Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller

review star

No reviews yet

801 S. Main Street, #109

Keller, TX 76248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips Queso & Taco Meat

$5.99

-

Chips Salsa Refill

Bowl Salsa

$1.99

Bowl Queso

$3.99

Bowl Queso & Meat

$4.99

-

Chip Refill

Sampler

$9.99

Bottle Cap Japs

$5.29

Cheese Styx

$4.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.79

Fried Green Beans

$5.29

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$5.29

Fried Zuchinni

$4.69

Jack Bites

$5.29

Stuffed Japs

$4.99

Taquitos

$4.99

-

-

6 Peel and Eat Shrimp

$3.99

12 Peel and Eat Shrimp

$7.49

5 Wings

$5.50

10 Wings

$10.99

20 Wings

$19.99

30 Wings

$27.99

-

5 Boneless Wings

$3.25

10 Boneless Wings

$6.49

20 Boneless Wings

$12.99

30 Boneless Wings

$17.99

-

Chipolte Wings

$9.99

Inferno Wings

$7.99

Basket of Celery

$1.50

Cheese FF

$6.99

1/2 Cheese FF

$5.49

-

Chili Cheese FF

$8.88

1/2 Chili Cheese FF

$7.38

Cheese Tots

$6.99

1/2 Cheese TT

$5.49

-

Chili Cheese TT

$8.88

1/2 Chili Cheese TT

$7.38

Texas Cheese FF

$9.99

1/2 Texas Cheese FF

$6.99

Side of FF

$1.69

Basket of FF

$2.99

Side of TT

$1.69

Basket of TT

$2.99

Side of OR

$2.29

Basket of OR

$3.49

Side Sweet Potato FF

$1.99

Basket Sweet Potato FF

$3.49

Soup/Salads

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

-

Cup of Frito Pie

$3.99

Bowl of Frito Pie

$6.49

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$2.99

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$4.49

-

Cup of Baja Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Baja Soup

$5.99

Beans and Rice

$4.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

-

Cup of Pinto Beans

$1.49

Bowl of Pinto Beans

$3.49

Small House Salad

$2.49

Large House Salad

$3.99

Club Salad

$6.49

Taco Salad

$5.49

Chopped Chicken Salad

$6.49

Chicken Breast Salad

$7.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$6.49

Crawfish Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$9.49

Chicken Spinach Salad

$7.49

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$4.49

Cheese Burger

$4.99

Bacon/Cheese Burger

$5.49

Chili Cheese Burger

$5.49

Hickory Burger

$4.99

Queso/Jalapeno Burger

$5.49

Swiss/Mushroom Burger

$5.49Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon/Cheese Chicken Sand

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Chicken & Cheese Sand

$5.49

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Hickory Chicken Sand

$5.49

Queso/Jalapeno Chicken Sand

$5.99

San Antonio Chicken

$6.99

Swiss/Mushroom Chicken Sand

$5.99Out of stock

BLT

$4.30

California Club

$6.99

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$2.90

Ham Melt

$5.79

Hot Dog

$2.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Roast Beef Melt

$6.29

San Antonio Tuna

$7.99

Tuna Sandwich

$7.30

Turkey Bacon Twister

$6.99

Turkey Melt

$5.79

TX Club

$6.99

Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy

$9.49

Tilapia PoBoy

$7.99

Crawfish PoBoy

$9.49

Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy

$7.49

Catfish PoBoy

$7.59

Grilled Shrimp PoBoy

$9.49

1 Chicken Breast

$3.99

Sides and Extras

Side of FF

$1.69

Basket of FF

$2.99

Side of TT

$1.69Out of stock

Basket of TT

$2.99Out of stock

Side of OR

$2.29

Basket of OR

$3.49

Side of Fritos

$1.69

Basket of Fritos

$2.69

Side of Ruffles

$1.69

Basket of Ruffles

$2.69

Cheese FF

$6.99

1/2 Cheese FF

$5.49

Chili Cheese FF

$8.88

1/2 Chili Cheese FF

$7.38

Cheese TT

$6.99

1/2 Cheese TT

$5.49

Chili Cheese TT

$8.88

1/2 Chili Cheese TT

$7.38

1/2 Texas Fries

$6.99

Side of SP FF

$1.99

Basket of SPFF

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Cup of Beans

$1.49

Bowl of Beans

$3.49

Cup of Corn

$1.49

Cup of Green Beans

$1.49

Cup of Mac and Cheese

$2.49

Cup of Refried Beans

$1.49

Cup of Rice

$1.49

Cup of Veggies

$1.49

Cup of Mash Pot

$1.49

Cup of Slaw

$1.49

Toast

$1.00

Salad Small

$2.49

Cup of Diced Chicken

$2.79

2 Slices Avacado

$0.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Bacon (2 Slices)

$0.79

Basket Celery

$1.49

Basket Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bowl of Gravy

$1.50

Bowl of Japs

$1.25

Bowl of Queso

$3.99

Bowl of Ranch

$1.50

Bowl of Salsa

$1.99

Honey

$0.49

Medium Cheese

$1.99

Medium Chili

$1.59

Medium Gravy

$0.25

Medium Guacamole

$1.00

Medium Lettuce

$0.50

Medium Pico

$1.00

Medium Queso

$1.99

Medium Salsa

$0.99

Medium Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$0.99

Side of Chili

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Queso

$0.99

Toast

$1.00

TexMex

Bean Tacos

$3.99

Beef Tacos

$6.99

Fish Tacos

$8.99

Chicken Tacos

$6.99

Combo Tacos

$7.49

Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

Crawfish Tacos

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.29

Beef Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Combo Quesadilla

$7.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

Crawfish Quesadilla

$9.99

Bean Quesadilla

$4.29

Cheese Nachos

$4.29

1/2 Cheese Nachos

$2.79

-

Bean/Cheese Nachos

$4.79

1/2 Bean/Cheese Nachos

$3.79

Beef/Cheese Nachos

$6.99

1/2 Beef/Cheese Nachos

$4.79

-

Chicken/Cheese Nachos

$6.99

1/2 Chicken/Cheese Nachos

$4.79

Combo Nachos

$9.99

1/2 Combo Nachos

$6.49

-

Shrimp Nachos

$9.99

1/2 Shrimp Nachos

$6.49

Crawfish Nachos

$10.99

1/2 Crawfish Nachos

$7.49

Fiesta Chicken Dinner

$9.99

1 Shrimp Taco

$3.29

1 Chicken Taco

$2.29

1 Combo Taco

$2.29

1 Beef Taco

$2.29

1 Crawfish Taco

$3.29

1 Fish Taco

$2.49

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$6.99

Steak Finger Basket

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$8.99

Corn Dog

$4.49

Fiesta Chicken Dinner

$9.99

1 Chicken Strips

$1.79

1 Steak Finger

$1.79

Add CFS

$5.99

Seafood

Tilapia Dinner

$8.99

Tuna Dinner

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Buffalo Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Fried Tilapia Dinner

$7.99

Crawfish Dinner

$9.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Catfish Dinner

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$6.49

Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy

$9.49

Tilapia PoBoy

$7.99

Crawfish PoBoy

$9.49

Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy

$7.49

Catfish PoBoy

$7.59

Grilled Shrimp PoBoy

$9.49

Add Fish Filet

$4.99

6 Peel and Eat Shrimp

$3.99

12 Peel and Eat Shrimp

$7.49

Crawfish

$3.99

1 Catfish Filet

$1.79

Popcorn Shrimp Only

$3.50

Kid Meals

Kid Burger

$3.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$3.99

Kid Chicken Rings

$3.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Kid Corn Dogs

$3.99

Kid Steak Fingers (2)

$3.99

12 Corn Dogs

$4.99

12 Chicken Rings

$4.99

Desserts

Apple Dreams

$4.49

Apple Dreams/Ice Cream

$5.99

Brownie Bites

$4.49

Brownie Bites/Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.49

Rootbeer Float

$3.29

Bowl Ice Cream

$1.50

Soda etc.

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Sprite

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Water

Juice

Club Soda

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Grapefruit

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Topo Chico

$2.50

Red Bull

Employee Red Bull

$1.85

Red Bull

$3.00

Employee SF Red Bull

$1.85

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Burgers

Beast Style

$6.99

Chandler Style

$6.99

Chris Style

$7.99

Sandwiches

Karls Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.59

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.99

Combo's

Beast Style Combo Burger

$10.99

Crispy Tender Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Nashville Hot Tender Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Sides / Desserts

Seasoned Crinkle Fries

$3.25

Beast Style Fries

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coke(Bottle)

$1.99

Coke(Can)

$1.99

Diet Coke(Bottle)

$1.99

Diet Coke(Can)

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 S. Main Street, #109, Keller, TX 76248

Directions

Gallery
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller image
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller image

Similar restaurants in your area

DeVivo Bros Eatery - Keller, Tx
orange starNo Reviews
750 South Main Street suite #165 Keller, TX 76248
View restaurantnext
Hush Keller - 211 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
211 South Main Street Keller, TX 76248
View restaurantnext
Wicked Wing Pub
orange star4.7 • 434
5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth
orange starNo Reviews
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Elote Mexican Kitchen - 12584 N. Beach Street #110
orange star4.4 • 1,337
12584 N. Beach Street #110 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Oliva Italian Eatery - 12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633
orange star4.6 • 4,713
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Keller

Oliva Italian Eatery - 12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633
orange star4.6 • 4,713
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Elote Mexican Kitchen - 12584 N. Beach Street #110
orange star4.4 • 1,337
12584 N. Beach Street #110 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Wicked Wing Pub
orange star4.7 • 434
5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001716 - Golden Triangle
orange star4.6 • 51
5305 Golden Triangle Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Keller
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston