad and American cheese on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
Turkey Flatbread
Oven Roasted turkey breast, melted cheddar jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & beer mustard
Vegetarian Reuben
Grilled tomato, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island rilled rye
Pitas
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled sliced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and Parmesan pepper
London Broil Pita
Chargrilled marinated flank steak, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, tomato and remoulade
Teriyaki Grilled Tuna Pita
Grilled marinated tuna, toasted sesame seeds,lettuce, tomato, corn & black bean salsa, Parmesan pepper
Super Veggie Pita
Fresh chopped veggies, field greens, cheddar jack cheese, Parmesan pepper
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Hamburger
Half pound Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Mushroom Burger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Spotswood Melt
Half pound Angus burger with bacon, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Garden Veggie Burger
Morning Star veggie burger topped with provolone, sundried tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Platters
Barbecued Chicken
Roasted, grilled, and basted with BBQ sauce, brown sugar baked beans, cole slaw, and cornbread
Chicken Portabella Pasta
Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms, chicken breast & Andouille sausage topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini
Crab Cakes
Made fresh daily, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread and two sides, remoulade on the side
Crispy Chicken Burrito
Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, white rice, caramelized onions and sharp cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream served with black beans
Famous Meatloaf
thick slab of homemade meatloaf with boilermaker sauce, beer battered onion rings, mashed potatoes, string beans and cornbread
Herb Roasted Half Chicken
Half a tender roasted chicken brushed with herb and lemon oil topped with Mediterranean relish served with two sides and cornbread
New York Strip
12 ounce pan roasted strip steak in garlic butter with house-made boursin cheese lavash cracker, caramelized onions, bacon, roasted potatoes and sautéed string beans
Norfolk Hot Brown
Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, country ham, tomatoes, Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce and Cheddar Jack, over sourdough toast points baked till golden brown served with choice of two sides
Pierogies
Potato dumplings, Andouille sausage, caramelized onions, asiago cheese, sour cream, crostinis served with chopped field green salad with red wine vinaigrette
Portabella Pasta
Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini
Roadhouse Ribs
Full rack of our famous St Louis cut ribs brushed with sweet n tangy bbq sauce served with bourbon and brown sugar baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread
Salmon Shrimp & Grits
Lightly blackened grilled salmon, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and spinach simmered in Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce over cheese grits. Served with a boursin crostini
Seafood Triology
Homemade crab cake, Cajun marinated and grilled catfish, fried butterflied shrimp, Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce, buttered white rice, sautéed spinach, corn and black bean salsa, cornbread
Shrimp and Chips
Crispy fried butterflied shrimp, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, cornbread
Catfish Platter
Grilled catfish, corn salsa,your choice of two sides. Remoulade sauce
Salmon Platter
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, corn and black bean salsa, jasmine rice, sauteed spinach, remoulade sauce and cornbread
Kids
Chicken Fingers
House breaded chicken fingers
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread
Kid's Cheeseburger
kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun
Kid's Hamburger
kid size burger on a toasted bun
Kid's Tuna Sandwich
tuna salad on your choice of toasted bread
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey on toasted white bread
Sides
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Cream Soda
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Flavored Tea
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Milk
Mtn. Dew
Pepsi
Perrier
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Sweet Iced tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Virgin Mary
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Cappuccino
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Desserts
Extras
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Bellinitini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Buckwild
Campari Spritz
Cape Cod
Chesapeake Bay Breeze
Cocktail Feature
Cosmo
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
French martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Godiva Martini
Grandma Jameson
Greyhound
Honey Habanero Mule
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Kentucky Mule
Key Lime Pie Martini
Lavender Lemonade
Lemondrop Martini
LI Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Manmosa
Margarita
Mexi Mule
Mexican Summer
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Paloma
Pomtini
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salted caramel martini
Sangria
Screw Driver
Seabreeze
Simple Livin
Tiramisu Tini
Tom Collins
Tropicaltini
Upside Down Tini
Virgin Drink
Vodka Martini
Washington Appletini
White Russian
Bottled Wine
BTL House Merlot
BTL House Cabernet
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL B Side Cabernet
BTL Portlandia Pinot Noir
BTL Kaiken Estate Malbec
BTL Sin Zin
BTL Barossa Valley Shiraz
BTL Raimat Tempranillo
BTL Rabble Red Blend
Glass
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Sauv. Blanc
BTL House White Zin
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BTL Starlight Sauv Blanc
BTL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
BTL Wente Riesling
BTL La Jolie Fluer Rose
BTL Sip Moscato
BTL Cordoniu Cava
BTL Prosecco
BTL Wycliff Brut
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517