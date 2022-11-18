Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Frill Bar and Grill Norfolk

1,631 Reviews

$$

806 Spotswood Ave

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spotswood Salad
Funky Chicken Sandwich
Funky Chicken Salad

Lunch Specials (11am-3pm)

Fish n Chips

$18.00

PBR Battered Atlantic cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce and cornbread

Dinner Specials (5pm - close)

all white meat chicken and vegetables in chicken gravy baked with flaky piecrust on the top and bottom

Fish n Chips

$18.00

PBR Battered Atlantic cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce and cornbread

Starters

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.99

Sautéed onions simmered in beef broth and sherry served au gratin with garlic croutons

Famous Chili Bowl

$6.59

topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornbread

Famous Chili Cup

$5.59

topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornbread

Soup du Jour Cup

$4.29

Soup du Jour Bowl

$5.59

Creamy Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Artichoke hearts mixed with cream cheese, wine, herbs and spices baked with more cheese! served with herbed pita wedges

Homemade Hummus

$9.99

Ground chickpeas, tahini and spices served with Mediterranean relish and crispy lavish crackers

BBQ Rib Appetizer

$12.99

St Louis cut ribs brushed with sweet and tangy bbq sauce served with corn and black bean salsa and cornbread

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.59

chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Grilled Portabella

$12.99

Marinated and grilled portabello mushrooms, melted provolone, sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, sun-dried tomato pesto and crostinis

Nachos Grande

$14.99

Our famous chili, corn chips, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, black olives, Pico Dr gallo, sour cream, and salsa

Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Seasoned chicken, black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa

Vegetarian Nachos

$12.99

Black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa

Drunken Cheese Bread

$10.99

Sliced baguette, garlic butter, all natural ham, red onions, Swiss cheese, a splash of white wine baked till golden brown

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.59

Crispy butterflied shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with creamy bleu cheese dipping sauce and celery

Loaded Pierogies

$12.99

Potato dumplings topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions, and sour cream

Salads

Asian Portabella Salad

$12.99

Teriyaki grilled mushrooms, mixed greens, fresh veggies, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, sesame orange ginger vinaigrette

Classic Greek Salad

$13.99

Crisp torn hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, red & pepperoncini peppers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh veggies, pita wedges

Field Green Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, radishes, carrots and peppers, sprouts, and croutons

Funky Chicken Salad

$15.99

Marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh veggies, pita wedges, choice of dressing

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Honey smoked Pacific salmon, mixed greens, fresh veggies, crisp lavish cracker topped with boursin cheese. Chipotle ranch and raspberry vinegarette

London Broil Salad

$16.99

Marinated, grilled and sliced flank steak, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing

Sesame Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried butterflied shrimp, mixed greens, veggies, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, red dragon dressing

Spotswood Salad

$13.99

Baby spinach, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized almonds and raisins, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, pita wedges, choice of dressing

Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad

$16.99

Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Funky Chicken Sandwich

$14.59

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye

Buffalo Shrimp Sub

$15.59

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, toasted sub roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, side of bleu cheese dressing

Cajun Grilled Catfish

$14.99

Grilled sourdough, lettuce, tomato & Parmesan pepper

Cali Club Wrap

$14.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, queso cheese, sprouts, tomatoes, and o ions wrapped on a flour tortilla. Served with Chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Hand pulled pork, cole slaw, BBQ sauce, toasted bun

Club Sandwich

$15.59

Turkey, corned beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade, Kaiser roll

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled pork, all natural ham, Swiss cheese, and sliced pickles on a pressed sub roll with a beer mustard dipping sauce. Served with rice and black beans

French Dip

$14.99

House Roasted Beef, fresh baked sub roll, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Dijon horseradish sauce, side of Au Jus

New York Deli Style Special

$14.99

House roasted beef OR oven roasted turkey OR corned beef on rye, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes, onion, spicy brown mustard, and 1000 island dressing

Our Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.59

Honey smoked Pacific Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house made boursin cheese on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Grilled tuna salad and American cheese on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread

Turkey Flatbread

$14.59

Oven Roasted turkey breast, melted cheddar jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & beer mustard

Vegetarian Reuben

$11.99

Grilled tomato, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island rilled rye

Pitas

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.99

Grilled sliced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and Parmesan pepper

London Broil Pita

$13.59

Chargrilled marinated flank steak, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, tomato and remoulade

Teriyaki Grilled Tuna Pita

$13.59

Grilled marinated tuna, toasted sesame seeds,lettuce, tomato, corn & black bean salsa, Parmesan pepper

Super Veggie Pita

$11.99

Fresh chopped veggies, field greens, cheddar jack cheese, Parmesan pepper

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Hamburger

$12.99

Half pound Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Mushroom Burger

$14.59

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Spotswood Melt

$14.99

Half pound Angus burger with bacon, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Garden Veggie Burger

$12.99

Morning Star veggie burger topped with provolone, sundried tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Platters

Barbecued Chicken

$17.99

Roasted, grilled, and basted with BBQ sauce, brown sugar baked beans, cole slaw, and cornbread

Chicken Portabella Pasta

$23.98

Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms, chicken breast & Andouille sausage topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini

Crab Cakes

$22.99

Made fresh daily, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread and two sides, remoulade on the side

Crispy Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, white rice, caramelized onions and sharp cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream served with black beans

Famous Meatloaf

$16.99

thick slab of homemade meatloaf with boilermaker sauce, beer battered onion rings, mashed potatoes, string beans and cornbread

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$17.99

Half a tender roasted chicken brushed with herb and lemon oil topped with Mediterranean relish served with two sides and cornbread

New York Strip

$27.99

12 ounce pan roasted strip steak in garlic butter with house-made boursin cheese lavash cracker, caramelized onions, bacon, roasted potatoes and sautéed string beans

Norfolk Hot Brown

$17.99

Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, country ham, tomatoes, Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce and Cheddar Jack, over sourdough toast points baked till golden brown served with choice of two sides

Pierogies

$16.99

Potato dumplings, Andouille sausage, caramelized onions, asiago cheese, sour cream, crostinis served with chopped field green salad with red wine vinaigrette

Portabella Pasta

$16.99

Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini

Roadhouse Ribs

$22.99

Full rack of our famous St Louis cut ribs brushed with sweet n tangy bbq sauce served with bourbon and brown sugar baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread

Salmon Shrimp & Grits

$22.99

Lightly blackened grilled salmon, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and spinach simmered in Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce over cheese grits. Served with a boursin crostini

Seafood Triology

$24.99

Homemade crab cake, Cajun marinated and grilled catfish, fried butterflied shrimp, Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce, buttered white rice, sautéed spinach, corn and black bean salsa, cornbread

Shrimp and Chips

$21.99

Crispy fried butterflied shrimp, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, cornbread

Catfish Platter

$17.99

Grilled catfish, corn salsa,your choice of two sides. Remoulade sauce

Salmon Platter

$21.99

Blackened Atlantic Salmon, corn and black bean salsa, jasmine rice, sauteed spinach, remoulade sauce and cornbread

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

House breaded chicken fingers

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

American cheese on grilled white bread

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun

Kid's Hamburger

$4.99

kid size burger on a toasted bun

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$5.59

tuna salad on your choice of toasted bread

Turkey Sandwich

$4.59

Sliced turkey on toasted white bread

Sides

Black Beans

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Corn & Black Bean Salsa

$3.99

Crinkle cut fries

$3.99

House Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mashed potatoes

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Potato Cheddar Gratin

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Sauteed string beans

$3.99

Fruit Side

$3.99

Side Grits

$3.99

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottled Water

$5.00

Cream Soda

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Flavored Tea

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mtn. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Perrier

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Iced tea

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Virgin Mary

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Desserts

Giant Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich- 2 Big fresh soft baked sugar cookies with Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream, cherry, cinnamon sprinkle

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Carnegie Deli NY style cheesecake

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Float

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate Overload

$10.00

Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting four layers

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Extras

add bacon

$1.99

add buffalo shrimp

$7.99

add cheese

$1.99

add chicken

$5.99

add fried shrimp

$7.99

add grilled onions

$1.00

Add grilled shrimp

$7.99

add london broil

$7.99

add mushrooms

$1.00

add salmon

$10.99

add tuna

$7.99

Add veggie patty

$3.99

corn bread

$0.79

Extra Dressing

$0.50

T-Shirt

$18.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Baybreeze

$5.50

Bellinitini

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Buckwild

$8.00

Campari Spritz

$8.00

Cape Cod

$5.50

Chesapeake Bay Breeze

$8.00

Cocktail Feature

$8.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French 75

$9.00

French martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Godiva Martini

$10.00

Grandma Jameson

$11.00

Greyhound

$5.50

Honey Habanero Mule

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

LI Tea

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.50

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$9.00

Manmosa

$7.00

Margarita

$8.50

Mexi Mule

$8.00

Mexican Summer

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Orange Crush

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pomtini

$10.00

Rum Runner

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Salted caramel martini

$10.00

Sangria

$6.50

Screw Driver

$5.50

Seabreeze

$5.50

Simple Livin

$8.00

Tiramisu Tini

$11.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Tropicaltini

$10.00

Upside Down Tini

$10.00

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Washington Appletini

$10.00

White Russian

$6.50

Bottled Wine

BTL House Merlot

$23.00

BTL House Cabernet

$23.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$23.00

BTL B Side Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Portlandia Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Kaiken Estate Malbec

$35.00

BTL Sin Zin

$35.00

BTL Barossa Valley Shiraz

$35.00

BTL Raimat Tempranillo

$35.00

BTL Rabble Red Blend

$35.00

Glass

BTL House Chardonnay

$23.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$23.00

BTL House Sauv. Blanc

$23.00

BTL House White Zin

$23.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Starlight Sauv Blanc

$31.00

BTL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$31.00

BTL Wente Riesling

$31.00

BTL La Jolie Fluer Rose

$31.00

BTL Sip Moscato

$31.00

BTL Cordoniu Cava

$29.00

BTL Prosecco

$29.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$23.00

Glass

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
No Frill Bar and Grill image
No Frill Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Colley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Alkaline
orange star4.0 • 457
742 W. 21st Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
TeaLux Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
The Green Onion - 1603 Colley Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1603 Colley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
orange starNo Reviews
738 W. 22nd Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Town Center Cold Pressed - Colley Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1902 Colley Avenue Suite Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Some Da Eat
orange star4.2 • 1,022
6586 Tidewater Dr Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston